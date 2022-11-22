Will you let it go? We went on to be within 2 games of a quadruple the year after we made those mistakes so we clearly weren't anywhere near 'crippled' as a squad or a club were we?
The irony is that what kickstarted the potential quadruple campaign was the arrival of Diaz who lifted the whole mood of the club. The reason we signed him in January, is clear Spurs put a bid in for him. If not we would have just drifted on.
The reason we didn't win the quadruple is also pretty clear, by the end of the season the midfield understandably was on its arse. Villareal away and Spurs at home were a precursor of this season. A counter-pressing team that simply didn't have the energy to press. A counter-pressing team crippled by a lack of investment.
The Diaz and midfield recruitment issues were indicative of a club that had become unambitious and reactive instead of ambitious and proactive.
Did we fuck up last summer? Yes, we should have brought in at least one actual CM. Would it have helped? Who fucking knows. All I know is that it's happened now and we genuinely look to be remedying things. If we don't end up strengthening this summer, then go wild, but can we not at least give it until August before we all lose our minds?
The club isn't in any way crippled, dictionary definition or not
This summer isn't a one-off though. We failed to replace Lovren and started a season with three senior centre-backs, with two of those centre backs Matip and Gomez having terrible injury records. That led to the centre back debacle of 20/21 that so nearly led to us missing out on the CL.
We failed to replace Gini and ended up with an aging midfield. So yes as a counter-pressing team we were crippled by a lack of investment in a squad that became old and even worse unbalanced in midfield with no midfield players anywhere near the peak years of their careers.
Then we get to the usual mantra. The next window will be the 'big window', followed by if it doesn't happen then you can kick off. Well guess what we have been told that year after year and are still waiting for the 'big window'. It is about 8 windows in a row that we have been told to wait.
Our ability to counter-press has been crippled and it is about time the owners showed some ambition and started being proactive. Unfortunately for me, the likelihood is that we will see no investment, no big window and we will be told to wait for the next window.