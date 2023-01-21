Even if they get some what difference is that going to make? All the evidence and expert opinion is that they are looking for a strategic partner that helps us grow revenue and our model of spending wont change.



Ive always felt they pocket the cash anyway. But in terms of the investment thing I very much doubt most fans care anymore.



Think we all agree that if they do get investment we want it to involve, at the least, an initial cash injection but if it is solely a strategic partner then assuming minimal increases to COS and Oheads any increase in revenues is going to result in us being able to spend more which would allow us to compete more easilyWhen you say you "always felt they pocket the cash" presumably you mean of any investment rather than them somehow skimming it off from the day to day in the club?I'd guess a strategic partner approach where it is going to grow the business and generate the revenues that way probably does see them pocket it (maybe they relieve the loans currently outstanding as a gesture)If the deal includes an initial injection then I'd assume that factors into the price and some of the amount paid for shares gets kept by the club