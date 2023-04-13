Seems to me a lot of people posting here should have bought lottery tickets and be living the high life now so good is their future seeing ability.



Or maybe some of us have been here before. Supported the club during our most successful period. When we strove to get better every season. Epitomised by Bugsy. One of Morans jobs was to hand out the championship medals. Hed fetch them out of a cardboard box, fling them to individual players and say: See you next season.We would bring in a couple of young hungry players every season and bed them in, crucially we would let older players lose their legs on someone else's pitch.Klopp got that he used the near misses as fuel to drive the players on. He wanted us to get better and better every season. Unfortunately, that didn't apply to the owners. As they have shown in the States with the Red Sox success is just an excuse to spend less. Win something get the fans off their back and watch the money roll in.You didn't have to be Nostradamus to see what was happening in the summer of 2019. The owners had two options invest and build a dynasty or rest on their laurels. They chose the latter. We got the saving up for a 'war chest' for next summer nonsense. The usual journalists told us next summer would be the 'big' summer.Well, it never happened and because no new blood was coming through we ended up in a downward spiral of paying players more wages the older and less capable they got. We have ended up with an aging squad on huge wages.You didn't have to be a soothsayer to know that in Football there are only two directions forwards and backwards. FSG trod water and now we are slowly drowning.