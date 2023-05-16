« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

MonsLibpool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13480 on: Today at 12:34:25 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:25:24 pm
There'll be a 5th Champions League place up for grabs from 2024 anyway, it'd take a worse season than this one to miss out again
Really? If true, it has reduced the risk. Speaking from an Accounting point of view, we have to qualify next. If not, we'd be screwed and hamstring in the transfer market.

It's either we get in via a top 4/5 finish or we win the Europa League. Anything in between (e.g Reaching the Europa seni/final but not qualifying via the league) win't be good enough. Next year is a big year for us.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13481 on: Today at 12:44:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:34:25 pm
Really? If true, it has reduced the risk. Speaking from an Accounting point of view, we have to qualify next. If not, we'd be screwed and hamstring in the transfer market.

It's either we get in via a top 4/5 finish or we win the Europa League. Anything in between (e.g Reaching the Europa seni/final but not qualifying via the league) win't be good enough. Next year is a big year for us.

What will the Champions League look like from 2024-25?

The number of teams competing in the competition will increase from 32 to 36, meaning there will now be 189 matches instead of 125, and the group stage will be replaced by a league phase  otherwise known as the Swiss model.

Each team will be guaranteed to play eight matches in the league phase, down from the proposed 10 after talks in Vienna, of which they will play half at home and half away.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stage. Those finishing in ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged play-off to determine who reaches the last-16 of the competition.

Two of the extra four slots in the competition will be awarded to nations whose clubs achieve the best collective performance in the season before. To work this out, the total points earned will be divided by the number of sides competing in European club competitions.

This is a notable move away from the much-maligned and heavily criticised five-year historical coefficients.

If the new rules had been applied to the current 2022-23 season, the two extra places would go to clubs from England and the Netherlands. In three of the past four campaigns, a team in the Premier League would have received one of the additional slots. As it stands, for next seasons qualification process, they will go to England and Italy.

In theory, in some years the Premier League could end up with a total of seven teams in the Champions League due to the coefficient spot awarded on performance and the winners of Europes biggest club competition and the Europa League (should those clubs not otherwise qualify automatically.)

https://theathletic.com/4523470/2023/05/16/champions-league-format-new-2024/
MonsLibpool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13482 on: Today at 12:46:03 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:44:50 pm
Good news👍
No666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13483 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:44:50 pm
That may explain some of FSG's apparent insouciance around transfers last summer and its consequences this season. The Arsenal model. Anyway, as you were...
Baby Huey

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13484 on: Today at 01:09:17 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm
Im willing to give it a year.

But Im telling you, if were not in the CL the year after then I'm off to support someone who is.
Caught a couple of whoppers with this. ;D
Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13485 on: Today at 06:05:35 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 01:09:17 pm
Caught a couple of whoppers with this. ;D
I was surprised ToneLa fell for it.  :)
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13486 on: Today at 07:43:49 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:53:39 pm
That may explain some of FSG's apparent insouciance around transfers last summer and its consequences this season. The Arsenal model. Anyway, as you were...

Would that the Arsenal who qualified for the Champions League for a record 19 consecutive seasons between 98-99 and 16-17.

The Arsenal who then missed out for six seasons on the run until they changed their model and had a spending spree and a huge Net spend.
No666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13487 on: Today at 08:54:10 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:43:49 pm
Would that the Arsenal who qualified for the Champions League for a record 19 consecutive seasons between 98-99 and 16-17.

The Arsenal who then missed out for six seasons on the run until they changed their model and had a spending spree and a huge Net spend.
The Arsenal whose board never cared about winning anything as long as the CL money was coming in.
