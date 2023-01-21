In 1976 winning the UEFA Cup was the start of a great adventure. This team rebuilt by Bob was on the way up and the rest is history.

Next season in the what ever you call it now Cup. Doesn't feel like a new adventure it feels like we are going back wards.



It feels like we are going backwards because we have gone backwards. We were English, European and World champions a few seasons ago. Barring an unexpected turn of events we'll finish fifth this season with a very ordinary Saudi and an average Man United above us. Even then we'll have done well to get up to fifth given we have been horrendous for much of the season.We just have to own it and get on with it. We are Liverpool, and there is a European trophy to be won. I hope we put 100% in to win it too.Since we were top of the tree we've made mistakes. Again, we have to own it and address it. Stepping down a rung is the consequence. If we show the backbone I know we have, then I think we'll use next season to re-establish ourselves. One season out of the CL won't kill us. Of course, we'd all prefer to be going for Big Ears, but chances are we won't be. If not, we'll adapt and get on with it. We simply have to.