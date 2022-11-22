« previous next »
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13600 on: Today at 09:28:32 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on May 23, 2023, 12:39:35 pm
That was Cecil. (Purslow) to fellow to Broughton and Ayre.

here was Henry's at the same time point to fellow members of FSG (NESV at the time)


Then how much is this worth if we recruit the best and the brightest to run the soccer operation?

An utterly dull man. Talk about knowing the price of everything and the value of nothing. And anyway, imagine actually recruiting the best and the brightest to run the "soccer operation" (!) and then allowing that to fall apart so wilfully.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13601 on: Today at 09:42:58 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 02:13:00 am
So WhereAngelsPlay, you wanted stadium expansion but expected the owners to pay for it or lend the money themselves or borrow the money from elsewhere presumably on the same basis of increased income or you didn't want expansion but wanted the owners to pay for more players from their own pocket or borrow it on the basis of the value of the contracts, which they could have tried whether they expanded the stadium or not or you wanted both at whatever the cost?
You make this in bold seem like something outlandish and improbable, without remarking that that's exactly what happened with Main Stand.

To see your apologia in the previous post for the clandestine plans to move LFC into the European Super League without consulting fans, alongside you being at pains to praise them for it and reference it was "To create a level playing field" (newspeak, if I've ever heard it) suggests to me that we don't have much compatibility for a conversation appraising FSG's ownership
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13602 on: Today at 09:47:42 am »
I think everyone thinks they should have paid for the infrastructure out of their own pockets, or did the same as with the Main Stand. It would have freed up some funds over the last couple of windows and we could have, maybe, made some additional signings

From all accounts, it seems like the money is there this window though. Late, but better than never. Get this window right and we'll be back to challenging again
Logged

Offline Dave D

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13603 on: Today at 10:14:12 am »
FSG were never going to use their own money, they get indoctrinated from an early age over there. Why use your own money when you can use other peoples. It would certainly be frowned upon by their peers if they started putting money in rather than taking money out of the club. They would be laughed out of every wine tasting soirée from Nantucket to Newport if they spent their money on a soccer franchise instead of a $90million yacht with an annual running cost of $5-9million.

Most people knew this the second they walked in the door. The endgame would be paying off loans and debts instead of using the money to improve the squad. Yes we can compete with the oil state clubs, but only with this manager. We've won the league and european cup on a shoestring budget, it can be done. But time with this manager is running out, the window of opportunity is closing.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13604 on: Today at 10:35:38 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:47:42 am
I think everyone thinks they should have paid for the infrastructure out of their own pockets, or did the same as with the Main Stand. It would have freed up some funds over the last couple of windows and we could have, maybe, made some additional signings

From all accounts, it seems like the money is there this window though. Late, but better than never. Get this window right and we'll be back to challenging again

Depends what you define as the money is there. What this team needs to challenge is several hundreds of millions, and its not going to get that. £100m wont cut the mustard these days, if you want elite players they cost a lot of money.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13605 on: Today at 10:47:36 am »
But we're being linked to elite players aren't we? Mac Allister, Mount (or his replacement at RB Leipzig), Gravenberch/Lavia. Get these players in and it's easily over £100m and we'll be after a CB by all accounts as well

The money is very clearly there this summer. We have no real assets to sell which will bring in any real money
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13606 on: Today at 10:50:52 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:47:36 am
But we're being linked to elite players aren't we? Mac Allister, Mount (or his replacement at RB Leipzig), Gravenberch/Lavia. Get these players in and it's easily over £100m and we'll be after a CB by all accounts as well

The money is very clearly there this summer. We have no real assets to sell which will bring in any real money

Those players are not anywhere close to elite, some are a mile away.
Logged

Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13607 on: Today at 10:59:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:50:52 am
Those players are not anywhere close to elite, some are a mile away.

Most of Klopps signings have not been elite and its still enabled us to challenge for honours.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13608 on: Today at 11:01:40 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:59:12 am
Most of Klopps signings have not been elite and its still enabled us to challenge for honours.

I think the game changers were Alisson and Van Dyke and both were élite tbf. But yeah I do agree, Klopp is very good at getting players up a lever or two.
Logged

Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13609 on: Today at 11:36:16 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:01:40 am
I think the game changers were Alisson and Van Dyke and both were élite tbf. But yeah I do agree, Klopp is very good at getting players up a lever or two.

Yes I agree, Virgil and Alisson tend to be the exceptions which is why it doesnt entirely bother me, not getting the elitist players.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13610 on: Today at 11:40:43 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:59:12 am
Most of Klopps signings have not been elite and its still enabled us to challenge for honours.

Here are a couple of Klopp quotes that explain the situation for me.

Firstly from the 22nd of November 2022.

In the structure we had we were obviously able to spend money but we always had to look and say: What did we earn? he said. That was always the situation. The two biggest transfers we did in the past with Ali [Alisson] and Virg [Virgil van Dijk], we all know how it happened. We got some money from Barcelona [£142m for Philippe Coutinho] and spent it wisely, I would say.

How we did it so far brought us to where we are, fine, but fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this, Klopp added. Nothing gets cheaper. There is the inflation rate for all of us and in football as well. Sometimes you have to spend.

We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I am so positive about the impact they will have in the future whenever that starts. Like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic], Calvin [Ramsay], Ben Doak, Bobby Clark  really interesting. They all are. But from time to time you have to throw in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35.

From time to time you have to take some risk and we will see. I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine.

Then on the 23rd of January.



    I cant see investment stopping in the future and that means we have to do it as well, said the Reds boss. We dont talk about now because its always slightly different, but in general.

    I believe in coaching, I believe in developing, I believe in team-building and using those things 100%, but meanwhile in the world out there the managers are really good, there are so many good managers out there its crazy. So they believe in that as well, and if they start really properly spending and do those things as well, then you cannot not spend or you will have a little bit of a problem.


The message from those quotes for me is that we made the step up to genuine contenders by paying top dollar for elite players like Ali and Virgil. If we want to compete again then that is what we need to do. The second is that we can't just rely on Klopp to make the difference. He is a top coach but are competitors are bringing in top coaches AND investing heavily.


The main thing though is his comments about outside investment.

"I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine."

With a lack of that outside investment I would say now is the time to worry.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13611 on: Today at 11:55:11 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:40:43 am
Here are a couple of Klopp quotes that explain the situation for me.

Firstly from the 22nd of November 2022.

In the structure we had we were obviously able to spend money but we always had to look and say: What did we earn? he said. That was always the situation. The two biggest transfers we did in the past with Ali [Alisson] and Virg [Virgil van Dijk], we all know how it happened. We got some money from Barcelona [£142m for Philippe Coutinho] and spent it wisely, I would say.

How we did it so far brought us to where we are, fine, but fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this, Klopp added. Nothing gets cheaper. There is the inflation rate for all of us and in football as well. Sometimes you have to spend.

We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I am so positive about the impact they will have in the future whenever that starts. Like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic], Calvin [Ramsay], Ben Doak, Bobby Clark  really interesting. They all are. But from time to time you have to throw in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35.

From time to time you have to take some risk and we will see. I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine.

Then on the 23rd of January.



    I cant see investment stopping in the future and that means we have to do it as well, said the Reds boss. We dont talk about now because its always slightly different, but in general.

    I believe in coaching, I believe in developing, I believe in team-building and using those things 100%, but meanwhile in the world out there the managers are really good, there are so many good managers out there its crazy. So they believe in that as well, and if they start really properly spending and do those things as well, then you cannot not spend or you will have a little bit of a problem.


The message from those quotes for me is that we made the step up to genuine contenders by paying top dollar for elite players like Ali and Virgil. If we want to compete again then that is what we need to do. The second is that we can't just rely on Klopp to make the difference. He is a top coach but are competitors are bringing in top coaches AND investing heavily.


The main thing though is his comments about outside investment.

"I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine."

With a lack of that outside investment I would say now is the time to worry.

We know all the issues for clubs who cannot fall back on state ownership. This is nothing new, but the very fact John Henry got on a plane some weeks ago and spoke to the manager, surely indicates they have been looking for outside investment. All we can do for now is to wait and see if they have been successful or not.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13612 on: Today at 12:34:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:55:11 am
We know all the issues for clubs who cannot fall back on state ownership. This is nothing new, but the very fact John Henry got on a plane some weeks ago and spoke to the manager, surely indicates they have been looking for outside investment. All we can do for now is to wait and see if they have been successful or not.

Here is a Net spend table since we won the Champions League in 2019 and basically stopped spending.


Net-spend" border="0

How many of the clubs who have outspent us are backed by Nation states?

Even more pertinently how many of the clubs who have outspent us are going to continue to spend big. So for me it isn't a case of finally spending a few quid but making up for the lack of investment in players and not just matching our rivals but for once outspending them and making up for lost ground.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13613 on: Today at 12:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:49:27 am
Imagine that expecting Owners to actually pay for something they own and can sell. What is the World coming to.

If they had leveraged their acquisition costs. You would probably have excused that as well.
I agree with you here. Then as the owner you can make the money back (and way more) by selling a minority stake.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13614 on: Today at 12:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:34:33 pm
Here is a Net spend table since we won the Champions League in 2019 and basically stopped spending.


Net-spend" border="0

How many of the clubs who have outspent us are backed by Nation states?

Even more pertinently how many of the clubs who have outspent us are going to continue to spend big. So for me it isn't a case of finally spending a few quid but making up for the lack of investment in players and not just matching our rivals but for once outspending them and making up for lost ground.

Phew, we were nearly relegated.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:02:21 pm by Aldo1988 »
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13615 on: Today at 01:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:50:52 am
Those players are not anywhere close to elite, some are a mile away.

I think he missed out 'not' in his first sentance.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline Dave D

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13616 on: Today at 01:14:10 pm »
We've gone from this...

Quote
"The funding has been put in place by the owners, we haven't gone outside, and it will come in as a loan and that is great news because it minimises the cost and allows us to move very quickly," he said.

"It is an effective way rather than going to a bank and paying escalating interest prices. It shouldn't affect squad development as we built this economic model on the basis it was important to find a solution where we could maintain our level of investment throughout the build.

To this...

Quote
A section of supporters have reacted angrily to details in the clubs recently released accounts which show that there is an interest rate of 1.24% payable on the inter-company loan from the clubs holding company UKSV Holdings Company Limited.

During the building work, which increased Anfields capacity to 54,074, the loan had been referred to as being interest free, which led to the belief that the money had come from FSGs cash reserves.

However, it was in fact premium free. FSG have a credit facility which they used to secure the loan for £109,904,000 on favourable terms.

To this...

Quote
Liverpool (The club owned by FSG) repay £10million to FSG for Main Stand loan

FSG took out the loan in America to finance the stadium redevelopment. Two years ago accounts showed that the interest rate payable was 1.24% and that has since gone up to 2.4%.

To this...




The prioritising of paying off debts over squad investment has crippled the club. I don't know how there can be any money to spend on players if they continue with this strategy. But hey, we have an interest free loan now, things are looking up.
Logged

Online Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13617 on: Today at 03:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:59:35 pm
Phew, we were nearly relegated.

We almost certainly have been relegated from the Champions League to the Europa.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline ScottScott

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13618 on: Today at 04:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 01:14:10 pm
The prioritising of paying off debts over squad investment has crippled the club. I don't know how there can be any money to spend on players if they continue with this strategy. But hey, we have an interest free loan now, things are looking up.

It's use of language like this which derails any point you're trying to make. 'Crippled the club'  :lmao :butt
Logged

Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13619 on: Today at 04:48:43 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 04:04:30 pm
It's use of language like this which derails any point you're trying to make. 'Crippled the club'  :lmao :butt

See also Peter's defence of FSG suggesting the club was in a 'near ruinous financial position' during COVID

This thread really demonstrates how hard it is to break from views about emotive topics - we all definitely care! - that have become entrenched over a long long time
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13620 on: Today at 04:55:46 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 04:04:30 pm
It's use of language like this which derails any point you're trying to make. 'Crippled the club'  :lmao :butt

Would you accept that it has crippled the squad side of things & since the "Club" exists because of that side it's not as giggle inducing as you think it is.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13621 on: Today at 05:03:43 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 04:04:30 pm
It's use of language like this which derails any point you're trying to make. 'Crippled the club'  :lmao :butt

Here is the definition of crippled- to cause severe damage to something so that it cannot operate effectively.

Are you really suggesting that the lack of funds that saw us bring in Kabak+Davies and then Melo hasn't prevented the recruitment team from operating effectively?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Passmaster Molby

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13622 on: Today at 05:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:34:33 pm
Here is a Net spend table since we won the Champions League in 2019 and basically stopped spending.


Net-spend" border="0

How many of the clubs who have outspent us are backed by Nation states?

Even more pertinently how many of the clubs who have outspent us are going to continue to spend big. So for me it isn't a case of finally spending a few quid but making up for the lack of investment in players and not just matching our rivals but for once outspending them and making up for lost ground.

The issue I have with comparisons like that are they are a snapshot in time, where clubs squad building is at different stages. In 2019 we had a fairly young squad that was just about hitting its peak with most players aged 28 and under. Compare that with say Arsenal who were about to go through a mammoth rebuild, hence the spend. Look at the number of players signed in that graphic, we had a low turnover of players compared to most clubs.

A better comparison would be cost of current squad, which would give us an insight into how much FSG spent on building the current group compared to other clubs.

Regarding net spend though, we must spend big this summer as its a year overdue. I get the feeling FSG wont be around much longer though and will look to sell up soon, probably once the ARE is complete.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13623 on: Today at 05:13:52 pm »
Imagine going up to someone who has actually been crippled and saying, yeah I know just how you feel, Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan.

Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:08:27 pm
A better comparison would be cost of current squad, which would give us an insight into how much FSG spent on building the current group compared to other clubs.


Yep. We simply didn't need to spend (or didn't think that we needed to). Now, we clearly do, so lets see what happens over the next few months.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:03 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13624 on: Today at 05:20:14 pm »


Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:13:52 pm
Imagine going up to someone who has actually been crippled and saying, yeah I know just how you feel, Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan.
.

In other words ..imagine going up to Arthur Melo..
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13625 on: Today at 05:21:23 pm »
2 midfielders and another for defensive cover, minimum. It HAS to be this.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13626 on: Today at 05:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:20:14 pm
.

In other words ..imagine going up to Arthur Melo..

 ;D ;D ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13627 on: Today at 05:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 05:21:23 pm
2 midfielders and another for defensive cover, minimum. It HAS to be this.

I think we need more to honest. The squad really needs a big push and I reckon 6 really good signings are needed. We need one big summer rather than spreading it out over 2 or 3 windows as we are playing catch up and need to do it quickly.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13628 on: Today at 05:26:09
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:03:43 pm
Here is the definition of crippled- to cause severe damage to something so that it cannot operate effectively.

Are you really suggesting that the lack of funds that saw us bring in Kabak+Davies and then Melo hasn't prevented the recruitment team from operating effectively?

Will you let it go? We went on to be within 2 games of a quadruple the year after we made those mistakes so we clearly weren't anywhere near 'crippled' as a squad or a club were we?

Did we fuck up last summer? Yes, we should have brought in at least one actual CM. Would it have helped? Who fucking knows. All I know is that it's happened now and we genuinely look to be remedying things. If we don't end up strengthening this summer, then go wild, but can we not at least give it until August before we all lose our minds?

The club isn't in any way crippled, dictionary definition or not
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13629 on: Today at 05:36:49 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 05:26:09 pm
Will you let it go? We went on to be within 2 games of a quadruple the year after we made those mistakes so we clearly weren't anywhere near 'crippled' as a squad or a club were we?

Did we fuck up last summer? Yes, we should have brought in at least one actual CM. Would it have helped? Who fucking knows. All I know is that it's happened now andwe genuinely look to be remedying things. If we don't end up strengthening this summer, then go wild, but can we not at least give it until August before we all lose our minds?

The club isn't in any way crippled, dictionary definition or not


You don't know that, if they only make £100m (they won't spend that much) then it won't be enough & then you have to go back to when they should've been investing in the squad, a squad that is fucked due them refusing to strengthen when it was needed.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13630 on: Today at 05:37:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:13:52 pm
Imagine going up to someone who has actually been crippled and saying, yeah I know just how you feel, Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan.

Yep. We simply didn't need to spend (or didn't think that we needed to). Now, we clearly do, so lets see what happens over the next few months.


Words are amazing, the same word can actually be used in different scenarios.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,439
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13631 on: Today at 05:53:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:37:53 pm

Words are amazing, the same word can actually be used in different scenarios.

Ghost Town hearts this...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13632 on: Today at 06:38:27 pm »
The points are all well made on the owners. They have done what they said they would do.

Some (including me) would much rather see the owners put their own money in for infrastructure, to free up more money for signings. The rationale for them doing that is that they will, of course, receive a massive payday when they sell up. We are not expecting the owners to put money in for signings, as they do at some other clubs. Just infrastructure.

The owner perspective is the club pays for itself.

There is debate among fans as to what that means. For our owners, there is no debate. The club pays for itself - running costs, wages, transfer budget, and crucially, the significant infrastructure upgrades we have seen.

It is what it is.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:41:30 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,566
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13633 on: Today at 06:47:54 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 05:26:09 pm
Will you let it go? We went on to be within 2 games of a quadruple the year after we made those mistakes so we clearly weren't anywhere near 'crippled' as a squad or a club were we?

Did we fuck up last summer? Yes, we should have brought in at least one actual CM. Would it have helped? Who fucking knows. All I know is that it's happened now and we genuinely look to be remedying things. If we don't end up strengthening this summer, then go wild, but can we not at least give it until August before we all lose our minds?

The club isn't in any way crippled, dictionary definition or not

That's asking a lot. 
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,692
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13634 on: Today at 07:21:56 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 05:26:09 pm
Will you let it go? We went on to be within 2 games of a quadruple the year after we made those mistakes so we clearly weren't anywhere near 'crippled' as a squad or a club were we?

The irony is that what kickstarted the potential quadruple campaign was the arrival of Diaz who lifted the whole mood of the club. The reason we signed him in January, is clear Spurs put a bid in for him. If not we would have just drifted on.

The reason we didn't win the quadruple is also pretty clear, by the end of the season the midfield understandably was on its arse. Villareal away and Spurs at home were a precursor of this season. A counter-pressing team that simply didn't have the energy to press. A counter-pressing team crippled by a lack of investment.

The Diaz and midfield recruitment issues were indicative of a club that had become unambitious and reactive instead of ambitious and proactive.

Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 05:26:09 pm
Did we fuck up last summer? Yes, we should have brought in at least one actual CM. Would it have helped? Who fucking knows. All I know is that it's happened now and we genuinely look to be remedying things. If we don't end up strengthening this summer, then go wild, but can we not at least give it until August before we all lose our minds?

The club isn't in any way crippled, dictionary definition or not

This summer isn't a one-off though. We failed to replace Lovren and started a season with three senior centre-backs, with two of those centre backs Matip and Gomez having terrible injury records. That led to the centre back debacle of 20/21 that so nearly led to us missing out on the CL.

We failed to replace Gini and ended up with an aging midfield. So yes as a counter-pressing team we were crippled by a lack of investment in a squad that became old and even worse unbalanced in midfield with no midfield players anywhere near the peak years of their careers. 

Then we get to the usual mantra. The next window will be the 'big window', followed by if it doesn't happen then you can kick off. Well guess what we have been told that year after year and are still waiting for the 'big window'. It is about 8 windows in a row that we have been told to wait.

Our ability to counter-press has been crippled and it is about time the owners showed some ambition and started being proactive. Unfortunately for me, the likelihood is that we will see no investment, no big window and we will be told to wait for the next window. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13635 on: Today at 07:35:16 pm »
Yeah, I imagine they'll do some shitty risk-reward analysis and try and give us the least they can get away with which will still get us somewhere near the top 4 again and rely on Jurgen to do the rest. If they actually make up for several years of underinvesting and go big, showing some genuine ambition to help a great manager win titles again, I'll be very surprised.
Logged
