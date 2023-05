The fact that we are not in the CL next season is a major fiasco based on where we have been the last seasons. FSG have to take the main responsibility that we are not competing. We should be able to buy a player like Bellingham if he wants to come here for instance. Instead we are penny pinching. The Arthur Melo signing on the last day of last summer’s transfer window is symbolic for how this season has turned out. I’m extremely disappointed that we never use our chances when we have them. Instead we have let Man Utd back into the CL when there was a possibility we could get rid of them for a long time. Inexcuseable.