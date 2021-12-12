I am not angry [with the owners], Klopp said. I dont agree with everything we do but I am employed here and I am not here to be angry about things that will work out or not work out. If I am angry, we wont all of a sudden have more money and resources to do everything. The way we did things in the past is the way we will do it in the future thats the way.
I cannot change that; nobody could change that. We were pretty successful with that. That we didnt win the four trophies last year, had nothing to do with the transfer market, that we didnt sign enough players. Maybe some people would think if we signed certain players, wed have a point more.