FSG were never going to use their own money, they get indoctrinated from an early age over there. Why use your own money when you can use other peoples. It would certainly be frowned upon by their peers if they started putting money in rather than taking money out of the club. They would be laughed out of every wine tasting soirée from Nantucket to Newport if they spent their money on a soccer franchise instead of a $90million yacht with an annual running cost of $5-9million. Most people knew this the second they walked in the door. The endgame would be paying off loans and debts instead of using the money to improve the squad. Yes we can compete with the oil state clubs, but only with this manager. We've won the league and european cup on a shoestring budget, it can be done. But time with this manager is running out, the window of opportunity is closing.
Yanks Boehly and Kroenke have been pumping in £100ms on the playing side.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
The mentality of complacency cost us this year. No excuses really.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
Kroenke has replaced (infrastructure) loans with loans from himself, at a cost of about £30m (which the club has footed). He hasn't pumped loads of money in for transfers.
Could you please provide some evidence for the Kroenke loan costing them £30m please mate.
We've discussed this earlier in the thread. £32.2m, it's in their accounts.He's also taken out a loan for the amount he's given them (he had to refinance his loan he took out to buy them, which in part was why he was forced to replace those bonds) so I expect he'll be expecting that repaid.
To be fair mate I think you are being a bit disingenuous there. The £32.2m as far as I can see is basically an early repayment charge. It is basically a hedge that protects the club against rising interest rates. Basically, by refinancing now they will be better protected against future interest rate rises.
https://twitter.com/MoChatra/status/1661838086639067150?s=20I hope we finally invest the CL money we've accumulated in the last 6 years.
Yeah it's just been sat there in an account called "Liverpool's CL Rainy Day Fund" waiting to be spent.
The reason we didn't win the quadruple is also pretty clear, by the end of the season the midfield understandably was on its arse. Villareal away and Spurs at home were a precursor of this season. A counter-pressing team that simply didn't have the energy to press. A counter-pressing team crippled by a lack of investment.
Their bonds were fixed rate, IIRC, running until 2029 and 2031.Go and look on the Arsenal likes of their Supporter's Trust website and you'll see that him replacing those bonds is not an act of generosity of his behalf.
Or, we had to expand every ounce of energy going toe to toe with those cheating bastards and we were completely fucked in the final as a result.
The CL money we have accumulated has been spent on the Main Stand, Training ground and Anfield Road Extension. It's gone.
Missing out on the CL money might make them realise it isnt a given every season and to stop being tight fucking c*nts.
Even if we qualified for the CL they wouldn't reinvest the money anyway. We've qualified many years in a row now, won it, made two more finals and it made zero difference in recruitment.
Big summer ahead for FSG. Either they accept we are a 4th place chasing side like Arsenal and Spurs for many years or they want to be the top dogs and back Klopp fully.
The points are all well made on the owners. They have done what they said they would do. Some (including me) would much rather see the owners put their own money in for infrastructure, to free up more money for signings. The rationale for them doing that is that they will, of course, receive a massive payday when they sell up. We are not expecting the owners to put money in for signings, as they do at some other clubs. Just infrastructure.The owner perspective is the club pays for itself. There is debate among fans as to what that means. For our owners, there is no debate. The club pays for itself - running costs, wages, transfer budget, and crucially, the significant infrastructure upgrades we have seen. It is what it is.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]