Good discussion over the past couple of pages all, I feel like I've got a better sense now. Seems to me that COVID AND us paying for the infrastructure improvements that increase the value of the asset have screwed us. Take out COVID AND the £240 million we've spent on infrastructure and we'd have had enough money to sustain the success. As it is, especially with some dubious decisions taken on new contracts and failing to get money in transfer fees, we simply haven't had enough money to do what we needed to do.