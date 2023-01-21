The FSG apologist answer to that is look at the contract renewals.



Amazing how despite all these contract renewals. Can, Gini, Origi and Bobby have all left on frees.



On a slightly different track though, I don't think we got it wrong with the players we have let leaveOjo: Gone to Cardiff. Started frequently earlier in the season but increasingly benched as after 40 odd games he's scored only 1-2 goals and no assists.Origi: Gone to AC Milan and played reasonably frequently although had injury trouble early on. Poor season with only 2 goals for a striker, and labelled as a flop.Woodburn: Gone to Hearts and had a solid season. Played a lot of games and contributed with 2 goals and 3 assists. Not quite fulfilling his early promise.Wijnaldum: Went to PSG and although collected appearances, didn't really convince and loaned to Roma then broke his leg but now starting to find his form again and will probably collect a Europa League Trophy. Still a substitute in the big games, however.Lallana: Went to Brighton and played a role as a squad player there, although still having injury issues. At 35 is at the end of his career at any top level I think.Clyne: Went to Palace and has been anonymous. Featured for a few games mid season but increasingly not used at all.Moreno: Went to Villarreal but has had bad injuries. Did win the Europa League though and actually had some good performances at that level.Sturridge: Went to Turkey and didn't play well before getting banned, then went to the A-League and didn't play much and has been in the wilderness.Can: Went to Juventus and had a good season, winning Serie A, before being released. Now with Dortmund and has had some solid seasons. Still only 29.Flanagan: After that breakthrough season, he's basically gone nowhere. A criminal sentence didn't help either. Well and truly failed.Overall, I don't think we really look through that list thinking we regret letting any of those players leave. One might make the argument that both Can and Wijnaldum sticking around would have been very useful for us, but it's a marginal call I think, for instance we were perfectly fine after Can left. Same with Moreno I suppose, but we have Kostas.