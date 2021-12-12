Although our wages are high, i think we are still pretty low on the list when revenue and wages are considered together. No excuse not to spend and reinforce the team while on top like all of the dynasties do



We're not low on the list when wages are included, we're right up there - whether you measure by absolute totals, % of revenue, whatever. Over a period of years, we're comparable with City (official figures) and United. More than Chelsea in absolute terms, less as % of revenue. Higher than Arsenal or Spurs, vastly more than teams like West Ham who people like to claim "spend more than we do".We now spend too high a proportion of our money on wages, as a result of contract renewals for high profile players approaching their 30s: there's no getting away from it. That's a failure of FSG too; but also of recruitment and coaching teams. We've got old. Old players are expensive for what they offer. That inevitably leads to a club underperforming its expenditure.