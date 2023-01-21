« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 06:52:49 pm
You need to include add-ons, signing bonuses, agent fees, and wages over six years.

The total outlay by Real will reportedly be about 315 million Euros.

LFC should never pay that kind of stupid money for anyone.
Especially for a 19 year old with 14000 minutes under his belt already.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

LFC were right to walk away when they learned of the demands.

The club should never pay that kind of stupid money for anyone.




You need to look at how much Bellingham will have cost  Madrid in three years time. Amortise his transfer fee over six years. Include how much he will have cost in wages and fees.

Then do the same to Mo's last deal.

Then workout the resale value in three years time and the deals aren't that far apart.
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 05:55:24 pm
Ive literally put in my post Im not asking for a Man City level of spending. Certainly not Chelsea either, but if you look at Man Utdhave they been shit over the last few years? Absolutely. Yet they go and buy Casemiro last summer. Arsenal are adding Declan Rice to their ranks after 6 years of no CL football and spending over £100m on him one player. Bellingham is supposedly £88m going up to around £130m, but we couldnt afford him after waiting two years knowing full well what the price would be. We choose not to spend it to prioritise on a rebuild where we spend £35m on McAllister and are already seeing reports of not going for a centre back until we get another midfielder due to money and the fact another midfielder is the priority. Every other team in the top 6 would just go for both and do what it takes to get the targeted player/s. Were ran like a mid table team when it comes to spending money.

Everyone is different obviously, but I like the fact that we have a great scouting system. I can't recall us ever really being a massive spending club over the years. If you take the Premier League years then Liverpool were only the top spenders twice (1999/2000 and 2007/2008) - https://www.football365.com/news/the-biggest-spender-in-every-pl-season-and-how-they-fared

Even in our heydays in the 80s I seem to remember us bsing fairly frugal - relying on great scouting, great player development and bringing home grown players through the ranks.

Even if you look at this list, Liverpool only appear on the list once for record transfer fees ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Progression_of_the_British_football_transfer_fee_record )

My point is that I'd much rather we scouted well, brought the players through and developed our up and coming youth players well - while also picking up bargains

I'm fairly happy with the investment we've had and all the signs are that we are going to bring a few players in and it's been a great start with our first top signing - really impressed with this lad.
This is exactly what Im talking about, thank you for putting it across so well.

Were dissecting the entire outlay of money over a player during his potential time at the club  and trying to justify why its not worth it, its just insane. The bottom line is we have a limit of what we are willing to spend for transfers and its way below what a team of Liverpools stature should be willing to invest in transfers & wages. We have won everything there is to win lately and are consistently in the top 3 clubs for revenue yet our net spend reflects a mid table team or worse.
