Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 512927 times)

Online CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13680 on: Today at 11:23:17 am »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 11:21:19 am
Well that depends on what our definition of "in the meantime" is.

I took it to mean the dates you wrote about in your post, given that's what you also meant.
Offline Dave D

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13681 on: Today at 11:32:16 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:23:17 am
I took it to mean the dates you wrote about in your post, given that's what you also meant.

Ok well let's clear it up for everyone then.

Black means money into the club, red means money taken out of the club. Maybe we could have spent that money on players or wages. Maybe they'll have put money into the club before May 31st, maybe everton will win the premier league next season.



Online CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13682 on: Today at 11:38:10 am »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 11:32:16 am
Ok well let's clear it up for everyone then.

Black means money into the club, red means money taken out of the club. Maybe we could have spent that money on players or wages. Maybe they'll have put money into the club before May 31st, maybe everton will win the premier league next season.

So, assuming none has been paid off this accounting period (ending shortly), that's about £5.3m a year. I mean it's hardly earth shattering numbers and given our access to credit shouldn't have prevented any signings.

Like I actually get, and agree, with the argument of paying for infrastructure themselves. Or even longer term loans if needs be over general working capital (as AXA and Anny Rd have been). I don't get the £5.3m a year repayment over last 7yrs being a huge issue argument though.
Offline Dave D

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13683 on: Today at 11:54:09 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:38:10 am
So, assuming none has been paid off this accounting period (ending shortly), that's about £5.3m a year. I mean it's hardly earth shattering numbers and given our access to credit shouldn't have prevented any signings.

Like I actually get, and agree, with the argument of paying for infrastructure themselves. Or even longer term loans if needs be over general working capital (as AXA and Anny Rd have been). I don't get the £5.3m a year repayment over last 7yrs being a huge issue argument though.

You're absolutely right. I have no idea why multi-billionaires would want to do that. It wouldn't even cover the cost of building decent sized yacht. But they are the owners, they can do what they want.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13684 on: Today at 12:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:22:37 am
It's how all sports teams should operate otherwise it isn't sport. It's why many people myself included are losing interest.

There is nothing wrong with what FSG are doing, it's what some other clubs are doing that the problem exists.


So other Clubs are the reason why the folks in Boston have always done the bare, bare minimum ?

They're more suited to Tranmere than they are one of the biggest Clubs on the planet.
Online Jookie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13685 on: Today at 12:31:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:06:24 pm

So other Clubs are the reason why the folks in Boston have always done the bare, bare minimum ?

They're more suited to Tranmere than they are one of the biggest Clubs on the planet.

This is where these discussions are difficult. If people take extreme viewpoints how can you find where the common ground exists?

Someone will come in here and respond with a combination of infrastructure improvements, hiring Klopp and structure around him, wage bill, winning trophies etc..

Someone else with mention in response the net spend being lower than Arsenal and Villas over the last few years.

Then someone will respond saying its the sportwashers finances that should be scrutinised not our own.

The next response will be about how do you expect to win if owners have no ambition and happy to just get Cl money.

Then itll be a response about Klopp has ambition and he seems happy enough to stay and sign new contracts with FSG as owner.

But Klopp is compliant, wouldnt cause a fuss. Deep down hes fuming based on not getting a CB in 2020 or saying once that he wants the owners to be more ambitious. Thats his true feelings that he momentarily let slip.

Throw in furlough, ticket prices, ESL, paying for infrastructure improvements etc..

Rinse and repeat for ever because people want to take the extreme views at both ends. Middle ground is probably where most people are. How some frame the discussion make people seem at polar extremes of the debate.

 My final point, and its not just to posters on here, if I was as unhappy as some of you are with FSG Id try and do something about it. Protest at the ground, set up groups to be strong in numbers, target sponsors etc.  if I thought the owners were doing the absolute bare minimum Id try and do something about it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13686 on: Today at 12:45:33 pm »
It's extreme because I believe that they've been extremely negligent & bordering on taking the piss. I'm one of the fools that kept backing them and spouting "next year is the big one, they must be saving for a splurge".

Offline Aldo1988

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13687 on: Today at 12:57:50 pm »
FSG are great aren't they, going to spend big this summer to get us back to where we were before.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13688 on: Today at 01:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:22:37 am
It's how all sports teams should operate otherwise it isn't sport. It's why many people myself included are losing interest.

There is nothing wrong with what FSG are doing, it's what some other clubs are doing that the problem exists.

So your utopia would be all football clubs owned by businessmen who have absolutely no interest in the game. Who never turn up to watch games. Who refuse to invest in their club and who bank any increase in equity of the club and use it to go and buy another franchise in another sport they don't give two hoots about.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13689 on: Today at 01:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:57:50 pm
FSG are great aren't they, going to spend big this summer to get us back to where we were before.

FSG are great if you happen to be a partner in FSG and reap the rewards. No, they aren't going to spend big. The club might or a new investor might but FSG certainly won't be spending their own money.

The only thing that may be correct is that they will get us back to where we were before. Unfortunately, that may well be pre-Klopp when we regularly finished outside of the top 4. 
Online Jookie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13690 on: Today at 01:14:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:45:33 pm
It's extreme because I believe that they've been extremely negligent & bordering on taking the piss. I'm one of the fools that kept backing them and spouting "next year is the big one, they must be saving for a splurge".



What are you going to do about it then?

If someone was negligent with something I loved and was taking me for a fool, Id be pretty angry. You sound like you are angry. Is getting angry on here your limit? Or do you think youd ever protest at the ground (or something similar)?

You look on social media and you arent alone in feeling this way. So there should be numbers to do something about it.

Personally Im not overly enthused with FSG. Im not massively angry with them either. The truth is that I probably dont put as much stock on net spend as a defining factor when judging owners. Its a factor but one of quite a few. Some FSG have been good at. Others were they havent
Online disgraced cake

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13691 on: Today at 01:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:00:50 pm
So your utopia would be all football clubs owned by businessmen who have absolutely no interest in the game. Who never turn up to watch games. Who refuse to invest in their club and who bank any increase in equity of the club and use it to go and buy another franchise in another sport they don't give two hoots about.

The idea that billionaire owners shouldn't put their hands in their own pockets is insane.
Online ScottScott

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13692 on: Today at 01:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:00:50 pm
So your utopia would be all football clubs owned by businessmen who have absolutely no interest in the game. Who never turn up to watch games. Who refuse to invest in their club and who bank any increase in equity of the club and use it to go and buy another franchise in another sport they don't give two hoots about.

I think the point was that every club should only ever spend what they earn and not be a. bankrolled by anyone to gain an advantage, and b. not be allowed to risk everything and spend beyond their means ala Leeds
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13693 on: Today at 01:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:14:59 pm
What are you going to do about it then?

If someone was negligent with something I loved and was taking me for a fool, Id be pretty angry. You sound like you are angry. Is getting angry on here your limit? Or do you think youd ever protest at the ground (or something similar)?

You look on social media and you arent alone in feeling this way. So there should be numbers to do something about it.

Personally Im not overly enthused with FSG. Im not massively angry with them either. The truth is that I probably dont put as much stock on net spend as a defining factor when judging owners. Its a factor but one of quite a few. Some FSG have been good at. Others were they havent


I don't do social media & I'm not taking your bait.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13694 on: Today at 01:31:30 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:21:19 pm
I think the point was that every club should only ever spend what they earn and not be a. bankrolled by anyone to gain an advantage, and b. not be allowed to risk everything and spend beyond their means ala Leeds

That is what FFP and P&S rules are designed to do though.

If FSG were investing to anywhere the levels that FFP and P&S allow then no one would have an issue with them.

The problem is they aren't. They are hundreds and hundreds of millions away from those limits and they are taking wealth that was partly created on Merseyside and spending it buying a franchise in Pittsburgh.
Online Jookie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13695 on: Today at 01:43:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:23:41 pm

I don't do social media & I'm not taking your bait.

Isnt RAWK social media?

It wasnt bait by the way. Genuine question. Whats your breaking point with FSG? And what would you do at your breaking point?

As a fanbase, a number of people reached that breaking point with H&G. There was obvious action from both our global and local support.

How angry I see some of our fans make me think they must be approaching breaking point. I would be if I was that angry or thought FSG were taking the piss out of me. Thats where the question comes from rather than trying to bait you.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13696 on: Today at 01:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:31:30 pm
That is what FFP and P&S rules are designed to do though.

If FSG were investing to anywhere the levels that FFP and P&S allow then no one would have an issue with them.

The problem is they aren't. They are hundreds and hundreds of millions away from those limits and they are taking wealth that was partly created on Merseyside and spending it buying a franchise in Pittsburgh.

Spot on. Yet there's idiots still thinking we'll spend £200m net. Only Liverpool use this excuse. You didn't hear Arteta or Ten Haag talk about finances being tight after missing out on top 4 for years in Arsenal's case....FSG will skimp it now make no mistake about it
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13697 on: Today at 01:47:00 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 11:11:49 am
Any day now, until we hear "missing out on CL qualification has affected our finances."

I believe Klopp said that in the press conference today
Online Tiz Lad

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13698 on: Today at 01:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:47:00 pm
I believe Klopp said that in the press conference today

He did
Klopp: "From a financial point of view [no CL] is a big problem but that's about it, from a football view, we have European nights next season."
Online MonsLibpool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13699 on: Today at 01:58:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:38:10 am
So, assuming none has been paid off this accounting period (ending shortly), that's about £5.3m a year. I mean it's hardly earth shattering numbers and given our access to credit shouldn't have prevented any signings.

Like I actually get, and agree, with the argument of paying for infrastructure themselves. Or even longer term loans if needs be over general working capital (as AXA and Anny Rd have been). I don't get the £5.3m a year repayment over last 7yrs being a huge issue argument though.
Any excuse to avoid investing in the squad...
