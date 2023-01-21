« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 487056 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13320 on: Yesterday at 06:48:42 pm »
You really shouldn't have to put up with this shit Dave, they should respect your decision to pretend that you don't read every FSG post.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,520
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13321 on: Yesterday at 06:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:26:59 pm
No, but WAP is just reinforcing how good of a decision it was since it was Roy who pointed out he didn't say he lied which I conceded. Good try by him though, maybe next time.

Edit: And honestly to be 100% clear, WAP used kids getting shot in the US as a talking point so he's dirt in my eyes. I'll never take him off ignore and will never willingly read anything he writes.

He must be gutted
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13322 on: Yesterday at 06:52:16 pm »
I recall Jurgen talking many times about finding solutions to problems, and that is one thing he enjoys the challenge of...and is why he is one of the best managers around.

Does anybody else think he's perhaps performed a bit of a masterstroke, yet again.....with the development of Jones and him rising to the challenge in terms of consistency along with the change of role for Trent (looks like a prime Xabi / Pirlo...with a shit load more mobility compared to both of them)

This may make our summer spending a hell of a lot easier....perhaps only 1-2 midfielders, with another appropriate defender coming in to balance at the back?

If this is so, once again - he's outperformed FSG's financial contribution to the squad in terms of injection of capital.

Has he found YET another genius way to circumvent the financial parameters FSG impose on the club, following their investment in infrastructure, high wage bill and complete reluctance to exercise any flexibility with our finances to fund transfers?
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,189
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13323 on: Yesterday at 06:55:08 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:52:11 pm
He must be gutted

He seemingly is based on Machae's quotes. Quite weird honestly.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,184
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13324 on: Yesterday at 07:20:48 pm »
We all know that John Henry was over here recently and I would imagine that Klopp made it quite clear who he wanted, transfer wise. I prefer it when we make quick transfers and they are quiet ones rather than the type who are getting spoken about on a daily level by various journalists. I always remembered being made up when we signed Fab for example and that was done so quickly and efficiently. I am hoping for some of those types of transfers, rather than the over hyped ones which everyone seems so keen on getting.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,314
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13325 on: Yesterday at 08:34:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:20:48 pm
We all know that John Henry was over here recently and I would imagine that Klopp made it quite clear who he wanted, transfer wise. I prefer it when we make quick transfers and they are quiet ones rather than the type who are getting spoken about on a daily level by various journalists. I always remembered being made up when we signed Fab for example and that was done so quickly and efficiently. I am hoping for some of those types of transfers, rather than the over hyped ones which everyone seems so keen on getting.

The club are not into that. Didnt Ljinders say they only really want exceptional youngsters or the real top quality world class players.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13326 on: Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:00:59 pm
Whether its FSG or Moshiri it's still the same principle. None of them have played or managed any of these sports at a high level. FSG's success with the Red Sox was because they hired good people and let them run the franchise. FSG's success with LFC is because they hired good people and let them run the franchise. I don't know or care about how they are doing with the Penguins but I would hazard a guess that if the Penguins win a Stanley Cup it's not going to be because John Henry was on the bench directing strategy of the forecheck but because they got the best coach and GM they could and let them make those decisions.

Moshiri was always doomed to fail because he's a stooge for an Oligarch but if he had hired good people and let them run Everton they probably wouldn't be as badly screwed as they are now. Clearly he was never capable of doing so and whether in the UK or US both sets of fans would be right in wanting him out as an owner for never realizing this fact that he's a terrible owner who shouldn't be making decisions.

Now if you want to say that FSG should know better than Moshiri then I 100% agree with you which is why I am saying and have been saying that more scrutiny should be on Edwards, Ward, and the rest of the recruitment/contract team as to why all of these decisions were made and who was making them. They clearly shouldn't be doing so any further and if FSG can't recognize that then they too are the problem at that point. Obviously Ward is already out the door but it is a bizarre situation where seemingly he's still going to guide our Summer window. Why? If the only person that ever speaks is Klopp then that does everyone a disservice. Hopefully it changes sooner over there where there is more access and accountability for the organization as a whole.

Of course the team would be great with a midfield next year but the problem here is assuming the people we get are an actual fit and are at the level needed. I don't think it's fair to say that our recent transfer business gives 100% confidence that will be the case. And if it's not then you have the other depth issues as we're seeing now due to having to cover up for that issue.

I think it's just splitting hairs at that point as far as lied vs. miscommunicated. I concede your point though.

Its a peculiar one this. In November a number of back room staff left after Edwards had long since left. Im not aware of them hiring anyone new to fill those gaps, nor to fill the post deserted by Mike Gordon. So even by your yardstick, theyre falling some distance short arent they?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,189
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13327 on: Yesterday at 10:10:19 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm
Its a peculiar one this. In November a number of back room staff left after Edwards had long since left. Im not aware of them hiring anyone new to fill those gaps, nor to fill the post deserted by Mike Gordon. So even by your yardstick, theyre falling some distance short arent they?

I think in theory yes. The problem is neither Hogan or Ward actually answer questions publicly so it's all conjecture. So all we're left to go on is contracts and transfers, are they good or bad? Seem clearly trending in the bad column based on results at the moment. If that continues then yes FSG need to change or find someone to sell to as this isn't the US and they will lose quite a bit of value.

This is double sided though in that for people to say they "took their eyes off the ball" means they stopped thinking of the value of the franchise and what is necessary to keep that value of the franchise up and that's for the people they hire to do a good job. It's just not a logical thing to think someone will willingly do things that will lose them money on something that is supposed to make them money. They may make bad choices that ultimately does lose them money but those are not the same thing.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,828
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13328 on: Yesterday at 11:01:19 pm »
So we built our first winning team from the limited funds provided, big sales and near perfect acquisition over a couple windows.

We then did not build on that team sufficiently, extended alot of contracts inflating wages and that team grew old together in the main.
Now we have the same Limited funds but no big sales likely and about half the team to bring in still...aswell as staff to help identify them.

Quite naive allround the last couple years, but apart from the time wasted for klopp as others have mentioned we have to hope lessons have been learned.

From what I gather we can spend more (reasonably not to oil club/ chelsea/united levels) but whether we do or don't the strategy from this point onwards is key. I hope that meeting that took place was a productive one..

If FSG don't have the appetite for it they need to ask themselves some questions, if they do they need to rake advantage of a once in a lifetime coach
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13329 on: Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm »
They almost wrote off 2 seasons including this one, hate to think what our situation would be had Ali not scored that header.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13330 on: Yesterday at 11:08:14 pm »
American owners can certainly be very hands on.

Steinbrenner at Yankees and Jones at the Cowboys being the best examples.

How much are FSG responsible for the three-year hangover after winning the title?

Their role in the negligence and complacency exhibited in the last three years would appear to boil down to:

A FSG are hands on, and made the decisions not to recruit more players, especially a top quality defender in 2020 and a midfielder in 2021 or 2022.
B FSG are hands off, and others made the decision not to recruit the above.
C Others made the decision to recruit, but FSG refused to spend the money.
D Recruitment was hampered by division and internal conflict within the club, that FSG could not/did not address.

In the past year, I suspect FSG has been preoccupied with the search for buyers/investors. Given that Mike Gordon has returned, I suspect the search is over.




 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm by FLRed67 »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13331 on: Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm »
They're a big organisation so should be able to concentrate on more than one thing at a time.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13332 on: Today at 03:51:51 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:20:48 pm
We all know that John Henry was over here recently and I would imagine that Klopp made it quite clear who he wanted, transfer wise. I prefer it when we make quick transfers and they are quiet ones rather than the type who are getting spoken about on a daily level by various journalists. I always remembered being made up when we signed Fab for example and that was done so quickly and efficiently. I am hoping for some of those types of transfers, rather than the over hyped ones which everyone seems so keen on getting.

Agree. And I am sure that Jurgen, John Henry, and the Boss had all discussed this both in person and virtually and continue to do so every week.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13333 on: Today at 07:10:12 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:10:19 pm
I think in theory yes. The problem is neither Hogan or Ward actually answer questions publicly so it's all conjecture. So all we're left to go on is contracts and transfers, are they good or bad? Seem clearly trending in the bad column based on results at the moment. If that continues then yes FSG need to change or find someone to sell to as this isn't the US and they will lose quite a bit of value.

This is double sided though in that for people to say they "took their eyes off the ball" means they stopped thinking of the value of the franchise and what is necessary to keep that value of the franchise up and that's for the people they hire to do a good job. It's just not a logical thing to think someone will willingly do things that will lose them money on something that is supposed to make them money. They may make bad choices that ultimately does lose them money but those are not the same thing.

I think youre undermining your own rhetoric as you write it, Dave. Youre entitled to your opinion, but Ive not come to a different opinion lightly.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:11:41 pm
You had a delayed reaction. The fume has subsided from a few weeks ago.

As I say, Ive not come to a different opinion lightly. And Bellingham is just a symptom of what Im annoyed about, so the fume wont be subsiding.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,285
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13334 on: Today at 07:38:46 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:10:12 am

As I say, Ive not come to a different opinion lightly. And Bellingham is just a symptom of what Im annoyed about, so the fume wont be subsiding.

With your bile duct gone, jaundice may be just round the corner
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,568
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13335 on: Today at 08:50:19 am »
After the shit they pulled during Covid, I don't know why anyone would want to give them the time of day.

I wonder how FSG's tombstone will read?


FSG 2010-2023
Not not as ambitious as the Glazers


Glazers 18 years in charge: 5 Premier league titles, 1 FA Cup, 5 League Cups, 1 Champions league, 1 Europa League, 1 Club World Cup.
FSG 13 years in charge: 1 Premier league, 1 FA Cup, 2 League Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 Super Cup, 1 Club World Cup.

Just another 4 league titles starting next season and 3 league cups, to match them.

Make no mistake about it, the time that Jürgen has been here has been completely wasted by them. What some people don't realise is that this is as good as it gets. The best manager in the world, champions league finals and a win, premier league challenges and a win, the 3rd richest club in the world...and we're still shopping in the bargain basement. We can't attract the biggest names in football and it is entirely down to the owners and their lack of ambition. 

We we won the champions league in 2019, we should have kicked on from there, we bought absolutely no-one. The writing was on the wall there. This is as good as it gets with them, we've bounced off the ceiling.

The majority of FSG have checked out, they checked out a long time ago. They threw their toys out of the pram as far back as these protests.



We are now going to be treated to a summer of the suits leaking information to the shills press telling us what payers we're in for. When have we ever got into a bidding war with other clubs for players since FSG arrived? It doesn't happen. It's all for show.

In the time FSG have been here, there was only one brief period of stability within the club, which surprise surprise, just happened to coincide with being successful, a taste of what could have been. When Peter Moore and Michael Edwards were here we had stability. Stability is vitally important to the club. Now what have we got? I honestly have no idea, but it's clear the emphasis has switched from winning to getting as much return on investment as possible.

Like the Glazers, FSG are a complete disaster for football, doing the absolute minimum, looking for the absolute maximum.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:32 am by Dave D »
Logged

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • You Love Us
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13336 on: Today at 09:24:54 am »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 08:50:19 am
After the shit they pulled during Covid, I don't know why anyone would want to give them the time of day.

I wonder how FSG's tombstone will read?


FSG 2010-2023
Not not as ambitious as the Glazers


Glazers 18 years in charge: 5 Premier league titles, 1 FA Cup, 5 League Cups, 1 Champions league, 1 Europa League, 1 Club World Cup.
FSG 13 years in charge: 1 Premier league, 1 FA Cup, 2 League Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 Super Cup, 1 Club World Cup.

Just another 4 league titles starting next season and 3 league cups, to match them.

Make no mistake about it, the time that Jürgen has been here has been completely wasted by them. What some people don't realise is that this is as good as it gets. The best manager in the world, champions league finals and a win, premier league challenges and a win, the 3rd richest club in the world...and we're still shopping in the bargain basement. We can't attract the biggest names in football and it is entirely down to the owners and their lack of ambition. 

We we won the champions league in 2019, we should have kicked on from there, we bought absolutely no-one. The writing was on the wall there. This is as good as it gets with them, we've bounced off the ceiling.

The majority of FSG have checked out, they checked out a long time ago. They threw their toys out of the pram as far back as these protests.



We are now going to be treated to a summer of the suits leaking information to the shills press telling us what payers we're in for. When have we ever got into a bidding war with other clubs for players since FSG arrived? It doesn't happen. It's all for show.

In the time FSG have been here, there was only one brief period of stability within the club, which surprise surprise, just happened to coincide with being successful, a taste of what could have been. When Peter Moore and Michael Edwards were here we had stability. Stability is vitally important to the club. Now what have we got? I honestly have no idea, but it's clear the emphasis has switched from winning to getting as much return on investment as possible.

Like the Glazers, FSG are a complete disaster for football, doing the absolute minimum, looking for the absolute maximum.


Comparing FSG to the Glazers is nothing short of laughable. The silverware they won under them merely papers over cracks that grew quickly into great, yawning chasms. And most of it, also, was won long before Abu Dhabi bought Man City, meaning the Glazers didn't have to worry about State owned cheats buying their way to title after title. But don't let all that context get in the way of your scapegoats.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13337 on: Today at 09:48:14 am »
I should say I think theyve done most things brilliantly. I dont have a problem with the financial side. They just need to support the leader when he needs it and make things crystal fucking clear so he can plan effectively.

Theyre nothing like the Glazers - thats bollocks for me.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,335
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13338 on: Today at 10:16:58 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:48:14 am
I should say I think theyve done most things brilliantly. I dont have a problem with the financial side. They just need to support the leader when he needs it and make things crystal fucking clear so he can plan effectively.

Theyre nothing like the Glazers - thats bollocks for me.

I really didn't like it when Klopp said that Jude Bellingham line, "It's like a child at Xmas asking for a Ferrari."

We are one of the top four sides in the World and recent winners of the Premier League and Champions League, if we can't sometimes look to buy the best young talent from England, something is wrong there. It is either in planning or execution.

We clearly were not planning financially for Bellingham and worse, we allow this fluff of a falsehood (Jude to Anfield) to germinate with journalists for well over a year. Imagine our surprise when Jude was quoted at £100 million! The fucking cleaning lady at Tranmere wouldn't be surprised at that. My 9 year old knew it. With TWO sporting directors having resigned, we just didn't have the planning in place and now we await to see what we will do, and who is supervising it.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13339 on: Today at 10:26:10 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:03:27 pm
this summer, imo, is the acid test for FSG.

if we don't get evidence that they are willing to back Klopp as he deserves, they should sell up and move on.

It's not the first time people have said this and then nothing happens and it's repeated the following summer. The difference this time is Klopp didn't pull off miracles. Many players have been ran into the ground.

I've seen people expecting £200m spent this summer and if we did spend that it would show they fully back him and prepared to go the extra mile to win. John Henry has a big summer ahead. I think many are going to be disappointed. We're relying on investment and even then there's no guarantee FSG will put some of their profits from their investment back into the club. None whatsoever.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13340 on: Today at 10:28:22 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:48:14 am
I should say I think theyve done most things brilliantly. I dont have a problem with the financial side. They just need to support the leader when he needs it and make things crystal fucking clear so he can plan effectively.

Theyre nothing like the Glazers - thats bollocks for me.

I think they are smarter than the Glazers and don't take dividends. I think apart from that there's little difference. I feel If Glazers managed to get Klopp on board would be a totally different story.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,042
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13341 on: Today at 11:48:47 am »
Ooh roy is here now so it is bad :) Top post fella and I agree with it. The frustrating thing is if we had replaced Gini and then bought a midfielder when Tchouameni rejected us we could have gone all in for Bellingham this summer. Also a few other by products would have happened. The players we have wouldn't be fucked from being flogged, we may have been able to sell Ox or Keita as there would be more competition and we wouldn't need to keep them around as we didn't have the numbers and we would maybe be challenging this season instead of it being wasted.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,925
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13342 on: Today at 12:05:14 pm »
FSG should have had the foresight RAWK did and seen the midfield decline coming and forced Klopp to sell Fabino and Henderson last year.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,335
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13343 on: Today at 12:24:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:26:10 am
It's not the first time people have said this and then nothing happens and it's repeated the following summer. The difference this time is Klopp didn't pull off miracles. Many players have been ran into the ground.

I've seen people expecting £200m spent this summer and if we did spend that it would show they fully back him and prepared to go the extra mile to win. John Henry has a big summer ahead. I think many are going to be disappointed. We're relying on investment and even then there's no guarantee FSG will put some of their profits from their investment back into the club. None whatsoever.

This summer, if we don't act, we'll be left in the dust. It will be a fight to get top four. Sadly, United have a decent manager (don't need foolish Chelsea spending either), Arsenal are doing well and there's Newcastle who have a solid enough team. The others we know.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,708
  • Cool as
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13344 on: Today at 12:28:45 pm »
The puzzling part for me with FSG is how obvious the link is between a lack of investement and eventually the value of the club fairly drastically decreasing. Their investment has increased in value tenfold, or whatever it is, but if we were to miss out on CL for 3 years in a row, which isn't unthinkable if they cheap out every summer, then that has to knock a huge chunk off our value, does it not?

Whether they think they're smart enough to do 'just enough' to keep it going, I don't know, but it's a dangerous game.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,323
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13345 on: Today at 12:40:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm
They almost wrote off 2 seasons including this one, hate to think what our situation would be had Ali not scored that header.

We'd have got 1 point and still finished 3rd ahead of Chelsea on goal difference.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,314
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13346 on: Today at 12:40:13 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:05:14 pm
FSG should have had the foresight RAWK did and seen the midfield decline coming and forced Klopp to sell Fabino and Henderson last year.

Or signed a footballer rather than waiting for one they knew they couldnt afford.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13347 on: Today at 01:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:40:00 pm
We'd have got 1 point and still finished 3rd ahead of Chelsea on goal difference.

That result gave us a massive boost, I don't think we'd have gone on the run we did without it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,323
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13348 on: Today at 01:21:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:19:04 pm
That result gave us a massive boost, I don't think we'd have gone on the run we did without it.

We'd only to beat Burnley and Crystal Palace after it  :D

Wonderful goal and moment clearly, but not as crucial as some make out.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13349 on: Today at 01:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 08:50:19 am
Glazers 18 years in charge: 5 Premier league titles, 1 FA Cup, 5 League Cups, 1 Champions league, 1 Europa League, 1 Club World Cup.
FSG 13 years in charge: 1 Premier league, 1 FA Cup, 2 League Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 Super Cup, 1 Club World Cup.

Just another 4 league titles starting next season and 3 league cups, to match them.

One of the most disingenuous arguments you could ever read on their ownership. The clubs were hardly at the same levels of on-field success when they respectively took over, not to mention the difference in competition and footballing landscape since FSG took over.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,314
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13350 on: Today at 01:26:09 pm »
To be fair though if we had invested in a decent centre half or two, I don't think it would have been so close to missing out. We could even have competed for the title.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13351 on: Today at 01:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 09:24:54 am

Comparing FSG to the Glazers is nothing short of laughable. The silverware they won under them merely papers over cracks that grew quickly into great, yawning chasms. And most of it, also, was won long before Abu Dhabi bought Man City, meaning the Glazers didn't have to worry about State owned cheats buying their way to title after title. But don't let all that context get in the way of your scapegoats.

Add to that, the Glazers have done fuck all in terms of fixing up a dilapidated stadium and general infrastructure...

Man United have spent £94m since the start of 2010-11 on infrastructure costs. This is substantially behind not only cubs in the Big Six but other Premier League clubs as well.

Spurs have spent £1.5bn, City £379m, Liverpool over £250m. That could be expected but I think fans will be shocked that their club has spent less than smaller clubs such as Brighton, Leicester and Brentford as well.

I think part of the reason for this is that, under Project Big Picture and the Super League project, the Glazers were hoping to get a central fund to provide grants to pay for infrastructure costs.

Now that both of those causes have collapsed, for the time being at least, they realise they have to access external funding to keep the club on par with their peers.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13352 on: Today at 02:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:21:35 pm
We'd only to beat Burnley and Crystal Palace after it  :D

Wonderful goal and moment clearly, but not as crucial as some make out.


I don't know man, we were so damn fragile that a draw then could easily have been followed by another loss or draw, 1 win in Feb & 1 in March wasn't it ?


I have and always will build that goal & its importance up in my head though  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 02:09:19 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,934
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13353 on: Today at 02:21:50 pm »
We took a lot of positive momentum to the Burnley game and if you also take into account the additional pressure we put on Chelsea and Leicester I'd definitely say Alisson's goal was a big factor in us coming 3rd.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,189
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13354 on: Today at 02:34:21 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:10:12 am
I think youre undermining your own rhetoric as you write it, Dave. Youre entitled to your opinion, but Ive not come to a different opinion lightly.

As I say, Ive not come to a different opinion lightly. And Bellingham is just a symptom of what Im annoyed about, so the fume wont be subsiding.

Im not saying you have. Just giving my own opinion.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Up
« previous next »
 