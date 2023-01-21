You need to look at how much Bellingham will have cost Madrid in three years time. Amortise his transfer fee over six years. Include how much he will have cost in wages and fees.



Then do the same to Mo's last deal.



Then workout the resale value in three years time and the deals aren't that far apart.



This is exactly what Im talking about, thank you for putting it across so well.Were dissecting the entire outlay of money over a player during his potential time at the club and trying to justify why its not worth it, its just insane. The bottom line is we have a limit of what we are willing to spend for transfers and its way below what a team of Liverpools stature should be willing to invest in transfers & wages. We have won everything there is to win lately and are consistently in the top 3 clubs for revenue yet our net spend reflects a mid table team or worse.