FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 03:51:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:41:17 pm
It could be that of course, but Id be  surprised my self.

If I were told my boss would interfere less and let me get on with stuff more myself, Id be fucking made up ;D




With Gordon running the club though Ward had a direct link to one of the owners and the decision making process would be pretty much instant. Without Gordon then Ward would have to go through Hogan.

From the Globe. 

MIKE GORDON, the conduit between Liverpool and owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), is stepping back from his role with the club and handing the baton to CEO Billy Hogan.


The news was first reported by the Boston Globe, which is owned by John W Henry, the principal owner of FSG and Liverpool. Gordon is Non-Executive Director (NED) at Liverpool and has been described by manager Jurgen Klopp as the brain behind all the things at the club.

We can have ideas, we can have plans but in the end he decides if we can do it or not, the German has added.

Henry himself has said that Gordon is by far FSG Americas most knowledgeable person with regard to soccer and is involved on the football side daily in constant communication with the members of our football committee and our manager.

Gordon, who is also the President of FSG and its fourth-largest shareholder, has been the eyes and ears of the owners at Liverpool since they bought the club in 2010, even though he is based in the Boston area.

Gordons step-back has been described as a natural evolution by the Globe and something he has sought"

The newspaper added: The impact will be softened by the clubs growing confidence in Hogan, whose responsibilities will include working more closely on team-building decisions with manager Jürgen Klopp.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:21:26 pm
Get the fucking cash out and back Jurgen to the hilt you c*nts!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:13:08 pm
If we had bought one midfielder who could actually score a goal last summer we would of finished in The European cup places.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm
goals from mid is kinda why i want us to get Dominik Szoboszlai plenty of goals from him and a cracking shot from range too.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:21:26 pm
Get the fucking cash out and back Jurgen to the hilt you c*nts!

Unless we get new owners that just isn't happening.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:37:56 pm
We've got between now and August to get back in the swing of things. 4 signings is the absolute minimum required.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:39:04 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 01:39:34 pm
With all due respect, we need to see more from our new attackers before we can say this. Luis Diaz does not look the same player he was, Nunez is raw and can be brilliant or totally shit in the same match. Gakpo looks good but not sure how many goals he can get in a season as a striker. Jota is amazing but to me his best position is in the middle as he does not have the explosive pace that Salah/Mane use to have.

Diaz is just back a couple of games after a serious injury you mad yoke  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm
The investment talk went pretty fucking quiet didn't it?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:54:47 pm
ffs the season's been over for bloody AGES now, and we STILL haven't signed anyone!!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 09:13:08 pm
If we had bought one midfielder who could actually score a goal last summer we would of finished in The European cup places.

You're not wrong.

PL goals:

Fabinho: 0
Henderson: 0
Milner: 0
Thiago: 0
Keita: 0
Ox: 1
Jones: 3
Bajcetic: 1
Elliott: 1
Carvalho: 2

A poor return to say the least.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:54:47 pm
ffs the season's been over for bloody AGES now, and we STILL haven't signed anyone!!

We are keeping our powder dry for 2024. That will be the big year.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:08:39 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm
The investment talk went pretty fucking quiet didn't it?

I'd still be amazed if anything ever comes from that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:14:11 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm
You're not wrong.

PL goals:

Fabinho: 0
Henderson: 0
Milner: 0
Thiago: 0
Keita: 0
Ox: 1
Jones: 3
Bajcetic: 1
Elliott: 1
Carvalho: 2

A poor return to say the least.

To be fair given Joness limited appearances his return isnt that bad. But never realised how poor the rest of the midfield have been.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:08:39 pm
I'd still be amazed if anything ever comes from that.
doubt they were ever serious about it
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:09:45 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm
The investment talk went pretty fucking quiet didn't it?

We are waiting for PSG
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 07:47:54 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:25:20 pm
Liverpool announced that Mike Gordon was stepping back from running the club on the 11th of November 2022, Ward announced his intention to quit on the 22nd of November 2022.

I think Ward's decision may well have been influenced by Gordon stepping away. Ward was being asked to take on far more responsibility than Edwards had.

But Gordon is back now and Ward is still leaving
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 07:53:38 am
Quote from: Al 666 on May 25, 2023, 11:11:43 pm
The mentality of complacency started in 2019 when we stopped signing players.
'Stopped signing players'  ;D

Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas, Konate, Carvalho, Ramsay,  Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo - all playing their part in either winning the League, FA Cup, League Cup, and almost winning the quadruple.

But let's pretend we signed no-one between 2019 to 2022 and didnt sign over £250m worth of players, just so that you can enagage in your favourite pastime - endless whining.

At least this thread gives you something to do this summer. You'll probably go through about 5 keyboards by August.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:05:41 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May 26, 2023, 09:22:37 am
There is nothing wrong with what FSG are doing, it's what some other clubs are doing that the problem exists.
In a nutshell.

Too many people view our relative 'lack' of trophies under Jurgen though the lens of FSG, instead of through the lens of Man City. 115 charges of fraud, corruption, and cheating (with more evidence still to come out from 2018-2023), means that many people are aiming their frustrations at entirely the wrong target.

We win the league by a mile in 2018/19 and 2021/22 without City's dominance, and we also don't have a season like this one if we hadn't needed to perform at superhuman levels for 5 seasons in a row.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:11:38 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:09:45 am
We are waiting for PSG

Whats happening with PSG mate?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:54:34 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:05:41 am
In a nutshell.

Too many people view our relative 'lack' of trophies under Jurgen though the lens of FSG, instead of through the lens of Man City. 115 charges of fraud, corruption, and cheating (with more evidence still to come out from 2018-2023), means that many people are aiming their frustrations at entirely the wrong target.

We win the league by a mile in 2018/19 and 2021/22 without City's dominance, and we also don't have a season like this one if we hadn't needed to perform at superhuman levels for 5 seasons in a row.

You are right of course.

But without a real verdict and punishment from the PL, it's an argument few
other supporters care about. Motd and papers rumble on with superlatives for Manchester City....

Until a massive verdict comes in...

Fingers crossed.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:31:35 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:05:41 am
In a nutshell.

Too many people view our relative 'lack' of trophies under Jurgen though the lens of FSG, instead of through the lens of Man City. 115 charges of fraud, corruption, and cheating (with more evidence still to come out from 2018-2023), means that many people are aiming their frustrations at entirely the wrong target.

We win the league by a mile in 2018/19 and 2021/22 without City's dominance, and we also don't have a season like this one if we hadn't needed to perform at superhuman levels for 5 seasons in a row.

What has City got to do with LFC being hundreds of million away from FFP limits. What has City got to do with FSGs choice to invest in infrastructure that they ultimately own instead of players when the squad had gaping holes in it.

For me if we had won the League in 13-14 then there is every possibility that FSG would have turned the taps off earlier and invested even more revenues into infrastructure. We would have just plodded along doing just enough to be semi competitive.

What has City got to do with FSG failing to invest properly in centre backs in 20-21 or midfield players this season. What has City got to do with scuppering any chances of a competitive season by pretending we were signing Bellingham and then pulling out.

What has City got to do with FSG wanting to destroy European football with a closed league that would allow them to invest less and earn even more.

It should be about being the best team you can possibly be whilst staying within FFP. Instead with FSG it is about being the richest owners you can be without taking any risk. Yet there will still be hordes willing to defend that profiteering.

Shame on them and shame on the people willing to defend their policy of putting so little in whilst looking for billions in profit when they finally cash in. Suppose that is City's fault as well.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:39:26 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:53:38 am
'Stopped signing players'  ;D

Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas, Konate, Carvalho, Ramsay,  Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo - all playing their part in either winning the League, FA Cup, League Cup, and almost winning the quadruple.

But let's pretend we signed no-one between 2019 to 2022 and didnt sign over £250m worth of players, just so that you can enagage in your favourite pastime - endless whining.

At least this thread gives you something to do this summer. You'll probably go through about 5 keyboards by August.

Do you actually watch us play or do FSG just send you a script. How the fuck did Carvalho, Ramsey, Gakpo or Nunez play their part in winning us any trophies or nearly win the quadruple.

Amazing how you rarely comment on anything football related but appear the moment anyone critiques FSG.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:45:08 am
Overall Ive been quite positive to FSG, but I think there are no excuses for this season. I think they might be on borrowed time if they dont deliver more forward. This summer will be huge and Id say this last year is the first time Ive been more on the negative side towards them.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:05:22 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:05:41 am
In a nutshell.

Too many people view our relative 'lack' of trophies under Jurgen though the lens of FSG, instead of through the lens of Man City. 115 charges of fraud, corruption, and cheating (with more evidence still to come out from 2018-2023), means that many people are aiming their frustrations at entirely the wrong target.

We win the league by a mile in 2018/19 and 2021/22 without City's dominance, and we also don't have a season like this one if we hadn't needed to perform at superhuman levels for 5 seasons in a row.
little ironic surely to mock Al for using this thread to say some things over and over again, then immediately follow up with a post saying all of this stuff as if it's fresh information?

Oh, are Man City cheats? And you think not enough people on are conscious or considerate of that? We might have won more trophies under Klopp if they didn't exist? what a refreshing new take!

(to be fair, maybe the part where you say "too many people" is quite novel - the idea it's not embedded in our supporters psyches is bizarre and not in keeping with my encounters with fellow supporters and on RAWK)

we all have our spells of getting involved in these sorts of discussions. you take regular shots at Al for the zeal of his critiques about FSGs performance and imply he's not being rational, but don't appear to acknowledge that your spirited defence of all things FSG (and moves to deflect critiques of their performance) is just as zealous only it's in the opposite direction. you literally just said in a nutshell there's nothing valid to critique FSG about!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:07:59 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:45:08 am
Overall Ive been quite positive to FSG, but I think there are no excuses for this season. I think they might be on borrowed time if they dont deliver more forward. This summer will be huge and Id say this last year is the first time Ive been more on the negative side towards them.
I'm similar in that I've always been mostly positive regarding the ownership even though I'm as aware as anyone else of the mistakes they've made in their time here. There are far worse owners out there, but that doesn't deflect from the fact that this is a pivotal summer for them and us.

They didn't invest in crucial areas whilst on top and will now have to bite the bullet and do what's necessary. If they don't, then I fear they might just lose a lot of the remaining good will there is left for them within the fanbase.

There's been a feeling that they've taken their eyes off the ball. Even checked out to an extent. This is the time where they have to commit and back the club and manager, or rethink their tenure here more seriously. Personally, I'm quite happy for them to stay, but they need to start acting like the owners of one of the few genuinely elite clubs in the world. For me, that doesn't mean throwing money around for the sake of it. It means good planning and addressing areas of need when necessary, rather than neglecting them. It means backing this fabulous manager fully. Klopp's not a greedy guy. He just needs the personnel to fit his plan. He makes stars rather than buys them, but he needs the owners to invest in the raw materials. Given we are one of the highest earners in world football, I don't think that's too much for him to ask for.

So yes, it's a pivotal time for the club and the ownership of it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:07:59 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:39:26 am
Do you actually watch us play or do FSG just send you a script. How the fuck did Carvalho, Ramsey, Gakpo or Nunez play their part in winning us any trophies or nearly win the quadruple.

Amazing how you rarely comment on anything football related but appear the moment anyone critiques FSG.

A quick look at his posting history suggests he posts plenty about football. Maybe stop thinking that anyone who doesn't think our owners are as bad as you are FSG shills. Honestly, the toxicity and negativity on here about absolutely everything is something else.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:23:49 am
Whats done is done. We cant fix the past. We have said goodbye to few players over the last week and Klopp expects us to be busy with new recruits. So (for me) time to be optimistic and look forward.
FSG now back Klopp please!!!!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:26:50 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:39:26 am
Do you actually watch us play or do FSG just send you a script. How the fuck did Carvalho, Ramsey, Gakpo or Nunez play their part in winning us any trophies or nearly win the quadruple.


You said we stopped signing players

We didn't
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:34:14 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:26:50 am
You said we stopped signing players

We didn't
correct. then keyop listed nine player signed who helped us on our quadruple run last year, where four of them weren't LFC players

nitpicking hyperbole to counter it with inaccuracy - an odd exchange!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:50:47 am
Ive generally accepted that we have been fairly well run by FSG and I accept the market is distorted by the oil clubs but the little poor Liverpool act is beginning to wear a bit thin. Yes we have to cut our cloth but a genius like Klopp doesnt come around that often and we have had the luxury of having been able to buy from a position of strength yet despite being one of the top four clubs in the world too often were being briefed about our lack of ability to compete.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:52:12 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:34:14 am
correct. then keyop listed nine player signed who helped us on our quadruple run last year, where four of them weren't LFC players

nitpicking hyperbole to counter it with inaccuracy - an odd exchange!

Whataboutery ain't it

Well

WhataboutwhatsoundsmoreantiFSG
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:44:55 pm
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 11:50:47 am
Ive generally accepted that we have been fairly well run by FSG and I accept the market is distorted by the oil clubs but the little poor Liverpool act is beginning to wear a bit thin. Yes we have to cut our cloth but a genius like Klopp doesnt come around that often and we have had the luxury of having been able to buy from a position of strength yet despite being one of the top four clubs in the world too often were being briefed about our lack of ability to compete.

I generally agree. I think FSG have been great owners but I'm not sure whether they're too tight arsed and acting unrealistically, or they genuinely think they can get better value in the market.

Of the latter, I do somewhat sympathise. I'd rather have two or three brilliant midfielders bought this summer rather than put all eggs into one basket for generational talent like Bellingham. I don't believe in silver bullet approaches and that's up to Klopp to figure out.

Lijnders is very much an advocate of the silver bullet approach, stating in his book that we should pay high for world class while filling the rest of the squad with youth players, rather than buying a clutch of very good if not world class players. That's all very well Pep, but that older philosophy worked for us in the past, and paying premium for the likes of Thiago hasn't made us a better team (yes I know he's free, but taking wages into account would be expensive).

I also think there's more to be said for buying young, hungry players with a point to prove rather than the finished article who's succeeded everywhere else.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:48:41 pm
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 11:50:47 am
Ive generally accepted that we have been fairly well run by FSG and I accept the market is distorted by the oil clubs but the little poor Liverpool act is beginning to wear a bit thin. Yes we have to cut our cloth but a genius like Klopp doesnt come around that often and we have had the luxury of having been able to buy from a position of strength yet despite being one of the top four clubs in the world too often were being briefed about our lack of ability to compete.

Couldn't have put that any better myself.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:07:29 pm
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 11:50:47 am
Ive generally accepted that we have been fairly well run by FSG and I accept the market is distorted by the oil clubs but the little poor Liverpool act is beginning to wear a bit thin. Yes we have to cut our cloth but a genius like Klopp doesnt come around that often and we have had the luxury of having been able to buy from a position of strength yet despite being one of the top four clubs in the world too often were being briefed about our lack of ability to compete.
But apparently it's Man City's fault that we can't improve from a position of strength. It's their fault that we didn't buy any midfielders in January when we were crying out for one.

I'll never understand the FSG enablers on here. Henry probably attended three matches this season and fannied around with a potential sale of the club but apparently he can do no wrong because he upgraded Anfield and AXA facility. The way they run a football club is great, if we were Aston Villa or Brighton. We have completely outgrown their strategy and need to move on, or we risk turning into Arsenal under Wenger who were content with top four ever year.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:11:43 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:31:35 am
What has City got to do with LFC being hundreds of million away from FFP limits. What has City got to do with FSGs choice to invest in infrastructure that they ultimately own instead of players when the squad had gaping holes in it.

For me if we had won the League in 13-14 then there is every possibility that FSG would have turned the taps off earlier and invested even more revenues into infrastructure. We would have just plodded along doing just enough to be semi competitive.

What has City got to do with FSG failing to invest properly in centre backs in 20-21 or midfield players this season. What has City got to do with scuppering any chances of a competitive season by pretending we were signing Bellingham and then pulling out.

What has City got to do with FSG wanting to destroy European football with a closed league that would allow them to invest less and earn even more.

It should be about being the best team you can possibly be whilst staying within FFP. Instead with FSG it is about being the richest owners you can be without taking any risk. Yet there will still be hordes willing to defend that profiteering.

Shame on them and shame on the people willing to defend their policy of putting so little in whilst looking for billions in profit when they finally cash in. Suppose that is City's fault as well.


Spot on Al...quite galling to see extracts from the FSG PR playbook popping up the minute this arsewipingly bad season has drawn to a close.....
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:23:38 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:07:59 am
A quick look at his posting history suggests he posts plenty about football. Maybe stop thinking that anyone who doesn't think our owners are as bad as you are FSG shills. Honestly, the toxicity and negativity on here about absolutely everything is something else.
Indeed. It's abit boring to be honest. I don't even know why this thread is open.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:27:22 pm
Imagine backing city to keep up your anti-fsg agenda. New depths.

They have ruined football by cheating, simple as that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:27:48 pm
I guess one of the first issues is that it seems their goals for the team/club and the Fans' expectations of what the club/team should achieve aren't in alignment.

It seems they want to get the best possible return from the club from a financial point of view. This means putting as little in as they can get away with, and seeing us get into the Champions League every year. In order to do better than that, they probably see it as a huge outlay with no guarantees (after all, when you're competing against the Real Madrids, Man City, PSG's of this world then there are no guarantees whatsoever) so wouldn't be worth it in their eyes. If all clubs ran exactly this way, then we would probably be competitive, but all clubs don't run this way at all.

Pretty much the only way they can somehow meet their own financial objectives as well as meet fan expectations is basically to find the most undervalue supremely talented wonder kids before anyone else does, and sign them up and then hope that they actually turn into world beaters and superstars who fire us to great things. That's becoming increasingly difficult because such young players are increasingly represented by people who know that they are a rare commodity, and by clubs who are happy to pay severely inflated prices.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:31:30 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 01:11:43 pm

Spot on Al...quite galling to see extracts from the FSG PR playbook popping up the minute this arsewipingly bad season has drawn to a close.....

Using City to criticise our owners. Embarrassing.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:32:47 pm
Think everyone agrees it's the summer they need to back Klopp. But even if they don't there will be people who run to their defence end of August. We need a minimum of 4 top players coming in. It's the least Klopp deserves.
