Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas, Konate, Carvalho, Ramsay , Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo - all playing their part in either winning the League, FA Cup, League Cup, and almost winning the quadruple.
I mean imagine claiming that four players who weren't even at the club played a part in winning trophies. Even more bizarrely claiming that Nunez played a part in almost winning the quadruple. Did you miss the fact that he scored home and away against us for Benfica as well as having two goals ruled out at Anfield. Goals that would have resulted in us going out on away goals. Instead of helping us to a quadruple he very nearly derailed it.
You haven't answered my original point. You said we 'stopped signing players in 2019', and I gave you a list of 9 players signed since then (that cost us around £300m), three who played on Sunday (two that scored), two of them were on the bench, and two would probably have been playing if they weren't injured.
So did we really stop signing players in 2019, or have we spent almost £300m - whilst extending contracts and increasing wages.
Yes we stopped signing players in 2019. The only incomings in the summer were Adrian as backup keeper and two kids for the U23's in Elliott and van den Berg. We spent £6-7m and offloaded 4 senior players plus the likes of Kent and Allan and brought in £40m.
I would say that was the definition of stopping signing players. That was the point at which for me FSG patted themselves on the back and said well that's the fans off our back, let's get the club to buy us some infrastructure.
That year's accounts make interesting reading. https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/00035668/filing-history
Instead of adding to a squad that was palpably thin at that point. We paid FSG £20.6m of the intercompany loan back and repaid the majority of the bank debt. The club repaid £53.4m of debt in one season.
That season we made a pre tax profit of £42m which combined with the previous season made a profit of £169m over two seasons. We made a profit of £45m plus £15m in post-balance sheet activities on player registration disposals.
So where did the money go, well that is easy.
We used our revenues to repay FSG for the inter-company loan, almost wiped out bank debt AND poured money into the training ground.
As for signing players in later seasons. So what, that is what teams do. The issue is despite taking a season out and banking the money we have still spent far less than our rivals. What we did in essence was stop running allowed everyone else to catch up and then when we started running again, we ran at a slower pace than everyone else. No wonder we finished 5th.
Do you think City's dominance is because of how we're run as a club, or because of how they are run? Which of those two viewpoints is most likely to be correct, given what's come to light over recent years, and the confirmation of what everyone has suspected for almost a decade now.
If you genuinely think the reason City have won 5 of the last 6 titles (and why we've not won more under Jurgen) is all down to our owners, then you're just ignoring reality.
I can give you 115 reasons why City have everything to do with why we've only won one league title with Jurgen and this group of players.
But whilst they've been cheating for 15 years, distorting the market, and laundering billions through fake companies to spend on players, you've been very (very) busy ranting on every possible thread, picking random arguments with dozens of posters who dare suggest we're being run sensibly, and going on about everything from Redbird to Dejan Lovren to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
You sound like a fan of a Tour De France Team complaining why they were unable to compete with Lance Armstrong for 7 years, constantly moaning about how they should've spent more on better riders or bikes, when the problem is staring you in the face.
Sorry, but I am a Liverpool fan and what concerns me is WHAT WE DO. How we spend our revenues, How an increase in equity that is cashed out to RedBird is spent.
Your faux outrage at City, your whataboutery, and screaming Look at them, look at them does not change how badly Liverpool Football Club has been run over the last three or four years.
Everyone knows what City have done, everyone is appalled by it. No one wants a nation-state or a Sugar Daddy, no matter how much you try and deflect, so why not stick to the actual topic of the thread which is FSG.
The problem with screaming blue murder about City is that FSG were quite happy to jump into bed with them in the ESL.