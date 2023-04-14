« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 467639 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13040 on: Yesterday at 12:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 10:19:39 am
Carragher has taken a lot of heat from fans for being too hostile against the club after he went to work for Sky. But in his last statements regarding FSG, transferfunds and Klopp he is spot on, he is calling the owners out, and I hope several other journalists will start doing so as well.
(Behind paywall: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/14/jamie-carragher-liverpool-jude-bellingham-fans-gerrard/)


(Edit: The picture below was not posted on twitter by Carragher. Nor in the telegraph article)


This looks ridiculous, FSG OUT!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13041 on: Yesterday at 12:30:59 pm »
That January window in 21 really grates me, top of the league by 5 points start of the January transfer window with no fit CBs out for the season and FSG finally by the last day of the window when were in 5th place and gave Klopps crumbs.

Summer 19 was a shocker by them in the Scrooge auditions in the role FSG love to play, £5 million spent on Van Den Berg and Adrian.

Summer 20 we should have had a younger midfielder with Thiago signed as Gini was in his last year with no contract in sight.

You can see why Edwards had enough.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13042 on: Yesterday at 12:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 10:19:39 am
Carragher has taken a lot of heat from fans for being too hostile against the club after he went to work for Sky. But in his last statements regarding FSG, transferfunds and Klopp he is spot on, he is calling the owners out, and I hope several other journalists will start doing so as well.
(Behind paywall: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/14/jamie-carragher-liverpool-jude-bellingham-fans-gerrard/)


(Edit: The picture below was not posted on twitter by Carragher. Nor in the telegraph article)

It's difficult to find anything positive to say about our spending amount there. It's a miracle we've done what we have.

Don't believe that City figure though.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13043 on: Yesterday at 12:38:27 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:30:59 pm
You can see why Edwards had enough.
I've heard people say he saw this coming. Didn't believe it until you see the above stats really.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13044 on: Yesterday at 12:39:11 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:30:59 pm
That January window in 21 really grates me, top of the league by 5 points start of the January transfer window with no fit CBs out for the season and FSG finally by the last day of the window when were in 5th place and gave Klopps crumbs.

Summer 19 was a shocker by them in the Scrooge auditions in the role FSG love to play, £5 million spent on Van Den Berg and Adrian.

Summer 20 we should have had a younger midfielder with Thiago signed as Gini was in his last year with no contract in sight.

You can see why Edwards had enough.

Summer 19 was the typical case of not spending unless we have to, rather than keeping ahead of the curve.

20/21 they were very cautious around Covid losses and empty grounds which you could understand but not signing a CB backfired and they got lucky that year that we nicked top 4 last day. They made the same gamble again and haven't got lucky.

And we'd have had the money to sign a CB in 2020 if we'd signed the back up left back and other forward in 2019 (Tsimikas and Jota thus became priority buys in 2020 over a Lovren replacement).
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13045 on: Yesterday at 12:40:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:38:27 pm
I've heard people say he saw this coming. Didn't believe it until you see the above stats really.

I'm sure Edwards got sick of spending the summer negotiating for sales for the likes of Harry Wilson, desperately trying to squeeze out the best deal, just to scrape together the money to make 1 or 2 signings.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13046 on: Yesterday at 01:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 10:19:39 am
Carragher has taken a lot of heat from fans for being too hostile against the club after he went to work for Sky. But in his last statements regarding FSG, transferfunds and Klopp he is spot on, he is calling the owners out, and I hope several other journalists will start doing so as well.
(Behind paywall: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/14/jamie-carragher-liverpool-jude-bellingham-fans-gerrard/)

Pity Carra didn't call the last set of owners out too. But then, FSG weren't offering him a contract extension.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13047 on: Yesterday at 02:03:17 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 12:59:33 pm
In those four years, we have been to twice as many CL finals as the ten teams above us in that table, combined.  More fun doing it our way.


One neat trick would be to figure out how to go down to those jungles in South America and bring back a  Darwin or a Moses for 5 million rather than 85 million.  Are there any others playing "futball" down there, does anyone know? Do they have electricity and internet down there?
Pictures of the jungles those two are from
 


You appear to have the internet, and many years, and yet still seem a little ignorant - do they do education over there in Florida?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13048 on: Yesterday at 04:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:40:05 pm
I'm sure Edwards got sick of spending the summer negotiating for sales for the likes of Harry Wilson, desperately trying to squeeze out the best deal, just to scrape together the money to make 1 or 2 signings.
Wouldn't surprise me. Sustained success doesn't lead to a bigger budget so how does that change?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13049 on: Yesterday at 04:18:19 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:03:23 pm
Wouldn't surprise me. Sustained success doesn't lead to a bigger budget so how does that change?

New owners/new model of working.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13050 on: Yesterday at 05:05:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:18:19 pm
New owners/new model of working.
. Such as

And how to get it
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13051 on: Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:36:23 pm
It's difficult to find anything positive to say about our spending amount there. It's a miracle we've done what we have.

Don't believe that City figure though.


That graph shows only spending not sales, city have pretty much balanced the books and we have sold shit loads.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13052 on: Yesterday at 05:29:51 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:05:26 pm
. Such as

And how to get it

Dunno but thats the only way if we want to see budgets increase significantly.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13053 on: Yesterday at 05:30:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:18:19 pm
New owners/new model of working.
New owners would bring a whole new set of questions and something I wouldn't like to be honest. When does their model allow for greater spending (like Arsenal for example).
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13054 on: Yesterday at 05:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm
City have pretty much balanced the books
Hmmm.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13055 on: Yesterday at 05:33:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:32:01 pm
Hmmm.


Only in the last 3-4 years because they had a gazzilion pounds worth of players to sell.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13056 on: Yesterday at 05:35:31 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 12:08:06 pm
Hard to defend that graphic really

Theyre the PR kings and know how to lower expectations. Really hope if they dont fully back klopp this summer with a decent net spend, they start feeling the pressure from the fans a bit. From the minute they got here, theyve had an easy ride.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13057 on: Yesterday at 06:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm

That graph shows only spending not sales, city have pretty much balanced the books and we have sold shit loads.

Hahahaha
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13058 on: Yesterday at 06:32:14 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 05:35:31 pm
Theyre the PR kings and know how to lower expectations. Really hope if they dont fully back klopp this summer with a decent net spend, they start feeling the pressure from the fans a bit. From the minute they got here, theyve had an easy ride.
The big problem is they don't attend games, which shows there interest in football. These guys have zero conscience, which is easy when you don't have to look people in the eye.
Can't see it ever changing as they can just sit in their ivory tower and use us as a vehicle to aquire more of the same.

The saddest part is we are wasting the Klopp years robbing Peter to pay Paul, god knows where we will be when he goes.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13059 on: Yesterday at 06:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 10:19:39 am
(Edit: The picture below was not posted on twitter by Carragher. Nor in the telegraph article)

This has still annoyed me. We spent anything like Arsenal for example and we'd achieved so much more.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13060 on: Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm »
Still people not adding up wages into any sort of spend. We as a club decided to retain our best players and pay them massive salaries, this is why we didn't buy lots or spend on transfers.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13061 on: Yesterday at 06:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm
Still people not adding up wages into any sort of spend. We as a club decided to retain our best players and pay them massive salaries, this is why we didn't buy lots or spend on transfers.

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2011/08/the-great-net-spend-rope-trick-and-more-moneyballs/

Also MonsLibpool was right when he said its not how much you spend its how you spend it
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13062 on: Yesterday at 06:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 06:46:17 pm
https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2011/08/the-great-net-spend-rope-trick-and-more-moneyballs/

Also MonsLibpool was right when he said its not how much you spend its how you spend it

An article from 2011 explains what exactly? A fair amount has changed in the 12 years since, including that we are top 3 for wages in the Premiership, also near the top for agent fee's.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13063 on: Yesterday at 06:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm
Still people not adding up wages into any sort of spend. We as a club decided to retain our best players and pay them massive salaries, this is why we didn't buy lots or spend on transfers.

Why did we retain them? Were they seen as good enough, or are they past their best and we are too loyal or the fact we had to because there was no money for replacements? What we can say now is probably we have kept some players for too long and failed to replace them effectively with better, younger or cheaper options
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13064 on: Yesterday at 06:52:16 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:49:45 pm
Why did we retain them? Were they seen as good enough, or are they past their best and we are too loyal or the fact we had to because there was no money for replacements? What we can say now is probably we have kept some players for too long and failed to replace them effectively with better, younger or cheaper options

I have no idea, but at the time it seemed the best thing was to keep together the world class core which had continually delivered. To do that we started giving out massive contracts and even started to make signings completely against our normal MO aka Thiago.

The failure to refresh the midfield is a collective fuck up starting with dithering after missing out on Tchouameni.

Personally I didn't have a clue Fabinho's legs would fall off this season to the extent they have.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13065 on: Yesterday at 06:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm
Still people not adding up wages into any sort of spend. We as a club decided to retain our best players and pay them massive salaries, this is why we didn't buy lots or spend on transfers.


No it's not,it's just what some of you like to parrot,that is unless you know something that I don't & we actually pay out a players full salary on week1.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13066 on: Yesterday at 06:57:41 pm »
Although our wages are high, i think we are still pretty low on the list when revenue and wages are considered together. No excuse not to spend and reinforce the team while on top like all of the dynasties do
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13067 on: Yesterday at 07:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm
Still people not adding up wages into any sort of spend. We as a club decided to retain our best players and pay them massive salaries, this is why we didn't buy lots or spend on transfers.
Wages because of success. Not a reason not to have a greater transfer budget surely?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13068 on: Yesterday at 07:11:14 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:57:41 pm
Although our wages are high, i think we are still pretty low on the list when revenue and wages are considered together. No excuse not to spend and reinforce the team while on top like all of the dynasties do

We are.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13069 on: Yesterday at 07:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:49:12 pm
An article from 2011 explains what exactly? A fair amount has changed in the 12 years since, including that we are top 3 for wages in the Premiership, also near the top for agent fee's.

That wages need to be calculated into net spend for a holistic picture of finances 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13070 on: Yesterday at 07:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 10:19:39 am
Carragher has taken a lot of heat from fans for being too hostile against the club after he went to work for Sky. But in his last statements regarding FSG, transferfunds and Klopp he is spot on, he is calling the owners out, and I hope several other journalists will start doing so as well.
(Behind paywall: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/14/jamie-carragher-liverpool-jude-bellingham-fans-gerrard/)


(Edit: The picture below was not posted on twitter by Carragher. Nor in the telegraph article)


I'd like to see a list of the players purchased by those clubs to total up to that.

Eliminate any player that is below a certain level - lets be honest, the likes of Junior Firpo aren't making our squad for example - and see what the spend by those clubs on worthwhile talent has been.

Not saying we couldn't have spent more, but just because someone spends money doesn't mean it is spent well.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13071 on: Yesterday at 07:52:57 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 07:48:30 pm
I'd like to see a list of the players purchased by those clubs to total up to that.

Eliminate any player that is below a certain level - lets be honest, the likes of Junior Firpo aren't making our squad for example - and see what the spend by those clubs on worthwhile talent has been.

Not saying we couldn't have spent more, but just because someone spends money doesn't mean it is spent well.

I dont think anyone disagrees with that, but the posters point wasnt that per se.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13072 on: Yesterday at 08:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:03:15 pm
Pity Carra didn't call the last set of owners out too. But then, FSG weren't offering him a contract extension.


:wellin
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13073 on: Yesterday at 09:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:49:12 pm
An article from 2011 explains what exactly? A fair amount has changed in the 12 years since, including that we are top 3 for wages in the Premiership, also near the top for agent fee's.


Well thats obviously not working and just to rub salt in we have the oldest team in the league yippee
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13074 on: Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm »
Is it not really fucking odd that we don't know who the next sporting director will be? Surely you'd want that sorted well in advance of the close season, unless klopp is basically in charge of recruitment now.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13075 on: Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 07:52:57 pm
I dont think anyone disagrees with that, but the posters point wasnt that per se.

And a not insignificant chunk of what weve spent is, at this current moment, also questionable.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13076 on: Yesterday at 10:29:57 pm »
Next season moneybags FSG will only get worse without Euro footie revenue.
Nothing left to spend. Sales won't generate much.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13077 on: Today at 02:37:48 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:34:06 pm
This has still annoyed me. We spent anything like Arsenal for example and we'd achieved so much more.

I assume thats without the money from sales balanced too, just goes to show from the other week when a few of us was saying FSG dont give anything towards the playing staff, they need to this year or i think alot of people will start to moan, yes they lend money to finance the stadium and training grounds but thats what it was  A LOAN, which we pay / or have paid back, to think they was going to sell for 5bill, thats 4.7billion profit and we still cant get them to dip in thier pockets, christ they could give us 1bill to spend and still make 3.7billion from it. its a joke to be honest.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13078 on: Today at 03:40:45 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm
Still people not adding up wages into any sort of spend. We as a club decided to retain our best players and pay them massive salaries, this is why we didn't buy lots or spend on transfers.
What was the point of bumping Salah up to a reported £300k a week, only to shift him to a new role after signing two other forwards for £100m and completely ignoring the midfield?

That we dont spend enough money and that we havent spent wisely are two different ideas, but theyre both absolutely true.
