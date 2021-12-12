« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Johnny Aldridge

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13080 on: Today at 06:38:02 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm

That graph shows only spending not sales, city have pretty much balanced cooked the books and we have sold shit loads.

Just fixed that up a bit.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13081 on: Today at 07:39:41 am
Right now i can see us selling Salah for around 150m this summer plus a few more sales for around 40m and bringing in a couple of 70m quid midfielders plus maybe a right back for about 30m and a striker to replace Mo for about 30m. That will be the sum of FSG's ambition, about a breakeven summer window give or take.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13082 on: Today at 07:40:47 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm

That graph shows only spending not sales, city have pretty much balanced the books and we have sold shit loads.

 :lmao :lmao
McSquared

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13083 on: Today at 08:05:48 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:20:34 am
It's been posted multiple times in multiple threads but if you total up all expenditures in the last 5 financial years then we're a couple of hundred million below the Manchester clubs, about the same as Chelsea and lapping Arsenal and Spurs.

Brighton bought Mitoma for £2.5m. If they keep him around for another 5 years and he's an amazing player does it not count because he only cost £2.5m and the owner is showing no ambition? All that matters is you get talent that can win things no matter the cost and then keep them. Keep being the operative word.

Yeah, that must be the reason why brighton challenge for the league and european cup every year
Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13084 on: Today at 08:11:04 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:05:48 am
Yeah, that must be the reason why brighton challenge for the league and european cup every year

And 10 years ago it was Southampton who had the best transfer policy (we should know it helped us build a CL and PL winning team with the players we got off them). Buy cheap, sell high isn't a sustainable model if you can't a) keep your best players and therefore b) want to win major honours. Dortmund have given it the best go and they can't do either.
hollger

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13085 on: Today at 08:31:40 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:39:41 am
Right now i can see us selling Salah for around 150m this summer

Who's paying that for someone who'll be 31 going into next season? Realistically there's only PSG and even then I can't imagine we'd get anywhere near £100m for him.

Not that I think we should sell him mind, even though he's been taking shit from everywhere this season and is in so-called decline, he's still got 24 goals in all competitions so far.
redmark

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13086 on: Today at 08:49:41 am
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:57:41 pm
Although our wages are high, i think we are still pretty low on the list when revenue and wages are considered together. No excuse not to spend and reinforce the team while on top like all of the dynasties do
We're not low on the list when wages are included, we're right up there - whether you measure by absolute totals, % of revenue, whatever. Over a period of years, we're comparable with City (official figures) and United. More than Chelsea in absolute terms, less as % of revenue. Higher than Arsenal or Spurs, vastly more than teams like West Ham who people like to claim "spend more than we do".

We now spend too high a proportion of our money on wages, as a result of contract renewals for high profile players approaching their 30s: there's no getting away from it. That's a failure of FSG too; but also of recruitment and coaching teams. We've got old. Old players are expensive for what they offer. That inevitably leads to a club underperforming its expenditure.

JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13087 on: Today at 09:28:02 am
Shame we cant get the American government to pump billions in disguised as sponsorships.

Its certainly going to be an interesting summer. I never thought we would, or indeed should, go for Bellingham at the expected fee for him, but surely there are good enough players about who wont cost even half what he will. 
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13088 on: Today at 10:27:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:11:04 am
And 10 years ago it was Southampton who had the best transfer policy (we should know it helped us build a CL and PL winning team with the players we got off them). Buy cheap, sell high isn't a sustainable model if you can't a) keep your best players and therefore b) want to win major honours. Dortmund have given it the best go and they can't do either.

And before that Newcastle with Graham Carr buying a bunch of players from France. Before that it was Aston Villa.

These teams turn up and are the best at transfers, and this usually last for about 2 or 3 years, at which point they change something or their luck runs out and they buy a bunch of duds, and usually sink like a stone down the league (and with Newcastle, Aston Villa, and surely this year Southampton, tend to end up getting relegated after a while)
ToneLa

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13089 on: Today at 01:05:03 pm
I am not angry [with the owners], Klopp said. I dont agree with everything we do but I am employed here and I am not here to be angry about things that will work out or not work out. If I am angry, we wont all of a sudden have more money and resources to do everything. The way we did things in the past is the way we will do it in the future  thats the way.

I cannot change that; nobody could change that. We were pretty successful with that. That we didnt win the four trophies last year, had nothing to do with the transfer market, that we didnt sign enough players. Maybe some people would think if we signed certain players, wed have a point more.
Barneylfc

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13090 on: Today at 01:52:33 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:05:03 pm
I am not angry [with the owners], Klopp said. I dont agree with everything we do but I am employed here and I am not here to be angry about things that will work out or not work out. If I am angry, we wont all of a sudden have more money and resources to do everything. The way we did things in the past is the way we will do it in the future  thats the way.

I cannot change that; nobody could change that. We were pretty successful with that. That we didnt win the four trophies last year, had nothing to do with the transfer market, that we didnt sign enough players. Maybe some people would think if we signed certain players, wed have a point more.

Klopp out. He should be getting on like a spoilt brat demanding the owners sell up and blaming everything on them.
Cafe De Paris

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13091 on: Today at 02:12:47 pm
How do we replace all of the bodies that we expect will be leaving this summer. Ox Keita Milner Arthur (!) Matip Bobby. That will be a lot off the wage bill but I doubt 6 back coming in. More like 2 or 3 knowing us and hoping someone can step up from the academy.
skipper757

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13092 on: Today at 02:50:44 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:39:41 am
Right now i can see us selling Salah for around 150m this summer plus a few more sales for around 40m and bringing in a couple of 70m quid midfielders plus maybe a right back for about 30m and a striker to replace Mo for about 30m. That will be the sum of FSG's ambition, about a breakeven summer window give or take.

Salah is 31 this summer.  Which club is going to buy him for 150 million?
Kitch83

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13093 on: Today at 03:07:11 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 02:12:47 pm
How do we replace all of the bodies that we expect will be leaving this summer. Ox Keita Milner Arthur (!) Matip Bobby. That will be a lot off the wage bill but I doubt 6 back coming in. More like 2 or 3 knowing us and hoping someone can step up from the academy.

I would imagine we go back to 'throwing' the cups.

Ox, Arthur and Keita minutes hardly need replacing that much.
classycarra

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13094 on: Today at 03:11:05 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:05:03 pm
I cannot change that; nobody could change that. We were pretty successful with that. That we didnt win the four trophies last year, had nothing to do with the transfer market, that we didnt sign enough players. Maybe some people would think if we signed certain players, wed have a point more.
we all know by now he's not throwing his working relationship to the dogs/on the line over transfers, but this is obviously framed pretty cannily.

Because sure, mention the quadruple run last year, but everyone knows by now the reason we're looking the seventh or eight best team in the league this season is that we didn't sign players to take over from the lower performing aging players despite all the signals during that run last season, and before.

Sounds like most at the club have now panicked their way into seeing this clearly now, but we'll see - but, despite his protestations in defence of the way the club is administrated, it very much will come down to whether we "sign enough players"
Suareznumber7

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13095 on: Today at 03:20:36 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 02:12:47 pm
How do we replace all of the bodies that we expect will be leaving this summer. Ox Keita Milner Arthur (!) Matip Bobby. That will be a lot off the wage bill but I doubt 6 back coming in. More like 2 or 3 knowing us and hoping someone can step up from the academy.

Matip is still under contract so he won't necessarily be leaving this summer.  We probably won't need to bring in the same number of players that leave if we don't have European football.  That really will determine how many we bring in. 
