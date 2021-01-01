The fact that we are not in the CL next season is a major fiasco based on where we have been the last seasons. FSG have to take the main responsibility that we are not competing. We should be able to buy a player like Bellingham if he wants to come here for instance. Instead we are penny pinching. The Arthur Melo signing on the last day of last summers transfer window is symbolic for how this season has turned out. Im extremely disappointed that we never use our chances when we have them. Instead we have let Man Utd back into the CL when there was a possibility we could get rid of them for a long time. Inexcuseable.