I'll make some noise if you're asking. For me this Bellingham business, when you stop and read into it what everything actually means about how the club's been run (or owned) - it's sickened me. They have the best manager (certainly for Liverpool) in the global game in situ, and they've contrived to create a situation where he's extended based on the promise of major investment, they've allowed him to believe certain things (even expressed in discussions with the press) about the nature of that investment (Bellingham in particular), and then at the point where they're being asked to pull the trigger, they pull the rug from under him and tell him it's not how he thought it was.



It's no different from Rafa being told the budget isn't for transfers, it's transfers and wages. It's selling Alonso and lining up Silva and Barry, only to be told sorry, the cash isn't there for Silva and Barry, and the medicals cancelled. And we know how people ended up thinking of those owners.



They've got a lot of work to do to repair my trust and I've been supportive of them from day 1. The way Klopp's not been given guidance, communication, or support, and the way he's been led to a situation where he's effectively sacrificed a season with one of the strongest core squads in the game - that's been a last straw type situation for me. They're asleep at the wheel.