FSG just let themselves down by never going the extra mile or just doing the bear minimum. We're always 1 or 2 signings short of what we need every year which catches up with you. An extra 40 million a year on signings - on average - wouldn't have bankrupted us in the last 4 years.



I don't want or expect Chelsea style spending or a state takeover.



Going that extra mile each year (financially) sounds a bit like the Juventus model. Like getting Ronaldo to push them over the edge in terms of CL. Letting the wage:revenue ratio creep up and up over the 70% dignity mark whilst making additional signings just to keep pace with wealthier clubs. Doing all this light of significant lost finances due to Covid-19 pandemic.I'm being facetious to a degree. Juventus and their model is different than ours. But your ambition of 40M extra spend each year quickly adds up.I think the biggest criticism of FSG is not underwriting the infrastructure spend, as allowed by FFP, and therefore freeing up money for spend on squad (fees and wages). They could have justified the additional spend throuhg the partial sale to RedBird and the profit they leveraged through owning the club.The issue with the above is that they have no obligation to do so and have never promised they'd do anything like this. They've pretty much stuck to what they said at the start - grow revenues, re-develop Anfield and be a self sustaining club.Additionally, are there any of the comparable club's ownership models where the owners have under written significant infrastructure improvements without being owned by a state or oligarch?