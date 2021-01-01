We are the 4th richest club in the world, let that sink in then explain to me why we outlay like the 99th, its great a new stand , training facilities bit what use is it if we dont back up the club itself in playing staff, for several years we have known the midfield need renewing, next year if will possibly VVD, Hendo, Thaigo, Salah? Robbo, (so manily the defence) the age of the squad is super high, yet FSG want us to run on fumes, we also let player run down thier contracts left right and centre, if they are coming to thier last year and wont sign then get rid no matter who and get something for them.