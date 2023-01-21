« previous next »
Think FSG played the dice with the squad this year by under investing/renewing players in the hope that the club will still make the Champions League.
Unfortunately for them, the World Cup was the spanner in the works. I think the World Cup took a lot out of Fab and Hendo.
The 1st team had lost it's engine room with the number of injuries as well.
Without the CL, it would be very difficult to see how the club can bring in big money names by just balancing the books.
So, i am not holding my breath for big money signings apart from the rumoured ArgieScot.
Yeah. I think they miscalculated. I think most would feel we'd make top four with this squad. A combo of bad luck with injuries and Newcastle having a great first half of the season scuppered that. Arsenal and utd being stronger than many anticipated too . How much would we have needed to spend to get top 4 though. Bear in mind we couldn't predict the I juries or the fabiniho drop off.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:36:10 pm
Yeah. I think they miscalculated. I think most would feel we'd make top four with this squad. A combo of bad luck with injuries and Newcastle having a great first half of the season scuppered that. Arsenal and utd being stronger than many anticipated too . How much would we have needed to spend to get top 4 though. Bear in mind we couldn't predict the I juries or the fabiniho drop off.

I blame Alil, we cannot expect FSG to foresee a season where he fails to score..
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:36:10 pm
Yeah. I think they miscalculated. I think most would feel we'd make top four with this squad. A combo of bad luck with injuries and Newcastle having a great first half of the season scuppered that. Arsenal and utd being stronger than many anticipated too . How much would we have needed to spend to get top 4 though. Bear in mind we couldn't predict the I juries or the fabiniho drop off.
There is no question about their miscalculation, I think most would agree. The issue I have is that they targeted the CL participation, not winning the league. We could have strengthened from a position of strength, not waiting for legs to go without any replenishment. If they did, CL would have been certain,  we could have also won a thing or two more.
TBF if we did not have the perma Crocks in Thiago and Ox we may well have had enough, i think the pretty much 2/3 full seasons without a break, our own fault due to the success the previous season when we nearly won it all, may have had something to do with it. plus we dont really  play the lazy Italian/Spanish type football legs "go" abit younger I dare say if hendo etc went to Italy /Spain they would be ok  as its not as fast paced.

Either way new players next season coming in should help alot kinda need to get rid of more "legs gone" players ,  only one I guess who may stay would be Hendo, but i think he will be a  bit part player next season with maybe VVD captain most of the time.
I agree with the statement but disagree with its the sentiment, lubeh. The issues with Keita and Ox were known for years, and Thiago too. Yet we held on to them (not Thiago, hes the only one worth holding to). Where were the replacements? We kept our powder dry for not winning trophies, just making sure we had more powder or next summer. Rinse and repeat. No ambition for trophies.
Injuries cost us. Diogoal most of all.  And then Thiago.

Keita and Ox had nothing to do with it.

The less said about Keita, the better. A shambles from beginning to end. Starting with poor due diligence and background research. 100 million plus down the tubes.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:36:10 pm
Yeah. I think they miscalculated. I think most would feel we'd make top four with this squad. A combo of bad luck with injuries and Newcastle having a great first half of the season scuppered that. Arsenal and utd being stronger than many anticipated too . How much would we have needed to spend to get top 4 though. Bear in mind we couldn't predict the I juries or the fabiniho drop off.

Even Klopp said he expected this to be normal season meaning we will be in the top 4. It's a wake up call for everyone at the club. They thought we are too good not to drop to 5th.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:33:21 am
Even Klopp said he expected this to be normal season meaning we will be in the top 4. It's a wake up call for everyone at the club. They thought we are too good not to drop to 5th.

The thing is it was abundantly clear way before the summer window shut that we were not going to challenge for the title. I don't think it was complacency but a lack of ambition. We should have been looking to kick on. Instead, the owners decided to have a holding season and wait for Bellingham.

As if we had some divine right to automatically get top 4.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:33:21 am
Even Klopp said he expected this to be normal season meaning we will be in the top 4. It's a wake up call for everyone at the club. They thought we are too good not to drop to 5th.

not sure that is arrogance or confidence. After the shambles this season and who knows how the new signings will perform. Or will there even be the number of signings that he is begging for. Wasted a couple of good years with the best manager we had unfortunately.

We should just celebrate being in CL like arsenal under the wenger years while balancing the books ;D
Don't forget the outrageous preseason travel coupled with the crazy grueling summer camp. For a team that played 63 games.
To me the ambition should be competing for the league title. CL will come naturally with that. Reach for the stars, and youll touch the moon. We were at the stars when we decided eh, fuck it, the moons enough.

It boils my blood when I think that with just a tad extra investment we could have had 2-3 more major trophies, despite the cheats.
I think Klopp had a team that came within 15 minutes and maybe the best GK performance in a CL final in history of being the greatest side to ever play in England and given his tendency, to a fault, to back his players and his belief in continuity over change didnt go sending emails at 2am about investment and was probably quite happy to go again with what he had.

Under FSG, in an environment of nation state level investment from other clubs, the club is the healthiest and most successful and most fun its ever been since I was 8yo. Every trophy, upgraded ground, it feels like a failure if were not in a CL final every two years. Id prefer that to oil money and quadruples every year because earning it is way more fun than buying it.

Better the devil you know and all that.
^^^ All true, mate, 100% agree. But with a little more investment, Klopp could have taken titles and Guardiola could have done nothing about that, despite the wealth of a state backing him. He can only put 11 players on the field, and we would have battered them.

Imagine what that would have done to the sports washers - doesnt matter how much you cheat, you cant always win. That may have discouraged the Saudi Arabia bid for the barcodes.
Quote from: Jake on May 31, 2023, 08:32:39 am
The squad is fucking ruined. It is wrecked. I'm not anti FSG like Al is, but lets not pretend that we're not fucked right now cos we are.
Eh?  ???

Our last 18 league games: P18 W11 D5 L2 F45 A19 GD+26 Pts 38

There's no doubt the first half of the season was hugely inconsistent, with some poor performances and results.

But since 4th February we've lost only 2 league games in almost half a season, scoring 45 goals, and averaging almost 2.2 points per game.

Even during our poor first half of the season, we beat City, put 9 past Bournemouth, 9 past Rangers over 2 legs, and beat Newcastle, Spurs, Napoli, and Ajax (twice).

Our sloppy performances against the likes of Forest, Wolves, Brentford, Fulham, Brighton and Palace are what has made this season such a struggle - which is partly due to tired legs and minds after a 62 game season, plus more bad luck with injuries, and a sudden drop in form for many of our best players.

Since our upturn in form in early February, we've put 7 past Utd, scored 6 against Leeds, 4 against Spurs, and kept 9 clean sheets, whilst finding a new role for Trent, integrating Curtis back into the side, and getting back to beating the lesser teams again - with wins over Wolves, Leeds, Forest, West Ham, Fulham, Leicester and Brentford.

When taking the above points into account, saying things like 'This squad is fucking ruined', or 'It's wrecked' sounds not only silly, but completely inaccurate.

Midfield investment is of course long overdue, but let's not forget we've spent over £300m on players since summer 2019, yet only £20m on midfielders (an elite, but injury prone 29 year old).

The drop off in Fabinho's form, Hendo's ageing legs, plus the inability of either Ox or Keita to find consistent, injury-free form have also not helped us. Nor has Bajetic's injury - just when he was emerging as a genuine regular first team option.

This season has been affected by a range of different factors, but there are signs in recent months that a change in team shape (and a few new additions) could breathe new life into a squad that's nowhere near as bad as many doom-mongers are making out.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:02:18 pm
Midfield investment is of course long overdue, but let's not forget we've spent over £300m on players since summer 2019, yet only £20m on midfielders (an elite, but injury prone 29 year old).
Your biases stick out like a sore thumb - makes it very hard to take the rest of your posts seriously when they are so prominently on display in most posts.

People rail on net spend conversations on here, and it's limitations, but at least they aren't as disingenuous as your points using gross spend. I'll quote jackwards post from last time you made this exact same point (remember when you told Al he'd need to relace 5 keyboards cos he's constantly repeating himself?)

Quote
What do you mean ‘bang on about net spend’? …. Net spend is the amount of money invested in the team in fees

This entire post is disingenuous and the argument is dangerous - any idea that the manager has had the amount of resources needed to compete with the teams he’s supposed to compete is utter fucking claptrap
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353490.msg18706177#msg18706177

Don't think I'll ever grasp the motivation to opt to present information in a way that tries to admonish our venture capitalist billionaire owners, while tarnishing the resourcefulness of our legendary manager
You nailed it (from my point of view) when you said this of Al:
Quote from: keyop on May 30, 2023, 11:24:01 pm
It's just an utterly bizarre way to support a football club
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:23:05 pm
Your biases stick out like a sore thumb - makes it very hard to take the rest of your posts seriously when they are so prominently on display in most posts.

People rail on net spend conversations on here, and it's limitations, but at least they aren't as disingenuous as your points using gross spend. I'll quote jackwards post from last time you made this exact same point (remember when you told Al he'd need to relace 5 keyboards cos he's constantly repeating himself?)
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353490.msg18706177#msg18706177

Don't think I'll ever grasp the motivation to opt to present information in a way that tries to admonish our venture capitalist billionaire owners, while tarnishing the resourcefulness of our legendary manager

Spot on.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:36:37 pm
^^^ All true, mate, 100% agree. But with a little more investment, Klopp could have taken titles and Guardiola could have done nothing about that, despite the wealth of a state backing him. He can only put 11 players on the field, and we would have battered them.

Imagine what that would have done to the sports washers - doesnt matter how much you cheat, you cant always win. That may have discouraged the Saudi Arabia bid for the barcodes.

Dont think extra investment wouldve got us more to be honest.

Were talking a Rodri handball and a 5mm goal line clearance and everyone would be saying what does pep have to do to catch Klopp?
