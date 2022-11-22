Most of Klopps signings have not been elite and its still enabled us to challenge for honours.



Here are a couple of Klopp quotes that explain the situation for me.Firstly from the 22nd of November 2022.In the structure we had we were obviously able to spend money but we always had to look and say: What did we earn? he said. That was always the situation. The two biggest transfers we did in the past with Ali [Alisson] and Virg [Virgil van Dijk], we all know how it happened. We got some money from Barcelona [£142m for Philippe Coutinho] and spent it wisely, I would say.How we did it so far brought us to where we are, fine, but fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this, Klopp added. Nothing gets cheaper. There is the inflation rate for all of us and in football as well. Sometimes you have to spend.We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I am so positive about the impact they will have in the future whenever that starts. Like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic], Calvin [Ramsay], Ben Doak, Bobby Clark  really interesting. They all are.From time to time you have to take some risk and we will see. I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine.Then on the 23rd of January.I cant see investment stopping in the future and that means we have to do it as well, said the Reds boss. We dont talk about now because its always slightly different, but in general.I believe in coaching, I believe in developing, I believe in team-building and using those things 100%, but meanwhile in the world out there the managers are really good, there are so many good managers out there its crazy. So they believe in that as well, and if they start really properly spending and do those things as well, then you cannot not spend or you will have a little bit of a problem.The message from those quotes for me is that we made the step up to genuine contenders by paying top dollar for elite players like Ali and Virgil. If we want to compete again then that is what we need to do. The second is that we can't just rely on Klopp to make the difference. He is a top coach but are competitors are bringing in top coaches AND investing heavily.The main thing though is his comments about outside investment."I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine."With a lack of that outside investment I would say now is the time to worry.