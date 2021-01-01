Our recruitment is good.
If we had done a better job turning over the squad, the money may have been available to recruit a few more quality players.
If I remember correctly, were there not 30 million + offers for the likes of Cube and Origi after the CL win? What was the thinking there?
Instead, player after player sticks around to leave on a free. Taking up wages and a roster slot. Apparently there were no acceptable bids for Can, Gini, Keita, Ox, Philips, etc?
For a club that aspires to pay their way, just sticking an overinflated price on a player, and refusing to budge, is not very smart.
Markets 101: The seller does not determine the price at which a transaction occurs. The buyer does.
Surprised Henry allowed this to happen.