Really? If true, it has reduced the risk. Speaking from an Accounting point of view, we have to qualify next. If not, we'd be screwed and hamstring in the transfer market.



It's either we get in via a top 4/5 finish or we win the Europa League. Anything in between (e.g Reaching the Europa seni/final but not qualifying via the league) win't be good enough. Next year is a big year for us.



The number of teams competing in the competition will increase from 32 to 36, meaning there will now be 189 matches instead of 125, and the group stage will be replaced by a league phase  otherwise known as the Swiss model.Each team will be guaranteed to play eight matches in the league phase, down from the proposed 10 after talks in Vienna, of which they will play half at home and half away.The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stage. Those finishing in ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged play-off to determine who reaches the last-16 of the competition.Two of the extra four slots in the competition will be awarded to nations whose clubs achieve the best collective performance in the season before. To work this out, the total points earned will be divided by the number of sides competing in European club competitions.This is a notable move away from the much-maligned and heavily criticised five-year historical coefficients.If the new rules had been applied to the current 2022-23 season, the two extra places would go to clubs from England and the Netherlands. In three of the past four campaigns, a team in the Premier League would have received one of the additional slots. As it stands, for next seasons qualification process, they will go to England and Italy.In theory, in some years the Premier League could end up with a total of seven teams in the Champions League due to the coefficient spot awarded on performance and the winners of Europes biggest club competition and the Europa League (should those clubs not otherwise qualify automatically.)