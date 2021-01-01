Dave McCoy, in our case 'the owner' is an international 'best of breed' sports management investment vehicle. We're not talking Farhad Moshiri.
The core isn't wasted. We just need a midfield, and we've needed a midfield for arguably two seasons (at least since we let Wijnaldum go). Plug that in, and it all works. You mark my words, on the park, the team will function very nicely next season, and probably better as a result of not getting Bellingham - a happy by-product... but we've wasted a season in the process.
Also you're saying 'lied to'. I'm saying the communication, guidance and support broke down and it led to a misunderstanding. That's just bad management - it's not necessarily deceit. It's a bit of a histrionic misdirection, your reply.