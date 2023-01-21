It absolutely beggars belief that people in here are saying we don't need a total squad overhaul. We clearly have an aging and injury prone squad, which has lost multiple players in recent transfer windows.



I have no faith that we will sign the players needed to get back to the top. Lets look at who we know is good enough and NOT an injury prone wreck. - Ali, VVD, TAA, Robbo. Salah, Gakpo, Jota. Out of them VVD and Salah have shown they have started the downward slide a little (still class and worth keeping).



The rest are either not yet proven (Harvey, Ibou, Nunez), absolutely broken by injuries (Gomez, Matip, Thiago), or struggled for form for 18 months (Fab) plus our aging but legendary captain Hendo.



The squad is fucking ruined. It is wrecked. I'm not anti FSG like Al is, but lets not pretend that we're not fucked right now cos we are.



Possibly overreacting a bit here. There are many examples of successful teams just gradually putting together the pieces to have a title challenge and other trophy challenges over a 2-3 year cycle. I think Chelsea and Man Utd are good examples of teams who have historically sometimes spent a lot of money and bought a lot of players in at once and then been quite poor. Elsewhere, one might say the same about PSG. Take Newcastle for instance, and they were solidly mid-table for season after season and although yes they got new ownership, they actually didn't go out and buy an entirely new squad. They've bought in a few really good signings that fit with the way they play, and addressed key weaknesses and now they have Champions League next season. They've built their current team over 3-4 transfer periods. In similar respects, some years back they were relegated then promoted then finished mid table and then finished 5. They barely spent over 10M. That was at a time when other teams weren't shy of spending either. So it doesn't ALWAYS require major surgery and a big overhaul. The players don't go from challenging for 4 major honours in competitions with the world's biggest financial dopers in football, to being completely ruined.Don't disagree with the fact that we need to adjust the squad a little. We need to bring in a few key players and make some plans about what we will do with some other areas on the pitch over the next 6-18 months.Personally, I think if we bought in a top DM, and top CM and got a top young CB, for Klopp's gameplay, and then look to address other fragile positions over the next 2 seasons then I think we'd do a heck of a lot better than this season. Even just meaning we don't rely every week on Fabinho, Hendo, VVD will mean that they are just that much fresher and capable of being at their best rather than constantly carrying injuries or being burnt out and a complete shadow of their former self.