Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 507720 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13560 on: May 22, 2023, 02:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on May 22, 2023, 02:25:43 pm
Shame that isn't true.

They bought the club for the bank debt something Henry called potentially a steal.

They didn't provide loans for the training ground or ARE. The club picked up the tab for those and the AXA and ARE certainly haven't been paid for over the medium term. Whilst the club was picking up the tab for those costs FSG sold off a percentage of FSG and bought the Penguins despite leaking that they would use part of the RedBird money to cover COVID losses at LFC.

So what do you think our ambitions should be going forward to compete for trophies or compete to be the best business? If it's the latter then maybe we should bin off our season tickets and buy shares in a business and spend Saturday afternoons watching money go into the till.

I look forward to our new chant 'We have got the best business in the World'

For clarity regarding Sussex's comments (and Al I know you know as we have discussed at length) my post is in line with what Al post here - Main Stand funded via loan, rest from the club.

As I stated below, I do feel they should have covered the infrastructure ideally.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13561 on: May 22, 2023, 05:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on May 22, 2023, 02:25:43 pm
Shame that isn't true.

They bought the club for the bank debt something Henry called potentially a steal.

They didn't provide loans for the training ground or ARE. The club picked up the tab for those and the AXA and ARE certainly haven't been paid for over the medium term. Whilst the club was picking up the tab for those costs FSG sold off a percentage of FSG and bought the Penguins despite leaking that they would use part of the RedBird money to cover COVID losses at LFC.

So what do you think our ambitions should be going forward to compete for trophies or compete to be the best business? If it's the latter then maybe we should bin off our season tickets and buy shares in a business and spend Saturday afternoons watching money go into the till.

I look forward to our new chant 'We have got the best business in the World'

Wading through the accounts, you are correct.

FSG bankrolled most of the main stand spend, £80m of the £92M cost, added to their interest free inter-company loan to the club.  That loan stood at £110m at that point, down to £71m by May 2022. 

Over their 12 years to May 2022 bank debt had risen from £37m to £87m, which includes the Pandemic seasons effect.  Hicks/Gillett at peak left us owing £200m to three banks and another £37m short term bank loan, annual interest burnt by the club was £35m.  Bank interest paid now is £2.4m a year.


Onto the subjective, what do I think should happen?  I wish FSG pumped in £100m of their money a season like Kroenke does these days, to buy a couple of quality players, in addition to what we spend already.  Reasons - I'm a greedy/impatient fan, I see Abu Dhabi and Boehly cheating I want to compete and to optimise these years in having as great a manager/coach as there is on the planet.  But it's not my money.

A question to the fair-minded and very moralistic LFC fanbase - would every one of you turn down Qatari or Saudi money, if that was the only other option?  Manc Ratcliffe clearly had no interest in a Liverpool club.   Unfortunately the PL is being taken over by states or funds of states, it's insipid.  Almost everyone's a hypocrite on these matters ... Redcafe spent years condemning the Abu Dhabi regime, now they're positively salivating at the chance of Middle Eastern money.             

   
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13562 on: May 22, 2023, 05:28:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 22, 2023, 11:07:49 am
If that was our owners philosophy then sure.

Oh we know what their "philosophy" is, it's put nothing in and watch the value rise.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13563 on: May 22, 2023, 05:30:04 pm »
I want sportswashing and FFP-cheating clubs kicked out of the league.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13564 on: May 22, 2023, 06:04:58 pm »
Getting the club to pay for Infrastructure upgrades is the worst thing they've done.

LFC fund it, and when we're sold FSG will have the related increase in value fed directly into the FSG bank account not LFCs.

I've been pretty ambivalent towards FSG, mainly because of Linda to be fair 😀, but they're not doing us any favours are they.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13565 on: May 22, 2023, 06:08:09 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on May 22, 2023, 06:04:58 pm
Getting the club to pay for Infrastructure upgrades is the worst thing they've done.

LFC fund it, and when we're sold FSG will have the related increase in value fed directly into the FSG bank account not LFCs.

I've been pretty ambivalent towards FSG, mainly because of Linda to be fair 😀, but they're not doing us any favours are they.

I can see both sides of this (and it has constrained us) but the income from the new stands will remain with the club long after FSG have gone and having 16k more fans in is great for the club and those who can go
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13566 on: May 22, 2023, 06:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on May 22, 2023, 05:30:04 pm
I want sportswashing and FFP-cheating clubs kicked out of the league.

Same here. It would be the right thing to do
FSG could actually have us compete the way we are

But can't see it happening.

I don't see how we truly compete if we have a non corrupt business model

Apart from Klopp. He has brought us great success.

This is like us being punished for having morals.

We are the good guys. The manager and the players. I wonder how much the state of the oil clubs changes things.

It is frustrating seeing cheats get plaudits.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13567 on: May 22, 2023, 06:51:39 pm »
Quote from: cdav on May 22, 2023, 06:08:09 pm
I can see both sides of this (and it has constrained us) but the income from the new stands will remain with the club long after FSG have gone and having 16k more fans in is great for the club and those who can go

This is the key to it but the way football distorts money is what pushes me towards the side of saying FSG should have paid for the infrastructure.

A normal business in the 13 years they have owned it, and assuming the revenue growth seen, would maybe be worth 2.5 x the initial purchase price now, absolute max which is still a substantial increase but not ridiculous and probably a reasonable reflections of what they could have got through other means. I wouldn't necessarily think it mad for them to not see that return as worth spending on infrastructure from their own pocket as the return on it isn't huge.

We are in a world though where the club is valued at potentially 10x what they paid and in that case I do lean towards the idea that they should have covered the infrastructure cost to free up funds elsewhere
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13568 on: May 22, 2023, 07:00:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 22, 2023, 06:10:40 pm
Same here. It would be the right thing to do
FSG could actually have us compete the way we are

But can't see it happening.

I don't see how we truly compete if we have a non corrupt business model

Apart from Klopp. He has brought us great success.

This is like us being punished for having morals.

We are the good guys. The manager and the players. I wonder how much the state of the oil clubs changes things.

It is frustrating seeing cheats get plaudits.

the good guys dont need to be tight arses do they?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13569 on: May 22, 2023, 07:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Asam on May 22, 2023, 07:00:30 pm
the good guys don’t need to be tight arses do they?

If FFP actually worked....

The infrastructure could have paid for itself I think
But the yanks have been overly careful just going by what else goes on in the same league

Hell, in the same city.

Careful as a euphemism. Short arms and deep pockets
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13570 on: May 22, 2023, 07:10:35 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 22, 2023, 07:02:23 pm
If FFP actually worked....

The infrastructure could have paid for itself I think
But the yanks have been overly careful just going by what else goes on in the same league

Hell, in the same city.

Careful as a euphemism. Short arms and deep pockets

When did they hire Pickford?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13571 on: May 22, 2023, 08:40:21 pm »
I think what is quite clear is FSG lost interest when it became clear FFP would never be sensibly applied by the football authorities - it definitely seemed to be a driving force in our acquistion originally, you can hardly go an interview without JWH talking about it in the early days.  It's easy to see why as even with the vast sums involved, baseball and american sports in general come to that are more socialistic in nature than the present day PL.

However, once that died, I feel their interest largely did - which is shite.  But realistically, and something I never really see anyone answer is, OK, perhaps their race is run, but what's the alternative?  Becoming the plaything of an oil state is probably enough for me and many others to throw watching the game in.  Is that what we want?  And if the answer's no, who the fuck else is getting involved in a league this bent?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13572 on: May 22, 2023, 08:44:36 pm »
Any news at all on investment? Surely there must be some serious interest?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13573 on: May 22, 2023, 08:59:21 pm »
Quote from: JP! on May 22, 2023, 08:40:21 pm
I think what is quite clear is FSG lost interest when it became clear FFP would never be sensibly applied by the football authorities - it definitely seemed to be a driving force in our acquistion originally, you can hardly go an interview without JWH talking about it in the early days.  It's easy to see why as even with the vast sums involved, baseball and american sports in general come to that are more socialistic in nature than the present day PL.

However, once that died, I feel their interest largely did - which is shite.  But realistically, and something I never really see anyone answer is, OK, perhaps their race is run, but what's the alternative?  Becoming the plaything of an oil state is probably enough for me and many others to throw watching the game in.  Is that what we want?  And if the answer's no, who the fuck else is getting involved in a league this bent?
It could well be the FFP thing behind the owners loss of interest - City had their FFP punishment overturned at Court of Arbitration for Sport in February 2020.

In terms of showing up at the business, that timeline might fit - John Henry showed up in London for our West Ham game last month, marking only his third game since he was in Madrid for the Champions League final in June 2019). The others being Man United game in January 2020, then Bournemouth August 2022). I couldn't find when Tom Werner last visited a game or LFC - but I think it was some time in the late 2010s.

However I reckon it's more likely the European Super League failing after he launched it (after developing it with Man City's owners, among others) in April 2021.

I find it hard to imagine that FFP was such a dealbreaker for him and his colleagues, and yet they were happy to work closely with the biggest FFP rule breakers to try to set up a new European league with them in it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13574 on: May 22, 2023, 09:04:17 pm »
It wil always boil down to them not putting up for the infrastructure projects, had they done that we'd have had the money to keep what was the best side on the planet ticking over nicely.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13575 on: May 22, 2023, 09:21:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 22, 2023, 09:04:17 pm
It wil always boil down to them not putting up for the infrastructure projects, had they done that we'd have had the money to keep what was the best side on the planet ticking over nicely.
Or just putting up the lower interest loan, which they opted out from doing for reasons never explained. All the while John Henry's (not even all of FSG's) personal wealth has increased by over $2.5 billion while owning LFC

If there's a sliding doors moment to jump back to, to try to help facilitate Klopp winning another of the big two trophies, it's jumping back to when Jurgen said we'll 'attack the next PL title defence' not defend it in summer 2020. I'd make the owners watch that. Instead of having Klopp on tv begging for a defensive signing to help him and his team as we trundled through January 2021, we may have stayed closer to the top of the table spot he'd dragged us to that christmas.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13576 on: May 22, 2023, 09:27:38 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on May 22, 2023, 09:21:32 pm
Or just putting up the lower interest loan, which they opted out from doing for reasons never explained. All the while John Henry's (not even all of FSG's) personal wealth has increased by over $2.5 billion while owning LFC

If there's a sliding doors moment to jump back to, to try to help facilitate Klopp winning another of the big two trophies, it's jumping back to when Jurgen said we'll 'attack the next PL title defence' not defend it in summer 2020. I'd make the owners watch that. Instead of having Klopp on tv begging for a defensive signing to help him and his team as we trundled through January 2021, we may have stayed closer to the top of the table spot he'd dragged us to that christmas.

Do Henry, Werner etc actually hold £100ms of cash in the bank?

Id guess that their wealth is the intrinsic value of FSG assets, being LFC, their US franchises and real estate around Fenway Park.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13577 on: May 22, 2023, 09:41:18 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on May 22, 2023, 09:27:38 pm
Do Henry, Werner etc actually hold £100m’s of cash in the bank?

I’d guess that their wealth is the intrinsic value of FSG assets, being LFC, their US franchises and real estate around Fenway Park.
Of course not all of it is liquid.  But they certainly used to be able to offer that amount of money as credit - but then opted not to.

I'm sure markets have contracted or whatever, but please in advance anyone (i don't mean you, LlR,S) spare me the plea for sympathy for our ownership group of venture capitalists who are worth over $10bil - they could find a way to make a tiny percentage of their wealth available as credit, if the club's sporting prospects moved them in a tiny percentage of the same way it moves supporters.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13578 on: May 22, 2023, 09:43:35 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on May 22, 2023, 09:27:38 pm
Do Henry, Werner etc actually hold £100ms of cash in the bank?

Id guess that their wealth is the intrinsic value of FSG assets, being LFC, their US franchises and real estate around Fenway Park.

They raked in half a billion pounds from RedBird. It was their choice to use that money to buy the Penguins. Since then both the Red Sox and LFC have gone backwards.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13579 on: May 23, 2023, 09:47:06 am »
Assume we're not getting minoirty investment either? Seems to have gone cold. Was always unlikely.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13580 on: May 23, 2023, 10:22:18 am »
Quote from: Zlen on October 25, 2022, 12:52:22 pm
Yes, they have done a lot right, or better said, have often enough learned from their mistakes and corrected course. But sometimes, life actually presents you with singular, unique moments. There will be no room for course correction later, no second attempt to make things right. You either do the right thing and use this moment, or you don't and it is gone. Forever. It takes wisdom to identify these moments and courage to make the right choice when they come. And here, more than anywhere else, in these pivotal moments have FSG failed miserably.

First example for me is their failure to maximise the time we have with Klopp. If we are to analyse their behaviour, they simply do not understand just how unique Klopp, and his bond to the club, actually is. There is no Klopp tree to go and pick another one from, but he is in fact treated like just another employee, seemingly replaceable, and they refuse to tweak and alter their charted course and methods in order to avoid what we are doing this season - wasting the precious time. They have their schedules, projections, goals and expectations - and they play the spreadsheet game. Reality though has a nasty way of taking your carefully curated data and making you look stupid. And boy do FSG sometimes manage to make themselves, and us, look stupid while attempting to be the most clever operators around.

Second example, and it's one I'll never forgive them for as long as they are around, is the way they missed the train when we were riding high - specifically the summer after becoming Champions. There are no words for just how fucked up that was. You have a literal football fairytale unfolding. Pure fucking magic. End of the decades long wait, amazing team praised by everyone across the globe. You could have your pick of players, stars and prospects alike, who would find it incredibly hard to resist this gravitational pull of what felt like destiny enveloping our club. And what do you do? You twiddle your fucking thumbs and carry on with your spreadsheet masterplan. I'll never get over that one, never. In hindsight we were all too drunk on joy to care and the world was complicated and insane - but alarms should have been screaming.

I don't know how to interpret any of this. We are a stable club, enjoying more success than we have in a long time. On the other hand, I feel we are banging against the ceiling of what we can do with these owners. It's not only imposed by funds - it is also imposed by their inability to understand moments like those, to be more flexible and less risk-averse when genuine opportunity presents itself. This won't go away I'm afraid. That is how they operate. Problem for us is - we aren't competing in arena where all follow the same ground rules. And Klopp or no Klopp, good intentions or not - we could be left behind once again, bemoaning what could have been and still hoping the spreadsheet will deliver again. When in fact it never did. It was always the organic, weird, unpredictable moments we managed to turn in our favour that made us win - yet we fail to accept them as important in how the club operates.

Very good post in my view. The failure to maximise on the Klopp years is the key and most important factor in all of the FSG discussions.

As a coach, Klopp turns water into wine and comes up with solutions when he hasn't quite got enough to go around. You look at other coaches around like Tuchel, Pochettino and Nagelsman, with brittle characters, argumentative, lack of winning etc

The formula is very very hard to replicate that Klopp has. I have my faith that Klopp will speak out over the next couple of years because it will become crystal clear whether we can compete or not soon.

This current formation needs 4-5 players to build on and strengthen. If we don't move swiftly and get the right ones...
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13581 on: May 23, 2023, 11:04:01 am »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13582 on: May 23, 2023, 11:05:03 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on May 23, 2023, 10:22:18 am

This current formation needs 4-5 players to build on and strengthen. If we don't move swiftly and get the right ones...

....this thread will get even more busy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13583 on: May 23, 2023, 11:29:31 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on May 19, 2023, 01:15:34 pm
You can't really knock people for being optimistic, there are some who'd find a positive spin to being relegated, and to be honest its a better way to approach life than being negative all the time, it just isn't feasible for some of us. ;D

I have super fond memories of winning the UEFA cup in 2001 and it'd be fun to be in it, particularly in the knockout stages, but we can be reasonably positive without being weird!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13584 on: May 23, 2023, 12:27:11 pm »
It's that time of year again to remind people that the email below, presented in court, existed. It takes a cock to know one. FSG never had any intention to fund the stadium or any infrastructure themselves. People think multi-billionaires should fund the infrastructure and they're right, there's absolutely no reason why people with that much wealth should put the burden on the working class. Here we are though. It's exactly as people pointed out on this forum over a decade ago. FSG taking money out of the club to pay off their debts, sorry I mean loan, and that money being taken out of potential transfer funds.

Quote
To get it straight, I think we should avoid the natural temptation to jump straight in to the deal with NESV (FSG). Whilst they are charming, intelligent and credible their bid is by any standards at the extreme bottom end of the of the right deal threshold we set for ourselves: it only reduces debt by less than half and is I feel unlikely to yield incremental equity to fund a stadium.

They may say they have money if necessary but I do not take this very seriously. Their eyes only lit up at the idea of other opportunity improvements. An American deal guy simply can't avoid using other people's money if they can.

"There is no extra money on the table to enable short-term investment in what remains a squad palpably needing more quality if we are to be definitively top four. New American sport team owners with the senior guy being a hedge fund manager could not be worst from an image standpoint, which is an issue for us independents. I have not even talked about valuation. I leave that to other members of the board.

"So what is positive? Answer, they exist. Which is not a lot, but it is not to be underestimated in importance."

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13585 on: May 23, 2023, 12:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on May 23, 2023, 12:27:11 pm
It's that time of year again to remind people that the email below, presented in court, existed. It takes a cock to know one. FSG never had any intention to fund the stadium or any infrastructure themselves. People think multi-billionaires should fund the infrastructure and they're right, there's absolutely no reason why people with that much wealth should put the burden on the working class. Here we are though. It's exactly as people pointed out on this forum over a decade ago. FSG taking money out of the club to pay off their debts, sorry I mean loan, and that money being taken out of potential transfer funds.

Whose email is that?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13586 on: May 23, 2023, 12:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on May 23, 2023, 12:30:04 pm
Whose email is that?

That was Cecil. (Purslow) to fellow to Broughton and Ayre.

here was Henry's at the same time point to fellow members of FSG (NESV at the time)

If we could acquire this for the debt, I really feel like we would be stealing this franchise.

In some ways they really are in the dark ages  especially competitively. The best and brightest are not presently working on English soccer. But the English Premier League is bigger than the NFL, NASCAR, MLB and the NBA internationally. Only Formula One can begin to compare in viewership.

This could be a steal. Every buyer believes what potential Red Sox buyers believed  you have to build a new stadium. And they believe the stadium will cost more than £350m! Thats why there are no bidders. We would probably take the same approach we took to Fenway Park. But wed be looking to limit investment in the facility to 8 figures.

Then how much is this worth if we recruit the best and the brightest to run the soccer operation?

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13587 on: May 23, 2023, 12:42:26 pm »
What's wrong with that Henry email?

A bit cringe but businessmen are like that
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13588 on: May 23, 2023, 01:03:06 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 23, 2023, 12:42:26 pm
What's wrong with that Henry email?

A bit cringe but businessmen are like that

Yep, I think people don't understand that we were bought and owned by businessmen and not sugar daddies.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13589 on: May 23, 2023, 01:19:32 pm »
Playing devil's advocate and not commenting either way, but when is it OK to criticise owners who lump all infrastructure costs to the club and reap ultimate benefits when a stake or full sale is realised vs owners who take dividends. It seems to some that FSG are good owners because above all else, they're not taking money out right now (but playing the longer game when they make a massive profit)?

I have no problem with either method, providing the business is sound and money is available for squad improvements when needed by Klopp.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13590 on: May 23, 2023, 01:27:50 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 22, 2023, 08:44:36 pm
Any news at all on investment? Surely there must be some serious interest?

My 2 cents on it is that there is zero takers, just like when they imo attempted to sell the club recently. Any investors will be looking at us competing against City, Newcastle and Man United owned by nation states with unlimited funds and nobody interested in stopping them in authority and saying not a fucking chance in hell.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13591 on: May 23, 2023, 01:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May 23, 2023, 01:27:50 pm
My 2 cents on it is that there is zero takers, just like when they imo attempted to sell the club recently. Any investors will be looking at us competing against City, Newcastle and Man United owned by nation states with unlimited funds and nobody interested in stopping them in authority and saying not a fucking chance in hell.

My word it's frustrating seeing this repeated like a fact all over the forum.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13592 on: May 23, 2023, 02:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on May 23, 2023, 01:03:06 pm
Yep, I think people don't understand that we were bought and owned by businessmen and not sugar daddies.

I think everyone understands that, we don't understand why they thought crippling recruitment was a good idea, I have my theory & everything they've done backs that up.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13593 on: Today at 01:34:47 am »
Quote from: classycarra on May 22, 2023, 08:59:21 pm
It could well be the FFP thing behind the owners loss of interest - City had their FFP punishment overturned at Court of Arbitration for Sport in February 2020.

In terms of showing up at the business, that timeline might fit - John Henry showed up in London for our West Ham game last month, marking only his third game since he was in Madrid for the Champions League final in June 2019). The others being Man United game in January 2020, then Bournemouth August 2022). I couldn't find when Tom Werner last visited a game or LFC - but I think it was some time in the late 2010s.

However I reckon it's more likely the European Super League failing after he launched it (after developing it with Man City's owners, among others) in April 2021.

I find it hard to imagine that FFP was such a dealbreaker for him and his colleagues, and yet they were happy to work closely with the biggest FFP rule breakers to try to set up a new European league with them in it.

FSG have been very clear on the basis of their involvement in the club. FFP and living within the club's means was fundamental to their interest. Coming from where they come from where they are managers of risk, they were not ever going to put their own money at risk when they didn't have to get involved at all nor were they ever going to follow an H&G model and put the club at risk with huge loans. They are no surprises there. That's why they're here. That's why most people wanted them here.

The stadium was to pay for itself. it was never going to be new if it was ever going to be a meaningful, long-term contributor. There were conversations around ten figure costs because that was a level of investment that could be justified by a forward looking glass view of the additional income. Turns out the costs will be more like the £350m others envisaged (but nothing like up to a likely billion pounds for a new stadium).

It's only because the football has been so successful that the stadium has done better than expected since. A projected £72m at 60k has become over £100m even without the ARE. Yet there aren't bags of money floating about. Football makes very little profit (if any for most). The club does not have deep pockets nor short arms.

Player costs are too high and money-no-object clubs make it worse. In a world of living within your means, putting in more of whatever money you have is not justified - even if you have it. That's proper and sensible business. That's what we wanted. That's what we got.

As to 'missed opportunities' with players and finances at their peak, you need only check the calendar and what was happening in the outside world at the time and the context of the club's development post a near-ruinous financial position to wonder where from within the club the money was to come from. For a club living within its means and coming out of Covid when the stadium was empty, the jump in stadium costs alone has to hurt financially.

The failure of FFP might then have seemed an intractable problem. From an owner's perspective, the club was and is between a rock and a hard place - between the failure of the game to cap sensible and clever investment to that which a club can afford from just playing football and literally 'stupid' money thrown at clubs because you can. As the man said, the best brains do not appear to be at play in football. No one will ever convince anyone that the amount of money that City for example have spent makes anything other than sportswashing sense.

Recognising that, the Super League had the potential to bridge the gap. To create a level playing field albeit at a higher level of investment but with a diminished financial risk of football failure. All about risk management. Yet it was rejected out of hand as 'uncompetitive' and elitist and government made a populist move without anyone really giving it the serious thought it probably deserved. I don't think many would have been any happier if it had gone ahead and LFC were not in it.

In short, the goal posts have significantly shifted from the days of FSG's first interest and it's no surprise to me that the owners have looked for more money coming in or even getting out all together. After all, absolutely everything's for sale at the right price and all of the time. As it happens, I think there's more in it for them to stay and I hope they do. If not only because and as someone said, the likely alternative would be enough for me (and I suspect many others) to pack it in altogether.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13594 on: Today at 01:40:47 am »
No Peter, we'd have been ok had they not sacrificed the team for the stadium and training complex upgrades, that was their choice and it was a fucking stupid one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13595 on: Today at 02:13:00 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:40:47 am
No Peter, we'd have been ok had they not sacrificed the team for the stadium and training complex upgrades, that was their choice and it was a fucking stupid one.

So WhereAngelsPlay, you wanted stadium expansion but expected the owners to pay for it or lend the money themselves or borrow the money from elsewhere presumably on the same basis of increased income or you didn't want expansion but wanted the owners to pay for more players from their own pocket or borrow it on the basis of the value of the contracts, which they could have tried whether they expanded the stadium or not or you wanted both at whatever the cost?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13596 on: Today at 02:17:31 am »
I wanted and expected the group to loan the cash at low rates.
