

So other Clubs are the reason why the folks in Boston have always done the bare, bare minimum ?



They're more suited to Tranmere than they are one of the biggest Clubs on the planet.



This is where these discussions are difficult. If people take extreme viewpoints how can you find where the common ground exists?Someone will come in here and respond with a combination of infrastructure improvements, hiring Klopp and structure around him, wage bill, winning trophies etc..Someone else with mention in response the net spend being lower than Arsenal and Villas over the last few years.Then someone will respond saying its the sportwashers finances that should be scrutinised not our own.The next response will be about how do you expect to win if owners have no ambition and happy to just get Cl money.Then itll be a response about Klopp has ambition and he seems happy enough to stay and sign new contracts with FSG as owner.But Klopp is compliant, wouldnt cause a fuss. Deep down hes fuming based on not getting a CB in 2020 or saying once that he wants the owners to be more ambitious. Thats his true feelings that he momentarily let slip.Throw in furlough, ticket prices, ESL, paying for infrastructure improvements etc..Rinse and repeat for ever because people want to take the extreme views at both ends. Middle ground is probably where most people are. How some frame the discussion make people seem at polar extremes of the debate.My final point, and its not just to posters on here, if I was as unhappy as some of you are with FSG Id try and do something about it. Protest at the ground, set up groups to be strong in numbers, target sponsors etc. if I thought the owners were doing the absolute bare minimum Id try and do something about it.