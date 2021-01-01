« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13160 on: Today at 10:58:20 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 10:35:05 am
People would say Villa as an example really soon

But your post, I agree with.

Bring back Purslow.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

The G in Gerrard

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13161 on: Today at 11:04:12 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:53:30 am
A lot of 'fans' were disappointed when Qatar weren't interested in us.
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:54:20 am
Yes, but they'll never admit it.

Also, I bet a load of Twitter 'Fans' are begging for the Qataris to take over.
Yep. Easy option is to blame FSG because they don't want to admit it, they want spending and don't care who does it.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13162 on: Today at 11:12:51 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:04:12 am
Yep. Easy option is to blame FSG because they don't want to admit it, they want spending and don't care who does it.

FSG just let themselves down by never going the extra mile or just doing the bear minimum. We're always 1 or 2 signings short of what we need every year which catches up with you. An extra 40 million a year on signings - on average - wouldn't have bankrupted us in the last 4 years.

I don't want or expect Chelsea style spending or a state takeover.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Caston

  Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13163 on: Today at 11:30:56 am
The frustrating thing for me is our signings are pretty damn good when we do spend so I wish FSG would take a few more risks and provide a bit more money than do. Provide some more money so we can sign good players and then reap the rewards with consistent CL qualification and winning trophies which in turn increases revenue.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13164 on: Today at 11:33:52 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:30:56 am
The frustrating thing for me is our signings are pretty damn good when we do spend so I wish FSG would take a few more risks and provide a bit more money than do. Provide some more money so we can sign good players and then reap the rewards with consistent CL qualification and winning trophies which in turn increases revenue.

Not spending just leads to having to spend more in the long run, both to catch up and to replace ageing players.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

LFCTikiTaka

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13165 on: Today at 11:35:36 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:04:12 am
Yep. Easy option is to blame FSG because they don't want to admit it, they want spending and don't care who does it.

We are a million miles away from our FFP limits. If we had just signed one additional player each window we wouldn't be in this position. We now need atleast 4 new faces, and every selling club knows that too.
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13166 on: Today at 11:39:01 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:33:52 am
Not spending just leads to having to spend more in the long run, both to catch up and to replace ageing players.
The truth to this is glaringly obvious. It's false economy to skimp on maintenance and improvement because it always catches you up eventually and costs you even more in the longer term.

Of course, spending has to be sensible and the money well spent. But it still has to be spent. This has always been the case too. It's not just now in the age of greed that it applies.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Caston

  Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13167 on: Today at 11:43:00 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:33:52 am
Not spending just leads to having to spend more in the long run, both to catch up and to replace ageing players.

Exactly. But I dont think they are ever going to change unfortunately.
Jookie

  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13168 on: Today at 11:47:13 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 10:35:05 am
People would say Villa as an example really soon

But your post, I agree with.

Villa are far from a comparable club to us.

Equally what are Villa doing that is different to what is happening at the elite European clubs I listed? If that's perceived as a  potential ownership model that isn't replicated at top clubs, what may be the reasons why?

I'm naive to Villa's ownership model and how it would trnslate to a club that's 3 or 4 times bigger (financially).
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

PaulF

  -.-- -. .-- .-
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13169 on: Today at 11:48:46 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:30:56 am
Provide some more money so we can sign good players and then reap the rewards with consistent CL qualification and winning trophies which in turn increases revenue.
I think that was their original plan.  But with City doing what city do, that plan is worthless.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

PaulF

  -.-- -. .-- .-
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13170 on: Today at 11:50:20 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:47:13 am
Villa are far from a comparable club to us.

Equally what are Villa doing that is different to what is happening at the elite European clubs I listed? If that's perceived as a  potential ownership model that isn't replicated at top clubs, what may be the reasons why?

I'm naive to Villa's ownership model and how it would trnslate to a club that's 3 or 4 times bigger (financially).

They've just hit a sweet spot with a good manager, getting the most out of his players.
It's like holding up Southampton or Brighton's latest unearthed gem and saying what are we doing wrong.
Villa are just getting lucky at the moment. It'll be someone else in a couple of seasons' time.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Aldo1988

  Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13171 on: Today at 11:53:15 am
I think they are going to spend big this summer (they have to), bigger than they've ever done without having to sell big.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13172 on: Today at 11:56:43 am
When people say "ambitious owners" what they really mean are owners who spend money like it's going out of fashion.

Todd Bohley is apparently ambitious. The Red Mancs never seem to stop spending money.  Moshiri is ambitious to the point of risking Everton's entire existence.

Spending without planning or vision is useless. I agree FSG have been overly cautious, but lets face it - people want to turn back the clock to the 80s where Liverpool was winning everything, all the time. That's not going to happen as long as City run rampant and unchecked. And the only way to win like City is to BECOME like City.

I'm personally not having that.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13173 on: Today at 11:58:16 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:12:51 am
FSG just let themselves down by never going the extra mile or just doing the bear minimum.

Maybe they're bi-polar...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Jookie

  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13174 on: Today at 11:59:24 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:12:51 am
FSG just let themselves down by never going the extra mile or just doing the bear minimum. We're always 1 or 2 signings short of what we need every year which catches up with you. An extra 40 million a year on signings - on average - wouldn't have bankrupted us in the last 4 years.

I don't want or expect Chelsea style spending or a state takeover.

Going that extra mile each year (financially) sounds a bit like the Juventus model. Like getting Ronaldo to push them over the edge in terms of CL. Letting the wage:revenue ratio creep up and up over the 70% dignity mark whilst making additional signings just to keep pace with wealthier clubs. Doing all this light of significant lost finances due to Covid-19 pandemic.

I'm being facetious to a degree. Juventus and their model is different than ours. But your ambition of 40M extra spend each year quickly adds up.

I think the biggest criticism of FSG is not underwriting the infrastructure spend, as allowed by FFP, and therefore freeing up money for spend on squad (fees and wages). They could have justified the additional spend throuhg the partial sale to RedBird and the profit they leveraged  through owning the club.

The issue with the above is that they have no obligation to do so and have never promised they'd do anything like this. They've pretty much stuck to what they said at the start -  grow revenues, re-develop Anfield and be a self sustaining club.

Additionally, are there any of the comparable club's ownership models where the owners have under written significant infrastructure improvements without being owned by a state or oligarch?

Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13175 on: Today at 12:00:10 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:53:15 am
I think they are going to spend big this summer (they have to), bigger than they've ever done without having to sell big.

They're certainly under more pressure then ever before to do so. This season proves that it doesn't take much to get left behind. Equally, investing significantly in the right areas with the current coaching staff and there's no reason we're not back to the level we have been previously. Might take a couple of seasons due to the age of some of the senior, more experienced players, but we've got the best man in the job to lead us to success again.
