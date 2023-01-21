« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:54:41 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 06:52:49 pm
You need to include add-ons, signing bonuses, agent fees, and wages over six years.

The total outlay by Real will reportedly be about 315 million Euros.

LFC should never pay that kind of stupid money for anyone.
Especially for a 19 year old with 14000 minutes under his belt already.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:27:09 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 06:52:49 pm
You need to include add-ons, signing bonuses, agent fees, and wages over six years.

The total outlay by Real will reportedly be about 315 million Euros.

LFC were right to walk away when they learned of the demands.

The club should never pay that kind of stupid money for anyone.




You need to look at how much Bellingham will have cost  Madrid in three years time. Amortise his transfer fee over six years. Include how much he will have cost in wages and fees.

Then do the same to Mo's last deal.

Then workout the resale value in three years time and the deals aren't that far apart.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:17:16 pm
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 05:55:24 pm
Ive literally put in my post Im not asking for a Man City level of spending. Certainly not Chelsea either, but if you look at Man Utdhave they been shit over the last few years? Absolutely. Yet they go and buy Casemiro last summer. Arsenal are adding Declan Rice to their ranks after 6 years of no CL football and spending over £100m on him one player. Bellingham is supposedly £88m going up to around £130m, but we couldnt afford him after waiting two years knowing full well what the price would be. We choose not to spend it to prioritise on a rebuild where we spend £35m on McAllister and are already seeing reports of not going for a centre back until we get another midfielder due to money and the fact another midfielder is the priority. Every other team in the top 6 would just go for both and do what it takes to get the targeted player/s. Were ran like a mid table team when it comes to spending money.

Everyone is different obviously, but I like the fact that we have a great scouting system. I can't recall us ever really being a massive spending club over the years. If you take the Premier League years then Liverpool were only the top spenders twice (1999/2000 and 2007/2008) - https://www.football365.com/news/the-biggest-spender-in-every-pl-season-and-how-they-fared

Even in our heydays in the 80s I seem to remember us bsing fairly frugal - relying on great scouting, great player development and bringing home grown players through the ranks.

Even if you look at this list, Liverpool only appear on the list once for record transfer fees ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Progression_of_the_British_football_transfer_fee_record )

My point is that I'd much rather we scouted well, brought the players through and developed our up and coming youth players well - while also picking up bargains

I'm fairly happy with the investment we've had and all the signs are that we are going to bring a few players in and it's been a great start with our first top signing - really impressed with this lad.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:21:47 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:27:09 pm
You need to look at how much Bellingham will have cost  Madrid in three years time. Amortise his transfer fee over six years. Include how much he will have cost in wages and fees.

Then do the same to Mo's last deal.

Then workout the resale value in three years time and the deals aren't that far apart.

This is exactly what Im talking about, thank you for putting it across so well.

Were dissecting the entire outlay of money over a player during his potential time at the club  and trying to justify why its not worth it, its just insane. The bottom line is we have a limit of what we are willing to spend for transfers and its way below what a team of Liverpools stature should be willing to invest in transfers & wages. We have won everything there is to win lately and are consistently in the top 3 clubs for revenue yet our net spend reflects a mid table team or worse.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:25:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:17:16 pm
Everyone is different obviously, but I like the fact that we have a great scouting system. I can't recall us ever really being a massive spending club over the years. If you take the Premier League years then Liverpool were only the top spenders twice (1999/2000 and 2007/2008) - https://www.football365.com/news/the-biggest-spender-in-every-pl-season-and-how-they-fared

Even in our heydays in the 80s I seem to remember us bsing fairly frugal - relying on great scouting, great player development and bringing home grown players through the ranks.

Even if you look at this list, Liverpool only appear on the list once for record transfer fees ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Progression_of_the_British_football_transfer_fee_record )

My point is that I'd much rather we scouted well, brought the players through and developed our up and coming youth players well - while also picking up bargains

I'm fairly happy with the investment we've had and all the signs are that we are going to bring a few players in and it's been a great start with our first top signing - really impressed with this lad.

Fair enough, were all allowed a difference in opinion on how a club should be ran and I completely get why a more organic approach like that would please some people. Success with that approach certainly feels sweeter however it will come much less often, especially when Klopp leaves one day along with the fact we have more and more owners within the PL who will outspend Liverpool on a yearly basis.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:44:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June 12, 2023, 11:11:46 pm
How much do you reckon Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs charged us for their services in handling the sale/investment stuff?

A small fixed fee or retainer and a percentage of the selling price, say between 2 and 4%.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:00:57 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:27:09 pm
You need to look at how much Bellingham will have cost  Madrid in three years time. Amortise his transfer fee over six years. Include how much he will have cost in wages and fees.

Then do the same to Mo's last deal.

Then workout the resale value in three years time and the deals aren't that far apart.

Yes, I'm sure Real Madrid said similar four years ago when they decided to shell out about a quarter of a billion Euros for Hazard's fee and wages.

Or Barcelona six years ago when they laid out about 300 million Euros, after bonuses, agent fees, and five years of salary, on a 20 year-old who was supposed to be the next big thing.

Both turned out to be crocks that they couldn't give away, let alone resale.  There is no "resale value" when you pay so much, the player refuses to leave, or turns out to be injury prone.  And "amortisation" isn't some sort of magic trick that makes the cost disappear.

Rather than rationalizing foolish decisions, better to learn from them. Ask Barcelona how many CL's they have won and how their finances have done since shelling out more than a billion for Dembele, Coutinho, De Jong, Griezmann, etc.

 I'll give you a head start on the answers: "Zero" and "not very well", respectively.

Oh, and "Mo's last deal" didn't make any more sense than the dopey Barcelona deals. Never again should LFC send Rushie scuttling over to a player's summer palace to plead with him to accept a 400k a week contract, to avoid his leaving for free a year later. Pathetic and embarrassing. Played like a fiddle by player and agent.

Thanks to our goalkeeper, we managed to finish ahead of another club whose combined starting eleven's wages probably barely exceeds that figure.

Better to hire people who can scout young players, recruit them, and train them to play football as we want them to play. Go to South America, and figure out how to bring their young talent to LFC. Before they cost 80 or 100 million.

If you don't know how, hire the people at Brighton or Benfica who do.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 09:20:04 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 06:00:57 am
Yes, I'm sure Real Madrid said similar four years ago when they decided to shell out about a quarter of a billion Euros for Hazard's fee and wages.

Or Barcelona six years ago when they laid out about 300 million Euros, after bonuses, agent fees, and five years of salary, on a 20 year-old who was supposed to be the next big thing.

Both turned out to be crocks that they couldn't give away, let alone resale.  There is no "resale value" when you pay so much, the player refuses to leave, or turns out to be injury prone.  And "amortisation" isn't some sort of magic trick that makes the cost disappear.

Rather than rationalizing foolish decisions, better to learn from them. Ask Barcelona how many CL's they have won and how their finances have done since shelling out more than a billion for Dembele, Coutinho, De Jong, Griezmann, etc.

 I'll give you a head start on the answers: "Zero" and "not very well", respectively.

Oh, and "Mo's last deal" didn't make any more sense than the dopey Barcelona deals. Never again should LFC send Rushie scuttling over to a player's summer palace to plead with him to accept a 400k a week contract, to avoid his leaving for free a year later. Pathetic and embarrassing. Played like a fiddle by player and agent.

Thanks to our goalkeeper, we managed to finish ahead of another club whose combined starting eleven's wages probably barely exceeds that figure.

Better to hire people who can scout young players, recruit them, and train them to play football as we want them to play. Go to South America, and figure out how to bring their young talent to LFC. Before they cost 80 or 100 million.

If you don't know how, hire the people at Brighton or Benfica who do.

Yeah, if only Mo had scored a few goals last season, we might have made the Champions League spot.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 09:56:53 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 06:00:57 am
Yes, I'm sure Real Madrid said similar four years ago when they decided to shell out about a quarter of a billion Euros for Hazard's fee and wages.

Or Barcelona six years ago when they laid out about 300 million Euros, after bonuses, agent fees, and five years of salary, on a 20 year-old who was supposed to be the next big thing.

Both turned out to be crocks that they couldn't give away, let alone resale.  There is no "resale value" when you pay so much, the player refuses to leave, or turns out to be injury prone.  And "amortisation" isn't some sort of magic trick that makes the cost disappear.

Rather than rationalizing foolish decisions, better to learn from them. Ask Barcelona how many CL's they have won and how their finances have done since shelling out more than a billion for Dembele, Coutinho, De Jong, Griezmann, etc.

 I'll give you a head start on the answers: "Zero" and "not very well", respectively.

Oh, and "Mo's last deal" didn't make any more sense than the dopey Barcelona deals. Never again should LFC send Rushie scuttling over to a player's summer palace to plead with him to accept a 400k a week contract, to avoid his leaving for free a year later. Pathetic and embarrassing. Played like a fiddle by player and agent.

Thanks to our goalkeeper, we managed to finish ahead of another club whose combined starting eleven's wages probably barely exceeds that figure.

Better to hire people who can scout young players, recruit them, and train them to play football as we want them to play. Go to South America, and figure out how to bring their young talent to LFC. Before they cost 80 or 100 million.

If you don't know how, hire the people at Brighton or Benfica who do.

If the Boss and the manager were happy with Mos contract and he contributed in the season just past (which he did), for me theres no issue really 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:08:37 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 10:44:22 pm
A small fixed fee or retainer and a percentage of the selling price, say between 2 and 4%.
So they're getting fuck all, then.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:14:07 am
Is it unusual for players to be asking for squad additions like ours seem to? Like I don't really follow other teams but the amount our players seem to ask for squad additions seems a bit unusual to me. I don't remember it happening before to us but we've had Konate, Van Dijk, Salah all basically saying 'help' at different points now.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:23:03 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:14:07 am
Is it unusual for players to be asking for squad additions like ours seem to? Like I don't really follow other teams but the amount our players seem to ask for squad additions seems a bit unusual to me. I don't remember it happening before to us but we've had Konate, Van Dijk, Salah all basically saying 'help' at different points now.

They should just enjoy the ride....
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:40:42 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 06:00:57 am
Yes, I'm sure Real Madrid said similar four years ago when they decided to shell out about a quarter of a billion Euros for Hazard's fee and wages.

Or Barcelona six years ago when they laid out about 300 million Euros, after bonuses, agent fees, and five years of salary, on a 20 year-old who was supposed to be the next big thing.

Both turned out to be crocks that they couldn't give away, let alone resale.  There is no "resale value" when you pay so much, the player refuses to leave, or turns out to be injury prone.  And "amortisation" isn't some sort of magic trick that makes the cost disappear.

Rather than rationalizing foolish decisions, better to learn from them. Ask Barcelona how many CL's they have won and how their finances have done since shelling out more than a billion for Dembele, Coutinho, De Jong, Griezmann, etc.

 I'll give you a head start on the answers: "Zero" and "not very well", respectively.

Oh, and "Mo's last deal" didn't make any more sense than the dopey Barcelona deals. Never again should LFC send Rushie scuttling over to a player's summer palace to plead with him to accept a 400k a week contract, to avoid his leaving for free a year later. Pathetic and embarrassing. Played like a fiddle by player and agent.

Thanks to our goalkeeper, we managed to finish ahead of another club whose combined starting eleven's wages probably barely exceeds that figure.

Better to hire people who can scout young players, recruit them, and train them to play football as we want them to play. Go to South America, and figure out how to bring their young talent to LFC. Before they cost 80 or 100 million.

If you don't know how, hire the people at Brighton or Benfica who do.


Would that be the Real Madrid who have dominated world football with the galacticos model. Who have had a decade of success after paying big fees and big wages for the likes of Ronaldo, Benzema, Modric, Kroos etc.

Is that the Barca who were successful because they gave Messi astronomical wages for years.

As it goes I do agree about bringing in young South American talent. However if you want to keep them then you have to pay them the way Madrid do with Vini. JR.

Getting back to Liverpool how much do you think the total package for Van Dijk has cost in terms of fee, agents fees, signing on fees and wages.

In the last accounts we had revenues of over 700m euros if we are not going to spend that money on recruiting and paying the best players then what do you suggest pay it to the owners in dividends.

As the club with the third highest revenues in World Football we absolutely should be buying players of the ilk of Bellingham. For me the point of moneyball signings should mean you have the room to bring in a VVD, Ali or Bellingham.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:42:30 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:23:03 am
They should just enjoy the ride....

Or go and support city if they're so obsessed with the transfer window and their shiny new toys.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:44:11 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:23:03 am
They should just enjoy the ride....

They just want a sugar daddy or to plunge the club into a billion pound of debt as Keyop would say.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:47:03 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:14:07 am
Is it unusual for players to be asking for squad additions like ours seem to? Like I don't really follow other teams but the amount our players seem to ask for squad additions seems a bit unusual to me. I don't remember it happening before to us but we've had Konate, Van Dijk, Salah all basically saying 'help' at different points now.

I'd be massively surprised if there aren't quotes from players every single summer mentioning or suggesting they hope for new additions.

I'd find it more unusual if a player said he hoped we didn't sign anyone.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:50:09 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 06:00:57 am
Yes, I'm sure Real Madrid said similar four years ago when they decided to shell out about a quarter of a billion Euros for Hazard's fee and wages.

Or Barcelona six years ago when they laid out about 300 million Euros, after bonuses, agent fees, and five years of salary, on a 20 year-old who was supposed to be the next big thing.

Both turned out to be crocks that they couldn't give away, let alone resale.  There is no "resale value" when you pay so much, the player refuses to leave, or turns out to be injury prone.  And "amortisation" isn't some sort of magic trick that makes the cost disappear.

Rather than rationalizing foolish decisions, better to learn from them. Ask Barcelona how many CL's they have won and how their finances have done since shelling out more than a billion for Dembele, Coutinho, De Jong, Griezmann, etc.

 I'll give you a head start on the answers: "Zero" and "not very well", respectively.

Oh, and "Mo's last deal" didn't make any more sense than the dopey Barcelona deals. Never again should LFC send Rushie scuttling over to a player's summer palace to plead with him to accept a 400k a week contract, to avoid his leaving for free a year later. Pathetic and embarrassing. Played like a fiddle by player and agent.

Thanks to our goalkeeper, we managed to finish ahead of another club whose combined starting eleven's wages probably barely exceeds that figure.

Better to hire people who can scout young players, recruit them, and train them to play football as we want them to play. Go to South America, and figure out how to bring their young talent to LFC. Before they cost 80 or 100 million.

If you don't know how, hire the people at Brighton or Benfica who do.

Right ok, so its one or the other. Either extreme spending every single summer of hundreds of millions that decimate the clubs finances, or we scout cheap players from South America like Brighton. Ask Brighton and Benfica how many CLs theyve won with their amazing shrewd spending and scouting network. Nobody is saying dont sign cheap players who might turn out to be amazing before they reach the 80 to 100 million price tags but if thats the only way to operate you can kiss titles and silverware behind when Klopp leaves.

Im all for shrewd signings by the way, McAllister & hopefully Thuram for a combined £85-£100 mill is brilliant. However Id expect two/three more players at least in this transfer window of around the same calibre/price tag. One summer like that would hardly cripple us.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:54:40 am
I dont know why the Liverpool journos dont question the ownership in certain aspects. They put us up for sale but decided they wanted to keep a stake which seemed to scupper any takeover, then they were looking for investment which would help fund the summer window and that was apparently close and yet???? Whats going on.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:56:54 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:54:40 am
I dont know why the Liverpool journos dont question the ownership in certain aspects. They put us up for sale but decided they wanted to keep a stake which seemed to scupper any takeover, then they were looking for investment which would help fund the summer window and that was apparently close and yet???? Whats going on.

can't risk biting the hand that feeds you
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:00:29 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:23:03 am
They should just enjoy the ride....

