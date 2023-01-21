« previous next »
Offline MBL?

  England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,412
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13400 on: Yesterday at 09:45:50 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:33:52 pm
That is what makes Dave's rationale redundant though. When Blackburn signed the likes of Shearer it was reported that they were paying ridiculous sums for players. The argument was that clubs were overpaying for players and that clubs were being sold for ever ridiculous sums has been repeated ad infinitum.

We have been told for decades that the bubble is going to burst.

If you look at the bigger picture the reality is that the big Football clubs are vastly undervalued. When you look at the global reach of the big Football teams it dwarfs that of the US sports franchises that are being sold for similar valuations. 


They clearly did spend too much since they were relegated not long after and where as a billionaire could win you the league then you need a multi billionaire to do it now. Thats without taking into account ffp.

Im not sure they are undervalued at all. They certainly were when fsg bought us but not so much now. in American sport the owners make money consistently because of spending caps and there is no relegation so the risk is so much lower thats without mentioning the draft and how there are are far less competitors. It makes sense that they are worth more.
Offline Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,220
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13401 on: Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:45:50 pm
They clearly did spend too much since they were relegated not long after and where as a billionaire could win you the league then you need a multi billionaire to do it now. Thats without taking into account ffp.

Im not sure they are undervalued at all. They certainly were when fsg bought us but not so much now. in American sport the owners make money consistently because of spending caps and there is no relegation so the risk is so much lower thats without mentioning the draft and how there are are far less competitors. It makes sense that they are worth more.

FSG also weren't able to drum up any bidding and we'll see what if any investment they could find. Maybe ManU at a high price will sell because the Qataris want in on the action making INEOS also bid more but so far the high water mark is the £2.5bn for Chelsea. Money is tighter, interest rates are up, UK economy is looking really rough. It's no longer a given on valuations to say the least.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,595
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13402 on: Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
Is the investment thing even on fans minds anymore? Last winter when it was stated it was going to be a sale there was obviously some nervousness/excitement as to what comes next. Then it became clear it would be partial investment and there was a hope some of that money is used this summer.

Now its all gone quiet and all the evidence points to any new money unlikely making itself evident on the football field.
Offline Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,617
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13403 on: Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm
FSG also weren't able to drum up any bidding and we'll see what if any investment they could find. Maybe ManU at a high price will sell because the Qataris want in on the action making INEOS also bid more but so far the high water mark is the £2.5bn for Chelsea. Money is tighter, interest rates are up, UK economy is looking really rough. It's no longer a given on valuations to say the least.

United a team that needs a billion spent on the stadium is going to sell for around 5 billion.
Offline Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,681
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13404 on: Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
Is the investment thing even on fans minds anymore? ...

It's certainly not on my mind anymore. Hopefully they pull a rabbit out of the hat and surprise us all but, as it stands, they'd probably have been better just keeping their mouths shut.

More action. Less talking.
Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,723
  • @tharris113
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13405 on: Yesterday at 10:31:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
Is the investment thing even on fans minds anymore? Last winter when it was stated it was going to be a sale there was obviously some nervousness/excitement as to what comes next. Then it became clear it would be partial investment and there was a hope some of that money is used this summer.

Now its all gone quiet and all the evidence points to any new money unlikely making itself evident on the football field.
Most people have moved on to assuming nothing will happen, not unreasonable in my view.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,595
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13406 on: Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
It's certainly not on my mind anymore. Hopefully they pull a rabbit out of the hat and surprise us all but, as it stands, they'd probably have been better just keeping their mouths shut.

More action. Less talking.

Even if they get some what difference is that going to make? All the evidence and expert opinion is that they are looking for a strategic partner that helps us grow revenue and our model of spending wont change.

Ive always felt they pocket the cash anyway. But in terms of the investment thing I very much doubt most fans care anymore.
Offline Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,220
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13407 on: Yesterday at 11:42:46 pm
The Saudis are clearly trying to recreate LIV golf but with football. How that money trickles down, if at all, would really be the only thing at the moment that would make "line go up" again. Which also for those clubs that aren't lucky enough to get that money means fuck all and a further disadvantage.
Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13408 on: Today at 05:26:34 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm
FSG also weren't able to drum up any bidding and we'll see what if any investment they could find. Maybe ManU at a high price will sell because the Qataris want in on the action making INEOS also bid more but so far the high water mark is the £2.5bn for Chelsea. Money is tighter, interest rates are up, UK economy is looking really rough. It's no longer a given on valuations to say the least.

The 'sale' of Chelsea can't really be used as a bellwether for the value of a football club. The original deal was so corrupt that even Johnson's Tory government couldn't let it through. The restructured deal still looks unbelievably odd.

It will be interesting to see where the flow of money and favours leads once the war in Ukraine ends, especially if Putin falls. I bet David Conn has already got the first draft his exposé safely locked away somewhere.
Offline ianburns252

  RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13409 on: Today at 08:07:02 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm
Even if they get some what difference is that going to make? All the evidence and expert opinion is that they are looking for a strategic partner that helps us grow revenue and our model of spending wont change.

Ive always felt they pocket the cash anyway. But in terms of the investment thing I very much doubt most fans care anymore.

Think we all agree that if they do get investment we want it to involve, at the least, an initial cash injection but if it is solely a strategic partner then assuming minimal increases to COS and Oheads any increase in revenues is going to result in us being able to spend more which would allow us to compete more easily

When you say you "always felt they pocket the cash" presumably you mean of any investment rather than them somehow skimming it off from the day to day in the club?

I'd guess a strategic partner approach where it is going to grow the business and generate the revenues that way probably does see them pocket it (maybe they relieve the loans currently outstanding as a gesture)

If the deal includes an initial injection then I'd assume that factors into the price and some of the amount paid for shares gets kept by the club
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,595
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13410 on: Today at 09:25:16 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:07:02 am
Think we all agree that if they do get investment we want it to involve, at the least, an initial cash injection but if it is solely a strategic partner then assuming minimal increases to COS and Oheads any increase in revenues is going to result in us being able to spend more which would allow us to compete more easily

When you say you "always felt they pocket the cash" presumably you mean of any investment rather than them somehow skimming it off from the day to day in the club?

I'd guess a strategic partner approach where it is going to grow the business and generate the revenues that way probably does see them pocket it (maybe they relieve the loans currently outstanding as a gesture)

If the deal includes an initial injection then I'd assume that factors into the price and some of the amount paid for shares gets kept by the club

Yep Ive always felt if we get investment they will keep that cash. They would sell the fact that an investors ability to grow our revenue is where that money for transfers will come from rather than the investment itself.
