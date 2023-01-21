We are, based on Deloitte money league (in itself a pretty depressing way of measuring clubs but sadly the way the sport is nowadays) the 3rd 'biggest' club in the world, at least in terms of turnover. I know stats isn't everyone's cup of tea but based on the nerds and their number crunching at 538 we are, even now and after the season we have had, the 5th best club football side in the world.



We have had a terrible season for lots of reasons (not just investment in players but also other factors like injuries, form of key players and a perhaps inevitable hangover from coming so close to an amazing quadruple las year) but despite that still almost managed to drag ourselves into the top 4.



In my opinion we still have/had a better first eleven + five substitutes (had we had a normal/expected level of injuries) this season than United, Newcastle and Arsenal the latter two of which have overperformed the talent they have available to them - and credit to them for this. We will end up where we end up because of our results against the likes of Leeds at home and Forest/Brentford/Wolves away, none of whom have more expensive squads or bigger wage bills than us btw, and will start next season as overwhelming favourites to win the Europa League.



We lost out on the quad last year to the two teams above us in that money league, one of whom is a sports-washing enterprise with limitless wealth, has already been found guilty by UEFA for cheating with regard to finances and currently has 100+ charges for same pending with the Premier League, the other is a historic huge club with a its own, albeit not as recent, background of questionable finances and state support being used to consolidate its position.



We will begin next season competing in the league against at least two teams who are state backed and will invest whatever it takes in whatever circuitous ways possible to avoid the rules in place in order to attract world class people (administrators/coaches/players) in order to win...no matter how much money other billionaires/oil states are willing to piss away on their own, direct competitor, clubs to do the same. There doesn't seem to be any momentum or appetite at the moment from football administrators, the media or even owners and fans of other clubs to do anything really meaningful to address this.



We have spent money ourselves to almost completely transition one of the best attacking units in the whole history of the club over the past couple of years - If Darwin follows the pattern he has at previous clubs there is every prospect that we will have the most potent forward line in the league next season. We will spend money this summer to improve other areas of the team, particularly the midfield. We have the best manager in the world and the prospect of having a 60k+ home crowd backing him and the team next season whilst still remaining at our spiritual home.



I'm confident we will be a better, more consistent, football team next season. Confident enough to think we will be best placed to challenge City, whether this will be enough to make it a meaningful challenge is really hard to guess given they spend so much on talent (and innovative remuneration packages) that that they maintain and retain squad players who would be regular starters/star men at almost every other club in the league.



I don't necessarily agree that we have gone backwards (we've had a bad season by our standards- but we had the odd one of them under even under Bob back in the late 70s/early 80s as well) - more that the game as a whole has moved in a direction which is increasingly hard to reconcile with my own personal moral compass. From what I read on here for FSG to be 'arsed about winning things' they either should do what other owners do in terms of levels of investment (they wont, they never promised to and are not a nation state with a sport-washing imperative to act in this way)...or fuck off



I'm not particularly pro-FSG but remember asking about 5 years ago now (in one of the countless now closed FSG threads) what it was that we actually wanted from our owners if they were to move on?



Willingness/ability to invest to attract best of the best people across all areas of the club to win things - taking into account the willingness and ability of other 'owners' who are seemingly happy to do the same regardless of the losses incurred



Commitment to invest in further stadium expansion without ever expecting to have investment, or any interest they might have gained by simply leaving money in bank, paid back (until they sell club at some future date)



To do both of the above whilst being true to the culture of the club and the city and therefore not acting in a way that might be perceived as contrary to this.



To have acquired the money they are pumping into the club in a way that could be considered ethical - or at minimum without having a track record of human rights abuses and/or morally unacceptable behaviours along the way....whilst also not being an oligarch/sugar daddy type owner as that will plasticise any success we have.



I happen to agree with the latter two points - we are a club that should be representative of our city and I think us becoming some nation state or oligarchs plaything would probably see me pack it in and start following a local non-league side to be honest, but was really struggling with the exciting bit where I pull together the huge list of people in the world who tick those four boxes...Five years on I'm still to see any realistic names put forward



