Personally I think FSG are in danger of outstaying their welcome if they don't invest this summer, BUT....lets go back to the day they took over and the state we were in from top to bottom. Is there a single supporter who wouldn't have immediately signed up to what's happened in the 13 years they've been in charge? Half of Anfield expanded and every trophy worth winning all won.



We're not in our best position at the moment but to call it 'fucking grim' is forgetting where we came from.



No, it isnt. The way they operate now considering where we are in the richest clubs list, as well as what the competition around us is doing, is fucking grim. Im grateful for them buying us in 2010 and a number of other things they have implemented since their arrival. However, this doesnt give them the right to have a hold over the fans like we owe them, and you shouldnt either. Ive got bigger expectations than that for a club of our stature.