Whether or not Bellingham was ever coming to Liverpool is not the point I'm making. The point I'm making is this one. It's got nothing to do with Bellingham - it's got everything to do with just doing nothing when you should be in constant communication with your manager.



"Klopp's not been given guidance, communication, or support, and the way he's been led to a situation where he's effectively sacrificed a season with one of the strongest core squads in the game - that's been a last straw type situation for me. They're asleep at the wheel."



Maybe I just haven't finished my morning reading and I missed the article with these quotes from Klopp. Can you kindly share?I also think there is a cultural difference in that here in the US we don't actually want our owners involved as typically they're morons and just fuck it up. What we do want is for them to hire good people who make the best possible decisions to win and this agreement generally works out as a general manager or coaching job is really hard to get and if you do a really bad job at it typically you're not getting another chance. Are they using the resources that everybody else has as well to put the best team on the field with the highest chance of winning? If they are not, if we avoid the tanking discussion for now, then they get fired and someone else is hired to do that. The owner doesn't step in and handle it himself because he's not a professional sport executive or coach, he probably doesn't have the skill set whatsoever to know what needs to be done and the fans most definitely are not wanting or expecting him to do it as the expectation is that it would even get worse. Usually we want owners to sell because they keep hiring idiots or refuse to fire people that are clearly idiots and things never change.So this isn't about FSG in or out and it never has been. I don't want to know a single thing about John Henry or Mark Warner or Mike Gordon or Redbird. Nobody is cheering for them. All that should be expected is they hire the best people they can and if those people can't do the job then they find someone else who will. We have more than most, certainly enough to expect better than what was delivered this season. Clearly mistakes were made. Who made those decisions? Are they still here next year? How are things going to change? You're saying the core is now wasted but the core is clearly past it's sell by date and now we're paying for that is the bottom line. Getting Bellingham or Tchouameni would have definitely improved our season but not masked the fact we have probably a 1/3rd of the roster no longer fit for purpose based on the wages they are being paid. That's not even getting into the transfer business as we aren't short on players. In fact we have so many players we seemingly will never run out without getting a single new one. Nat Phillips is still here for gods sake.If Klopp was really lied to then I'm sure he has cause to expect to be paid out and moved on and then we can have a different discussion. But for now I think it's more that whoever was in the decision making process got it badly wrong and what the plan could have been is no longer possible based on the actual results on the field.