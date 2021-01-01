« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13240
When they spend big this summer, the haters will win either way.  It'll be "They should have spent big in the summer of 2019" or something like that.  They'll totally for get about how they said FSG we mingebags who never pent a penny of their own money.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13241
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 08:38:46 pm
When they spend big this summer, the haters will win either way.  It'll be "They should have spent big in the summer of 2019" or something like that.  They'll totally for get about how they said FSG we mingebags who never pent a penny of their own money.

Give it a rest ffs!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13242
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:50:15 pm
Absolutely.

So what you want FSG to do is to take out loans against the current value of the club to fund short term transfer spend?

Thats in essence what Arsenal and Spurs have done.

Its definitely a viable option. Particularly if you view Klopps current contract as a ticking clock.

Thats more an issue with FSG being risk averse rather than spending their own money on top of a self sustaining model.

All thats fair in my opinion. Be more risky and bank on future revenues to makes loans manageable and not impactful further down the line. Maybe thats what Klopp was saying when he wanted to take more risks. Maybe it was another type of risk. People have conflated that Klopp comment with spending more money when it may not necessarily have meant that. Maybe just spend the money on riskier things. Or take out loans.

Looking at filed financial accounts, Liverpool and Spurs operate in similar ways, the owners dont put in money for operating, transfer, wages purposes.  With ManU, thats pretty unique in the PL.

Arsenal have abandoned that in recent seasons, Kroenke blinked first in the pursuit of glory, by starting to pump in £100ms of his US money effectively for players Arsenal wouldnt otherwise have afforded.  Without that they couldnt have funded White, Jesus, Partey and Odegaard, and would be nowhere near the summit.  UEFA reportedly put Arsenal on their FFP watchlist. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13243
I've always wanted to be like Spurs.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13244
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:59:33 pm
I've always wanted to be like Spurs.

All the times you put pressure on Mumm-Ra in the States thread?  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13245
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:11:08 am
All the times you put pressure on Mumm-Ra in the States thread?  ;D

I meant that I'd love a huge cock that's big enough to see from a thousand metres away.

Had to add the last part because I trust none of you. ;)
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13246
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13247
Remember when we broke the world record transfers for goalkeepers and centre backs?  Compare those time to now, get used to it, we can't compete with the oil states.
