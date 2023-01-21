« previous next »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 05:05:53 pm
Our wages shot up on account of a fucking miracle worker turning water into wine! We had no right to compete as well as did given our net spend since Jurgen took over. Our commercial revenues have increased hugely in that time too.

I think a few people are in for a rude awakening when he leaves!

Our wages shot up because we retained our best players, we found undervalued players (using the structure FSG put in place before Klopp), paired them with a world class coach and created one of the best sides in world football and then paid them top whack to keep the side together.

Salah is a prime example, he was 4th choice behind Brandt, Pulisic and Draxler. "Laptop" Eddie and his nerds kept pushing Salah.

That's not all Klopp, it's not all FSG, it's a collective of excellence.

So this notion FSG got lucky with Klopp is just a bizzare way of warping an agenda, he came into an existing structure and helped elevated it to world class, but he was still one cog (all be it very important one) in the machine.

That's what we need to go back to, all areas of the club working together maximising our strengths.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:05:22 am
little ironic surely to mock Al for using this thread to say some things over and over again, then immediately follow up with a post saying all of this stuff as if it's fresh information?

Oh, are Man City cheats? And you think not enough people on are conscious or considerate of that? We might have won more trophies under Klopp if they didn't exist? what a refreshing new take!

(to be fair, maybe the part where you say "too many people" is quite novel - the idea it's not embedded in our supporters psyches is bizarre and not in keeping with my encounters with fellow supporters and on RAWK)

we all have our spells of getting involved in these sorts of discussions. you take regular shots at Al for the zeal of his critiques about FSGs performance and imply he's not being rational, but don't appear to acknowledge that your spirited defence of all things FSG (and moves to deflect critiques of their performance) is just as zealous only it's in the opposite direction. you literally just said in a nutshell there's nothing valid to critique FSG about!
Actually - I don't think some people are as conscious of City's cheating as their post history or their tone on here suggests. I think many want a sugar daddy owner regardless of where the money comes from, but they hide behind net spend arguments or some other spurious angle just because they didn't get all the toys they wanted for Christmas.

It's literally been us vs City for 5 seasons prior to Arsenal's challenge, yet some seem to focus on how much we would've, could've or should've spent, and how much more success that might have brought - against a club backed by an oil state!

Then there's Utd spending hundreds of millions just to stand still with a crumbling stadium, colossal debt, and fan protests. Or Chelsea's botched takeover and disastrous spending spree leaving them in 12th on 44 points.

Spending more and more money is not the answer in a footballing world that's been completely warped by the City's and PSG's over the last 10 years. FSG's model would be fine if other's weren't cheating, and we could easily be sat on 21 league titles and possibly another CL under Jurgen if we hadn't had to go toe to toe with City for 6 years, with the inevitable physical and psychological strain that put on the players.

I enjoyed Liverpool in the 80's and 90's, but have still had one of the best rides ever these last 6 years. I'm personally comfortable with prudent owners that are risk averse - especially during a period when transfer fees and wages went crazy and there was a global pandemic. We've won trophies and had amazing times - even if we haven't won as much as we might have wanted. Whilst winning those trophies, we've added 15,000 seats to Anfield, developed the area around the stadium , and built a brand new training complex. Which other Premier League team has done all of that under their owners over the last 10 years that aren't cheating?

There's just far too much entitled whining and cry-arsing, when some fans of other clubs will never see what we've had (even in the last few years) in their entire lifetime.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:42:30 pm
Our wages shot up because we retained our best players, we found undervalued players (using the structure FSG put in place before Klopp), paired them with a world class coach and created one of the best sides in world football and then paid them top whack to keep the side together.

Salah is a prime example, he was 4th choice behind Brandt, Pulisic and Draxler. "Laptop" Eddie and his nerds kept pushing Salah.

That's not all Klopp, it's not all FSG, it's a collective of excellence.

So this notion FSG got lucky with Klopp is just a bizzare way of warping an agenda, he came into an existing structure and helped elevated it to world class, but he was still one cog (all be it very important one) in the machine.

That's what we need to go back to, all areas of the club working together maximising our strengths.


We had the 5th highest wage bill (due to winning trophies) but remind me where we stand in the deloitte league again  ?
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 06:48:00 pm
Actually - I don't think some people are as conscious of City's cheating as their post history or their tone on here suggests. I think many want a sugar daddy owner regardless of where the money comes from, but they hide behind net spend arguments or some other spurious angle just because they didn't get all the toys they wanted for Christmas.

snip

There's just far too much entitled whining and cry-arsing, when some fans of other clubs will never see what we've had (even in the last few years) in their entire lifetime.
Right, this was my point.

You mocked Al for labouring the point - from his perspective, FSG could do more to help the team compete - without noticing that we all know your view on this because you've also laboured the point (only in the near-opposite direction) - from your perspective, the existence of City (and their cheating) means that that it is morally bad for people to critique FSG (who do not cheat).

There's not really a big difference between Al making some good arguments, but then lurching towards something slightly irrational - eg making an assertion about FSG have made x mistake consciously because of y devious reason - that harms his argument and you making some good arguments, but then lurching towards something slightly irrational - eg lots of RAWKites who think FSG could perform better secretly want a sugar daddy/sportswash owner because they're deviously arguing FSG could do better- that harms your argument.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:42:30 pm
Our wages shot up because we retained our best players, we found undervalued players (using the structure FSG put in place before Klopp), paired them with a world class coach and created one of the best sides in world football and then paid them top whack to keep the side together.

Or did our wages shoot up because a risk-averse organisation went for a hugely performance-based salary structure and then had their fingers burnt when Klopp massively overachieved?

As for the structure they put in place it was an absolute shambles prior to Klopp. We had a situation in which the TC and Rodgers were taking turns a piece selecting players that simply didn't fit. I mean what kind of shambolic system spends massive transfer fees on Bobby and Benteke in the same window. The system was so shambolic Rodgers and the TC were slaughtering each other in the media. The very definition of airing your dirty laundry in public.


Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:42:30 pm
Salah is a prime example, he was 4th choice behind Brandt, Pulisic and Draxler. "Laptop" Eddie and his nerds kept pushing Salah.

This is just bizarre. It is as if other teams don't have analysts, scouts and recruitment professionals. You are praising the recruitment team for actually doing their job. That is how it should be with a DoF or Coach utilising the skills of the recruitment team.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:42:30 pm
That's not all Klopp, it's not all FSG, it's a collective of excellence.

So this notion FSG got lucky with Klopp is just a bizzare way of warping an agenda, he came into an existing structure and helped elevated it to world class, but he was still one cog (all be it very important one) in the machine.

That's what we need to go back to, all areas of the club working together maximising our strengths.

The existing structure was an absolute shitshow. Klopp didn't just elevate it he made it work. Look at the way we pissed away the Suarez money. We brought in players like Balotelli, Markovic and laughably Rickie Lambert for a combined £45m.
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 06:48:00 pm
Actually - I don't think some people are as conscious of City's cheating as their post history or their tone on here suggests. I think many want a sugar daddy owner regardless of where the money comes from, but they hide behind net spend arguments or some other spurious angle just because they didn't get all the toys they wanted for Christmas.

It's literally been us vs City for 5 seasons prior to Arsenal's challenge, yet some seem to focus on how much we would've, could've or should've spent, and how much more success that might have brought - against a club backed by an oil state!

Then there's Utd spending hundreds of millions just to stand still with a crumbling stadium, colossal debt, and fan protests. Or Chelsea's botched takeover and disastrous spending spree leaving them in 12th on 44 points.

Spending more and more money is not the answer in a footballing world that's been completely warped by the City's and PSG's over the last 10 years. FSG's model would be fine if other's weren't cheating, and we could easily be sat on 21 league titles and possibly another CL under Jurgen if we hadn't had to go toe to toe with City for 6 years, with the inevitable physical and psychological strain that put on the players.

I enjoyed Liverpool in the 80's and 90's, but have still had one of the best rides ever these last 6 years. I'm personally comfortable with prudent owners that are risk averse - especially during a period when transfer fees and wages went crazy and there was a global pandemic. We've won trophies and had amazing times - even if we haven't won as much as we might have wanted. Whilst winning those trophies, we've added 15,000 seats to Anfield, developed the area around the stadium , and built a brand new training complex. Which other Premier League team has done all of that under their owners over the last 10 years that aren't cheating?

There's just far too much entitled whining and cry-arsing, when some fans of other clubs will never see what we've had (even in the last few years) in their entire lifetime.

All people asking is for the club to be allowed to spend the revenues it generates on recruiting players and wages.

All we are asking for is the infrastructure costs to be paid by FSG either through loans or preferably from the seismic increase in the value of the club.

All we are asking for is that equity that is generated on Merseyside should be spent on Merseyside.

No one is asking for a Sugar Daddy, Nation-state or Oligarch no matter how much you try and portray that bizarre notion.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:09:44 pm
Right, this was my point.

You mocked Al for labouring the point - from his perspective, FSG could do more to help the team compete - without noticing that we all know your view on this because you've also laboured the point (only in the near-opposite direction) - from your perspective, the existence of City (and their cheating) means that that it is morally bad for people to critique FSG (who do not cheat).

There's not really a big difference between Al making some good arguments, but then lurching towards something slightly irrational - eg making an assertion about FSG have made x mistake consciously because of y devious reason - that harms his argument and you making some good arguments, but then lurching towards something slightly irrational - eg lots of RAWKites who think FSG could perform better secretly want a sugar daddy/sportswash owner because they're deviously arguing FSG could do better- that harms your argument.
The main part of my post is below (which you conveniently snipped...).

Do you have any views on that - instead of just critiquing other people's critiques of each other?

What do you feel is the primary reason City have won 5 of the last 6 titles - is it the way we've been run as a club, or the way they have?

Do you not think we've done well in spite of City's cheating, whilst paying good wages, extending contracts, developing infrastructure, and not putting the club in massive debt whilst doing so?

Because that's the crux of my argument - which I clearly set out in the OP, and which you've repeatedly missed on this thread.
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 06:48:00 pm
It's literally been us vs City for 5 seasons prior to Arsenal's challenge, yet some seem to focus on how much we would've, could've or should've spent, and how much more success that might have brought - against a club backed by an oil state!

Then there's Utd spending hundreds of millions just to stand still with a crumbling stadium, colossal debt, and fan protests. Or Chelsea's botched takeover and disastrous spending spree leaving them in 12th on 44 points.

Spending more and more money is not the answer in a footballing world that's been completely warped by the City's and PSG's over the last 10 years. FSG's model would be fine if other's weren't cheating, and we could easily be sat on 21 league titles and possibly another CL under Jurgen if we hadn't had to go toe to toe with City for 6 years, with the inevitable physical and psychological strain that put on the players.

I enjoyed Liverpool in the 80's and 90's, but have still had one of the best rides ever these last 6 years. I'm personally comfortable with prudent owners that are risk averse - especially during a period when transfer fees and wages went crazy and there was a global pandemic. We've won trophies and had amazing times - even if we haven't won as much as we might have wanted. Whilst winning those trophies, we've added 15,000 seats to Anfield, developed the area around the stadium , and built a brand new training complex. Which other Premier League team has done all of that under their owners over the last 10 years that aren't cheating?
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:13:22 pm
The main part of my post is below (which you conveniently snipped...).
mate, it's not a conspiracy! trust me I read it, and understand your point (thought I was clear on that).

I was trying to save space in my reply. Again, thought i was clear that i found it ironic you made a jibe about Al repeating the same things over and over (but then you added to the irony by reposting your message from earlier, so maybe not).
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:13:22 pm
Do you have any views on that - instead of just critiquing other people's critiques of each other?

snip

Because that's the crux of my argument - which I clearly set out in the OP, and which you've repeatedly missed on this thread.
let me repeat for you again, I know your argument. You've mistaken me not wanting to retread old ground (which earlier today you said was a bad thing when it was Al doing it), with me being someone who doesn't share views.

I've shared more than enough here, and recall in the past you've mischaracterised/dramatised what I think in the same way you did above ('these people want a sugar daddy but wont say it').

I've already said one of them, as have others on this page, but you've 'repeatedly missed' it. FSG should have operated same credit model for the second and third infrastructure project as they did for the first. it would save the club millions in interest payments alone, and is clearly legal fair viable and within their capabilities - they have opted not to, which has meant that the club has a lower budget than necessary.

i want the club to be as obsessed with winning as the coaches players and supporters are - i know this isn't how venture capitalists in sport work, but i just want them more closely aligned to our goals. any marginal gain that helps towards that goal should be considered - and getting a small bit of interest-free credit from your owners who are worth over $10billion, which they've provided before when they were worth less money, is the definition of an achievable marginal gain.

just to quickly try to head you off at the pass, let me point out that this view is entirely LFC-centric - and not mutually exclusive to anything else outside the club - no action from any of the other 91 league teams in this country affects this viewpoint.
Wish this was a news posts only thread haha
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 03:04:23 am
Wish this was a news posts only thread haha

I know what you mean mate. Tedious. ;D
When a manager lose all his defenders for long term injures and FSG refuse to invest that's not because of City.
