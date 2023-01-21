Ive literally put in my post Im not asking for a Man City level of spending. Certainly not Chelsea either, but if you look at Man Utd
have they been shit over the last few years? Absolutely. Yet they go and buy Casemiro last summer. Arsenal are adding Declan Rice to their ranks after 6 years of no CL football and spending over £100m on him
one player. Bellingham is supposedly £88m going up to around £130m, but we couldnt afford him after waiting two years knowing full well what the price would be. We choose not to spend it to prioritise on a rebuild where we spend £35m on McAllister and are already seeing reports of not going for a centre back until we get another midfielder due to money and the fact another midfielder is the priority. Every other team in the top 6 would just go for both and do what it takes to get the targeted player/s. Were ran like a mid table team when it comes to spending money.
Everyone is different obviously, but I like the fact that we have a great scouting system. I can't recall us ever really being a massive spending club over the years. If you take the Premier League years then Liverpool were only the top spenders twice (1999/2000 and 2007/2008) - https://www.football365.com/news/the-biggest-spender-in-every-pl-season-and-how-they-fared
Even in our heydays in the 80s I seem to remember us bsing fairly frugal - relying on great scouting, great player development and bringing home grown players through the ranks.
Even if you look at this list, Liverpool only appear on the list once for record transfer fees ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Progression_of_the_British_football_transfer_fee_record
)
My point is that I'd much rather we scouted well, brought the players through and developed our up and coming youth players well - while also picking up bargains
I'm fairly happy with the investment we've had and all the signs are that we are going to bring a few players in and it's been a great start with our first top signing - really impressed with this lad.