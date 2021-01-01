We are the 4th richest club in the world, let that sink in then explain to me why we outlay like the 99th, its great a new stand , training facilities bit what use is it if we dont back up the club itself in playing staff, for several years we have known the midfield need renewing, next year if will possibly VVD, Hendo, Thaigo, Salah? Robbo, (so manily the defence) the age of the squad is super high, yet FSG want us to run on fumes, we also let player run down thier contracts left right and centre, if they are coming to thier last year and wont sign then get rid no matter who and get something for them.



I think sometimes media reports can be a bit misleading. The media seize on things like net worth and revenue and it amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars, but LFC aren't sitting there with a bank account full of that amount of money. The clubs own reports indicate that they made a total profit of about 7-8M. That kind of figure isn't going to go very far in terms of buying players.Certainly it seems the owners are sticking to their guns of trying to keep a steady balance sheet and avoiding incurring big payments and big debt (and risky debt at that) which is why they always go on about sustainability. What they really mean is that they don't need to spend any of their own money to keep the club running. They tried getting some investment by a part sale which doesn't seem to have gone anywhere. Now eyes will be turned to whether they will take any financial risks in terms of stumping up for some money for new players.I am suspicious that where we finish in the league, and what trophies we get are completely irrelevant to the owners, as long as our media image is good and we are somewhat competitive that our overall revenues don't fall by too much they will just keep going as they are.The issue is fan expectation vs reality. The fans (appropriately) think that the club is here to compete in trophies and win prizes and play great football which is not untrue. However, LFC is also a big business and I'm pretty sure FSG will run things no different to running a computer business, or property business or any other non-sports business i.e. a solid and sustainable financial model first and foremost. These two goals are often in conflict.