FSG discussion thread

Redman78

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:28:51 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:20:42 pm
And how much more is our turnover compared to Villas ?

Conveniently ignored?
kasperoff

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:41:38 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:30:56 am
The frustrating thing for me is our signings are pretty damn good when we do spend so I wish FSG would take a few more risks and provide a bit more money than do. Provide some more money so we can sign good players and then reap the rewards with consistent CL qualification and winning trophies which in turn increases revenue.

I still maintain they are good owners in the grand scheme of things, and in comparison to pretty much any other alternative. They just need to spend a bit more money.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:42:51 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 04:28:51 pm
Conveniently ignored?


Probably not comparable.
Jookie

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:43:10 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 04:11:15 pm
They always have to take a decent chunk of the blame though, they employ everyone at the club at the end of the day. Everything that happens here is ultimately 'their' decision - whether that's Klopp having 'too much power' or some other headline grabbing stuff, or if our analytics department isn't working as it should, or how they choose to fund the squad/infrastructure.

I agree about this. They are wholly responsible for the clubs operations and who they employ to make certain decisions.

When things are going well then they take the credit (along with the people they employ). When things don't go so well they take the blame. More importantly they also have the responsibility to either make changes (or not) or change approach (or not). That could be in investment but equally it could be in the people they employ. And then the strategic decisions the people they employ make (probably independent somewhat from the owners). That's how it works in most businesses.

Whilst they are ultimately responsible for the club, the position I find difficult is that they are solely responsible for the current squad composition. There's a lot of people employed by the club who have input to how the assigned funds are allocated. Is it all related to available funds? Is it related to how those funds have been allocated? How do you proportion those areas in term of impact? I personally find it hard though both probably play a role.
Draex

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:47:52 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:20:42 pm
And how much more is our turnover compared to Villas ?

Profit before tax was £7.5m - Liverpool
£0.4m profit before taxation - Aston Villa

Guess we could have spent that extra £7.1mil on something.

We all still await with baited breath you actually saying which current owners you'd prefer at the club.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:48:52 pm
Does that include our payments for the stands ? Plus it is false economy if we don't qualify for the CL,isn't it ?


And you're only waiting because you've obviously not read my posts.
Red Beret

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:51:24 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:17:10 pm
I think Villa would be a comparison.
They spend quite a bit.
If we could spend an extra 50-60m a season it would mean one extra player in meaning not as much catching up to do.
People are not looking for us to spend like Chelsea or Man Utd.
Just a few more signings like Gakpo, Konate, Diaz but in midfield over the last 2-3 years rather than keep injury prone midfield players.

I think people are confusing "spending" with "winning", though. When people say, "we should be spending more money", what they really mean is "we should be winning trophies every year".

They might not expect us to spend like City, Chelsea or United, but they certainly expect us to be winning trophies like they have in recent years.
royhendo

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:51:31 pm
Who's 'you'?
Draex

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:52:08 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:48:52 pm
Does that include our payments for the stands ? Plus it is false economy if we don't qualify for the CL,isn't it ?


And you're only waiting because you've obviously not read my posts.

That's what money both clubs have left at the end of the day based on the last accounts. Beyond that it's about the owners investing their own money into the club or taking on more debt to fund transfers, which we know FSG won't do.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:55:52 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:52:08 pm
That's what money both clubs have left at the end of the day based on the last accounts. Beyond that it's about the owners investing their own money into the club or taking on more debt to fund transfers, which we know FSG won't do.

Or taking on "debt" to sustain our position,we would end up owing ourselves if they'd dip into the group funds.

How much was the Club worth when they bought us & how much is it worth now ?

The whole point of being part of a group is that we're able to compete,at least that's what people said at the time.

But fuck it,I'm sick of talking about it,I just get pissed off when people act like their the bees knees & couldn't possibly do more than they currently are,it's was bullshit last year and it'll be bullshit next year.
Draex

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 05:03:28 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:55:52 pm
Or taking on "debt" to sustain our position,we would end up owing ourselves if they'd dip into the group funds.

How much was the Club worth when they bought us & how much is it worth now ?

The whole point of being part of a group is that we're able to compete,at least that's what people said at the time.

But fuck it,I'm sick of talking about it,I just get pissed off when people act like their the bees knees & couldn't possibly do more than they currently are,it's was bullshit last year and it'll be bullshit next year.

Personally I've not seen anyone saying they are the bees knees, I think most accept they would love the owners to money in and take more risks (the center back situation etc.) however the general view I see is the alternatives beyond a self sustainable model is something most find at odds with their very moral fiber.

In my opinion the likes of City, PSG, Chelsea etc. Have skewed what makes good owners, in a world where the sportswashers never existed FSG would be talked about as the pinnacle of ownership having overseen a period of dominance under Klopp (he is very important for sure) similar to Fergie and us in the 70/80s.

Self sustainability should be viable but v's the cheat clubs it's not. It's a miracle (danke Jurgen) we've actually won trophies in an era dominated by the cheats.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 05:04:52 pm
Ignore the blood merchants.
The G in Gerrard

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:13:36 pm
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 11:35:36 am
We are a million miles away from our FFP limits. If we had just signed one additional player each window we wouldn't be in this position. We now need atleast 4 new faces, and every selling club knows that too.
What's our FFP limits?

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:12:51 am
FSG just let themselves down by never going the extra mile or just doing the bear minimum. We're always 1 or 2 signings short of what we need every year which catches up with you. An extra 40 million a year on signings - on average - wouldn't have bankrupted us in the last 4 years.

I don't want or expect Chelsea style spending or a state takeover.
Do we have an "extra 40 million" in their business model?
FLRed67

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:14:23 pm
Our recruitment is good.

If we had done a better job turning over the squad, the money may have been available to recruit a few more quality players.

If I remember correctly, were there not 30 million + offers for the likes of Cube and Origi after the CL win? What was the thinking there?

Instead, player after player sticks around to leave on a free. Taking up wages and a roster slot. Apparently there were no acceptable bids for Can, Gini, Keita, Ox, Philips, etc?

For a club that aspires to pay their way, just sticking an overinflated price on a player, and refusing to budge, is not very smart.

Markets 101: The seller does not determine the price at which a  transaction occurs. The buyer does.

Surprised Henry allowed this to happen.
Caston

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:41:46 pm
Mods Ugarte unlock the transfer thread
LFCTikiTaka

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:34:20 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:40:09 pm
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 07:34:20 pm
Pre Gakpo it was over £300m
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/financial-fair-play-rules-mean-25426611.amp

That just makes me a little sick

Quote
Financial Fair Play rules mean Liverpool could spend more money than any Premier League rival next summer

Liverpool are likely to have the greatest headroom when it comes to Financial Fair Play
Hysterical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:43:03 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:47:13 am
Villa are far from a comparable club to us.

Equally what are Villa doing that is different to what is happening at the elite European clubs I listed? If that's perceived as a  potential ownership model that isn't replicated at top clubs, what may be the reasons why?

I'm naive to Villa's ownership model and how it would trnslate to a club that's 3 or 4 times bigger (financially).

The comparison is said multiple times in the thread - the proposition is that the villa owner practices footballing philantrophy and puts his own money in, which is something many want.

But yes, not comparable nor elite.

The only comparative is fan ownership either by the masses or by a fan. Not sure whether thats plausible
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm
In a way, its really sad that Jookie, who in my view is up there with the most sensible and balanced posters on here, has had to reiterate the old challenge that many others have put forward. But hes articulated it better than I ever have.

Ive always gone down the route of how much (extra spending) is enough, and who would fund it if they know theyre ultimately competing with unlimited funds. But by asking which ownership model people would prefer hes really pushing people for an answer.

When the best we get is Villa, then it becomes laughable. Theyre deficit spending, so how long will the owners continue to fund those losses?

There is an argument about whether we should fund long term assets with short term loans, and that is a valid debate. But we are running with a wage bill thats approaching double the turnover of some of the clubs thrown about as clubs that are spending more than us.

Edit : just read the post above. Classic example of the clueless drivel thats driving decent posters away.
Putting own money in is an extremely limited strategy when competing with unlimited funds.
Aldo1988

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:50:28 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:40:09 pm
That just makes me a little sick

They will spend big this summer, you heard it first (or maybe second) here!
blert596

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:11:09 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:40:09 pm
That just makes me a little sick


But imagine just how big our pot would be the year after if we dont spend it next year.

Thats gonna be our year.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm


Edit : just read the post above. Classic example of the clueless drivel thats driving decent posters away.
Putting own money in is an extremely limited strategy when competing with unlimited funds.


Yes everyone who doesn't think like you is spouting drivel,the boss is a twat for thinking that we should take more risks & the author of the article TikiTaka posted is also clueless.

So far they've seen their small investment hit a high of £4b+
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:00:38 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:11:09 pm
But imagine just how big our pot would be the year after if we dont spend it next year.

Thats gonna be our year.

Please don't  ;D I've been saying that every summer since we spent the Phil money.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:13:04 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm

Yes everyone who doesn't think like you is spouting drivel,the boss is a twat for thinking that we should take more risks & the author of the article TikiTaka posted is also clueless.

So far they've seen their small investment hit a high of £4b+
I actually said in my post that theres a discussion about how FSG use short term money to pay for long term assets, but you ignore that to quote the bit of my post that commented on the tedious shite about the likes of Villas owners spending money.

If people stopped all this utter shite about certain clubs appearing to spend more when its clearly unsustainable, we might end up with a decent debate about what Jookies been talking about.

Which is, which current group of owners would be better for us than FSG?
Hysterical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:17:32 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm
In a way, its really sad that Jookie, who in my view is up there with the most sensible and balanced posters on here, has had to reiterate the old challenge that many others have put forward. But hes articulated it better than I ever have.

Ive always gone down the route of how much (extra spending) is enough, and who would fund it if they know theyre ultimately competing with unlimited funds. But by asking which ownership model people would prefer hes really pushing people for an answer.

When the best we get is Villa, then it becomes laughable. Theyre deficit spending, so how long will the owners continue to fund those losses?

There is an argument about whether we should fund long term assets with short term loans, and that is a valid debate. But we are running with a wage bill thats approaching double the turnover of some of the clubs thrown about as clubs that are spending more than us.

Edit : just read the post above. Classic example of the clueless drivel thats driving decent posters away.
Putting own money in is an extremely limited strategy when competing with unlimited funds.

Excuse me for summarising the position held by certain posters re: Villa that has surfaced multiple times in this thread  Ive never said I want a villa style ownership in fact I find the criticism of FSG by certain posters to be a wee bit OTT 

Ive also said multiple times, and I maintain, that top level sport and football in particular is the only forum whereby people expect others to spend their own money for the formers gratification, and getting angry should that not happen to their satisfaction. Its a social phenomenon worth studying 
Hysterical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:25:40 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm
In a way, its really sad that Jookie, who in my view is up there with the most sensible and balanced posters on here, has had to reiterate the old challenge that many others have put forward. But hes articulated it better than I ever have.

Ive always gone down the route of how much (extra spending) is enough, and who would fund it if they know theyre ultimately competing with unlimited funds. But by asking which ownership model people would prefer hes really pushing people for an answer.

When the best we get is Villa, then it becomes laughable. Theyre deficit spending, so how long will the owners continue to fund those losses?

There is an argument about whether we should fund long term assets with short term loans, and that is a valid debate. But we are running with a wage bill thats approaching double the turnover of some of the clubs thrown about as clubs that are spending more than us.

Edit : just read the post above. Classic example of the clueless drivel thats driving decent posters away.
Putting own money in is an extremely limited strategy when competing with unlimited funds.

And surely the answer to your question is, and I paraphrase and amalgamate five distinct points of view in this -

They should fund it until they cannot anymore, if not they are not backing the Boss, or else they should sell up and fuck off the mingebag c*nts because why are they buying superyachts when they havent bought a MFer?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:35:18 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:13:04 am
I actually said in my post that theres a discussion about how FSG use short term money to pay for long term assets, but you ignore that to quote the bit of my post that commented on the tedious shite about the likes of Villas owners spending money.

If people stopped all this utter shite about certain clubs appearing to spend more when its clearly unsustainable, we might end up with a decent debate about what Jookies been talking about.

Which is, which current group of owners would be better for us than FSG?

I've said many times that I would prefer them to stay so long as they wake up to what is happening.

But you have obviously ignored that part of my posts (plural as I always say that) and just posted some tedious shit of your own.

The biggest problem is that they decided that transfers were not important as they were upgrading the stadium,when they should've paid for that through the group funds.

We're also no where near breaking FFP,which just makes it all the more infuriating.
