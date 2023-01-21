FSG 2010-2023

Not not as ambitious as the Glazers

After the shit they pulled during Covid, I don't know why anyone would want to give them the time of day.I wonder how FSG's tombstone will read?Glazers 18 years in charge: 5 Premier league titles, 1 FA Cup, 5 League Cups, 1 Champions league, 1 Europa League, 1 Club World Cup.FSG 13 years in charge: 1 Premier league, 1 FA Cup, 2 League Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 Super Cup, 1 Club World Cup.Just another 4 league titles starting next season and 3 league cups, to match them.Make no mistake about it, the time that Jürgen has been here has been completely wasted by them. What some people don't realise is that this is as good as it gets. The best manager in the world, champions league finals and a win, premier league challenges and a win, the 3rd richest club in the world...and we're still shopping in the bargain basement. We can't attract the biggest names in football and it is entirely down to the owners and their lack of ambition.We we won the champions league in 2019, we should have kicked on from there, we bought absolutely no-one. The writing was on the wall there. This is as good as it gets with them, we've bounced off the ceiling.The majority of FSG have checked out, they checked out a long time ago. They threw their toys out of the pram as far back as these protests.We are now going to be treated to a summer of the suits leaking information to thepress telling us what payers we're in for. When have we ever got into a bidding war with other clubs for players since FSG arrived? It doesn't happen. It's all for show.In the time FSG have been here, there was only one brief period of stability within the club, which surprise surprise, just happened to coincide with being successful, a taste of what could have been. When Peter Moore and Michael Edwards were here we had stability. Stability is vitally important to the club. Now what have we got? I honestly have no idea, but it's clear the emphasis has switched from winning to getting as much return on investment as possible.Like the Glazers, FSG are a complete disaster for football, doing the absolute minimum, looking for the absolute maximum.