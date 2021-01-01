Absolutely.



So what you want FSG to do is to take out loans against the current value of the club to fund short term transfer spend?



Thats in essence what Arsenal and Spurs have done.



Its definitely a viable option. Particularly if you view Klopps current contract as a ticking clock.



Thats more an issue with FSG being risk averse rather than spending their own money on top of a self sustaining model.



All thats fair in my opinion. Be more risky and bank on future revenues to makes loans manageable and not impactful further down the line. Maybe thats what Klopp was saying when he wanted to take more risks. Maybe it was another type of risk. People have conflated that Klopp comment with spending more money when it may not necessarily have meant that. Maybe just spend the money on riskier things. Or take out loans.



Looking at filed financial accounts, Liverpool and Spurs operate in similar ways, the owners dont put in money for operating, transfer, wages purposes. With ManU, thats pretty unique in the PL.Arsenal have abandoned that in recent seasons, Kroenke blinked first in the pursuit of glory, by starting to pump in £100ms of his US money effectively for players Arsenal wouldnt otherwise have afforded. Without that they couldnt have funded White, Jesus, Partey and Odegaard, and would be nowhere near the summit. UEFA reportedly put Arsenal on their FFP watchlist.