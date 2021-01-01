« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:40:56 pm
I'll make some noise if you're asking. For me this Bellingham business, when you stop and read into it what everything actually means about how the club's been run (or owned) - it's sickened me. They have the best manager (certainly for Liverpool) in the global game in situ, and they've contrived to create a situation where he's extended based on the promise of major investment, they've allowed him to believe certain things (even expressed in discussions with the press) about the nature of that investment (Bellingham in particular), and then at the point where they're being asked to pull the trigger, they pull the rug from under him and tell him it's not how he thought it was.

It's no different from Rafa being told the budget isn't for transfers, it's transfers and wages. It's selling Alonso and lining up Silva and Barry, only to be told sorry, the cash isn't there for Silva and Barry, and the medicals cancelled. And we know how people ended up thinking of those owners.

They've got a lot of work to do to repair my trust and I've been supportive of them from day 1. The way Klopp's not been given guidance, communication, or support, and the way he's been led to a situation where he's effectively sacrificed a season with one of the strongest core squads in the game - that's been a last straw type situation for me. They're asleep at the wheel.

All fair points, Roy, but isn't it looking increasingly like he had just decided he was off to Madrid and we didn't want to fuck about with it anymore? Reading into more of what Klopp actually said (something like "no guarantees player would want to come here", I think that's more the case.

I'm not seeking to defend them at all, they absolutely have underinvested and rode the Klopp wave for most of his time here and everything you've set out there was my exact feeling when it all first broke, I just think perhaps the outcome of the Bellingham saga ended up out of their control so they cut their losses and moved to other targets?
Re: FSG discussion thread
If that's the case, they need to intervene and make sure the midfield gets reinforced last summer or before then. Not doing so is equally negligent. You don't gamble a season at that level based on a fickle pipe dream. We're a global business, not Dulwich Hamlets.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:45:43 pm
All fair points, Roy, but isn't it looking increasingly like he had just decided he was off to Madrid and we didn't want to fuck about with it anymore? Reading into more of what Klopp actually said (something like "no guarantees player would want to come here", I think that's more the case.

I'm not seeking to defend them at all, they absolutely have underinvested and rode the Klopp wave for most of his time here and everything you've set out there was my exact feeling when it all first broke, I just think perhaps the outcome of the Bellingham saga ended up out of their control so they cut their losses and moved to other targets?

I feel the same, I don't think he was ever coming to Liverpool, despite all his friendship with the captain and Trent people get over-excited on twitter about stuff like this. To me he was a typical Madrid signing. It's a bit like the Mbappe speculation, if we really wanted them we should have signed them before they get up hyped up to the world. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
this summer, imo, is the acid test for FSG.

if we don't get evidence that they are willing to back Klopp as he deserves, they should sell up and move on.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Whether or not Bellingham was ever coming to Liverpool is not the point I'm making. The point I'm making is this one. It's got nothing to do with Bellingham - it's got everything to do with just doing nothing when you should be in constant communication with your manager. 

"Klopp's not been given guidance, communication, or support, and the way he's been led to a situation where he's effectively sacrificed a season with one of the strongest core squads in the game - that's been a last straw type situation for me. They're asleep at the wheel."
Re: FSG discussion thread
Personally, I think FSG are just waiting to see if the powers that be will allow the PL to be a  place they can compete for CL places and make more profitable TV deals.  If City, Newcastle, United's new owners can just buy their way to success there's no point in trying to compete. 5 CL places might make a difference, but if I were in their shoes I'd not want to be ploughing tons of cash into a team that will just be massively outspent.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:40:56 pm
I'll make some noise if you're asking. For me this Bellingham business, when you stop and read into it what everything actually means about how the club's been run (or owned) - it's sickened me. They have the best manager (certainly for Liverpool) in the global game in situ, and they've contrived to create a situation where he's extended based on the promise of major investment, they've allowed him to believe certain things (even expressed in discussions with the press) about the nature of that investment (Bellingham in particular), and then at the point where they're being asked to pull the trigger, they pull the rug from under him and tell him it's not how he thought it was.

It's no different from Rafa being told the budget isn't for transfers, it's transfers and wages. It's selling Alonso and lining up Silva and Barry, only to be told sorry, the cash isn't there for Silva and Barry, and the medicals cancelled. And we know how people ended up thinking of those owners.

They've got a lot of work to do to repair my trust and I've been supportive of them from day 1. The way Klopp's not been given guidance, communication, or support, and the way he's been led to a situation where he's effectively sacrificed a season with one of the strongest core squads in the game - that's been a last straw type situation for me. They're asleep at the wheel.

They do the bare minimum and are complacent. It's likely no coincidence that we pulled out the Bellingham race once top 4 was pretty much gone. If we were still in the CL we'd have had the saga again over the summer, whether we got him or not. It's their own fault we're not in the top 4 though as it's a combination of complacency and a lack of investment, particularly with the midfield. And we always end up a year behind in terms of refreshing squad, we needed a CB in 2020 rather than 2021 for example. The problem with the midfield is we're 2 years behind once Wijnaldum left in 2021 and the likes of Hendo and Thiago 30+ and more injury prone.

They do it with the Red Sox, who are very feast or famine. They finish bottom of their division a hell of a lot, as much as FSG can also point to winning a few World Series. There's obviously a gulf in revenue but Yankees for example are always near the top of their division, FSG allow things to bottom out a lot.

They get the business side of things largely right but they should invest a bit more every year on transfers and no not Chelsea or City levels, but we should be able to compete with what a CL-less Arsenal have spent. The problem is they've took Klopp for granted and thought a squad 2 games from a quad would keep the big money rolling in.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:40:56 pm
I'll make some noise if you're asking. For me this Bellingham business, when you stop and read into it what everything actually means about how the club's been run (or owned) - it's sickened me. They have the best manager (certainly for Liverpool) in the global game in situ, and they've contrived to create a situation where he's extended based on the promise of major investment, they've allowed him to believe certain things (even expressed in discussions with the press) about the nature of that investment (Bellingham in particular), and then at the point where they're being asked to pull the trigger, they pull the rug from under him and tell him it's not how he thought it was.

It's no different from Rafa being told the budget isn't for transfers, it's transfers and wages. It's selling Alonso and lining up Silva and Barry, only to be told sorry, the cash isn't there for Silva and Barry, and the medicals cancelled. And we know how people ended up thinking of those owners.

They've got a lot of work to do to repair my trust and I've been supportive of them from day 1. The way Klopp's not been given guidance, communication, or support, and the way he's been led to a situation where he's effectively sacrificed a season with one of the strongest core squads in the game - that's been a last straw type situation for me. They're asleep at the wheel.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Remember when Ian Ayre was going for motorbike rides or lunch with his girlfriend when players were turning up for talks under Brendan? Its no better than that. Its a shambles.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:38:07 pm
Remember when Ian Ayre was going for motorbike rides or lunch with his girlfriend when players were turning up for talks under Brendan? Its no better than that. Its a shambles.
Point taken on your earlier post Roy, but in addition to funds, is there evidence that we don't have the human resources to get deals done? If so, that's even more concerning.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:40:56 pm
I'll make some noise if you're asking. For me this Bellingham business, when you stop and read into it what everything actually means about how the club's been run (or owned) - it's sickened me. They have the best manager (certainly for Liverpool) in the global game in situ, and they've contrived to create a situation where he's extended based on the promise of major investment, they've allowed him to believe certain things (even expressed in discussions with the press) about the nature of that investment (Bellingham in particular), and then at the point where they're being asked to pull the trigger, they pull the rug from under him and tell him it's not how he thought it was.

It's no different from Rafa being told the budget isn't for transfers, it's transfers and wages. It's selling Alonso and lining up Silva and Barry, only to be told sorry, the cash isn't there for Silva and Barry, and the medicals cancelled. And we know how people ended up thinking of those owners.

They've got a lot of work to do to repair my trust and I've been supportive of them from day 1. The way Klopp's not been given guidance, communication, or support, and the way he's been led to a situation where he's effectively sacrificed a season with one of the strongest core squads in the game - that's been a last straw type situation for me. They're asleep at the wheel.


It's exactly where I am, they must have lied to the Boss to get him to sign an extension & then the icing on the cake is that those promises must have been solid enough for our players to then go out and openly court Bellingham.

I expect nothing from them now, they aren't even arsed when the Club and Bosses names are dragged through the ud time and time again, silence is all we get.

People laughed when I said that they we being negligent, laughed and accused those of us that were worried of being FSG haters.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:03:27 pm
this summer, imo, is the acid test for FSG.

if we don't get evidence that they are willing to back Klopp as he deserves, they should sell up and move on.

Like multiple summers before, so don't hold your breath.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:04:26 pm
Whether or not Bellingham was ever coming to Liverpool is not the point I'm making. The point I'm making is this one. It's got nothing to do with Bellingham - it's got everything to do with just doing nothing when you should be in constant communication with your manager. 

"Klopp's not been given guidance, communication, or support, and the way he's been led to a situation where he's effectively sacrificed a season with one of the strongest core squads in the game - that's been a last straw type situation for me. They're asleep at the wheel."

Maybe I just haven't finished my morning reading and I missed the article with these quotes from Klopp. Can you kindly share?

I also think there is a cultural difference in that here in the US we don't actually want our owners involved as typically they're morons and just fuck it up. What we do want is for them to hire good people who make the best possible decisions to win and this agreement generally works out as a general manager or coaching job is really hard to get and if you do a really bad job at it typically you're not getting another chance. Are they using the resources that everybody else has as well to put the best team on the field with the highest chance of winning? If they are not, if we avoid the tanking discussion for now, then they get fired and someone else is hired to do that. The owner doesn't step in and handle it himself because he's not a professional sport executive or coach, he probably doesn't have the skill set whatsoever to know what needs to be done and the fans most definitely are not wanting or expecting him to do it as the expectation is that it would even get worse. Usually we want owners to sell because they keep hiring idiots or refuse to fire people that are clearly idiots and things never change.

So this isn't about FSG in or out and it never has been. I don't want to know a single thing about John Henry or Mark Warner or Mike Gordon or Redbird. Nobody is cheering for them. All that should be expected is they hire the best people they can and if those people can't do the job then they find someone else who will. We have more than most, certainly enough to expect better than what was delivered this season. Clearly mistakes were made. Who made those decisions? Are they still here next year? How are things going to change? You're saying the core is now wasted but the core is clearly past it's sell by date and now we're paying for that is the bottom line. Getting Bellingham or Tchouameni would have definitely improved our season but not masked the fact we have probably a 1/3rd of the roster no longer fit for purpose based on the wages they are being paid. That's not even getting into the transfer business as we aren't short on players. In fact we have so many players we seemingly will never run out without getting a single new one. Nat Phillips is still here for gods sake.

If Klopp was really lied to then I'm sure he has cause to expect to be paid out and moved on and then we can have a different discussion. But for now I think it's more that whoever was in the decision making process got it badly wrong and what the plan could have been is no longer possible based on the actual results on the field.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Careful with you reply Roy or he'll put you on ignore.
Re: FSG discussion thread
FSG will need to back klopp otherwise they should go. However any new owner most importantly should be an lfc fan as well as having the money required to compete. DIC would have been perfect at the time as the guy was a die hard season ticket holder. Not sure if there is a lfc version of Jim Radcliffe either.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: daindan on Today at 04:59:26 pm
FSG will need to back klopp otherwise they should go. However any new owner most importantly should be an lfc fan as well as having the money required to compete. DIC would have been perfect at the time as the guy was a die hard season ticket holder. Not sure if there is a lfc version of Jim Radcliffe either.

How many LFC fans do you think there are in the world who right now could afford to own the club outright? Wed be extremely lucky to be getting that in the circumstances.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:02:38 pm
I feel the same, I don't think he was ever coming to Liverpool, despite all his friendship with the captain and Trent people get over-excited on twitter about stuff like this. To me he was a typical Madrid signing. It's a bit like the Mbappe speculation, if we really wanted them we should have signed them before they get up hyped up to the world. 

But its exactly that reason why the club deserves all the kicking its getting.
Re: FSG discussion thread
'Asleep at the wheel' sounds accurate, or perhaps 'eye off the ball'. Their interest, at the moment, seems to extend only to the question of cashing in. Initially, it seemed they were gearing to sell because they believed FFP was missing in action; later, that they opted to remain once the PL twitched into life over Newcastle and Everton. Their minds are concentrated on the timing of optimum profit. It follows that the present is being ignored.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:55:04 pm
Maybe I just haven't finished my morning reading and I missed the article with these quotes from Klopp. Can you kindly share?

What quotes from Klopp? I quoted my own words from an earlier post.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:29:54 pm
What quotes from Klopp? I quoted my own words from an earlier post.

It's replies like this (the one you're replying to, not yours Royhendo) that are stupid and a massive waste of time.

'Show me the exact quotes' i mean fuck me, we've seen a number of press conferences and read articles where Klopp has intimated as such. Just because he hasn't flat out called anything doesn't mean anything

Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:29:54 pm
What quotes from Klopp? I quoted my own words from an earlier post.

Oh. Since it was in quotes but not a quoted post I thought it was something said.

Saving for Bellingham only makes sense if everything else in the squad was fine. It clearly wasn't but I suspect last summer Ward, Klopp and the rest thought it was. So here we are.

Re: FSG discussion thread
I think Dave gets a chocolate hobnob for each post he makes defending his bosses.

The rest of them get those cheap digestives.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:36:04 pm
It's replies like this (the one you're replying to, not yours Royhendo) that are stupid and a massive waste of time.

'Show me the exact quotes' i mean fuck me, we've seen a number of press conferences and read articles where Klopp has intimated as such. Just because he hasn't flat out called anything doesn't mean anything

It's a factual vs. literal interpretation there bucko.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Dave McCoy, in our case 'the owner' is an international 'best of breed' sports management investment vehicle. We're not talking Farhad Moshiri.

The core isn't wasted. We just need a midfield, and we've needed a midfield for arguably two seasons (at least since we let Wijnaldum go). Plug that in, and it all works. You mark my words, on the park, the team will function very nicely next season, and probably better as a result of not getting Bellingham - a happy by-product... but we've wasted a season in the process.

Also you're saying 'lied to'. I'm saying the communication, guidance and support broke down and it led to a misunderstanding. That's just bad management - it's not necessarily deceit. It's a bit of a histrionic misdirection, your reply.
Re: FSG discussion thread
It was me who said that he must have been lied to, strange that he mixed them up though because he cannot see my posts.

Can you Dave  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Thanks for that initial post royhendo. Its pretty close to what I feel. I can forgive a lot, but its increasingly clear they committed the worst offence. They deliberately wasted year/s of Klopp at Liverpool. Negligent, deliberate, no matter. Truth is they dont get how lucky we are to have him. They dont get he is a manager who can and wants to compete at the top all the time. They clipped his wings.

So yeah. Ill never forgive them for that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:40:56 pm
I'll make some noise if you're asking. For me this Bellingham business, when you stop and read into it what everything actually means about how the club's been run (or owned) - it's sickened me. They have the best manager (certainly for Liverpool) in the global game in situ, and they've contrived to create a situation where he's extended based on the promise of major investment, they've allowed him to believe certain things (even expressed in discussions with the press) about the nature of that investment (Bellingham in particular), and then at the point where they're being asked to pull the trigger, they pull the rug from under him and tell him it's not how he thought it was.

It's no different from Rafa being told the budget isn't for transfers, it's transfers and wages. It's selling Alonso and lining up Silva and Barry, only to be told sorry, the cash isn't there for Silva and Barry, and the medicals cancelled. And we know how people ended up thinking of those owners.

They've got a lot of work to do to repair my trust and I've been supportive of them from day 1. The way Klopp's not been given guidance, communication, or support, and the way he's been led to a situation where he's effectively sacrificed a season with one of the strongest core squads in the game - that's been a last straw type situation for me. They're asleep at the wheel.

Good post, spot on
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 05:45:10 pm
Thanks for that initial post royhendo. Its pretty close to what I feel. I can forgive a lot, but its increasingly clear they committed the worst offence. They deliberately wasted year/s of Klopp at Liverpool. Negligent, deliberate, no matter. Truth is they dont get how lucky we are to have him. They dont get he is a manager who can and wants to compete at the top all the time. They clipped his wings.

So yeah. Ill never forgive them for that.


They don't get how lucky they were to get us either.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:13:47 pm
'Asleep at the wheel' sounds accurate, or perhaps 'eye off the ball'. Their interest, at the moment, seems to extend only to the question of cashing in. Initially, it seemed they were gearing to sell because they believed FFP was missing in action; later, that they opted to remain once the PL twitched into life over Newcastle and Everton. Their minds are concentrated on the timing of optimum profit. It follows that the present is being ignored.

The irony is that signing maybe two fit midfield bodies last summer (even one) theyd have boosted the value of their investment. As it stands theyve weakened it and allowed a schism to develop behind the scenes at The AXA in the area where supposedly we kept the secret sauce. All in the absence of a leader who had things working well on a collegiate and consensus basis according to the obsequious press we were getting from the Mel Reddys of the world.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:42:46 pm
Dave McCoy, in our case 'the owner' is an international 'best of breed' sports management investment vehicle. We're not talking Farhad Moshiri.

The core isn't wasted. We just need a midfield, and we've needed a midfield for arguably two seasons (at least since we let Wijnaldum go). Plug that in, and it all works. You mark my words, on the park, the team will function very nicely next season, and probably better as a result of not getting Bellingham - a happy by-product... but we've wasted a season in the process.

Also you're saying 'lied to'. I'm saying the communication, guidance and support broke down and it led to a misunderstanding. That's just bad management - it's not necessarily deceit. It's a bit of a histrionic misdirection, your reply.

Whether its FSG or Moshiri it's still the same principle. None of them have played or managed any of these sports at a high level. FSG's success with the Red Sox was because they hired good people and let them run the franchise. FSG's success with LFC is because they hired good people and let them run the franchise. I don't know or care about how they are doing with the Penguins but I would hazard a guess that if the Penguins win a Stanley Cup it's not going to be because John Henry was on the bench directing strategy of the forecheck but because they got the best coach and GM they could and let them make those decisions.

Moshiri was always doomed to fail because he's a stooge for an Oligarch but if he had hired good people and let them run Everton they probably wouldn't be as badly screwed as they are now. Clearly he was never capable of doing so and whether in the UK or US both sets of fans would be right in wanting him out as an owner for never realizing this fact that he's a terrible owner who shouldn't be making decisions.

Now if you want to say that FSG should know better than Moshiri then I 100% agree with you which is why I am saying and have been saying that more scrutiny should be on Edwards, Ward, and the rest of the recruitment/contract team as to why all of these decisions were made and who was making them. They clearly shouldn't be doing so any further and if FSG can't recognize that then they too are the problem at that point. Obviously Ward is already out the door but it is a bizarre situation where seemingly he's still going to guide our Summer window. Why? If the only person that ever speaks is Klopp then that does everyone a disservice. Hopefully it changes sooner over there where there is more access and accountability for the organization as a whole.

Of course the team would be great with a midfield next year but the problem here is assuming the people we get are an actual fit and are at the level needed. I don't think it's fair to say that our recent transfer business gives 100% confidence that will be the case. And if it's not then you have the other depth issues as we're seeing now due to having to cover up for that issue.

I think it's just splitting hairs at that point as far as lied vs. miscommunicated. I concede your point though.
Re: FSG discussion thread
I should apologise all btw cos Im in a very bad mood about this bollocks. Plus Im gonna lose my bile duct.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:39:14 pm
It's a factual vs. literal interpretation there bucko.

Yeah and a massive waste of time on a discussion forum if we're taking things in a literal sense
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:03:38 pm
I should apologise all btw cos Im in a very bad mood about this bollocks. Plus Im gonna lose my bile duct.

You had a delayed reaction. The fume has subsided from a few weeks ago.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:44:47 pm
It was me who said that he must have been lied to, strange that he mixed them up though because he cannot see my posts.

Can you Dave  ;D

Dave? Just what do you think you are doing, Dave?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:44:47 pm
It was me who said that he must have been lied to, strange that he mixed them up though because he cannot see my posts.

Can you Dave  ;D

He can't see if you've been ignored. I'll help get your message out to a wider audience
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:21:50 pm
He can't see if you've been ignored. I'll help get your message out to a wider audience

No, but WAP is just reinforcing how good of a decision it was since it was Roy who pointed out he didn't say he lied which I conceded. Good try by him though, maybe next time.

Edit: And honestly to be 100% clear, WAP used kids getting shot in the US as a talking point so he's dirt in my eyes. I'll never take him off ignore and will never willingly read anything he writes.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:26:59 pm
No, but WAP is just reinforcing how good of a decision it was since it was Roy who pointed out he didn't say he lied which I conceded. Good try by him though, maybe next time.

Edit: And honestly to be 100% clear, WAP used kids getting shot in the US as a talking point so he's dirt in my eyes. I'll never take him off ignore and will never willingly read anything he writes.

Everyone likes a WAP surely?
Re: FSG discussion thread
We all know that you read every post Dave, it's your job after all.

Not sure wtf you're talking about with regards to the states. I am against the murder of kids though.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 06:43:50 pm
Everyone likes a WAP surely?

 ;D

Tired to find a gif but  :mindblown
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:44:07 pm
We all know that you read every post Dave, it's your job after all.

Not sure wtf you're talking about with regards to the states. I am against the murder of kids though.


He can't see you WAP. Though I won't intrude on his desire not to see your posts after this
