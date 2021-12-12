I am not angry [with the owners], Klopp said. I dont agree with everything we do but I am employed here and I am not here to be angry about things that will work out or not work out. If I am angry, we wont all of a sudden have more money and resources to do everything. The way we did things in the past is the way we will do it in the future  thats the way.



I cannot change that; nobody could change that. We were pretty successful with that. That we didnt win the four trophies last year, had nothing to do with the transfer market, that we didnt sign enough players. Maybe some people would think if we signed certain players, wed have a point more.