Don't watch it then, don't comment on it, just don't worry about it. Same for the League Cup seeing as you think it's the same level. Watch us in the league and the FA Cup (although you probably think that's beneath us as well). In fact, I'd imagine you'd love to sack the league off and focus on your true love



How about you just admit that we have gone backwards.That a lack of investment and a lack of interest has seen Rome burn whilst FSG have fiddled away. A likely lack of CL football was entirely avoidable. The palpable difference that athletic midfielders like Bajcetic and Jones have made shows how neglectful it was to not recruit legs for the midfield.We got away with it a couple of years ago with the wilful neglect of the defence when pretty much every centre-back was out injured. Inevitably sooner or later given the way the owners have ran the club missing out on the CL would occur.Remarkably instead of admitting that and asking more of an ownership group that has allowed us to fall from probably the best team on and off the pitch to frankly a shambles. You are now berating your fellow fans for not being happy about not being in the CL.I suppose it is also our fault that the club has key members of staff jumping ship left, right and centre. I suppose it is our fault we are entering a key summer with no sign of investment or even the key personnel to use any investment wisely.I suppose it is our fault that hugely expensive signings like Bobby, Ox and Keita will bid farewell to Anfield tomorrow without us receiving a penny in transfer fees.