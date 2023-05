There is nothing wrong with the Europa League that is just looking down on something. People should never take it for granted. It will be brilliant to play some more different clubs instead of the usual shower:



Yes! I never understand why people look down on the chance to win trophies. It's been a bit of a rubbish season no doubt and it's not where we wanted to be but hey ho, that's football. We can go again next season, we'll be in four competitions, what's not to like?Had some great (and some not so great) memories of the UEFA Cup/Europa League too, looking forward to it already