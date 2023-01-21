« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 526532 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13920 on: Today at 09:05:05 am »
Jake, you are so spot on. Every single word.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13921 on: Today at 09:25:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:30:02 pm
Next season is different, we havent signed anyone yet.

As of yet, Alisson, Robbo, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah are still generally first choice.
Fabinho & Robbo aren't even in their 30's. So that leaves 3 outfield players over 30, no different to most top teams.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13922 on: Today at 09:26:58 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 08:32:39 am
The squad is fucking ruined. It is wrecked. I'm not anti FSG like Al is, but lets not pretend that we're not fucked right now cos we are.

How is this true?

If we start next season with Ali, Trent, VVD, Ibou, Robbo, Fab, Mac Allister, Thuram, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo with a bench of Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Elliot, Jota, Nunez, is that a squad that is ruined? That's just 2 signings and it looks like we're after at least another on top (Thuram being the latest one with a strong link)

That squad also includes the likes of Van Den Berg, Tsimikas, Morton, Bajetic and possibly one or two more signings to strengthen it. I'm not pro or anti-FSG and I have my thoughts on them and I actually agree with Al around the infrastructure stuff. But I'm willing to give them this summer before I throw it all out. We have seemingly sorted the forward line out and now we need to fix the issue with midfield but from everything out there now, it seems like that's priority number one
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13923 on: Today at 09:30:46 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:25:55 am
Fabinho & Robbo aren't even in their 30's. So that leaves 3 outfield players over 30's, no different to most top teams.

It's also not some hard and fast rule that once you turn 30 you become shit. Fab is 29 and looks like his legs have gone, yet you've got Modric at the other end who looks fitter than ever frankly. With more bodies to rely on, we can manage minutes in the legs of Fab, Hendo and Thiago. They shouldn't be starting every game (they literally can't most of the time)

Salah looks like he has no plan on slowing down any time soon and can mould his game accordingly. VVD will be fine for another couple of years at least. Ali is no issue being 30+ as he can go for another 5 years at this level. Robbo and Matip are the ones we need to have a plan in place for. Maybe the Matip plan is in this window seeing as we have been linked with some CBs
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13924 on: Today at 09:44:35 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:24:01 pm
At least you've admitted we've signed players, so that's progress.

No I stated that Liverpool stopped buying players in 2019. I then backed that up with proof and then demonstrated that the club made a £42m profit that season. Paid down £52m of debt including £20m to FSG itself and then poured money into the training ground.

I was expecting a response to that.

Sadly it was not forthcoming. You would rather shoot the messenger than deal with the message.

So again I will ask you to respond to the facts that FSG failed to invest in the first team in summer 2019 and instead chose to repay the intercompany loan, bank debt and then poured revenues into infrastructure.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13925 on: Today at 10:12:32 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:44:35 am
No I stated that Liverpool stopped buying players in 2019

Not agreeing or disagreeing with you as I haven't followed the entire thread/conversation but thought I would post just for reference, some of the players that we have signed in that time period until now:

2022/23: Nunez 80M, Gakpo 40M, Carvalho 3M?,
2021/22: Diaz 40M, Konate 35M,
2020/21: Jota 40M, Thiago ??M, Tsimikas 10M,

The transfer fees are probably completely inaccurate, and in the case of Thiago I can't remember at all whether we paid something, so just going off what I can remember so happy to be corrected there. Our net spend has generally been about 50M per season give or take if I recall correctly

Just to be clear, these are players that the club bought rather than loan players, so it would seem that there's at least 8 players we have bought since 2019
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13926 on: Today at 10:24:53 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 10:12:32 am
Not agreeing or disagreeing with you as I haven't followed the entire thread/conversation but thought I would post just for reference, some of the players that we have signed in that time period until now:

2022/23: Nunez 80M, Gakpo 40M, Carvalho 3M?,
2021/22: Diaz 40M, Konate 35M,
2020/21: Jota 40M, Thiago ??M, Tsimikas 10M,

The transfer fees are probably completely inaccurate, and in the case of Thiago I can't remember at all whether we paid something, so just going off what I can remember so happy to be corrected there. Our net spend has generally been about 50M per season give or take if I recall correctly

Just to be clear, these are players that the club bought rather than loan players, so it would seem that there's at least 8 players we have bought since 2019

Sorry mate I should have made myself clear I said we stopped buying players in 2019. Quite obviously we started buying players again. My argument is that FSG took a season of from buying players. In an earlier post I called it putting the handbrake on.

Other clubs didn't. When we started running again we are running at a slower pace than the others. If you look at the period 2019/2023 as a whole we have invested much less on transfers than our rivals.

Basically if you put the handbrake on and come to a total stop then you need to go faster than your rivals to catch up. That for me is what we need to do but FSG seem unwilling to do that. They have continued to prioritise infrastructure over recruitment.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13927 on: Today at 10:36:11 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:24:53 am
Sorry mate I should have made myself clear I said we stopped buying players in 2019. Quite obviously we started buying players again. My argument is that FSG took a season of from buying players. In an earlier post I called it putting the handbrake on.

Other clubs didn't. When we started running again we are running at a slower pace than the others. If you look at the period 2019/2023 as a whole we have invested much less on transfers than our rivals.

Basically if you put the handbrake on and come to a total stop then you need to go faster than your rivals to catch up. That for me is what we need to do but FSG seem unwilling to do that. They have continued to prioritise infrastructure over recruitment.

Jesus Christ mate, just stop, please. So we didn't sign anyone the summer after we won the CL and finished runners up in the PL with 97 points and the summer before we went on to absolutely piss the league and win a couple more trophies as well

What point are you actually trying to make? Because these are the ramblings of someone who has lost their mind
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13928 on: Today at 10:38:50 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:24:53 am
Sorry mate I should have made myself clear I said we stopped buying players in 2019. Quite obviously we started buying players again. My argument is that FSG took a season of from buying players. In an earlier post I called it putting the handbrake on.

Other clubs didn't. When we started running again we are running at a slower pace than the others. If you look at the period 2019/2023 as a whole we have invested much less on transfers than our rivals.

Basically if you put the handbrake on and come to a total stop then you need to go faster than your rivals to catch up. That for me is what we need to do but FSG seem unwilling to do that. They have continued to prioritise infrastructure over recruitment.
Put the handbrake on? we won the league by 18 points. It's the most dominant season in PL history.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13929 on: Today at 10:45:24 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 10:38:50 am
Put the handbrake on? we won the league by 18 points. It's the most dominant season in PL history.

In terms of recruitment, we kind of did stand still which I think Al is saying. Those years of success were kind of harvesting the fruits of our labour from previous signings but the CL win and league slowed down the rebuild. I do get the sense we sort of stood still in the years we were successful. Alternatively, maybe it's a question of transfer strategy, I think we could have got better value for money from Thiago's wages by still going down the moneyball route of signing a couple of young, hungry players rather than one superstar for example. It worked in the first couple of years so think it would have stood us in good stead for these current season.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13930 on: Today at 10:51:55 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:45:24 am
In terms of recruitment, we kind of did stand still which I think Al is saying. Those years of success were kind of harvesting the fruits of our labour from previous signings but the CL win and league slowed down the rebuild. I do get the sense we sort of stood still in the years we were successful. Alternatively, maybe it's a question of transfer strategy, I think we could have got better value for money from Thiago's wages by still going down the moneyball route of signing a couple of young, hungry players rather than one superstar for example, it worked in the first couple of years so think it would have stood us in good stead for these current season.
The ends justify the means, Chelsea spent half a billion last season, but finished 12th. Why bring up a transfer window to aid your argument, when the club won the league by 20 points, after that window was shut. You don't get open top bus parades by 'winning the transfer window'.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13931 on: Today at 10:59:17 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:45:24 am
In terms of recruitment, we kind of did stand still which I think Al is saying. Those years of success were kind of harvesting the fruits of our labour from previous signings but the CL win and league slowed down the rebuild. I do get the sense we sort of stood still in the years we were successful. Alternatively, maybe it's a question of transfer strategy, I think we could have got better value for money from Thiago's wages by still going down the moneyball route of signing a couple of young, hungry players rather than one superstar for example. It worked in the first couple of years so think it would have stood us in good stead for these current season.

Didn't we renew a lot of new big contracts, rewarding all those players who were still in and around peak?

People talk like this was all on FSG, I'd expect Klopp was a big part of the conversations of keeping together his all conquering side (for the first time in his career).

Thiago as you say was clearly a Klopp led signing, it was the first step away from our normal model. In hindsight maybe the wrong decision but by god he is a class footballer, just can't stay fit. I can clearly see what the plan was for him.

The biggest collective failure was last summer, whatever led us not to signing a midfielder was a massive mistake. FSG take a big part of the blame in that but I also think Klopp and the sports science team do also.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13932 on: Today at 11:15:03 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:36:11 am
Jesus Christ mate, just stop, please. So we didn't sign anyone the summer after we won the CL and finished runners up in the PL with 97 points and the summer before we went on to absolutely piss the league and win a couple more trophies as well

What point are you actually trying to make? Because these are the ramblings of someone who has lost their mind

I think it makes sense...if you want to build from a position of strength when your stock is highest.

The "summer holiday" others used to play catchup somewhat. Not that teams like City needed that incentive....also for our particular squad profile we needed that window to sow the seed for our next push at winning everything because i don't think anyone thought we could do it all again with the same players
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13933 on: Today at 11:25:04 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:24:53 am
Sorry mate I should have made myself clear I said we stopped buying players in 2019. Quite obviously we started buying players again. My argument is that FSG took a season of from buying players. In an earlier post I called it putting the handbrake on.

Was it FSG that decided not to buy any players that summer or was it that Klopp/Edwards was happy with the squad and decided not to change it?  Please show your work instead of "for me" statements.  And, yes, we all know about the debt repayments. 

Please, make sure to provide your factual proof of your statement on this matter. 
« Reply #13934 on: Today at 11:25:24 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 08:32:39 am
It absolutely beggars belief that people in here are saying we don't need a total squad overhaul. We clearly have an aging and injury prone squad, which has lost multiple players in recent transfer windows.

I have no faith that we will sign the players needed to get back to the top. Lets look at who we know is good enough and NOT an injury prone wreck. - Ali, VVD, TAA, Robbo. Salah, Gakpo, Jota. Out of them VVD and Salah have shown they have started the downward slide a little (still class and worth keeping).

The rest are either not yet proven (Harvey, Ibou, Nunez), absolutely broken by injuries (Gomez, Matip, Thiago), or struggled for form for 18 months (Fab) plus our aging but legendary captain Hendo.

The squad is fucking ruined. It is wrecked. I'm not anti FSG like Al is, but lets not pretend that we're not fucked right now cos we are.

Possibly overreacting a bit here. There are many examples of successful teams just gradually putting together the pieces to have a title challenge and other trophy challenges over a 2-3 year cycle. I think Chelsea and Man Utd are good examples of teams who have historically sometimes spent a lot of money and bought a lot of players in at once and then been quite poor. Elsewhere, one might say the same about PSG. Take Newcastle for instance, and they were solidly mid-table for season after season and although yes they got new ownership, they actually didn't go out and buy an entirely new squad. They've bought in a few really good signings that fit with the way they play, and addressed key weaknesses and now they have Champions League next season. They've built their current team over 3-4 transfer periods. In similar respects, some years back they were relegated then promoted then finished mid table and then finished 5. They barely spent over 10M. That was at a time when other teams weren't shy of spending either. So it doesn't ALWAYS require major surgery and a big overhaul. The players don't go from challenging for 4 major honours in competitions with the world's biggest financial dopers in football, to being completely ruined.

Don't disagree with the fact that we need to adjust the squad a little. We need to bring in a few key players and make some plans about what we will do with some other areas on the pitch over the next 6-18 months.

Personally, I think if we bought in a top DM, and top CM and got a top young CB, for Klopp's gameplay, and then look to address other fragile positions over the next 2 seasons then I think we'd do a heck of a lot better than this season. Even just meaning we don't rely every week on Fabinho, Hendo, VVD will mean that they are just that much fresher and capable of being at their best rather than constantly carrying injuries or being burnt out and a complete shadow of their former self.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13935 on: Today at 11:46:46 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:25:04 am
Was it FSG that decided not to buy any players that summer or was it that Klopp/Edwards was happy with the squad and decided not to change it?  Please show your work instead of "for me" statements.  And, yes, we all know about the debt repayments. 

Please, make sure to provide your factual proof of your statement on this matter. 

We didn't have a squad. We had no like-for-like backups for Trent and Robbo so they both played in excess of 3100 league minutes, VVD played every single minute of every league game 3420 minutes, Gini played game in game out. Plus Origi was the back up for the whole front three.

We had 7 outfield players Sadio, Mo, Gini, Bobby, Robbo, Trent and Virgil who played 2700+ minutes and 4 of them Bobby, Robbo, Trent and VVD played over 3000 minutes in the League alone.

So are you really suggesting that Klopp said I don't need a squad just use the money to pay off debt and pay back FSG for the intercompany loan and use whats left for the training ground. He said Origi can cover all three forward positions, Milly can play in midfield and cover at left back and Gomez can start at centre back and cover at right back at the same time.

That would be surprising because as soon as money was made available guess what we brought in depth in Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas et al.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13936 on: Today at 11:52:54 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:36:11 am
Jesus Christ mate, just stop, please. So we didn't sign anyone the summer after we won the CL and finished runners up in the PL with 97 points and the summer before we went on to absolutely piss the league and win a couple more trophies as well

What point are you actually trying to make? Because these are the ramblings of someone who has lost their mind

That refreshing a squad, improving it, and staying at the top for years depends on constant recruitment. Look at Liverpool or United during their dominant periods. You bring in a couple of players a season to keep everyone hungry, keep the age profile of the team where it should be and above keep moving forwards.

As the saying goes there are only two directions in football and clearly we have gone backward and now need a rebuild.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13937 on: Today at 11:59:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:46:46 am
We didn't have a squad. We had no like-for-like backups for Trent and Robbo so they both played in excess of 3100 league minutes, VVD played every single minute of every league game 3420 minutes, Gini played game in game out. Plus Origi was the back up for the whole front three.

We had 7 outfield players Sadio, Mo, Gini, Bobby, Robbo, Trent and Virgil who played 2700+ minutes and 4 of them Bobby, Robbo, Trent and VVD played over 3000 minutes in the League alone.

So are you really suggesting that Klopp said I don't need a squad just use the money to pay off debt and pay back FSG for the intercompany loan and use whats left for the training ground. He said Origi can cover all three forward positions, Milly can play in midfield and cover at left back and Gomez can start at centre back and cover at right back at the same time.

That would be surprising because as soon as money was made available guess what we brought in depth in Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas et al.

We did, we absolutely did. I'll give you the backups to Trent and Robbo because that was a glaring hole and would have allowed us to rotate a bit more but it didn't really matter

Our squad had the likes of Keita (just signed), Shaqiri, Origi (just scored the winners in a CL semi and final). We had 4 CBs, 3 keepers, loads of CMs and 5 attackers. Stop spouting bullshit
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13938 on: Today at 12:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:46:46 am
We didn't have a squad. We had no like-for-like backups for Trent and Robbo so they both played in excess of 3100 league minutes, VVD played every single minute of every league game 3420 minutes, Gini played game in game out. Plus Origi was the back up for the whole front three.

We had 7 outfield players Sadio, Mo, Gini, Bobby, Robbo, Trent and Virgil who played 2700+ minutes and 4 of them Bobby, Robbo, Trent and VVD played over 3000 minutes in the League alone.

So are you really suggesting that Klopp said I don't need a squad just use the money to pay off debt and pay back FSG for the intercompany loan and use whats left for the training ground. He said Origi can cover all three forward positions, Milly can play in midfield and cover at left back and Gomez can start at centre back and cover at right back at the same time.

That would be surprising because as soon as money was made available guess what we brought in depth in Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas et al.

I notice that, as usual, you didn't answer my question.  Was it FSG that decided not to buy any players that summer or was it that Klopp/Edwards was happy with the squad and decided not to change it?  And, show your proof. 

We pissed the league that year by the way so whoever made the final call seems to have made the correct one. 

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13939 on: Today at 12:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:05:18 pm
I notice that, as usual, you didn't answer my question.  Was it FSG that decided not to buy any players that summer or was it that Klopp/Edwards was happy with the squad and decided not to change it?  And, show your proof. 

We pissed the league that year by the way so whoever made the final call seems to have made the correct one.

You know the anser is going to be that FSG didn't supply the money to them (as they are mingebas apparently).
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13940 on: Today at 12:26:54 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 10:51:55 am
The ends justify the means, Chelsea spent half a billion last season, but finished 12th. Why bring up a transfer window to aid your argument, when the club won the league by 20 points, after that window was shut. You don't get open top bus parades by 'winning the transfer window'.

Nobody gives a shiny shit what Chelsea or anybody else have spent or will spend.

We care about us and what we do and haven't done and fsg made a decision not to build on that success and basically write off two seasons.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13941 on: Today at 12:29:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:26:54 pm
Nobody gives a shiny shit what Chelsea or anybody else have spent or will spend.

We care about us and what we do and haven't done and fsg made a decision not to build on that success and basically write off two seasons.
Clueless nonsense.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13942 on: Today at 12:31:17 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:29:29 pm
Clueless nonsense.

Sure.

I'll leave you circle jerkers to it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13943 on: Today at 12:31:34 pm »
Haha Klopp decided he didn't want players and it's his decision...and show proof!

I mean come on. Do we have proof of anything
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13944 on: Today at 12:36:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:31:17 pm
Sure.

I'll leave you circle jerkers to it.
It is nonsense, how did they basically "write off 2 seasons". People like yourself make baseless statments as though they're facts. The 2019/20 season we won the league by 18 points and won 2 others trophies, but apparently the club made decisions that "wrote off 2 seasons", if that isn't clueless nonsense I don't know what is.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13945 on: Today at 12:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:31:34 pm
Haha Klopp decided he didn't want players and it's his decision...and show proof!

I mean come on. Do we have proof of anything

If someone is going to post something as fact, and repeat it nonstop for months at every opportunity, then I don't think it's too much to ask for their actual proof of said "facts". 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13946 on: Today at 12:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:05:18 pm
I notice that, as usual, you didn't answer my question.  Was it FSG that decided not to buy any players that summer or was it that Klopp/Edwards was happy with the squad and decided not to change it?  And, show your proof. 

We pissed the league that year by the way so whoever made the final call seems to have made the correct one. 



I don't think anyone made a decision, it was made for them. If Jürgen is told by FSG there is no money (for transfers) he has to believe them and get on with it. They certainly found enough money to pay back a loan to themselves with interest at the time.

It was the same last year and the year before. It didnt harm us, our way. Its just our way. I cannot change that and I dont want to. I knew about it when I arrived here, that this is the way it goes, and since I am here nothing has changed."

I make recommendations but I cannot spend the money. Thats not how it is. Thats what I mean by I dont make these decisions  and I never did


Since the americans rode into town we've been told how skint we are every transfer window. Nothing has, or ever will change.
