It could be that of course, but Id be surprised my self.



If I were told my boss would interfere less and let me get on with stuff more myself, Id be fucking made up









With Gordon running the club though Ward had a direct link to one of the owners and the decision making process would be pretty much instant. Without Gordon then Ward would have to go through Hogan.From the Globe.MIKE GORDON, the conduit between Liverpool and owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), is stepping back from his role with the club and handing the baton to CEO Billy Hogan.The news was first reported by the Boston Globe, which is owned by John W Henry, the principal owner of FSG and Liverpool. Gordon is Non-Executive Director (NED) at Liverpool and has been described by manager Jurgen Klopp as the brain behind all the things at the club.We can have ideas, we can have plans but in the end he decides if we can do it or not, the German has added.Henry himself has said that Gordon is by far FSG Americas most knowledgeable person with regard to soccer and is involved on the football side daily in constant communication with the members of our football committee and our manager.Gordon, who is also the President of FSG and its fourth-largest shareholder, has been the eyes and ears of the owners at Liverpool since they bought the club in 2010, even though he is based in the Boston area.Gordons step-back has been described as a natural evolution by the Globe and something he has sought"The newspaper added: The impact will be softened by the clubs growing confidence in Hogan, whose responsibilities will include working more closely on team-building decisions with manager Jürgen Klopp.