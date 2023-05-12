« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 493931 times)

Offline Alf

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13360 on: May 12, 2023, 06:13:25 pm »
Im disappointed with our owners over the midfield situation. Why couldnt we have the money for Luis Diaz & Bruno Guimarães in January 2022 out of the budget for last summer We couldnt get Aurélien Tchouaméni, so weve spent a year saving for Jude Bellingham who were unlikely to sign. So this money weve saved not buying a midfielder will absorb the loss of Champion League revenue.

It reminds me of us saving to sign Dani Alves, who we never signed anyway.
Offline Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13361 on: May 12, 2023, 06:16:10 pm »
Penny wise, pound foolish
Offline Aldo1988

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13362 on: May 12, 2023, 06:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Alf on May 12, 2023, 06:13:25 pm
Im disappointed with our owners over the midfield situation. Why couldnt we have the money for Luis Diaz & Bruno Guimarães in January 2022 out of the budget for last summer We couldnt get Aurélien Tchouaméni, so weve spent a year saving for Jude Bellingham who were unlikely to sign. So this money weve saved not buying a midfielder will absorb the loss of Champion League revenue.

It reminds me of us saving to sign Dani Alves, who we never signed anyway.

It'll be spent this summer, some will say too late, but it will. 
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13363 on: May 12, 2023, 10:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on May 12, 2023, 06:40:32 pm
It'll be spent this summer, some will say too late, but it will. 

I love your certainty.

It would be nice if you could elaborate on why you are so certain.

 
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13364 on: May 12, 2023, 10:13:57 pm »
You should visit the transfer thread mate, even you are accepted there.  ;D
Offline Alf

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13365 on: May 12, 2023, 10:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on May 12, 2023, 06:40:32 pm
It'll be spent this summer, some will say too late, but it will. 

Our owners are meant to be business people, the minute you standstill like we did last summer you go backwards.
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13366 on: May 12, 2023, 10:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Alf on May 12, 2023, 10:16:29 pm
Our owners are meant to be business people, the minute you standstill like we did last summer you go backwards.

The infamous 'Warchest Window'

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13367 on: May 12, 2023, 11:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on May 12, 2023, 10:59:42 pm
The infamous 'Warchest Window'

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023?


I wish you fuckers would stop reminding me.  ;D
Offline farawayred

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13368 on: May 13, 2023, 04:53:06 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on May 12, 2023, 10:59:42 pm
The infamous 'Warchest Window'

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023?
Imagine all that dry powder, Al, we can sign both Pele and Maradona this summer
Offline Aldo1988

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13369 on: May 13, 2023, 08:19:50 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on May 12, 2023, 10:12:17 pm
I love your certainty.

It would be nice if you could elaborate on why you are so certain.

I will elaborate, I know fuck all, just like all the people who say FSG will not spend this summer.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13370 on: May 13, 2023, 10:18:06 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on May 13, 2023, 08:19:50 am
I will elaborate, I know fuck all, just like all the people who say FSG will not spend this summer.

At least we have lots of precedents to back up our assumptions.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13371 on: May 13, 2023, 10:25:00 am »
Thought something had happened on this front. Obviously not.
Offline Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13372 on: May 13, 2023, 10:25:08 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on May 13, 2023, 10:18:06 am
At least we have lots of precedents to back up our assumptions.

You don't though, because they were all completely different circumstances ie when we had arguably the best team in the world. Whether we should've spent big or not in those times is arguable but there is literally no argument for not spending in this coming window, so there is no precedent for this set of circumstances.
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13373 on: May 13, 2023, 12:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Avens on May 13, 2023, 10:25:08 am
You don't though, because they were all completely different circumstances ie when we had arguably the best team in the world. Whether we should've spent big or not in those times is arguable but there is literally no argument for not spending in this coming window, so there is no precedent for this set of circumstances.

The precedents are there though. FSG has been unwilling to invest its own money into transfers. They use the club's revenues and especially player sales to fund transfers. People talk as if we didn't need to spend and have built up a huge cash pile the way United and Arsenal did.

We haven't done that the owners have committed around a quarter of a billion pounds to infrastructure spending. The so-called 'war chest' has already been spent. When they sold off a chunk of 'FSG' that money didn't go towards a cash pile for transfers it went on buying the Penguins.

That has been compounded by the club allowing players like Can, Gini, Origi, Bobby, Ox and Keita to leave on free transfers. Apart from Kelleher we don't really have many obvious saleable playing assets. We now face the likelihood of missing out on the Champions League and are facing a significant drop in income.

Without significant outside investment and a huge need to refresh and rebuild the squad then we are trusting that FSG will do something they have been unwilling to do which is to invest their money into transfers or take on significant debt to facilitate the rebuild. 
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13374 on: May 13, 2023, 01:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on May 13, 2023, 12:30:16 pm
The precedents are there though. FSG has been unwilling to invest its own money into transfers. They use the club's revenues and especially player sales to fund transfers. People talk as if we didn't need to spend and have built up a huge cash pile the way United and Arsenal did.

We haven't done that the owners have committed around a quarter of a billion pounds to infrastructure spending. The so-called 'war chest' has already been spent. When they sold off a chunk of 'FSG' that money didn't go towards a cash pile for transfers it went on buying the Penguins.

That has been compounded by the club allowing players like Can, Gini, Origi, Bobby, Ox and Keita to leave on free transfers. Apart from Kelleher we don't really have many obvious saleable playing assets. We now face the likelihood of missing out on the Champions League and are facing a significant drop in income.

Without significant outside investment and a huge need to refresh and rebuild the squad then we are trusting that FSG will do something they have been unwilling to do which is to invest their money into transfers or take on significant debt to facilitate the rebuild.

Firstly, no.

Secondly, when? Both have ever increasing debt and in Arsenal's case have received a £200 million loan from the owner.
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13375 on: May 13, 2023, 04:27:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 13, 2023, 01:29:10 pm
Firstly, no.

Secondly, when? Both have ever increasing debt and in Arsenal's case have received a £200 million loan from the owner.

When Klopp arrived at Liverpool both United and Arsenal had been fixtures in the CL and had built up huge cash reserves. In 2016 Arsenal had £226.5m and United had £229m in cash. Since then Arsenal have failed to qualify at all for the CL and United have only made it on 3 occasions. 

They have both burned through that cash and some more attempting to get back on the CL gravy train season in season out.

That is the kind of money it takes. Unlike Arsenal and United we haven't built up those kinds of cash reserves in the good times. Instead we have spent that money on infrastructure.

As it goes people do seem to assume that we have this huge warchest that has been built up whilst we were hugely successful and having a low Net Spend.
Offline Draex

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13376 on: May 13, 2023, 04:40:04 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13377 on: Yesterday at 04:19:19 pm »
We're off to Singapore on tour and GIC have been rumoured to be investing into the club...
Offline newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13378 on: Yesterday at 06:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:19:19 pm
We're off to Singapore on tour and GIC have been rumoured to be investing into the club...
Gillette Investment Corp???

Please no! Not again.



EDIT - Maybe it's Gandhi Investment Corp. - the benevolent overlords we have been looking for?
Offline SamLad

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13379 on: Yesterday at 06:47:29 pm »
don't ya love it when someone drops an acronym out of the blue ....
Online Red Beret

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13380 on: Yesterday at 06:52:02 pm »
I guess it's better than DIC...
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13381 on: Yesterday at 07:03:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:36:38 pm
EDIT - Maybe it's Gandhi Investment Corp. - the benevolent overlords we have been looking for?

Have you not played Civilization man!!!!!
Offline TepidT2O

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13382 on: Yesterday at 07:04:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:36:38 pm
Gillette Investment Corp???

Please no! Not again.



EDIT - Maybe it's Gandhi Investment Corp. - the benevolent overlords we have been looking for?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:19:19 pm
We're off to Singapore on tour and GIC have been rumoured to be investing into the club...
Worth noting that this was poo pooed a month or so back
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/singapore-wealth-fund-gic-liverpool-26793158
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13383 on: Yesterday at 07:05:31 pm »
Motherfucker, do you go around pissing on evreones chips?
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13384 on: Yesterday at 07:17:35 pm »
Investment will be signed and sealed August 31st.
Offline newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13385 on: Yesterday at 07:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:05:31 pm
Motherfucker, do you go around pissing on evreones chips?

You are lucky he didn't find an old quote from your dumb ass.
Offline newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13386 on: Yesterday at 07:18:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:17:35 pm
Investment will be signed and sealed August 31st.

2024?
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13387 on: Yesterday at 07:20:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:18:23 pm
2024?

Nope, 2023. Conveniently timed the day of the transfer window closing.
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13388 on: Yesterday at 07:20:21 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:17:49 pm
You are lucky he didn't find an old quote from your dumb ass.

He'd have to narrow that down as I've said many over the decade plus time I've been on here.  ;D
Offline blert596

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13389 on: Yesterday at 07:48:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:20:00 pm
Nope, 2023. Conveniently timed the day of the transfer window closing.

2024... that's our big spending year.


August 31st 2024 to be specific.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13390 on: Today at 02:32:15 am »
Offline TepidT2O

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13391 on: Today at 10:54:20 am »
Offline JackWard33

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13392 on: Today at 11:14:21 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 13, 2023, 01:29:10 pm

Secondly, when? Both have ever increasing debt and in Arsenal's case have received a £200 million loan from the owner.

So? They also have increasing revenue and capital value.. pretty standard stuff - they were outside the CL so invested to get in it

Its mad how a couple of utter chancers a decade plus ago have turned 'debt' into the satan that must not cross our threshold ... its really really hard to have a debt problem when you have a 3 billion quid asset that generates 500 million in revenue a year and is still growing
Online lionel_messias

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13393 on: Today at 11:17:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:14:21 am
So? They also have increasing revenue and capital value.. pretty standard stuff - they were outside the CL so invested to get in it

Its mad how a couple of utter chancers a decade plus ago have turned 'debt' into the satan that must not cross our threshold ... its really really hard to have a debt problem when you have a 3 billion quid asset that generates 500 million in revenue a year and is still growing

Yep or when you have a large (and liquid) business you borrow money sometimes.

It's so tedious all this. All we want is to able to compete with Arsenal, having been the best team in Europe less than 4 years, this is all a bit weird now.

Summary line is John Henry is not that emotionally invested in Liverpool. Doesn't want to do bad by us but also not that bothered about us being at the top of the tree. Especially as the investment remains a very very sound one.

Perhaps he plans to sell in 3-4 years when markets have recovered?
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13394 on: Today at 12:04:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:14:21 am
So? They also have increasing revenue and capital value.. pretty standard stuff - they were outside the CL so invested to get in it

Its mad how a couple of utter chancers a decade plus ago have turned 'debt' into the satan that must not cross our threshold ... its really really hard to have a debt problem when you have a 3 billion quid asset that generates 500 million in revenue a year and is still growing

I can only assume you missed the point I was replying to. At no point did I say debt = bad.
