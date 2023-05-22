It could well be the FFP thing behind the owners loss of interest - City had their FFP punishment overturned at Court of Arbitration for Sport in February 2020.



In terms of showing up at the business, that timeline might fit - John Henry showed up in London for our West Ham game last month, marking only his third game since he was in Madrid for the Champions League final in June 2019). The others being Man United game in January 2020, then Bournemouth August 2022). I couldn't find when Tom Werner last visited a game or LFC - but I think it was some time in the late 2010s.



However I reckon it's more likely the European Super League failing after he launched it (after developing it with Man City's owners, among others) in April 2021.



I find it hard to imagine that FFP was such a dealbreaker for him and his colleagues, and yet they were happy to work closely with the biggest FFP rule breakers to try to set up a new European league with them in it.



FSG have been very clear on the basis of their involvement in the club. FFP and living within the club's means was fundamental to their interest. Coming from where they come from where they are managers of risk, they were not ever going to put their own money at risk when they didn't have to get involved at all nor were they ever going to follow an H&G model and put the club at risk with huge loans. They are no surprises there. That's why they're here. That's why most people wanted them here.The stadium was to pay for itself. it was never going to be new if it was ever going to be a meaningful, long-term contributor. There were conversations around ten figure costs because that was a level of investment that could be justified by a forward looking glass view of the additional income. Turns out the costs will be more like the £350m others envisaged (but nothing like up to a likely billion pounds for a new stadium).It's only because the football has been so successful that the stadium has done better than expected since. A projected £72m at 60k has become over £100m even without the ARE. Yet there aren't bags of money floating about. Football makes very little profit (if any for most). The club does not have deep pockets nor short arms.Player costs are too high and money-no-object clubs make it worse. In a world of living within your means, putting in more of whatever money you have is not justified - even if you have it. That's proper and sensible business. That's what we wanted. That's what we got.As to 'missed opportunities' with players and finances at their peak, you need only check the calendar and what was happening in the outside world at the time and the context of the club's development post a near-ruinous financial position to wonder where from within the club the money was to come from. For a club living within its means and coming out of Covid when the stadium was empty, the jump in stadium costs alone has to hurt financially.The failure of FFP might then have seemed an intractable problem. From an owner's perspective, the club was and is between a rock and a hard place - between the failure of the game to cap sensible and clever investment to that which a club can afford from just playing football and literally 'stupid' money thrown at clubs because you can. As the man said, the best brains do not appear to be at play in football. No one will ever convince anyone that the amount of money that City for example have spent makes anything other than sportswashing sense.Recognising that, the Super League had the potential to bridge the gap. To create a level playing field albeit at a higher level of investment but with a diminished financial risk of football failure. All about risk management. Yet it was rejected out of hand as 'uncompetitive' and elitist and government made a populist move without anyone really giving it the serious thought it probably deserved. I don't think many would have been any happier if it had gone ahead and LFC were not in it.In short, the goal posts have significantly shifted from the days of FSG's first interest and it's no surprise to me that the owners have looked for more money coming in or even getting out all together. After all, absolutely everything's for sale at the right price and all of the time. As it happens, I think there's more in it for them to stay and I hope they do. If not only because and as someone said, the likely alternative would be enough for me (and I suspect many others) to pack it in altogether.