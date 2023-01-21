The squad is fucking ruined. It is wrecked. I'm not anti FSG like Al is, but lets not pretend that we're not fucked right now cos we are.
How is this true?
If we start next season with Ali, Trent, VVD, Ibou, Robbo, Fab, Mac Allister, Thuram, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo with a bench of Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Elliot, Jota, Nunez, is that a squad that is ruined? That's just 2 signings and it looks like we're after at least another on top (Thuram being the latest one with a strong link)
That squad also includes the likes of Van Den Berg, Tsimikas, Morton, Bajetic and possibly one or two more signings to strengthen it. I'm not pro or anti-FSG and I have my thoughts on them and I actually agree with Al around the infrastructure stuff. But I'm willing to give them this summer before I throw it all out. We have seemingly sorted the forward line out and now we need to fix the issue with midfield but from everything out there now, it seems like that's priority number one