Stop being dramatic as usual. Every club has fans like this a d we're no different unless you've been living under a rock



Luckily the people I talk to about footy almost exclusively go to the match. The other ones I talk to about footy used to go to the match for decades.You tend to get a slightly different view about stuff there. It's always why I don't venture into these types of threads often. They are bonkers.Most fans of most teams will never see their team win anything in their lifetimes and we win pretty much the fucking lot and act like it's shite. We have no divine right to win stuff and given what we've been up against the last several seasons with sportswashers, PGMOL, injuries and other stuff every club has to go through, I thinkk we've done pretty well. We've got some exciting new players coming through and we have some ageing ones that we have let go. I have no doubt we'll use our good scouting network to look at some great players that the manager and trainers think will fit in well and given what we've seen, that team should be able to get the best out of them.We've got a great team and a good squad. Years ago we had a good team and a frankly shite squad, so I feel we're much better where we are now than we have been in the past.I'm excited for the future - but still fearful of how fucked over PGMOL will determine we will be, but we can't control that.People saying that we're fucked and shite can get to fuck IMHO. We need a few tweaks and we've got some great players and more importantly some great talent that if nurtured well can bring us more success.Next season I'd be happy for us to try and push for top four and see if we can get to Dublin.