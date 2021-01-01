« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 531197 times)

Offline Lubeh

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14040 on: Today at 12:58:52 am »
We are the 4th richest club in the world, let that sink in then explain to me why we outlay like the 99th, its great a new stand , training facilities bit what use is it if we dont back up the club itself in playing staff,  for several years we have known the midfield need renewing, next year if will possibly VVD, Hendo, Thaigo, Salah? Robbo, (so manily the defence) the age of the squad is super high, yet FSG want us to run on fumes, we also let player run down thier contracts left right and centre, if they are coming to thier last year and wont sign then get rid no matter who and get something for them.
Offline only6times

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14041 on: Today at 01:01:12 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:58:52 am
We are the 4th richest club in the world, let that sink in then explain to me why we outlay like the 99th, its great a new stand , training facilities bit what use is it if we dont back up the club itself in playing staff,  for several years we have known the midfield need renewing, next year if will possibly VVD, Hendo, Thaigo, Salah? Robbo, (so manily the defence) the age of the squad is super high, yet FSG want us to run on fumes, we also let player run down thier contracts left right and centre, if they are coming to thier last year and wont sign then get rid no matter who and get something for them.
"get rid no matter", how?
Offline mrantarctica

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14042 on: Today at 03:39:07 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:58:52 am
We are the 4th richest club in the world, let that sink in then explain to me why we outlay like the 99th, its great a new stand , training facilities bit what use is it if we dont back up the club itself in playing staff,  for several years we have known the midfield need renewing, next year if will possibly VVD, Hendo, Thaigo, Salah? Robbo, (so manily the defence) the age of the squad is super high, yet FSG want us to run on fumes, we also let player run down thier contracts left right and centre, if they are coming to thier last year and wont sign then get rid no matter who and get something for them.

I think sometimes media reports can be a bit misleading. The media seize on things like net worth and revenue and it amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars, but LFC aren't sitting there with a bank account full of that amount of money. The clubs own reports indicate that they made a total profit of about 7-8M. That kind of figure isn't going to go very far in terms of buying players.

Certainly it seems the owners are sticking to their guns of trying to keep a steady balance sheet and avoiding incurring big payments and big debt (and risky debt at that) which is why they always go on about sustainability. What they really mean is that they don't need to spend any of their own money to keep the club running. They tried getting some investment by a part sale which doesn't seem to have gone anywhere. Now eyes will be turned to whether they will take any financial risks in terms of stumping up for some money for new players.

I am suspicious that where we finish in the league, and what trophies we get are completely irrelevant to the owners, as long as our media image is good and we are somewhat competitive that our overall revenues don't fall by too much they will just keep going as they are.

The issue is fan expectation vs reality. The fans (appropriately) think that the club is here to compete in trophies and win prizes and play great football which is not untrue. However, LFC is also a big business and I'm pretty sure FSG will run things no different to running a computer business, or property business or any other non-sports business i.e. a solid and sustainable financial model first and foremost. These two goals are often in conflict.
Offline McSquared

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14043 on: Today at 07:07:49 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 03:39:07 am
I think sometimes media reports can be a bit misleading. The media seize on things like net worth and revenue and it amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars, but LFC aren't sitting there with a bank account full of that amount of money. The clubs own reports indicate that they made a total profit of about 7-8M. That kind of figure isn't going to go very far in terms of buying players.

Certainly it seems the owners are sticking to their guns of trying to keep a steady balance sheet and avoiding incurring big payments and big debt (and risky debt at that) which is why they always go on about sustainability. What they really mean is that they don't need to spend any of their own money to keep the club running. They tried getting some investment by a part sale which doesn't seem to have gone anywhere. Now eyes will be turned to whether they will take any financial risks in terms of stumping up for some money for new players.

I am suspicious that where we finish in the league, and what trophies we get are completely irrelevant to the owners, as long as our media image is good and we are somewhat competitive that our overall revenues don't fall by too much they will just keep going as they are.

The issue is fan expectation vs reality. The fans (appropriately) think that the club is here to compete in trophies and win prizes and play great football which is not untrue. However, LFC is also a big business and I'm pretty sure FSG will run things no different to running a computer business, or property business or any other non-sports business i.e. a solid and sustainable financial model first and foremost. These two goals are often in conflict.

What is risky about the owners putting their own cash in to finance infrastructure projects?
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14044 on: Today at 07:36:00 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:30:07 pm
https://twitter.com/Forbes/status/1663863438420987906

Forbes latest rankings of Most Valuable Clubs.  We are #4.

https://www.forbes.com/lists/soccer-valuations/?sh=77895243198b





Silly that, I reckon we are 8th in the acting like a big club in the transfer market stakes.
Offline PaulF

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14045 on: Today at 07:39:40 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 07:07:49 am
What is risky about the owners putting their own cash in to finance infrastructure projects?
All I can think of is that they risk not making as much money by using their money elsewhere.
Online ScottScott

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14046 on: Today at 09:12:49 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:58:52 am
We are the 4th richest club in the world, let that sink in then explain to me why we outlay like the 99th, its great a new stand , training facilities bit what use is it if we dont back up the club itself in playing staff,  for several years we have known the midfield need renewing, next year if will possibly VVD, Hendo, Thaigo, Salah? Robbo, (so manily the defence) the age of the squad is super high, yet FSG want us to run on fumes, we also let player run down thier contracts left right and centre, if they are coming to thier last year and wont sign then get rid no matter who and get something for them.

Love this view. It effectively says that we need to stop treating these lads as human beings and treat them as property, which to me, is fucking mental

Contracts work both ways. The sooner people realise this, the easier it will be for everyone. You cannot force someone to move somewhere if they have a contract, you have to honour that contract unless you are willing to buy them out of it
Online IgorBobbins

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14047 on: Today at 11:38:50 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:39:22 pm
Do you have a job Al, out of interest?  ;D ;D
Says the guy who has over double the number of posts as Al  ;) :P
Offline CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14048 on: Today at 11:51:10 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 11:38:50 am
Says the guy who has over double the number of posts as Al  ;) :P

I don't post even nearly as often as I may have done 4 or 5 years ago  ;D

Plus Al probably has an equal amount deleted as he does visible  ;D ;D
Offline Mighty_Red

    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14049 on: Today at 12:08:22 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:12:49 am
Love this view. It effectively says that we need to stop treating these lads as human beings and treat them as property, which to me, is fucking mental

Contracts work both ways. The sooner people realise this, the easier it will be for everyone. You cannot force someone to move somewhere if they have a contract, you have to honour that contract unless you are willing to buy them out of it
Agreed, not sure when people will realise that you only "get rid no matter what" is when you have a toxic influence on the club. Selling an unwanted player mid-contract loses massive amounts of money unless that player is in demand and you can get a decent fee for them.

We got Joe Cole "off the wage bill" by paying him 2/3s of his wages, apparently Utd will have to pay £10m to get rid of slabhead. Assuming we were in a similar financial position with regards to Naby or Ox and nobody wanted them, I'd rather keep them at the club and use them till the end like we have done.

Letting players leave on a free at the end of the contract is only a problem if they have massive value that we will miss out on. Remember a transfer fee has to be big enough to pay out all those loyalty bonuses, agents fees etc, don't just look at headline figures.

I have yet to see an example of a player who has left us on a free who has "massive" value.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14050 on: Today at 12:11:00 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 07:07:49 am
What is risky about the owners putting their own cash in to finance infrastructure projects?

I was referring to taking on debt to buy players as being risky in a financial sense. In general, players tend to be valued on arbitrary qualities, and most players are overvalued. Spending a lot doesnt guarantee success with transfers.

Obviously it's financially better if you can sell to buy, or free up the money from elsewhere. If the financial advice is that your can't really maximize your revenue stream any more than it is with newer players then they probably wouldn't have a huge desire to spend. I suspect this is why we didn't make too many changes or "strengthen from a position of strength" as some on here were clamouring for after we won the league.

Might be different now, as there's direct evidence that our revenue stream is falling because of our league position and we will need to improve the squad to restore that.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14051 on: Today at 12:46:16 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 12:11:00 pm
I was referring to taking on debt to buy players as being risky in a financial sense. In general, players tend to be valued on arbitrary qualities, and most players are overvalued. Spending a lot doesnt guarantee success with transfers.

Obviously it's financially better if you can sell to buy, or free up the money from elsewhere. If the financial advice is that your can't really maximize your revenue stream any more than it is with newer players then they probably wouldn't have a huge desire to spend. I suspect this is why we didn't make too many changes or "strengthen from a position of strength" as some on here were clamouring for after we won the league.

Might be different now, as there's direct evidence that our revenue stream is falling because of our league position and we will need to improve the squad to restore that.
If only it had been possible to predict our league position would fall if we didn't buy quality players to keep improving the squad.
Offline Pistolero

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14052 on: Today at 01:58:46 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 11:38:50 am
Says the guy who has over double the number of posts as Al  ;) :P

😁...
Online Jookie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14053 on: Today at 03:30:42 pm »
Interesting to see the end of season fan survey results in The Athletic.

Q. Are FSG the right owners for Liverpool?

Yes - 70.3%
No -  29.7%

Q. Would you be happy to see Liverpool taken over by a group backed by sovereign wealth?

Yes - 17.3%
No -  63.3%
Not sure - 19.4%

These type of surveys arent perfect but are probably more reflective of the general support than the echo chambers we all find ourselves in on social media or potentially with friends/family.

The more than 2:1 backing of FSG in this survey doesnt make them good owners or prove anything beyond a reflection of where the supporter base may be at. Similarly the approximate 4:1 opposition of being owned by a group backed with sovereign wealth doesnt its a bad thing. It is probably reflective in some degree of where the wider supporter base is at.

Despite the obvious caveats I thought the results were interesting and surprising. Expected much more opposition to FSG.
Online WillG.LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14054 on: Today at 03:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:30:07 pm
https://twitter.com/Forbes/status/1663863438420987906

Forbes latest rankings of Most Valuable Clubs.  We are #4.

https://www.forbes.com/lists/soccer-valuations/?sh=77895243198b




and how have we got to 4th? Could we have spent more, yes but we are also well run as this table shows and the fact we've won every trophy available to us in recent years.

We have one stumble of a season and people lose their shit. It's a year to now assess how we revitalise the squad. The reality is these players got us to these titles and then got big contracts as a reward. That then makes them difficult to shift. The club just can't sign people if we have a bloated squad already. We've already started this process in the last few windows. Midfield is the aim this window. Front 6 looks pretty strong from recent investment.
Online ScottScott

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14055 on: Today at 03:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:30:42 pm
Interesting to see the end of season fan survey results in The Athletic.

Q. Are FSG the right owners for Liverpool?

Yes - 70.3%
No -  29.7%

Q. Would you be happy to see Liverpool taken over by a group backed by sovereign wealth?

Yes - 17.3%
No -  63.3%
Not sure - 19.4%

These type of surveys arent perfect but are probably more reflective of the general support than the echo chambers we all find ourselves in on social media or potentially with friends/family.

The more than 2:1 backing of FSG in this survey doesnt make them good owners or prove anything beyond a reflection of where the supporter base may be at. Similarly the approximate 4:1 opposition of being owned by a group backed with sovereign wealth doesnt its a bad thing. It is probably reflective in some degree of where the wider supporter base is at.

Despite the obvious caveats I thought the results were interesting and surprising. Expected much more opposition to FSG.

Throw that 'Not Sure' % in with the 'Yes' as that what's they really meant. Would put it at just under 40% of fans asked would back a nation state takeover. That's probably in line with reality. Speaking to lots of fans my age (mid-30s) and younger, they all seem to want it so we can compete with City and now Newcastle and would look the other way regarding blood money
Online Oldmanmick

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14056 on: Today at 03:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:30:42 pm
Interesting to see the end of season fan survey results in The Athletic.

Q. Are FSG the right owners for Liverpool?

Yes - 70.3%
No -  29.7%

Q. Would you be happy to see Liverpool taken over by a group backed by sovereign wealth?

Yes - 17.3%
No -  63.3%
Not sure - 19.4%

These type of surveys arent perfect but are probably more reflective of the general support than the echo chambers we all find ourselves in on social media or potentially with friends/family.

The more than 2:1 backing of FSG in this survey doesnt make them good owners or prove anything beyond a reflection of where the supporter base may be at. Similarly the approximate 4:1 opposition of being owned by a group backed with sovereign wealth doesnt its a bad thing. It is probably reflective in some degree of where the wider supporter base is at.

Despite the obvious caveats I thought the results were interesting and surprising. Expected much more opposition to FSG.

Those figures will change dramatically if we don't progress, or even worse, regress, next season.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14057 on: Today at 03:54:07 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 03:36:35 pm
and how have we got to 4th? Could we have spent more, yes but we are also well run as this table shows and the fact we've won every trophy available to us in recent years.

We have one stumble of a season and people lose their shit. It's a year to now assess how we revitalise the squad. The reality is these players got us to these titles and then got big contracts as a reward. That then makes them difficult to shift. The club just can't sign people if we have a bloated squad already. We've already started this process in the last few windows. Midfield is the aim this window. Front 6 looks pretty strong from recent investment.

Because we're LFC & LFC are & always have been a massive club, it's why we are still one of the biggest earners when we don't win anything.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14058 on: Today at 03:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 03:50:27 pm
Those figures will change dramatically if we don't progress, or even worse, regress, next season.

The first ones will but they'll never be a majority who want a country to buy us.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14059 on: Today at 04:09:33 pm »
 
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:51:10 am
I don't post even nearly as often as I may have done 4 or 5 years ago  ;D

Plus Al probably has an equal amount deleted as he does visible  ;D ;D

Did you change jobs or something Craig ;) :D
Online Jookie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14060 on: Today at 04:10:45 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:39:49 pm
Throw that 'Not Sure' % in with the 'Yes' as that what's they really meant. Would put it at just under 40% of fans asked would back a nation state takeover. That's probably in line with reality. Speaking to lots of fans my age (mid-30s) and younger, they all seem to want it so we can compete with City and now Newcastle and would look the other way regarding blood money

Im not sure I agree that everyone not sure is definitely a yes.

I honestly dont know anyone who wants us to be owned by a sovereign wealth fund (wherever in the world they come from). Probably looking at generally locals who are match goers in the early 40s to 60s age bracket.

Im conscious that my friends/family are potentially an echo chamber ant not reflective of the wider supporter bases that covers a wider range of localities, ages, match goers versus armchair (Im one btw). Thats why I found the Athletic survey results interesting.
Online Jookie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #14061 on: Today at 04:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 03:50:27 pm
Those figures will change dramatically if we don't progress, or even worse, regress, next season.

I suspect the FSG question would.

Im not sure about 2nd question since Im not sure how many people would want success above all other considerations (I.e the reasons people are saying no now).
