FSG discussion thread

Aldo1988

Re: FSG discussion thread
April 29, 2023, 08:38:46 pm
When they spend big this summer, the haters will win either way.  It'll be "They should have spent big in the summer of 2019" or something like that.  They'll totally for get about how they said FSG we mingebags who never pent a penny of their own money.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

T.Mills

Re: FSG discussion thread
April 29, 2023, 09:18:07 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on April 29, 2023, 08:38:46 pm
When they spend big this summer, the haters will win either way.  It'll be "They should have spent big in the summer of 2019" or something like that.  They'll totally for get about how they said FSG we mingebags who never pent a penny of their own money.

Give it a rest ffs!
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: FSG discussion thread
April 29, 2023, 11:33:14 pm
Quote from: Jookie on April 29, 2023, 03:50:15 pm
Absolutely.

So what you want FSG to do is to take out loans against the current value of the club to fund short term transfer spend?

Thats in essence what Arsenal and Spurs have done.

Its definitely a viable option. Particularly if you view Klopps current contract as a ticking clock.

Thats more an issue with FSG being risk averse rather than spending their own money on top of a self sustaining model.

All thats fair in my opinion. Be more risky and bank on future revenues to makes loans manageable and not impactful further down the line. Maybe thats what Klopp was saying when he wanted to take more risks. Maybe it was another type of risk. People have conflated that Klopp comment with spending more money when it may not necessarily have meant that. Maybe just spend the money on riskier things. Or take out loans.

Looking at filed financial accounts, Liverpool and Spurs operate in similar ways, the owners dont put in money for operating, transfer, wages purposes.  With ManU, thats pretty unique in the PL.

Arsenal have abandoned that in recent seasons, Kroenke blinked first in the pursuit of glory, by starting to pump in £100ms of his US money effectively for players Arsenal wouldnt otherwise have afforded.  Without that they couldnt have funded White, Jesus, Partey and Odegaard, and would be nowhere near the summit.  UEFA reportedly put Arsenal on their FFP watchlist. 
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: FSG discussion thread
April 29, 2023, 11:59:33 pm
I've always wanted to be like Spurs.
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: FSG discussion thread
April 30, 2023, 12:11:08 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 29, 2023, 11:59:33 pm
I've always wanted to be like Spurs.

All the times you put pressure on Mumm-Ra in the States thread?  ;D
redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
April 30, 2023, 08:33:06 am
I've asked this in various ways (I'm not sure if anyone can answer )

But is what the club spend the MAXIMUM it can spend without taking on any additional debt?

Is that what we are saying here?

Prize money, tv money going up, more sponsors with better deals....none of that matters because it all goes back into higher wages right? And the 30/40m net per season since FSG came is the best we can do without loans.
royhendo

Re: FSG discussion thread
April 30, 2023, 08:47:48 am
Just look back at the accounts. :wave
Aldo1988

Re: FSG discussion thread
April 30, 2023, 12:48:38 pm
Quote from: T.Mills on April 29, 2023, 09:18:07 pm
Give it a rest ffs!

What's your excuse going to be when they fork out? 
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: FSG discussion thread
April 30, 2023, 01:09:14 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on April 30, 2023, 12:48:38 pm
What's your excuse going to be when they fork out? 

Did not take the road less traveled?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
April 30, 2023, 01:10:46 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on April 30, 2023, 12:48:38 pm
What's your excuse going to be when they fork out? 

What's your excuse going to be when they don't?
Aldo1988

Re: FSG discussion thread
April 30, 2023, 01:18:27 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 30, 2023, 01:10:46 pm
What's your excuse going to be when they don't?

I won't need one as they are going to spend.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
April 30, 2023, 01:31:42 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on April 30, 2023, 01:18:27 pm
I won't need one as they are going to spend.

How much? Because of course they'll spend some. But "some" isn't going to be enough.

So what are you expecting them to spend?
Aldo1988

Re: FSG discussion thread
April 30, 2023, 01:34:24 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 30, 2023, 01:31:42 pm
How much? Because of course they'll spend some. But "some" isn't going to be enough.

So what are you expecting them to spend?

What ever Jurgen asks for...

"You have to bring in the right players and build a new team. This team wrote a sensational story and now we start a new one, thats it.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
April 30, 2023, 01:57:51 pm
Some of you fuckers believe evrey single negative story about the club but are Arsene Wenger when his players commit a foul when it's not a negative story.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
April 30, 2023, 02:02:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 30, 2023, 01:57:51 pm
Some of you fuckers believe evrey single negative story about the club but are Arsene Wenger when his players commit a foul when it's not a negative story.

Pfft. Everyone thinks they have the prettiest wife at home
deanloco9

Re: FSG discussion thread
May 1, 2023, 10:44:35 am
More FSG OUT banners with a plane yesterday, did see them mention the Red Sox and Penguins too
Aldo1988

Re: FSG discussion thread
May 1, 2023, 10:54:10 am
Quote from: deanloco9 on May  1, 2023, 10:44:35 am
More FSG OUT banners with a plane yesterday, did see them mention the Red Sox and Penguins too

Was embarrassing, what a waste of money.
redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
May 1, 2023, 11:21:21 am
Quote from: royhendo on April 30, 2023, 08:47:48 am
Just look back at the accounts. :wave

Ffs I want all the answers spoon fed to me!
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:11:19 pm
Liverpool the fourth most valuable football club in world football.

https://twitter.com/Sportico

newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:53:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:11:19 pm
Liverpool the fourth most valuable football club in world football.

https://twitter.com/Sportico



Pretty chart...but means almost nothing, right?


Ok - to be fair, I did have Roma in my fantasy owner's league...so this does hurt.
Aldo1988

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:57:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:11:19 pm
Liverpool the fourth most valuable football club in world football.

https://twitter.com/Sportico



So this chart is how valuable we are if FSG were to sell up.
lionel_messias

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:57:19 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on April 29, 2023, 08:38:46 pm
When they spend big this summer, the haters will win either way.  It'll be "They should have spent big in the summer of 2019" or something like that.  They'll totally for get about how they said FSG we mingebags who never pent a penny of their own money.


Certainly of lot of pent up frustration from our fans.


Especially when we see Jude Bellingham turn out in Madrid white.
Alf

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:16:08 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 29, 2023, 11:59:33 pm
I've always wanted to be like Spurs.

We were in the 93rd minute on Sunday, fortunately Jota went up the other end and put that to bed.
ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:20:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:11:19 pm
Liverpool the fourth most valuable football club in world football.

https://twitter.com/Sportico



Barcelona with their money problems how
Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:23:40 pm
Maybe the real Tchouameni and Bellingham midfield is the friends we made along the way.
Knight

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 03:25:18 pm
Good discussion over the past couple of pages all, I feel like I've got a better sense now. Seems to me that COVID AND us paying for the infrastructure improvements that increase the value of the asset have screwed us. Take out COVID AND the £240 million we've spent on infrastructure and we'd have had enough money to sustain the success. As it is, especially with some dubious decisions taken on new contracts and failing to get money in transfer fees, we simply haven't had enough money to do what we needed to do.
