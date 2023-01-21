« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 527688 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13960 on: Today at 01:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:45:10 pm
Stop being dramatic as usual. Every club has fans like this a d we're no different unless you've been living under a rock

Luckily the people I talk to about footy almost exclusively go to the match. The other ones I talk to about footy used to go to the match for decades.

You tend to get a slightly different view about stuff there. It's always why I don't venture into these types of threads often. They are bonkers.

Most fans of most teams will never see their team win anything in their lifetimes and we win pretty much the fucking lot and act like it's shite. We have no divine right to win stuff and given what we've been up against the last several seasons with sportswashers, PGMOL, injuries and other stuff every club has to go through, I thinkk we've done pretty well. We've got some exciting new players coming through and we have some ageing ones that we have let go. I have no doubt we'll use our good scouting network to look at some great players that the manager and trainers think will fit in well and given what we've seen, that team should be able to get the best out of them.

We've got a great team and a good squad. Years ago we had a good team and a frankly shite squad, so I feel we're much better where we are now than we have been in the past.

I'm excited for the future - but still fearful of how fucked over PGMOL will determine we will be, but we can't control that.

People saying that we're fucked and shite can get to fuck IMHO. We need a few tweaks and we've got some great players and more importantly some great talent that if nurtured well can bring us more success.

Next season I'd be happy for us to try and push for top four and see if we can get to Dublin.
Online Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13961 on: Today at 01:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:56:52 pm
Luckily the people I talk to about footy almost exclusively go to the match. The other ones I talk to about footy used to go to the match for decades.

You tend to get a slightly different view about stuff there. It's always why I don't venture into these types of threads often. They are bonkers.

Most fans of most teams will never see their team win anything in their lifetimes and we win pretty much the fucking lot and act like it's shite. We have no divine right to win stuff and given what we've been up against the last several seasons with sportswashers, PGMOL, injuries and other stuff every club has to go through, I thinkk we've done pretty well. We've got some exciting new players coming through and we have some ageing ones that we have let go. I have no doubt we'll use our good scouting network to look at some great players that the manager and trainers think will fit in well and given what we've seen, that team should be able to get the best out of them.

We've got a great team and a good squad. Years ago we had a good team and a frankly shite squad, so I feel we're much better where we are now than we have been in the past.

I'm excited for the future - but still fearful of how fucked over PGMOL will determine we will be, but we can't control that.

People saying that we're fucked and shite can get to fuck IMHO. We need a few tweaks and we've got some great players and more importantly some great talent that if nurtured well can bring us more success.

Next season I'd be happy for us to try and push for top four and see if we can get to Dublin.

Doesnt negate what people are saying...more investment into the squad. I mean that's good right?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13962 on: Today at 02:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:58:28 pm
Doesnt negate what people are saying...more investment into the squad. I mean that's good right?

Well I must think so because I said it myself in that post you quoted.

I just said it in a different way with a different point of view of where we are now.

I've seen us being world beaters and I've seen us being shite over about 40 years of going to the game. I'll see us being world beaters in the future and I'll see us being shite again.

That's life and that's footy. Some of the posts come across to me as chucking the baby out with the bathwater.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13963 on: Today at 02:02:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:53:43 pm
Nothing inaccurate in what I posted.
Yep, most of the things I've bolded is inaccurate. To claim the squad wasn't strenghened when over £120m has been committed to the squad, is inaccurate.
Online Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13964 on: Today at 02:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:01:46 pm
Well I must think so because I said it myself in that post you quoted.

I just said it in a different way with a different point of view of where we are now.

I've seen us being world beaters and I've seen us being shite over about 40 years of going to the game. I'll see us being world beaters in the future and I'll see us being shite again.

That's life and that's footy. Some of the posts come across to me as chucking the baby out with the bathwater.

Not really, people are diverse and have a differing point of view. The ultimate goal is to be successful and have the right mix of prudence and spending. Doesn't mean you're right and they're wrong and vice versa. We want Klopp to be given the resources to compete and get the best out of his remaining years

I personally don't give a shit about FSG, they chose to invest and become custodians of this club. They weren't forced and will make a healthy profit of billions when they sell
Offline 24/007

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13965 on: Today at 02:07:08 pm »
Almost everyone posting in this thread needs to take a holiday - or at least a very long walk along the Prom (fuck off West Brom!)
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13966 on: Today at 02:07:53 pm »
Quote from: 24/007 on Today at 02:07:08 pm
Almost everyone posting in this thread needs to take a holiday - or at least a very long walk along the Prom (fuck off West Brom!)

What have the Baggies done to offend you?
Offline classycarra

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13967 on: Today at 02:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:34:07 pm
Not that I want to get into a pissing match with you but I note that you conveniently left out the first part of my post which stated "I wonder if".  So I was speculating about what might have happened and my conclusion, based on my speculation, is what you posted.  Good job.   
Nope sorry, that's bollocks. I literally drew attention to cutting the irrelevant first couple of sentences with my "..." and elsewhere in your post it says "All speculation obviously" - so you can drop the conspiratorial "conveniently left out" made up nonsense. I've not misrepresented you as you've cynically tried to imply.

For whatever reason, you aren't engaging on the topic of the thread (or your post topic, which was speculatively attempting to blame the club being run like a "shitshow" on Klopp and fully absolving FSG of any involvement definitively/as fact). Seems like you're deflecting.


EDIT: just to add a little clarity, cos I don't think I did that well enough, my point was simply that you (like everyone else) have unconscious biases - and that these biases can contribute to us getting entrenched behind a viewpoint.

On this occasion I was trying to show that by pointing out that when the speculation painted FSG in a negative light, you were demanding of a greater threshold of proof/evidence, whereas when the speculation painted FSG in a less negative light (your suggestion that 'FSG trying to sell LFC had no part to play in LFC being run like a shitshow') you didn't need much/any evidence to back up that point and state it definitively.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13968 on: Today at 02:23:06 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:02:50 pm
Yep, most of the things I've bolded is inaccurate. To claim the squad wasn't strenghened when over £120m has been committed to the squad, is inaccurate.

You quoted 1 thing & it's your interpretation that's inaccurate, we needed a forward & we needed at least 1 midfielder, at least & we missed out on a couple of quality options whilst we sat on our arse.

We wouldn't have needed them all in 1 window had FSG not gone missing when it mattered.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13969 on: Today at 02:23:32 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:07:53 pm
What have the Baggies done to offend you?

He's a 501 guy.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13970 on: Today at 02:30:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:23:06 pm
You quoted 1 thing & it's your interpretation that's inaccurate, we needed a forward & we needed at least 1 midfielder, at least & we missed out on a couple of quality options whilst we sat on our arse.

We wouldn't have needed them all in 1 window had FSG not gone missing when it mattered.
We've committed over £180m on players in the last 18 months, none on midfield players, that's not FSG's fault.
Offline only6times

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13971 on: Today at 02:50:08 pm »
The two seasons we missed out by one point in the league, were they the fault of FSG?
Online Coolie High

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13972 on: Today at 02:58:50 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 02:50:08 pm
The two seasons we missed out by one point in the league, were they the fault of FSG?

Were FSG responsible for us amassing so many points?
Online Coolie High

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13973 on: Today at 02:59:14 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:30:29 pm
We've committed over £180m on players in the last 18 months, none on midfield players, that's not FSG's fault.

We needed forwards just as much as we did midfielders.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13974 on: Today at 03:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:59:14 pm
We needed forwards just as much as we did midfielders.

Yeah but was that FSGs fault  :D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13975 on: Today at 03:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:53:18 am
Glad someone has a brain in here cc :)


The Club didn't take a 6yr hiatus whilst you were globe trotting Draex
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13976 on: Today at 03:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:05:18 pm
I notice that, as usual, you didn't answer my question.  Was it FSG that decided not to buy any players that summer or was it that Klopp/Edwards was happy with the squad and decided not to change it?  And, show your proof. 

We pissed the league that year by the way so whoever made the final call seems to have made the correct one. 



Jürgen answered the question for me. When we had money we spent it when we didn't have money we didn't spend.

The absolute fatal flaw in your argument though is simple. Even if Jürgen was the one manager in the history of the game that didn't want to improve his squad then that money should have been retained in the transfer kitty. Not used to repay FSG, used to pay down bank debt and certainly not used for infrastructure costs.

The reason being that 12 months later despite posting £170m of profits over two seasons klopp was forced into a farcical decision. Signing Thiago meant going into the season with only 3 centre backs. Followed by January when we ended up with Kabak and Davies.

The usual response to that is but we then signed Konate. Yes and what did Klopp say we spend what we earn. With Konate we have spent before we have earned.

All the time we had the absolute nonsense that we were building up a warchest for a spending spree.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13977 on: Today at 03:24:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:20:17 pm

The Club didn't take a 6yr hiatus whilst you were globe trotting Draex

It wasn't 6 years it was 7 and a half. Saw out the 2015 transfer window and the reappeared during the Jan 2023 window.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13978 on: Today at 03:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:59:14 pm
We needed forwards just as much as we did midfielders.
Disagree, to go 3 seasons without investing in a single midfield player and keeping Keita & Ox, is negligent.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13979 on: Today at 03:36:15 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:29:54 pm
Disagree, to go 3 seasons without investing in a single midfield player and keeping Keita & Ox, is negligent.

We lost Sadio and Divock & we had Bobby who was suffering from a fair few injuries.

Seems that we agree about the midfield though.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13980 on: Today at 03:41:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:36:15 pm
We lost Sadio and Divock & we had Bobby who was suffering from a fair few injuries.

Seems that we agree about the midfield though.

We also lost Minamino and Mo was down to the last year of his contract.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13981 on: Today at 03:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:41:07 pm
We also lost Minamino and Mo was down to the last year of his contract.

Forgot about Mina.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13982 on: Today at 03:54:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:36:15 pm
We lost Sadio and Divock & we had Bobby who was suffering from a fair few injuries.

Seems that we agree about the midfield though.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:41:07 pm
We also lost Minamino and Mo was down to the last year of his contract.
There was 1 league start between Origi & Minimino in their last season, Sadio was the only major loss to the forward line.
Offline redk84

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13983 on: Today at 04:09:53 pm »
Our post PL  transfer strategy has not been on point. Someone or some people dropped the ball on a few decisions...
I appreciate and celebrate and grateful for how we acted and won everything before that point

Can both these things not be true?

Let's hope we can wipe the slate clean as a club and move forward as we don't have klopp forever.
Secretly hoping he extends again but want to see him beat that loon at City one more time while he is there too. If it is in a way that stings that would be even better
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13984 on: Today at 04:14:07 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:54:11 pm
There was 1 league start between Origi & Minimino in their last season, Sadio was the only major loss to the forward line.

That's not making the argument you think it is.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13985 on: Today at 04:21:03 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:30:29 pm
We've committed over £180m on players in the last 18 months, none on midfield players, that's not FSG's fault.

I find it amazing that you'd rather blame our manager than blame FSG. We spent the money on vital areas, it's been explained a million times, and we should ALSO have had enough money made available to spend on midfield. But we didn't. Jota and Diaz were out injured, Bobby aging and available less often (and also leaving...). Of course we had to spend on attackers too.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13986 on: Today at 04:27:04 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:54:11 pm
There was 1 league start between Origi & Minimino in their last season, Sadio was the only major loss to the forward line.

Which is why we had to invest massively in the attack. In their last season we had Mo and Sadio away at the AFCON and we resorted to playing Ox in the front three.

Your post demonstrates exactly why we had to invest massively in the forward line.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13987 on: Today at 04:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 04:21:03 pm
I find it amazing that you'd rather blame our manager than blame FSG. We spent the money on vital areas, it's been explained a million times, and we should ALSO have had enough money made available to spend on midfield. But we didn't. Jota and Diaz were out injured, Bobby aging and available less often (and also leaving...). Of course we had to spend on attackers too.
Everybody is to blame for last season, it's not either or. Klopp himself takes some blame, stop being so protective.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13988 on: Today at 04:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:27:04 pm
Which is why we had to invest massively in the attack In their last season we had Mo and Sadio away at the AFCON and we resorted to playing Ox in the front three.

Your post demonstrates exactly why we had to invest massively in the forward line.
The attack did just fine, we won every game while Sadio & Salah were gone plus we brought Diaz after they came back. I never said we shouldn't of brought a forward, I just think spending all the available money on forwards was wrong.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13989 on: Today at 04:42:38 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:37:01 pm
The attack did just fine, we won every game while Sadio & Salah were gone plus we brought Diaz after they came back. I never said we shouldn't of brought a forward, I just think spending all the available money on forwards was wrong.

Make your mind up mate. A couple of posts ago you were complaining about us not getting rid of Ox now you are stating the attack was fine because we won games during AFCON. Despite Ox being pivotal to beating Bournemouth away.

In the suits thread you are complaining about Davies and Melo. In here you are defending FSGs lack of spending to the hilt. Which is it.
Online Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13990 on: Today at 04:46:37 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:32:13 pm
Everybody is to blame for last season, it's not either or. Klopp himself takes some blame, stop being so protective.

If he's being protective of Klopp, you're being overly protective of FSG. I know who I'd rather back when it comes to FSG or Klopp

Is Klopp without faults, of course he is, but you don't half go out of your way to defend FSG. Its almost a parody
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13991 on: Today at 04:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:42:38 pm
Make your mind up mate. A couple of posts ago you were complaining about us not getting rid of Ox now you are stating the attack was fine because we won games during AFCON. Despite Ox being pivotal to beating Bournemouth away.

In the suits thread you are complaining about Davies and Melo. In here you are defending FSGs lack of spending to the hilt. Which is it.
My mind is made up, what part don't you understand. Unlike you I don't have an agenda I judge each situation on merit, I apologise for not being as 1 eyed as you. We started a cup semi final with a 17 year old kid and we coped just fine, I'm sure the couple of games Ox played during the AFCON we could of coped without him.
Online Aldo1988

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13992 on: Today at 05:03:08 pm »
I see FSG are wasting more money by buying Melwood back  ::)
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13993 on: Today at 05:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 05:03:08 pm
I see FSG are wasting more money by buying Melwood back  ::)

If any elderly investors in FSG nearly had a cardiac arrest. Don't worry it will be LFC picking up the tab.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13994 on: Today at 05:14:46 pm »
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13995 on: Today at 05:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:46:37 pm
If he's being protective of Klopp, you're being overly protective of FSG. I know who I'd rather back when it comes to FSG or Klopp

Is Klopp without faults, of course he is, but you don't half go out of your way to defend FSG. Its almost a parody
Why is it FSG V Klopp, you do know FSG and the manager coexist. The only parody is you and the other posters who try to create a narrative that you're either team Klopp or team FSG.
Online Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13996 on: Today at 05:20:49 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:17:41 pm
Why is it FSG V Klopp, you do know FSG and the manager coexist. The only parody is you and the other posters who try to create a narrative that you're either team Klopp or team FSG.

Precisely my point, I've seen you time and time defend FSG or come to their defence unprovoked. You can be critical of both and balanced, yet you feel the need to respond incessantly with any criticism of our overlords
