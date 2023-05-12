You don't though, because they were all completely different circumstances ie when we had arguably the best team in the world. Whether we should've spent big or not in those times is arguable but there is literally no argument for not spending in this coming window, so there is no precedent for this set of circumstances.



The precedents are there though. FSG has been unwilling to invest its own money into transfers. They use the club's revenues and especially player sales to fund transfers. People talk as if we didn't need to spend and have built up a huge cash pile the way United and Arsenal did.We haven't done that the owners have committed around a quarter of a billion pounds to infrastructure spending. The so-called 'war chest' has already been spent. When they sold off a chunk of 'FSG' that money didn't go towards a cash pile for transfers it went on buying the Penguins.That has been compounded by the club allowing players like Can, Gini, Origi, Bobby, Ox and Keita to leave on free transfers. Apart from Kelleher we don't really have many obvious saleable playing assets. We now face the likelihood of missing out on the Champions League and are facing a significant drop in income.Without significant outside investment and a huge need to refresh and rebuild the squad then we are trusting that FSG will do something they have been unwilling to do which is to invest their money into transfers or take on significant debt to facilitate the rebuild.