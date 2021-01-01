« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 10:14:12 am
FSG were never going to use their own money, they get indoctrinated from an early age over there. Why use your own money when you can use other peoples. It would certainly be frowned upon by their peers if they started putting money in rather than taking money out of the club. They would be laughed out of every wine tasting soirée from Nantucket to Newport if they spent their money on a soccer franchise instead of a $90million yacht with an annual running cost of $5-9million.

Most people knew this the second they walked in the door. The endgame would be paying off loans and debts instead of using the money to improve the squad. Yes we can compete with the oil state clubs, but only with this manager. We've won the league and european cup on a shoestring budget, it can be done. But time with this manager is running out, the window of opportunity is closing.

Yanks Boehly and Kroenke have been pumping in £100ms on the playing side.
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm
Yanks Boehly and Kroenke have been pumping in £100ms on the playing side.

Kroenke has replaced (infrastructure) loans with loans from himself, at a cost of about £30m (which the club has footed). He hasn't pumped loads of money in for transfers.
I think this season is mainly their fault but Klopp's too. FSG need to back the best manager in the world or leave.
Missing out on the CL money might make them realise it isnt a given every season and to stop being tight fucking c*nts.
The mentality of complacency cost us this year. No excuses really.
Most people saw this coming. Signs were there at end of last season.

They need to sort the midfield issues now but they also have got the Henderson and Thiago long term replacements they also need to start lining up. Both not getting any younger and Thiago's contract running out.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:53:33 pm
The mentality of complacency cost us this year. No excuses really.

The mentality of complacency started in 2019 when we stopped signing players.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:25:01 pm
Kroenke has replaced (infrastructure) loans with loans from himself, at a cost of about £30m (which the club has footed). He hasn't pumped loads of money in for transfers.

Could you please provide some evidence for the Kroenke loan costing them £30m please mate.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:16:15 pm
Could you please provide some evidence for the Kroenke loan costing them £30m please mate.

We've discussed this earlier in the thread. £32.2m, it's in their accounts.

He's also taken out a loan for the amount he's given them (he had to refinance his loan he took out to buy them, which in part was why he was forced to replace those bonds) so I expect he'll be expecting that repaid.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:24:15 pm
We've discussed this earlier in the thread. £32.2m, it's in their accounts.

He's also taken out a loan for the amount he's given them (he had to refinance his loan he took out to buy them, which in part was why he was forced to replace those bonds) so I expect he'll be expecting that repaid.

To be fair mate I think you are being a bit disingenuous there.

The £32.2m as far as I can see is basically an early repayment charge. It is basically a hedge that protects the club against rising interest rates.
Basically, by refinancing now they will be better protected against future interest rate rises.
https://twitter.com/MoChatra/status/1661838086639067150?s=20

I hope we finally invest the CL money we've accumulated in the last 6 years.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:42:36 pm
To be fair mate I think you are being a bit disingenuous there.

The £32.2m as far as I can see is basically an early repayment charge. It is basically a hedge that protects the club against rising interest rates.
Basically, by refinancing now they will be better protected against future interest rate rises.

Their bonds were fixed rate, IIRC, running until 2029 and 2031.

Go and look on the Arsenal likes of their Supporter's Trust website and you'll see that him replacing those bonds is not an act of generosity of his behalf.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:09:41 am
https://twitter.com/MoChatra/status/1661838086639067150?s=20

I hope we finally invest the CL money we've accumulated in the last 6 years.

Yeah it's just been sat there in an account called "Liverpool's CL Rainy Day Fund" waiting to be spent.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:09:41 am
https://twitter.com/MoChatra/status/1661838086639067150?s=20

I hope we finally invest the CL money we've accumulated in the last 6 years.

The CL money we have accumulated has been spent on the Main Stand, Training ground and Anfield Road Extension. It's gone.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:11:25 am
Yeah it's just been sat there in an account called "Liverpool's CL Rainy Day Fund" waiting to be spent.
What about the "Jude Bellingham Fund" or the "We'll go big next year fund"? Or they were lying? :o
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:21:56 pm
The reason we didn't win the quadruple is also pretty clear, by the end of the season the midfield understandably was on its arse. Villareal away and Spurs at home were a precursor of this season. A counter-pressing team that simply didn't have the energy to press. A counter-pressing team crippled by a lack of investment.

That's one explantion. Or, we had to expand every ounce of energy going toe to toe with those cheating bastards and we were completely fucked in the final as a result.
We are Liverpool!

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:10:45 am
Their bonds were fixed rate, IIRC, running until 2029 and 2031.

Go and look on the Arsenal likes of their Supporter's Trust website and you'll see that him replacing those bonds is not an act of generosity of his behalf.

Again mate you are being disingenuous.

Kroenke replaced the bonds with a loan in 2020. The Arsenal Supporters trust estimated that replacing the bonds with a loan saved the club £20m per season in capital and interest payments.

from their website.

The AST estimate that Arsenal should save roughly £20 million a year in capital and interest repayments as a consequence of lower interest.

There will still be interest to pay, were just not sure how much and whether it will kick in immediately. Either way, well save some money.

The other benefit of the club owing the money to Stan is that well free up some of our cash reserves. Under the old agreement, we had to keep back £36 million in a bondholders debt service reserve account. Well now be able to access this £36 million to help cover the costs of running the club.
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:14:38 am
Or, we had to expand every ounce of energy going toe to toe with those cheating bastards and we were completely fucked in the final as a result.

This is how I see it also
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:12:39 am
The CL money we have accumulated has been spent on the Main Stand, Training ground and Anfield Road Extension. It's gone.

It was also spent on carrying one of the biggest wage bills in world football too over the past few years. We all want them to spend more money but at least try and make a balanced argument.
The fact that we are not in the CL next season is a major fiasco based on where we have been the last seasons. FSG have to take the main responsibility that we are not competing. We should be able to buy a player like Bellingham if he wants to come here for instance. Instead we are penny pinching. The Arthur Melo signing on the last day of last summers transfer window is symbolic for how this season has turned out. Im extremely disappointed that we never use our chances when we have them. Instead we have let Man Utd back into the CL when there was a possibility we could get rid of them for a long time. Inexcuseable.
