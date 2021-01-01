They always have to take a decent chunk of the blame though, they employ everyone at the club at the end of the day. Everything that happens here is ultimately 'their' decision - whether that's Klopp having 'too much power' or some other headline grabbing stuff, or if our analytics department isn't working as it should, or how they choose to fund the squad/infrastructure.



I agree about this. They are wholly responsible for the clubs operations and who they employ to make certain decisions.When things are going well then they take the credit (along with the people they employ). When things don't go so well they take the blame. More importantly they also have the responsibility to either make changes (or not) or change approach (or not). That could be in investment but equally it could be in the people they employ. And then the strategic decisions the people they employ make (probably independent somewhat from the owners). That's how it works in most businesses.Whilst they are ultimately responsible for the club, the position I find difficult is that they are solely responsible for the current squad composition. There's a lot of people employed by the club who have input to how the assigned funds are allocated. Is it all related to available funds? Is it related to how those funds have been allocated? How do you proportion those areas in term of impact? I personally find it hard though both probably play a role.