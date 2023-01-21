« previous next »
...Are about to buy back Melwood for our Women's teams.

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1663911046388621312?t=YM4WzdqnIG9_dJLEdSch-w&s=19

Quote
Exclusive: Liverpool closing in on a deal to buy back Melwood as a training base for their womens team.
Historic 12-acre site was sold to affordable housing developer Torus for around £10million in 2019.
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:29:09 pm

Maybe we would've won all 4 trophies who knows, or we punched above our weight relying on miracles from Klopp

You're exceptionally protective of criticism of FSG, I took issue with your statement above accusung someone of being protective of Klopp

How fucking dare they
Maybe you should check other threads, then you would realise I'm not as 'exceptionally protective of criticism of FSG' as you think.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 05:41:16 pm
Maybe you should check other threads, then you would realise I'm not as 'exceptionally protective of criticism of FSG' as you think.

It's an FSG thread so naturally people will talk about FSG. Maybe heed your own advice and check the Klopp thread and Klopp tactics thread to see valid criticism of Klopp and his team
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:30:58 pm
...Are about to buy back Melwood for our Women's teams.

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1663911046388621312?t=YM4WzdqnIG9_dJLEdSch-w&s=19

Good news for the women's team - pleased they'll have a better base.

Not great news for the local area that Torus have failed to deliver the social housing they were supposed to - and have been paid bonus money for the privilege of doing nothing with the land - a wasted opportunity particularly in an area where they'd managed to get past the usual NIMBY barriers
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 05:17:41 pm
Why is it FSG V Klopp, you do know FSG and the manager coexist. The only parody is you and the other posters who try to create a narrative that you're either team Klopp or team FSG.

That's all fine, but should our manager have had to choose between rebuilding his attack or rebuilding his midfield? Because he did. I guess he could have tried to do both badly on a small budget instead of choosing one and hoping the other would hold up for the moment...

Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:07:53 pm
What have the Baggies done to offend you?
Don't you know the song?

Some anecdote too from The Travelling Kop about holding back from the punchline and just miming it so the bizzies can't throw you out of Baggie Park.......
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 05:58:54 pm
That's all fine, but should our manager have had to choose between rebuilding his attack or rebuilding his midfield? Because he did. I guess he could have tried to do both badly on a small budget instead of choosing one and hoping the other would hold up for the moment...
He doesn't, teams that finished above us have spent less than £180m and strengthened their attack and midfield.
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:44:09 pm
It's an FSG thread so naturally people will talk about FSG. Maybe heed your own advice and check the Klopp thread and Klopp tactics thread to see valid criticism of Klopp and his team
So what's your point?
Really not looking forward to seeing online discourse tomorrow and Friday. Tomorrow is 4 years since the 2019 CL win, and Friday since that epic parade.

Its going to be filled with clowns bemoaning how far he declined since.

Anyone who sees that over the next 48 hours, just sit back and enjoy the highlights and appreciate we had a good time - and we will be back there soon enough.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 06:09:55 pm
So what's your point?

Think its pretty obvious, otherwise were just going round in circles. If you don't understand then re-read what I wrote. If the replies bother you, don't feel the need to respond?
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 06:08:45 pm
He doesn't, teams that finished above us have spent less than £180m and strengthened their attack and midfield.

I look forward to seeing the details.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:20:50 pm
I look forward to seeing the details.

Over the past few years, we all know where on the spend table we're situated & where on the money league we place.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:24:20 pm
Over the past few years, we all know where on the spend table we're situated & where on the money league we place.

The FSG apologist answer to that is look at the contract renewals.

Amazing how despite all these contract renewals. Can, Gini, Origi and Bobby have all left on frees.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:20:50 pm
I look forward to seeing the details.
The details are there for everybody to see, Newcastle brought Guimaraes & Isak. The last time I checked it strengthened their midfield and attack and both cost less than £180m. Arsenal brought Odegaard Partey & Jesus, last time I checked it strenghened their midfield & attack, all cost less than £180m. The base for LFC to spend £180m on their squad was way stronger than either of those clubs, LFC were 1 of the best teams in Europe, Newcastle were in the bottom half of the league and Arsenal were rooted to 7th.
These belated manoeuvres from UEFA may explain why our dear leaders decided not to bail completely:

https://archive.is/RcqCi

Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 06:41:16 pm
The details are there for everybody to see, Newcastle brought Guimaraes & Isak. The last time I checked it strengthened their midfield and attack and both cost less than £180m. Arsenal brought Odegaard Partey & Jesus, last time I checked it strenghened their midfield & attack, all cost less than £180m. The base for LFC to spend £180m on their squad was way stronger than either of those clubs, LFC were 1 of the best teams in Europe, Newcastle were in the bottom half of the league and Arsenal were rooted to 7th.

Are you on drugs. Newcastle also bought Gordon, Wood and Willock for another 100m. So they spent around double what we paid.

Arsenal also bought Viera, Trossard, Jorginho and Lokonga . Again they spent double what we spent.

It's almost as if we should spend more.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:35:14 pm
The FSG apologist answer to that is look at the contract renewals.

Amazing how despite all these contract renewals. Can, Gini, Origi and Bobby have all left on frees.

On a slightly different track though, I don't think we got it wrong with the players we have let leave

Ojo: Gone to Cardiff. Started frequently earlier in the season but increasingly benched as after 40 odd games he's scored only 1-2 goals and no assists.
Origi: Gone to AC Milan and played reasonably frequently although had injury trouble early on. Poor season with only 2 goals for a striker, and labelled as a flop.
Woodburn: Gone to Hearts and had a solid season. Played a lot of games and contributed with 2 goals and 3 assists. Not quite fulfilling his early promise.
Wijnaldum: Went to PSG and although collected appearances, didn't really convince and loaned to Roma then broke his leg but now starting to find his form again and will probably collect a Europa League Trophy. Still a substitute in the big games, however.
Lallana: Went to Brighton and played a role as a squad player there, although still having injury issues. At 35 is at the end of his career at any top level I think.
Clyne: Went to Palace and has been anonymous. Featured for a few games mid season but increasingly not used at all.
Moreno: Went to Villarreal but has had bad injuries. Did win the Europa League though and actually had some good performances at that level.
Sturridge: Went to Turkey and didn't play well before getting banned, then went to the A-League and didn't play much and has been in the wilderness.
Can: Went to Juventus and had a good season, winning Serie A, before being released. Now with Dortmund and has had some solid seasons. Still only 29.
Flanagan: After that breakthrough season, he's basically gone nowhere. A criminal sentence didn't help either. Well and truly failed.

Overall, I don't think we really look through that list thinking we regret letting any of those players leave. One might make the argument that both Can and Wijnaldum sticking around would have been very useful for us, but it's a marginal call I think, for instance we were perfectly fine after Can left. Same with Moreno I suppose, but we have Kostas.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:00:18 pm
Are you on drugs. Newcastle also bought Gordon, Wood and Willock for another 100m. So they spent around double what we paid.

Arsenal also bought Viera, Trossard, Jorginho and Lokonga . Again they spent double what we spent.

It's almost as if we should spend more.
Really is that your response, Trumpesque.

What part of ....
Quote
The base for LFC to spend £180m on their squad was way stronger than either of those clubs, LFC were 1 of the best teams in Europe, Newcastle were in the bottom half of the league and Arsenal were rooted to 7th.
....don't you understand. The fact is those players I've mentioned cost way less than £180m and improved those teams midfield and attack.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 07:07:32 pm
Really is that your response, Trumpesque.

What part of ........don't you understand. The fact is those players I've mentioned cost way less than £180m and improved those teams midfield and attack.

So what are you saying. That you spend hundreds of millions. Then ignore the failures and then say Klopp could have just bought the cherry picked players who have done well.

Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:32:39 am


The thread is fucking ruined. It is wrecked. Its 1000s of posts of the same arguments by the obsessive, mildly curious and clueless. Its beyond redemption and parody.
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:53:54 pm
These belated manoeuvres from UEFA may explain why our dear leaders decided not to bail completely:

https://archive.is/RcqCi

Not sure what that will do if revenue is falsely inflated
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:26:25 pm
So what are you saying. That you spend hundreds of millions. Then ignore the failures and then say Klopp could have just bought the cherry picked players who have done well.

It is ridiculous cherry picking, but are you surprised?
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:26:25 pm
So what are you saying. That you spend hundreds of millions. Then ignore the failures and then say Klopp could have just bought the cherry picked players who have done well.
The players you've mentioned don't strengthen LFC, the players I mention do. Again, you can't grasp the concept that Liverpool having a vastly superior team, prior to this season, means that quality over quantity should've been LFC's aim in the transfer market. You don't need to be the biggest football expert to realise Thomas Partey would improve LFC right away, rather than Lokonga.
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 07:58:26 pm
It is ridiculous cherry picking, but are you surprised?
LFC were in a position to cherry pick, we were 1 of the best teams in Europe.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 07:59:37 pm
The players you've mentioned don't strengthen LFC, the players I mention do. Again, you can't grasp the concept that Liverpool having a vastly superior team, prior to this season, means that quality over quantity should've been LFC's aim in the transfer market. You don't need to be the biggest football expert to realise Thomas Partey would improve LFC right away, rather than Lokonga.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:30:07 pm
https://twitter.com/Forbes/status/1663863438420987906

Forbes latest rankings of Most Valuable Clubs.  We are #4.

https://www.forbes.com/lists/soccer-valuations/?sh=77895243198b





I wonder how many of the other richest clubs have managed to convince some of their fans that they are a small club that has to live within their means.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 07:59:37 pm
The players you've mentioned don't strengthen LFC, the players I mention do. Again, you can't grasp the concept that Liverpool having a vastly superior team, prior to this season, means that quality over quantity should've been LFC's aim in the transfer market. You don't need to be the biggest football expert to realise Thomas Partey would improve LFC right away, rather than Lokonga.


It's not difficult the bigger the net the more fish you catch.

You want us to spend less than our rivals but then have a 100 percent on their successes.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:50:57 pm
I wonder how many of the other richest clubs have managed to convince some of their fans that they are a small club that has to live within their means.

Can I shock you all here...I agree with Al on this.

Even on RAWK over the years some of you talk like Liverpool Football Club is a little cute mouse, when we are really a big fat ugly rat.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:55:53 pm
It's not difficult the bigger the net the more fish you catch.

You want us to spend less than our rivals but then have a 100 percent on their successes.
Of the 13 PL teams LFC failed to beat away from home last season, which one's have a more expensive squad than LFC's.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:59:27 pm
Can I shock you all here...I agree with Al on this.

Even on RAWK over the years some of you talk like Liverpool Football Club is a little cute mouse, when we are really a big fat ugly rat.

Hallelujah.

Imagine being one of the biggest clubs on the planet. Then conning your fanbase into believing that you are some downtrodden minnow.
Do you have a job Al, out of interest?  ;D ;D
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:39:22 pm
Do you have a job Al, out of interest?  ;D ;D
Al is an AI project.

ChatFSG
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:39:22 pm
Do you have a job Al, out of interest?  ;D ;D
His real name is not "AL".

He's AI. (But his friends call him HAL 10000)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:12:47 pm
Al is an AI project.

ChatFSG
lol  I just posted he's AI.

ChatFSG   ;D
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:39:10 pm
:lmao

If you disagree say why rather than just posting an emoji you weirdo
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 07:48:12 pm


You made me sound so eloquent.

Its not often I pop onto rawk these days. I see that people still cant be nice to each other if they have a difference of opinion jon. It's like the Labour Party. We all want the same thing really don't we.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:59:27 pm
Can I shock you all here...I agree with Al on this.

Even on RAWK over the years some of you talk like Liverpool Football Club is a little cute mouse, when we are really a big fat ugly rat.
He certainly is. That's one of the bizarre tropes that's been taken on over the past few years. Part of it is people being a bit puritanical, and part is trying to position the club as being small overachievers because we have to compete with cheats (whereas almost any other club in the world would laugh at LFC being considered plucky underdogs)

Another part of it is an impact of Al's doggedness (and the doggedness of people who are entrenched in opposing Al). Some of it's right, plenty of it's wrong (especially going back to the early days) - but noone can argue his impact on here.

Whisper it, but there's for sure been some of the venturecapitalistwashing phenomenon on show on RAWK in recent years, mixed with a little stockholm syndrome to our captors/custodians. People are so used to (almost Pavlovian) disagreement with Al that they've ended up becoming so conditioned to naturally defending and sympathising more with the poor plucky venture capitalist organisation and the loveable billionaires who run LFC than they do with parts of Shanks' 'Holy Trinity' (players, managers, supporters).

Sporstwashing is apparently defined as 'sports are used by a state or non-state actor to launder the actors reputation' - I don't think anyone can argue that there's some on here who feel deeply invested in trying to fight the corner of the owner's reputation at all times - to the point you'd think a Bat-signal went up in the sky when someone says something critical

Before throttling me, I'm only taking the piss and bored by Sevilla/Roma. And god knows there is obviously absolutely no moral equivalence here to how City's fanbase operates! Actual sportswahing is literally ruining football, and is a scourge on the modern world - the shit I've just chatted is just an observation of a funny quirk (in a very tiny number of posters) of this great community
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:58:50 pm
Were FSG responsible for us amassing so many points?
The players and manager they brought in were.
