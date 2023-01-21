« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 499526 times)

Online ScottScott

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13440 on: Yesterday at 05:10:44 pm »
People looking down on competitions is and always will be pathetic. I went mad last season celebrating the League Cup and the FA Cup and I'll do the same when we win the EL in Dublin next year

If you think you're better than a competition, don't watch us play in it and don't celebrate with us when we win it
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13441 on: Yesterday at 05:20:22 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 05:10:44 pm
People looking down on competitions is and always will be pathetic. I went mad last season celebrating the League Cup and the FA Cup and I'll do the same when we win the EL in Dublin next year

If you think you're better than a competition, don't watch us play in it and don't celebrate with us when we win it

But you must understand peoples point, we don't go into a season hoping that we qualify for the Europa do we & with our ownrs we also cannot afford to be in it, our whole summer plan and targets will change off the back of not getting CL.
Online tubby

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13442 on: Yesterday at 05:21:13 pm »
I'm definitely up for a Europa run, think it'll be brilliant.  The money is the only shit thing about it, and the fact that it's such a factor is shit too.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13443 on: Yesterday at 05:25:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:20:22 pm
But you must understand peoples point, we don't go into a season hoping that we qualify for the Europa do we & with our ownrs we also cannot afford to be in it, our whole summer plan and targets will change off the back of not getting CL.

Like the owners were going to invest more if we had made the top 4.

The plan was set a few months back when it was likely we werent even gone get into any European competition.

Cant wait to travel to Dublin for the final, with or without a ticket
Offline StevoHimself

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13444 on: Yesterday at 05:53:33 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 05:10:44 pm
People looking down on competitions is and always will be pathetic. I went mad last season celebrating the League Cup and the FA Cup and I'll do the same when we win the EL in Dublin next year

If you think you're better than a competition, don't watch us play in it and don't celebrate with us when we win it

Yeah, a lack of regular cup final appearances, winning a few "little" cups to make the overall tally better, was one of the few downsides of the early-Klopp era.
Offline paisley1977

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13445 on: Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm »
In 1976 winning the UEFA Cup was the start of a great adventure. This team rebuilt by Bob was on the way up and the rest is history.
Next season in the what ever you call it now Cup. Doesn't feel like a new adventure it feels like we are going back wards. 

Offline SamLad

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13446 on: Yesterday at 06:30:31 pm »
I'm just really really -- really -- glad we won't be in that Conference shit thing.

Europa has decent teams and will be a great way for a (quite possibly) very  restructured team blend together.

but as of right now CL is still possible ... :) 
Online Hazell

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13447 on: Yesterday at 06:30:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:46:06 am
There is nothing wrong with the Europa League that is just looking down on something. People should never take it for granted. It will be brilliant to play some more different clubs instead of the usual shower:

Yes! I never understand why people look down on the chance to win trophies. It's been a bit of a rubbish season no doubt and it's not where we wanted to be but hey ho, that's football. We can go again next season, we'll be in four competitions, what's not to like?

Had some great (and some not so great) memories of the UEFA Cup/Europa League too, looking forward to it already :)
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13448 on: Yesterday at 06:58:38 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 05:10:44 pm
People looking down on competitions is and always will be pathetic. I went mad last season celebrating the League Cup and the FA Cup and I'll do the same when we win the EL in Dublin next year

If you think you're better than a competition, don't watch us play in it and don't celebrate with us when we win it

You are absolutely correct Southampton fans haven't stopped partying since they were given the opportunity to win next season's Championship. If that fails then they can always get relegated and have a go at the Papa Johns Trophy.

It still rankles with me that we don't take the Liverpool Senior Cup seriously. It broke my heart when Marine got to Face Runcorn Linnets in the final instead of us.

   
Online jillc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13449 on: Yesterday at 07:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:52:46 pm
What is wrong with the Europa League is that it will blow a massive hole in our finances. It will mean we have less money to spend, will have to have a smaller squad and the likes of United and Newcastle our rivals will be getting the CL money instead. It is a self-inflicted disaster.

Missing out on the CL means it is much harder to qualify for subsequent CL's as both United and Arsenal have found out.

Yes Al, I'm aware of all this. But if we don't qualify we don't qualify. That's the bottom line regardless of anything else. You can go on as much as you want but whatever happens we will have to adapt and get on with it.
Online jillc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13450 on: Yesterday at 07:04:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:21:13 pm
I'm definitely up for a Europa run, think it'll be brilliant.  The money is the only shit thing about it, and the fact that it's such a factor is shit too.

The shittiest thing about football is it's all about money now, it all anyone thinks about. I loved the old UEFA Cup and the teams we used to play, proper teams none of this elitist clubs thing you get in the Champions League.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13451 on: Yesterday at 07:05:52 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm
In 1976 winning the UEFA Cup was the start of a great adventure. This team rebuilt by Bob was on the way up and the rest is history.
Next season in the what ever you call it now Cup. Doesn't feel like a new adventure it feels like we are going back wards. 



Exactly.

The UEFA Cup was probably tougher to win then than the European Cup. Back then you rarely got teams winning consecutive League titles. That meant that the teams that won the big leagues in the current season were more likely to be in the UEFA Cup rather than the European Cup.


The UEFA Cup was all about getting to grips with European football for emerging clubs. We were the number one team in the World not so long ago being relegated to the Europa League is a massive step backwards.
Online Coolie High

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13452 on: Yesterday at 07:21:12 pm »
Part of our club history was built upon being so successful in the European cup, I know we have a good history in UEFA Cup as well but I never see people throwing up three to signify how many times weve won that cup like we do for the European cup.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13453 on: Yesterday at 07:39:40 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm
In 1976 winning the UEFA Cup was the start of a great adventure. This team rebuilt by Bob was on the way up and the rest is history.
Next season in the what ever you call it now Cup. Doesn't feel like a new adventure it feels like we are going back wards.
It feels like we are going backwards because we have gone backwards. We were English, European and World champions a few seasons ago. Barring an unexpected turn of events we'll finish fifth this season with a very ordinary Saudi and an average Man United above us. Even then we'll have done well to get up to fifth given we have been horrendous for much of the season.

We just have to own it and get on with it. We are Liverpool, and there is a European trophy to be won. I hope we put 100% in to win it too.

Since we were top of the tree we've made mistakes. Again, we have to own it and address it. Stepping down a rung is the consequence. If we show the backbone I know we have, then I think we'll use next season to re-establish ourselves. One season out of the CL won't kill us. Of course, we'd all prefer to be going for Big Ears, but chances are we won't be. If not, we'll adapt and get on with it. We simply have to.
Online ScottScott

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13454 on: Yesterday at 09:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:58:38 pm
You are absolutely correct Southampton fans haven't stopped partying since they were given the opportunity to win next season's Championship. If that fails then they can always get relegated and have a go at the Papa Johns Trophy.

It still rankles with me that we don't take the Liverpool Senior Cup seriously. It broke my heart when Marine got to Face Runcorn Linnets in the final instead of us.

 

Don't watch it then, don't comment on it, just don't worry about it. Same for the League Cup seeing as you think it's the same level. Watch us in the league and the FA Cup (although you probably think that's beneath us as well). In fact, I'd imagine you'd love to sack the league off and focus on your true love
Offline McSquared

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13455 on: Yesterday at 09:36:31 pm »
There is a difference between thinking we should be competing in the CL rather than the europa league, and supporting you team in the europa league. Of course everyone here will be hoping we win it, we are just disappointed the owners failed to back the manager to keep us in the CL (where we belong)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13456 on: Yesterday at 09:40:25 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 09:36:31 pm
There is a difference between thinking we should be competing in the CL rather than the europa league, and supporting you team in the europa league. Of course everyone here will be hoping we win it, we are just disappointed the owners failed to back the manager to keep us in the CL (where we belong)


You're not allowed to watch or comment on it.

And I will be keeping an eye on you.
Offline Red Beret

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13457 on: Yesterday at 09:45:26 pm »
I've no problem with the Europa League. Trophies are trophies. Yes, the money sucks but we will hopefully plug a few holes in the squad over the summer and be up to make good progress in this competition.

The League Cup is only £100k prize money for winning it, and the FA Cup is only £3m. But at the end of the day, it's a pot to play for and we should be back in the CL next year. And this season isn't done yet.
Offline newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13458 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm »
There are also 5 spots for the CL next year.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13459 on: Yesterday at 09:59:44 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 09:01:42 pm
Don't watch it then, don't comment on it, just don't worry about it. Same for the League Cup seeing as you think it's the same level. Watch us in the league and the FA Cup (although you probably think that's beneath us as well). In fact, I'd imagine you'd love to sack the league off and focus on your true love

How about you just admit that we have gone backwards.

That a lack of investment and a lack of interest has seen Rome burn whilst FSG have fiddled away. A likely lack of CL football was entirely avoidable. The palpable difference that athletic midfielders like Bajcetic and Jones have made shows how neglectful it was to not recruit legs for the midfield.

We got away with it a couple of years ago with the wilful neglect of the defence when pretty much every centre-back was out injured. Inevitably sooner or later given the way the owners have ran the club missing out on the CL would occur.

Remarkably instead of admitting that and asking more of an ownership group that has allowed us to fall from probably the best team on and off the pitch to frankly a shambles. You are now berating your fellow fans for not being happy about not being in the CL.

I suppose it is also our fault that the club has key members of staff jumping ship left, right and centre. I suppose it is our fault we are entering a key summer with no sign of investment or even the key personnel to use any investment wisely.

I suppose it is our fault that hugely expensive signings like Bobby, Ox and Keita will bid farewell to Anfield tomorrow without us receiving a penny in transfer fees.   
Online blert596

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13460 on: Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm »
Im willing to give it a year.

But Im telling you, if were not in the CL the year after then I'm off to support someone who is.


Offline Red Beret

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13461 on: Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm
Im willing to give it a year.

But Im telling you, if were not in the CL the year after then I'm off to support someone who is.



;D
Offline afc tukrish

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13462 on: Yesterday at 10:21:37 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm
Im willing to give it a year.

But Im telling you, if were not in the CL the year after then I'm off to support someone who is.




You're going to need a bigger blert...
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13463 on: Yesterday at 10:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm


;D

I bet you get your kicks from walking your dog off the lead around carp lakes.
Online Coolie High

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13464 on: Yesterday at 10:31:05 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm
Im willing to give it a year.

But Im telling you, if were not in the CL the year after then I'm off to support someone who is.

Maybe Red Sox?
Offline SamLad

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13465 on: Today at 12:50:10 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm
Im willing to give it a year.

But Im telling you, if were not in the CL the year after then I'm off to support someone who is.
oh no!!!!

off you pop then.  no need to wait.
Offline Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13466 on: Today at 07:53:53 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:05:52 pm
Exactly.

The UEFA Cup was probably tougher to win then than the European Cup. Back then you rarely got teams winning consecutive League titles. That meant that the teams that won the big leagues in the current season were more likely to be in the UEFA Cup rather than the European Cup.


The UEFA Cup was all about getting to grips with European football for emerging clubs. We were the number one team in the World not so long ago being relegated to the Europa League is a massive step backwards.

Entirely self-inflicted and easily avoidable as well (Newcastle takeover aside).

It was also one of the weakest CL's I can remember. If we'd have avoided Real and City we'd likely be in the final. With a halfway competent/durable midfield and Konate at the back we'd have probably beat Real as well, as even they're shite this season. City have had a free run.
Online T.Mills

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13467 on: Today at 09:00:47 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:59:44 pm
How about you just admit that we have gone backwards.

That a lack of investment and a lack of interest has seen Rome burn whilst FSG have fiddled away. A likely lack of CL football was entirely avoidable. The palpable difference that athletic midfielders like Bajcetic and Jones have made shows how neglectful it was to not recruit legs for the midfield.

We got away with it a couple of years ago with the wilful neglect of the defence when pretty much every centre-back was out injured. Inevitably sooner or later given the way the owners have ran the club missing out on the CL would occur.

Remarkably instead of admitting that and asking more of an ownership group that has allowed us to fall from probably the best team on and off the pitch to frankly a shambles. You are now berating your fellow fans for not being happy about not being in the CL.

I suppose it is also our fault that the club has key members of staff jumping ship left, right and centre. I suppose it is our fault we are entering a key summer with no sign of investment or even the key personnel to use any investment wisely.

I suppose it is our fault that hugely expensive signings like Bobby, Ox and Keita will bid farewell to Anfield tomorrow without us receiving a penny in transfer fees.

Were a shambles, qualifying for the CL wouldve papered over some huge cracks and resulted in FSG sitting on their hands again! I think this is the kick up the arse they needed so im not hugely bothered about missing out.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13468 on: Today at 09:04:47 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 09:00:47 am
Were a shambles, qualifying for the CL wouldve papered over some huge cracks and resulted in FSG sitting on their hands again! I think this is the kick up the arse they needed so im not hugely bothered about missing out.

You're assuming they'll break their 13-year habit of not spending more than we bring in
Offline TSC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13469 on: Today at 10:50:10 am »
Worse thing about Europa is the cycle of games on Thu-Sun-Thu-Sun, at least until knocked out.  Although sat 3pm for example are becoming rare anyway.

Some of the CL groups have some poor teams. Same is much more likely in Europa.  Dead rubbers incoming, but I guess more chance of tickets for some who struggle to get any.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13470 on: Today at 11:03:56 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:50:10 am
Worse thing about Europa is the cycle of games on Thu-Sun-Thu-Sun, at least until knocked out.  Although sat 3pm for example are becoming rare anyway.

Some of the CL groups have some poor teams. Same is much more likely in Europa.  Dead rubbers incoming, but I guess more chance of tickets for some who struggle to get any.

Playing Sunday is preferable to the awful 1230 Saturday kick offs though.

Silver lining etc.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13471 on: Today at 11:33:12 am »
Europa League gives us a chance to blood young talents, rest key players from midweek matches so they can focus on the premier league and then there's Dublin. In the CL you are almost forced to play your best side every match, and it takes its toll on your best players over the season.

Would rather look at the positives than focus on the negatives (Which is mainly money)
Online Coolie High

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13472 on: Today at 11:41:01 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 11:33:12 am
Europa League gives us a chance to blood young talents, rest key players from midweek matches so they can focus on the premier league and then there's Dublin. In the CL you are almost forced to play your best side every match, and it takes its toll on your best players over the season.

Would rather look at the positives than focus on the negatives (Which is mainly money)

Money and Prestige.
Online ScottScott

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13473 on: Today at 11:41:54 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:41:01 am
Money and Prestige.

We're Liverpool Football Club, a year out the CL isn't doing anything to our prestige or standing in the football world
Online Coolie High

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13474 on: Today at 11:43:12 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:41:54 am
We're Liverpool Football Club, a year out the CL isn't doing anything to our prestige or standing in the football world

But a year where we win the trophy or go to the final again adds to our prestige and standing in world football.
Online disgraced cake

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13475 on: Today at 11:47:04 am »
I hope we play to win it should we qualify for the Europa League. Compared to the Champions League there's obviously not many benefits but you take what you can get. Win the group stage hopefully, being able to rotate with some squad players and give some of the younger lads minutes here and there. If we top the group it's straight into the last 16 and avoiding the first knockout, so it wouldn't mean extra games. From there out I'd like to see us take it quite seriously, even if we're doing well in the league. The potential of a Dublin final is very, very enticing  ;)

Our record in getting to European finals under Klopp has been excellent, and I'd love to see us continue that, this time with a win that we couldn't get in 2016. I think we'll qualify for the CL through the league anyway next season, but we should be looking to go all the way in this because it's a European trophy.
