Overall Ive been quite positive to FSG, but I think there are no excuses for this season. I think they might be on borrowed time if they dont deliver more forward. This summer will be huge and Id say this last year is the first time Ive been more on the negative side towards them.



I'm similar in that I've always been mostly positive regarding the ownership even though I'm as aware as anyone else of the mistakes they've made in their time here. There are far worse owners out there, but that doesn't deflect from the fact that this is a pivotal summer for them and us.They didn't invest in crucial areas whilst on top and will now have to bite the bullet and do what's necessary. If they don't, then I fear they might just lose a lot of the remaining good will there is left for them within the fanbase.There's been a feeling that they've taken their eyes off the ball. Even checked out to an extent. This is the time where they have to commit and back the club and manager, or rethink their tenure here more seriously. Personally, I'm quite happy for them to stay, but they need to start acting like the owners of one of the few genuinely elite clubs in the world. For me, that doesn't mean throwing money around for the sake of it. It means good planning and addressing areas of need when necessary, rather than neglecting them. It means backing this fabulous manager fully. Klopp's not a greedy guy. He just needs the personnel to fit his plan. He makes stars rather than buys them, but he needs the owners to invest in the raw materials. Given we are one of the highest earners in world football, I don't think that's too much for him to ask for.So yes, it's a pivotal time for the club and the ownership of it.