Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 518702 times)

Offline Al 666

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13760 on: Yesterday at 03:51:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:41:17 pm
It could be that of course, but Id be  surprised my self.

If I were told my boss would interfere less and let me get on with stuff more myself, Id be fucking made up ;D




With Gordon running the club though Ward had a direct link to one of the owners and the decision making process would be pretty much instant. Without Gordon then Ward would have to go through Hogan.

From the Globe. 

MIKE GORDON, the conduit between Liverpool and owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), is stepping back from his role with the club and handing the baton to CEO Billy Hogan.


The news was first reported by the Boston Globe, which is owned by John W Henry, the principal owner of FSG and Liverpool. Gordon is Non-Executive Director (NED) at Liverpool and has been described by manager Jurgen Klopp as the brain behind all the things at the club.

We can have ideas, we can have plans but in the end he decides if we can do it or not, the German has added.

Henry himself has said that Gordon is by far FSG Americas most knowledgeable person with regard to soccer and is involved on the football side daily in constant communication with the members of our football committee and our manager.

Gordon, who is also the President of FSG and its fourth-largest shareholder, has been the eyes and ears of the owners at Liverpool since they bought the club in 2010, even though he is based in the Boston area.

Gordons step-back has been described as a natural evolution by the Globe and something he has sought"

The newspaper added: The impact will be softened by the clubs growing confidence in Hogan, whose responsibilities will include working more closely on team-building decisions with manager Jürgen Klopp.
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13761 on: Yesterday at 08:21:26 pm »
Get the fucking cash out and back Jurgen to the hilt you c*nts!
Offline Cormack Snr

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13762 on: Yesterday at 09:13:08 pm »
If we had bought one midfielder who could actually score a goal last summer we would of finished in The European cup places.
Offline Lubeh

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13763 on: Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm »
goals from mid is kinda why i want us to get Dominik Szoboszlai plenty of goals from him and a cracking shot from range too.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13764 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:21:26 pm
Get the fucking cash out and back Jurgen to the hilt you c*nts!

Unless we get new owners that just isn't happening.
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13765 on: Yesterday at 09:37:56 pm »
We've got between now and August to get back in the swing of things. 4 signings is the absolute minimum required.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13766 on: Yesterday at 09:39:04 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 01:39:34 pm
With all due respect, we need to see more from our new attackers before we can say this. Luis Diaz does not look the same player he was, Nunez is raw and can be brilliant or totally shit in the same match. Gakpo looks good but not sure how many goals he can get in a season as a striker. Jota is amazing but to me his best position is in the middle as he does not have the explosive pace that Salah/Mane use to have.

Diaz is just back a couple of games after a serious injury you mad yoke  ;D
Offline koptommy93

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13767 on: Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm »
The investment talk went pretty fucking quiet didn't it?
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13768 on: Yesterday at 10:54:47 pm »
ffs the season's been over for bloody AGES now, and we STILL haven't signed anyone!!
Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13769 on: Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 09:13:08 pm
If we had bought one midfielder who could actually score a goal last summer we would of finished in The European cup places.

You're not wrong.

PL goals:

Fabinho: 0
Henderson: 0
Milner: 0
Thiago: 0
Keita: 0
Ox: 1
Jones: 3
Bajcetic: 1
Elliott: 1
Carvalho: 2

A poor return to say the least.
Offline Al 666

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13770 on: Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:54:47 pm
ffs the season's been over for bloody AGES now, and we STILL haven't signed anyone!!

We are keeping our powder dry for 2024. That will be the big year.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13771 on: Yesterday at 11:08:39 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm
The investment talk went pretty fucking quiet didn't it?

I'd still be amazed if anything ever comes from that.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13772 on: Yesterday at 11:14:11 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm
You're not wrong.

PL goals:

Fabinho: 0
Henderson: 0
Milner: 0
Thiago: 0
Keita: 0
Ox: 1
Jones: 3
Bajcetic: 1
Elliott: 1
Carvalho: 2

A poor return to say the least.

To be fair given Joness limited appearances his return isnt that bad. But never realised how poor the rest of the midfield have been.
Offline koptommy93

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13773 on: Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:08:39 pm
I'd still be amazed if anything ever comes from that.
doubt they were ever serious about it
Online Egyptian36

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13774 on: Today at 04:09:45 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm
The investment talk went pretty fucking quiet didn't it?

We are waiting for PSG
Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13775 on: Today at 07:47:54 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:25:20 pm
Liverpool announced that Mike Gordon was stepping back from running the club on the 11th of November 2022, Ward announced his intention to quit on the 22nd of November 2022.

I think Ward's decision may well have been influenced by Gordon stepping away. Ward was being asked to take on far more responsibility than Edwards had.

But Gordon is back now and Ward is still leaving
Online keyop

  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13776 on: Today at 07:53:38 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on May 25, 2023, 11:11:43 pm
The mentality of complacency started in 2019 when we stopped signing players.
'Stopped signing players'  ;D

Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas, Konate, Carvalho, Ramsay,  Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo - all playing their part in either winning the League, FA Cup, League Cup, and almost winning the quadruple.

But let's pretend we signed no-one between 2019 to 2022 and didnt sign over £250m worth of players, just so that you can enagage in your favourite pastime - endless whining.

At least this thread gives you something to do this summer. You'll probably go through about 5 keyboards by August.
Online keyop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13777 on: Today at 08:05:41 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May 26, 2023, 09:22:37 am
There is nothing wrong with what FSG are doing, it's what some other clubs are doing that the problem exists.
In a nutshell.

Too many people view our relative 'lack' of trophies under Jurgen though the lens of FSG, instead of through the lens of Man City. 115 charges of fraud, corruption, and cheating (with more evidence still to come out from 2018-2023), means that many people are aiming their frustrations at entirely the wrong target.

We win the league by a mile in 2018/19 and 2021/22 without City's dominance, and we also don't have a season like this one if we hadn't needed to perform at superhuman levels for 5 seasons in a row.
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13778 on: Today at 08:11:38 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:09:45 am
We are waiting for PSG

Whats happening with PSG mate?
Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13779 on: Today at 08:54:34 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:05:41 am
In a nutshell.

Too many people view our relative 'lack' of trophies under Jurgen though the lens of FSG, instead of through the lens of Man City. 115 charges of fraud, corruption, and cheating (with more evidence still to come out from 2018-2023), means that many people are aiming their frustrations at entirely the wrong target.

We win the league by a mile in 2018/19 and 2021/22 without City's dominance, and we also don't have a season like this one if we hadn't needed to perform at superhuman levels for 5 seasons in a row.

You are right of course.

But without a real verdict and punishment from the PL, it's an argument few
other supporters care about. Motd and papers rumble on with superlatives for Manchester City....

Until a massive verdict comes in...

Fingers crossed.
