FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:06:30 pm
Ok, debate is over thanks for saying - so what do you want next, who should own us?

Better the devil you know, or.... ?


Just get it over with and play the State owned card.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:38:26 pm
Real Madrid who got into money trouble and had the king buy their training ground, settle their debts, then got it gifted back to them? Same Real who along with Barca have a complete monopoly on Spanish football and its a pyramid pushing money to them at the top?

Were meant to be comparable to them? Right.. the moving goal posts are past Uranus now.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:45:08 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:10:01 pm

Around £400m. They spent £300m in 19/20 alone.
You do come up with odd comparisons.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:48:30 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:00:43 pm
I am not saying they couldn't have done more, but we have to also accept even if we do manage to build up the squad, unless something is done about the state owned clubs domination by clubs like this one remain unlikely. It's expecting an awful lot from the Klopps of this world, once Newcastle get a better manager then what they have, they too will continue to get stronger.

That's the key, a better manager. City wouldn't be as dominant as they are without Guardiola, hopefully he gets bored and moves on eventually. Money alone doesn't guarantee success.
I would be surprised if Newcastle get anywhere near the level of success City have had.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:17:38 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:38:26 pm
Real Madrid who got into money trouble and had the king buy their training ground, settle their debts, then got it gifted back to them? Same Real who along with Barca have a complete monopoly on Spanish football and its a pyramid pushing money to them at the top?

Were meant to be comparable to them? Right.. the moving goal posts are past Uranus now.

That is complete nonsense.

Madrid sold their training ground which was in a prime central Madrid location to the City and regional government. That site was then redeveloped with huge skyscrapers. As part of the deal they received far less valuable land outside of the City for their new training ground.

That was in 2001.

As for comparing us to Madrid in the last Deloitte money League their revenue was 714m Euros and ours was 702m Euros. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:02:05 am
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 09:48:30 pm
That's the key, a better manager. City wouldn't be as dominant as they are without Guardiola, hopefully he gets bored and moves on eventually. Money alone doesn't guarantee success.
I would be surprised if Newcastle get anywhere near the level of success City have had.
How has Pep proven himself? Hes on par with any manager in the top 5-10 European leagues who managed to finish in the top half of said league in the last decade. Take any manager who has proven himself and see the difference. And I mean managers that I cant stand like Mourinho (cup with a low level team I forget then league and CL with Porto, Ancelotti with Milan and Real (before and now), Mancini (who was also a City manager), Howe with the Cherries from 4th tier to an established PL club, De Zebri with Shakhtar and now Brighton, you fucking name it. What did Pep do that prove himself? Took over a Barca side that was steamrolling everyone, went on to Bayern, who I can make German champions, then on to City swimming in oil money, who can buy him anyone rated 100m even for the bench. Pep has done fuck all to prove himself.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:08:34 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:17:38 pm
As for comparing us to Madrid in the last Deloitte money League their revenue was 714m Euros and ours was 702m Euros. 
Same Madrid that are in a two team league essentially.

That spent 300m Euro's in one transfer window according to yourself. That spend untold millions on youngsters from Brazil when it suits. It's a great comparison sure.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:25:14 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:38:26 pm
Real Madrid who got into money trouble and had the king buy their training ground, settle their debts, then got it gifted back to them? Same Real who along with Barca have a complete monopoly on Spanish football and its a pyramid pushing money to them at the top?

Were meant to be comparable to them? Right.. the moving goal posts are past Uranus now.

Yeah I mean big businesses always just throw millions away for free dont they!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 08:35:42 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:02:05 am
How has Pep proven himself? Hes on par with any manager in the top 5-10 European leagues who managed to finish in the top half of said league in the last decade. Take any manager who has proven himself and see the difference. And I mean managers that I cant stand like Mourinho (cup with a low level team I forget then league and CL with Porto, Ancelotti with Milan and Real (before and now), Mancini (who was also a City manager), Howe with the Cherries from 4th tier to an established PL club, De Zebri with Shakhtar and now Brighton, you fucking name it. What did Pep do that prove himself? Took over a Barca side that was steamrolling everyone, went on to Bayern, who I can make German champions, then on to City swimming in oil money, who can buy him anyone rated 100m even for the bench. Pep has done fuck all to prove himself.

Mad shout! If any other manager in the world was in charge of City wed be sitting here with 2 more titles. Hes one of the best managers of this generation, don't be bitter ffs.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 09:36:30 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:08:34 am
Same Madrid that are in a two team league essentially.




What does that have to do with anything ?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 09:39:55 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:36:30 am

What does that have to do with anything ?
It was complaints about us compared to Arsenal before. Now Madrid. A Real Madrid that doesn't have teams with the financial clout that we have in this league. Madrid can go after most players in their league unopposed. Hence the two team league comment.

Hope that helps.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 09:41:57 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:39:55 am
It was complaints about us compared to Arsenal before. Now Madrid. A Real Madrid that doesn't have teams with the financial clout that we have in this league. Madrid can go after most players in their league unopposed. Hence the two team league comment.

Hope that helps.


So we should spend more due to us having a more competitive league, it's not like we earn far less than them.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 09:43:02 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:17:38 pm
That is complete nonsense.

Madrid sold their training ground which was in a prime central Madrid location to the City and regional government. That site was then redeveloped with huge skyscrapers. As part of the deal they received far less valuable land outside of the City for their new training ground.

That was in 2001.

As for comparing us to Madrid in the last Deloitte money League their revenue was 714m Euros and ours was 702m Euros. 

Funny thing though; I seem to remember Madrid had huge debts as recently ago as last year. Now, they have spent 800 million Euro on the stadium and are in for Bellingham and apparently up for Mbappé.

They certainly operate a tad differently to Liverpool!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:13:40 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:08:34 am
Same Madrid that are in a two team league essentially.

That spent 300m Euro's in one transfer window according to yourself. That spend untold millions on youngsters from Brazil when it suits. It's a great comparison sure.

Would that be the two team League that Atletico have finished 1st or 2nd in for 4 of the last 6 Seasons. The League in which Barca and Atletico are currently 1st and 2nd in.

So essentially it isn't a two team league essentially.

What you are correct in saying is that we are different. I mean we get leaked info from the favoured journalists that the next window will be a massive one. That we will sign the likes of Touchameni and Bellingham. Madrid a club with similar revenues actually goes out and does it.

As for signing South American talent. We do that as well but we wait until they have broken out and then pay a huge premium for the privilege. Are you actually criticising Madrid for buying players directly from South America when we are prepared to pay Brighton a farcical premium for the likes of Mac Allister or Caicedo?

Not so long ago we had the opportunity to break through the glass ceiling and get on to the level of a Madrid. FSG chose not to even try.

The heartbreaking reality is that if we were in a genuine two team League then FSG would just save a few quid reduce the budget and gamble on getting top 4. Quite simply because it is the safe prudent way to run the business. It is all about reducing risk.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:30:44 am
  Where does Klopp fit in all this? If FSG aren't interested in winning then why is he spending 10 years of his career with them? Does he not care about winning? Or is he not able to see what they're doing? I don't get it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:31:31 am
We are, based on Deloitte money league (in itself a pretty depressing way of measuring clubs but sadly the way the sport is nowadays) the 3rd 'biggest' club in the world, at least in terms of turnover. I know stats isn't everyone's cup of tea but based on the nerds and their number crunching at 538 we are, even now and after the season we have had, the 5th best club football side in the world.
   
We have had a terrible season for lots of reasons (not just investment in players but also other factors like injuries, form of key players and a perhaps inevitable hangover from coming so close to an amazing quadruple las year) but despite that still almost managed to drag ourselves into the top 4.

In my opinion we still have/had a better first eleven + five substitutes (had we had a normal/expected level of injuries) this season than United, Newcastle and Arsenal the latter two of which have overperformed the talent they have available to them - and credit to them for this. We will end up where we end up because of our results against the likes of Leeds at home and Forest/Brentford/Wolves away, none of whom have more expensive squads or bigger wage bills than us btw, and will start next season as overwhelming favourites to win the Europa League.

We lost out on the quad last year to the two teams above us in that money league, one of whom is a sports-washing enterprise with limitless wealth, has already been found guilty by UEFA for cheating with regard to finances and currently has 100+ charges for same pending with the Premier League, the other is a historic huge club with a its own, albeit not as recent, background of questionable finances and state support being used to consolidate its position.

We will begin next season competing in the league against at least two teams who are state backed and will invest whatever it takes in whatever circuitous ways possible to avoid the rules in place in order to attract world class people (administrators/coaches/players) in order to win...no matter how much money other billionaires/oil states are willing to piss away on their own, direct competitor, clubs to do the same. There doesn't seem to be any momentum or appetite at the moment from football administrators, the media or even owners and fans of other clubs to do anything really meaningful to address this.

We have spent money ourselves to almost completely transition one of the best attacking units in the whole history of the club over the past couple of years - If Darwin follows the pattern he has at previous clubs there is  every prospect that we will have the most potent forward line in the league next season. We will spend money this summer to improve other areas of the team, particularly the midfield. We have the best manager in the world and the prospect of having a 60k+ home crowd backing him and the team next season whilst still remaining at our spiritual home.

I'm confident we will be a better, more consistent, football team next season. Confident enough to think we will be best placed to challenge City, whether this will be enough to make it a meaningful challenge is really hard to guess given they spend so much on talent (and innovative remuneration packages) that that they maintain and retain squad players who would be regular starters/star men at almost every other club in the league.

I don't necessarily agree that we have gone backwards (we've had a bad season by our standards- but we had the odd one of them under even under Bob back in the late 70s/early 80s as well) - more that the game as a whole has moved in a direction which is increasingly hard to reconcile with my own personal moral compass. From what I read on here for FSG to be 'arsed about winning things' they either should do what other owners do in terms of levels of investment (they wont, they never promised to and are not a nation state with a sport-washing imperative to act in this way)...or fuck off 

I'm not particularly pro-FSG but remember asking about 5 years ago now (in one of the countless now closed FSG threads) what it was that we actually wanted from our owners if they were to move on?

Willingness/ability to invest to attract best of the best people across all areas of the club to win things - taking into account the willingness and ability of other 'owners' who are seemingly happy to do the same regardless of the losses incurred

Commitment to invest in further stadium expansion without ever expecting to have investment, or any interest they might have gained by simply leaving money in bank, paid back (until they sell club at some future date)

To do both of the above whilst being true to the culture of the club and the city and therefore not acting in a way that might be perceived as contrary to this.

To have acquired the money they are pumping into the club in a way that could be considered ethical - or at minimum without having a track record of human rights abuses and/or morally unacceptable behaviours along the way....whilst also not being an oligarch/sugar daddy type owner as that will plasticise any success we have.

I happen to agree with the latter two points - we are a club that should be representative of our city and I think us becoming some nation state or oligarchs  plaything would probably see me pack it in and start following a local non-league side to be honest, but was really struggling with the exciting bit where I pull together the huge list of people in the world who tick those four boxes...Five years on I'm still to see any realistic names put forward

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:07:49 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:41:57 am

So we should spend more due to us having a more competitive league, it's not like we earn far less than them.
If that was our owners philosophy then sure.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:12:56 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:13:40 am
Would that be the two team League that Atletico have finished 1st or 2nd in for 4 of the last 6 Seasons. The League in which Barca and Atletico are currently 1st and 2nd in.

So essentially it isn't a two team league essentially.

What you are correct in saying is that we are different. I mean we get leaked info from the favoured journalists that the next window will be a massive one. That we will sign the likes of Touchameni and Bellingham. Madrid a club with similar revenues actually goes out and does it.

As for signing South American talent. We do that as well but we wait until they have broken out and then pay a huge premium for the privilege. Are you actually criticising Madrid for buying players directly from South America when we are prepared to pay Brighton a farcical premium for the likes of Mac Allister or Caicedo?

Not so long ago we had the opportunity to break through the glass ceiling and get on to the level of a Madrid. FSG chose not to even try.

The heartbreaking reality is that if we were in a genuine two team League then FSG would just save a few quid reduce the budget and gamble on getting top 4. Quite simply because it is the safe prudent way to run the business. It is all about reducing risk.
Yes that one. Historically speaking it has been a two team league for a long time. Athletic aren't in the same league as them financially speaking?

Madrid hoard players like Hazard, Tchoo possibly. They can afford to take hits on such players. Is that to be ignored?

Haven't Madrid recently bought a teenager from Brazil for $60 million+. We'd never do that.

Get your not a fan of FSG but isn't the constant criticism of them tiring? Are they perfect? No. Are they as bad as some posts on her suggest then definitely not.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:16:40 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm

Just get it over with and play the State owned card.

Is that what that poster wants or just one of the possibilities we could have?

I think it has been discussed before. I just find it weird someone goes 'discussion over FSG out!' - that's half the solution.

Said poster hasn't come back though. We will see. I am interested in what this fanbase want, if FSG Out happens then something will of course happen after it.

When you end a post with 'debate over', it suggests there are no loose ends. And yet...!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:22:20 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:07:49 am
If that was our owners philosophy then sure.

Surely it should be LFC's philosophy of existing to win trophies that should override any owners money making philosophy.

Or should we have just let H&G carry on because leveraging acquisition costs was their philosophy?

Should we have allowed FSG to bring in the 39th game, raise ticket prices to £77, trademark 'Liverpool', furlough staff and join the ESL because it suited their philosophy?

We are at a crossroads now and there are two ways to go. Either FSG invest and we go big to regain the ground we have because of a lack of investment in the squad since 2019 or we kiss goodbye to competing at the top table and reduce costs and cut our cloth accordingly.

FSG's philosophy dictates we go for the second option. Are you really happy to go along with that and rely on Klopp to perform miracles season in season out. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:23:46 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:22:20 am
Are you really happy to go along with that and rely on Klopp to perform miracles season in season out. 

Klopp seems fine with that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:34:40 am


The thing which has broken the FSG model is us not being able to repeat the Coutinho deal or to have smaller deals which amount to a similar result, I'm sure by now we can all agree that FSG would never have signed VVD & Alisson without Coutinho paying for it? Klopp decided he wanted to keep hold of Salah, Mane and Firmino beyond the peak of their value, a few years ago they would all have cost other teams £130M + now we only have Salah left and his value has diminished-

We don't really have many players we can sell for huge money (Trent, Konate, Nunez, Diaz, Jota) would probably all raise a big fee but Nunez is probably the only one (perhaps Jota) that we would consider selling, so this year looks like are in wage reduction mode, Keita, Oxlade, Firmino, Milner all leaving, rumours that Matip /Thiago will also be allowed to leave but almost nothing coming back in terms of revenue so FSG will have to open the piggy bank up this window which is the last thing they want to do

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:52:58 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:16:40 am
Is that what that poster wants or just one of the possibilities we could have?

I think it has been discussed before. I just find it weird someone goes 'discussion over FSG out!' - that's half the solution.

Said poster hasn't come back though. We will see. I am interested in what this fanbase want, if FSG Out happens then something will of course happen after it.

When you end a post with 'debate over', it suggests there are no loose ends. And yet...!

That's quite the misrepresentation of the post you're alluding to.

The alternatives to FSG are a consortium of billionaires trying to run Liverpool on the cheap. A consortium of multibillionaires (Like FSG) trying to run Liverpool on the cheap, or owned by a country with a dodgy human rights record trying to use us as a vehicle to sports wash.

None of the options will be acceptable. FSG had their chance they fucked it up, there is no going back after the failed attempt at the super league. The club is still dealing with the aftershock and fallout from it internally.

Over the past half decade that FSG have prioritised paying off loans and debts over signing new players and it will continue until we're sold. No owners have spent less or taken more money out of their club in that period than the Glazers. They are done. FSG want out as much as we want them out, why stop them. If anything we should be helping them on their way.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:54:49 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:22:20 am
Surely it should be LFC's philosophy of existing to win trophies that should override any owners money making philosophy.

Or should we have just let H&G carry on because leveraging acquisition costs was their philosophy?

Should we have allowed FSG to bring in the 39th game, raise ticket prices to £77, trademark 'Liverpool', furlough staff and join the ESL because it suited their philosophy?

We are at a crossroads now and there are two ways to go. Either FSG invest and we go big to regain the ground we have because of a lack of investment in the squad since 2019 or we kiss goodbye to competing at the top table and reduce costs and cut our cloth accordingly.

FSG's philosophy dictates we go for the second option. Are you really happy to go along with that and rely on Klopp to perform miracles season in season out.

What a mad thing to lie about
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:04:47 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:54:49 am
What a mad thing to lie about

Liverpool managing director Ian Ayre says the 39th game needs to be put back on the agenda.

Ayre admits the British media backlash that came the last time it was discussed was unfortunate.

"Ayre told the Liverpool Echo: "Unfortunately it becomes a media circus when we try to discuss it."

"It probably should not count for points and it needs to be thought through. It could be worth a European place, it could be this or that.

"But every time someone has an idea people get all caught up about the media coverage. Everyone needs to give the Premier League the bandwidth to work this up."

He said the Italian Super Cup final was played in China.

"If we are not careful other people will take the initiative and the media will kill off the opportunity by not letting it be developed."
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:09:06 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:23:46 am
Klopp seems fine with that.

Klopp has come out on numerous occasions and stated that we need to change our recruitment policy and was fully behind the club getting outside investment to allow us to compete at a higher level in the market.

So clearly he isn't happy with the way the club has been run.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:11:59 pm
Should really close this thread, it's ridiculous:


Every argument on FSG has been aired and rehashed. We've had no news on firstly a sale (that went) and now, no news on possible investment.

We are what we are at this point. Possibly the arguments can come back round again after we review our summer. Who will we sign? How ambitious will we be and will the temp Sporting Director move the dial at all?


Between now and the time he leaves (set we think at June 2026) Klopp will have won a certain number of league titles with us.
The figure sits at ONE, currently. We'll all make our judgements comparing that figure with the amount of investment work done on the team since 2019 when we become European champions again.

We can't do anything about what City do, or the authorities do about them, so let's see how much we help and support Klopp from now and what he has to say about things.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:19:12 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:09:06 pm
Klopp has come out on numerous occasions and stated that we need to change our recruitment policy and was fully behind the club getting outside investment to allow us to compete at a higher level in the market.

So clearly he isn't happy with the way the club has been run.

Weird, he says he's ok with it here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/13o3c93/this_is_my_club_j%C3%BCgen_klopp_talking_about_false/
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:30:36 pm
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 11:52:58 am
That's quite the misrepresentation of the post you're alluding to.

The alternatives to FSG are a consortium of billionaires trying to run Liverpool on the cheap. A consortium of multibillionaires (Like FSG) trying to run Liverpool on the cheap, or owned by a country with a dodgy human rights record trying to use us as a vehicle to sports wash.

None of the options will be acceptable. FSG had their chance they fucked it up, there is no going back after the failed attempt at the super league. The club is still dealing with the aftershock and fallout from it internally.

Over the past half decade that FSG have prioritised paying off loans and debts over signing new players and it will continue until we're sold. No owners have spent less or taken more money out of their club in that period than the Glazers. They are done. FSG want out as much as we want them out, why stop them. If anything we should be helping them on their way.

I've bolded those three bits just to see if you can expand on them as it feels very much like conjecture on the first point, false on the second (since 2017 the intercompany loan has only reduced by £30m and amounts due to banks is up £13m and last year peaked at £128m before dropping back to £88m this year so a net reduction in loans of £17m which is hardly anything to write home about), and the 3rd I'm not sure what you mean but if you are saying that FSG are rinsing the club's cash then you are very much mistaken (happy to dig out the previous posts I've done analysing the stat accounts).

Fair argument would be that they have made the club pay for the infrastructure improvements upfront rather than fund them on the basis of a greater return later but your argument is spurious at best on the face of it
