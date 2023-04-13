« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 464995 times)

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,813
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13000 on: April 13, 2023, 05:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 13, 2023, 04:52:09 pm
Seems to me a lot of people posting here should have bought lottery tickets and be living the high life now so good is their future seeing ability.


or you know, they could have just got one or two calls right and thats it? In a lifetime of being wrong about most things  ;D
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,721
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13001 on: April 13, 2023, 05:38:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on April 13, 2023, 01:33:40 pm
We made £4.8m loss 20/21

We made £7.5m profit 21/22

We could have easily invested more during these years whilst other clubs would have been more open to sell.
It still pisses me off that we were top of the table at the turn of the year in 2021, and even though we had all our defenders out, FSG decided to sit on their arses and do nothing while we slipped from first to fifth and totally out of the title race by the end of the month, only to end up signing Kabak and Davies when someone like Eder Militao was on the transfer list at Madrid having had a fallout with Zidane.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,096
  • Sound
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13002 on: April 13, 2023, 05:40:36 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on April 13, 2023, 05:38:09 pm
It still pisses me off that we were top of the table at the turn of the year in 2021, and even though we had all our defenders out, FSG decided to sit on their arses and do nothing while we slipped from first to fifth and totally out of the title race by the end of the month, only to end up signing Kabak and Davies when someone like Eder Militao was on the transfer list at Madrid having had a fallout with Zidane.

Criminal that and something that FSG get far too easy a ride for
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,749
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13003 on: April 13, 2023, 05:41:22 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13004 on: April 13, 2023, 06:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Original on April 13, 2023, 05:40:36 pm
Criminal that and something that FSG get far too easy a ride for

Often defended on here too. The classic waiting for the right player how about we win trophies rather than winning the transfer window?
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13005 on: April 13, 2023, 07:15:22 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on April 13, 2023, 05:38:09 pm
It still pisses me off that we were top of the table at the turn of the year in 2021, and even though we had all our defenders out, FSG decided to sit on their arses and do nothing while we slipped from first to fifth and totally out of the title race by the end of the month, only to end up signing Kabak and Davies when someone like Eder Militao was on the transfer list at Madrid having had a fallout with Zidane.
They were busy trying to destroy the English game behind closed doors so to be fair, you can understand how that would take priority.

Ive always been adamant they cost us the title that season by being mingebag c*nts.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,598
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13006 on: April 13, 2023, 07:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 13, 2023, 04:52:09 pm
Seems to me a lot of people posting here should have bought lottery tickets and be living the high life now so good is their future seeing ability.

Or maybe some of us have been here before. Supported the club during our most successful period. When we strove to get better every season. Epitomised by Bugsy. One of Morans jobs was to hand out the championship medals. Hed fetch them out of a cardboard box, fling them to individual players and say: See you next season.

We would bring in a couple of young hungry players every season and bed them in, crucially we would let older players lose their legs on someone else's pitch.

Klopp got that he used the near misses as fuel to drive the players on. He wanted us to get better and better every season. Unfortunately, that didn't apply to the owners. As they have shown in the States with the Red Sox success is just an excuse to spend less. Win something get the fans off their back and watch the money roll in.

You didn't have to be Nostradamus to see what was happening in the summer of 2019. The owners had two options invest and build a dynasty or rest on their laurels. They chose the latter. We got the saving up for a 'war chest' for next summer nonsense. The usual journalists told us next summer would be the 'big' summer.

Well, it never happened and because no new blood was coming through we ended up in a downward spiral of paying players more wages the older and less capable they got. We have ended up with an aging squad on huge wages.

You didn't have to be a soothsayer to know that in Football there are only two directions forwards and backwards. FSG trod water and now we are slowly drowning.     
 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,003
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13007 on: April 13, 2023, 07:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 13, 2023, 04:52:09 pm
Seems to me a lot of people posting here should have bought lottery tickets and be living the high life now so good is their future seeing ability.

Seems a bit rich coming from someone who was writing off Gakpo after a handful of games.
Logged

Offline BornRedSince76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13008 on: April 13, 2023, 07:41:57 pm »
The fact were still debating whether FSG should have invested in the squad is a sad state of affairs - its so bleeding obvious. Lets hope fans dont let them off the hook when we end up with some loan signing instead of midfield rebuild.

Klopp needs us to be vocal on this as he cant go against his employers.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13009 on: April 13, 2023, 07:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 13, 2023, 07:25:40 pm
Or maybe some of us have been here before. Supported the club during our most successful period. When we strove to get better every season. Epitomised by Bugsy. One of Morans jobs was to hand out the championship medals. Hed fetch them out of a cardboard box, fling them to individual players and say: See you next season.

We would bring in a couple of young hungry players every season and bed them in, crucially we would let older players lose their legs on someone else's pitch.

Klopp got that he used the near misses as fuel to drive the players on. He wanted us to get better and better every season. Unfortunately, that didn't apply to the owners. As they have shown in the States with the Red Sox success is just an excuse to spend less. Win something get the fans off their back and watch the money roll in.

You didn't have to be Nostradamus to see what was happening in the summer of 2019. The owners had two options invest and build a dynasty or rest on their laurels. They chose the latter. We got the saving up for a 'war chest' for next summer nonsense. The usual journalists told us next summer would be the 'big' summer.

Well, it never happened and because no new blood was coming through we ended up in a downward spiral of paying players more wages the older and less capable they got. We have ended up with an aging squad on huge wages.

You didn't have to be a soothsayer to know that in Football there are only two directions forwards and backwards. FSG trod water and now we are slowly drowning.     
 

Yeah it wasn't some kind of niche unpopular opinion that we should be using the CL win as a springboard to keep improving the squad. I vividly remember the Anfield Wrap did a show a couple of days after we'd won the 2019 final, and the consensus amongst the 3 or 4 on it was that we now needed to strengthen from a position of maximum strength.

The fact that we didn't wasn't harmful to us in the very short term after that, but now it's been borne out. Like you say, no one needed to be nostradamus to think it was odd to not use the market at all at that time.

While I'm pissed right now at FSG though, I am prepared to wait and see what they do in the summer. Part of me likes the idea of trying to be clever in the market again and polish up some rough diamonds. That requires though that quite a few rough diamonds are indeed bought. They'll genuinely deserve the massive kick off that'll come if the rest of our summer business is cheap and underwhelming.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13010 on: April 13, 2023, 07:53:32 pm »
Lot of posters will go quiet after we spend big in the summer.  FSG rule!
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,867
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13011 on: April 13, 2023, 08:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 13, 2023, 04:52:09 pm
Seems to me a lot of people posting here should have bought lottery tickets and be living the high life now so good is their future seeing ability.


I wish people would stop with this daft nonsense......every red I know expected / assumed we'd be bolstering the squad post-Madrid....particularly as a good chunk of the footballing world was in love with Klopp and LFC at that point and would've jumped at the chance to join big Jurgen's project....when it didn't happen, again I think the assumption was it'd definitely be the following year...repeat for the year after that....and the one after that.....and ...etc etc....until here we are now...up shit creek...in a sieve...and being charged to borrow a paddle....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Careca9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13012 on: April 13, 2023, 08:02:47 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 13, 2023, 03:50:34 pm
Or our top goal scorer.
[/ I did say its not the approach I would take but if our transfer budget is not what we think it needs to be, its an if of course which summer window will prove one way or another, but the transfer team will know by now what our budget is- do we keep mo for example until his contract runs out and then struggle to fund his replacement or do we look to sell now whilst value is still high and reinvest in a replacement. Its not a good choice either way and in an ideal world its not something we should do,  what do u think we should do if it is borne out that our summer budgets are not as high as we hoped, how would we replace mo for example because we will have to at some stage, thats not meant to be a hostile question by the way just interested in your take on it. As fans we can focus on here and now but I would hope the club also has planning for long term
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,139
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13013 on: April 13, 2023, 08:13:46 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on April 13, 2023, 07:28:10 pm
Seems a bit rich coming from someone who was writing off Gakpo after a handful of games.

Saying he wasn't what we needed isn't writing him off. He could turn out great, still wouldn't have meant we should have bought him over a midfielder in January.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,139
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13014 on: April 13, 2023, 08:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on April 13, 2023, 08:01:15 pm

I wish people would stop with this daft nonsense......every red I know expected / assumed we'd be bolstering the squad post-Madrid....particularly as a good chunk of the footballing world was in love with Klopp and LFC at that point and would've jumped at the chance to join big Jurgen's project....when it didn't happen, again I think the assumption was it'd definitely be the following year...repeat for the year after that....and the one after that.....and ...etc etc....until here we are now...up shit creek...in a sieve...and being charged to borrow a paddle....

Your whole contention is wrong as far as the state of the club so it's not even worth talking about the rest.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,096
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13015 on: April 13, 2023, 08:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 13, 2023, 08:15:22 pm
Your whole contention is wrong as far as the state of the club so it's not even worth talking about the rest.


How is he wrong that a good chunk of the football world was in love with Klopp and LFC at that point? Because they were.
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13016 on: April 13, 2023, 08:28:40 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on April 13, 2023, 07:41:57 pm
The fact were still debating whether FSG should have invested in the squad is a sad state of affairs - its so bleeding obvious. Lets hope fans dont let them off the hook when we end up with some loan signing instead of midfield rebuild.

Klopp needs us to be vocal on this as he cant go against his employers.

Yer but dont forget, here we go, 1-we pay a lot on wages 2- they are better than h&g, 3-Covid, 4-there are worse owners out there,  5-we were good last year, 6-nobody could possibly see this coming, I could go on and on and on.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13017 on: April 13, 2023, 08:32:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April 13, 2023, 08:25:36 pm

How is he wrong that a good chunk of the football world was in love with Klopp and LFC at that point? Because they were.

It's pre & post Dave,before then he wasn't arsed,just as he wasn't when we battered the Mancs.

All he does is have pops at the players and manager.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13018 on: April 13, 2023, 08:36:50 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on April 13, 2023, 05:38:09 pm
It still pisses me off that we were top of the table at the turn of the year in 2021, and even though we had all our defenders out, FSG decided to sit on their arses and do nothing while we slipped from first to fifth and totally out of the title race by the end of the month, only to end up signing Kabak and Davies when someone like Eder Militao was on the transfer list at Madrid having had a fallout with Zidane.

That was horrible and only gets forgotten about because of an Alisson wonder goal.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,139
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13019 on: April 13, 2023, 08:39:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April 13, 2023, 08:25:36 pm

How is he wrong that a good chunk of the football world was in love with Klopp and LFC at that point? Because they were.

That's great, doesn't mean his last couple of lines are now accurate as they are not.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13020 on: April 13, 2023, 08:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 13, 2023, 07:25:40 pm
Or maybe some of us have been here before. Supported the club during our most successful period. When we strove to get better every season. Epitomised by Bugsy. One of Morans jobs was to hand out the championship medals. Hed fetch them out of a cardboard box, fling them to individual players and say: See you next season.

We would bring in a couple of young hungry players every season and bed them in, crucially we would let older players lose their legs on someone else's pitch.

Klopp got that he used the near misses as fuel to drive the players on. He wanted us to get better and better every season. Unfortunately, that didn't apply to the owners. As they have shown in the States with the Red Sox success is just an excuse to spend less. Win something get the fans off their back and watch the money roll in.

You didn't have to be Nostradamus to see what was happening in the summer of 2019. The owners had two options invest and build a dynasty or rest on their laurels. They chose the latter. We got the saving up for a 'war chest' for next summer nonsense. The usual journalists told us next summer would be the 'big' summer.

Well, it never happened and because no new blood was coming through we ended up in a downward spiral of paying players more wages the older and less capable they got. We have ended up with an aging squad on huge wages.

You didn't have to be a soothsayer to know that in Football there are only two directions forwards and backwards. FSG trod water and now we are slowly drowning.     
No offense but to compare the Red Sox situation with LFC's, shows you're not clued up on baseball and you're only comparing the 2 to take yet another cheap shot at FSG. The Red Sox have done the opposite to what LFC have done, they've let star players coming to the end of their contract go, because they don't want an ageing team on huge money. The Red Sox won the championship a couple of years ago, but they traded away a lot of their academy to get big names players in to win. That's how american sports works, if players are under contract you can't just buy players with money you have to trade for them with either a first team player or the academy player. Now they're suffering the consequences, the young talent in their academy isn't as strong and the team is struggling. The only star player the Red Sox have in his mid-20's, they've just given him the biggest contract in their history.

The thing with baseball, star players get 10 year+ contracts so any star player nearing or above 30 needing a new contract you know you'll be paying him close to his 40's. Football is totally different, giving Mo Salah + VVD 3 year extensions in their late 20's early 30's makes sense. If LFC had let Salah & VVD leave you and the rest of the anti FSG brigade would be the first to slaughter them for a lack of ambition. Btw of the ageing players, tell me which one of VVD, Alisson, Mo Salah, Fabinho & Roberton wouldn't you have given a contract extension to at the time of them signing it?
« Last Edit: April 13, 2023, 08:45:15 pm by istvan kozma »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13021 on: April 13, 2023, 08:49:07 pm »
Looks like they've been ordered back to the thread.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,598
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13022 on: April 13, 2023, 08:50:11 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on April 13, 2023, 05:38:09 pm
It still pisses me off that we were top of the table at the turn of the year in 2021, and even though we had all our defenders out, FSG decided to sit on their arses and do nothing while we slipped from first to fifth and totally out of the title race by the end of the month, only to end up signing Kabak and Davies when someone like Eder Militao was on the transfer list at Madrid having had a fallout with Zidane.

The irony is that the summer of 2020 was supposed to be the 'big window' according to the FSG spoon-fed journalists. Instead, we sold Lovren and incredibly went into a compressed season with only three senior centre backs. With two of them being Matip and Gomez who had terrible injury records.

Even when Virgil and Gomez received season ending injuries we didn't line up a centre back. It was only when Matip AND the two stand in centre backs Fabinho and Henderson all got injured that they acted.

As you say they then brought in a couple of joke signings at the end of the window. Larry and Curly turned up in that window, with Moe turning up this summer as our third stooge. It's as if the owners never watch the team.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,598
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13023 on: April 13, 2023, 08:51:38 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 13, 2023, 08:49:07 pm
Looks like they've been ordered back to the thread.

It must be Boston O'Clock.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,598
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13024 on: April 13, 2023, 08:52:41 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on April 13, 2023, 08:42:00 pm
No offense but to compare the Red Sox situation with LFC's, shows you're not clued up on baseball and you're only comparing the 2 to take yet another cheap shot at FSG. The Red Sox have done the opposite to what LFC have done, they've let star players coming to the end of their contract go, because they don't want an ageing team on huge money. The Red Sox won the championship a couple of years ago, but they traded away a lot of their academy to get big names players in to win. That's how american sports works, if players are under contract you can't just buy players with money you have to trade for them with either a first team player or the academy player. Now they're suffering the consequences, the young talent in their academy isn't as strong and the team is struggling. The only star player the Red Sox have in his mid-20's, they've just given him the biggest contract in their history.

The thing with baseball, star players get 10 year+ contracts so any star player nearing or above 30 needing a new contract you know you'll be paying him close to his 40's. Football is totally different, giving Mo Salah + VVD 3 year extensions in their late 20's early 30's makes sense. If LFC had let Salah & VVD leave you and the rest of the anti FSG brigade would be the first to slaughter them for a lack of ambition. Btw of the ageing players, tell me which one of VVD, Alisson, Mo Salah, Fabinho & Roberton wouldn't you have given a contract extension to at the time of them signing it?

Mad how many pro-FSG posters are US sports fans. ;)
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,749
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13025 on: April 13, 2023, 08:58:07 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13026 on: April 13, 2023, 09:00:41 pm »
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13027 on: April 13, 2023, 09:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 13, 2023, 08:52:41 pm
Mad how many pro-FSG posters are US sports fans. ;)
I'm not pro anything, you just have a habit of getting your facts wrong to suit your agenda. When it comes to FSG I'm not as binary like you are. Your comparison with the Red Sox is wrong, you need to understand how American sports work before you take a lazy cheap shot.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13028 on: April 13, 2023, 09:04:07 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on April 13, 2023, 09:01:50 pm
I'm not pro anything, you just have a habit of getting your facts wrong to suit your agenda. When it comes to FSG I'm not as binary like you are. Your comparison with the Red Sox is wrong, you need to understand how American sports work before you take a lazy cheap shot.

Certainly not pro LFC or the Boss.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13029 on: April 13, 2023, 09:10:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 13, 2023, 09:04:07 pm
Certainly not pro LFC or the Boss.
Based on what?
You and others in here act like Trump supporters. Just because I have an opinion that differs to yours doesn't mean I'm pro or anti anything.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13030 on: April 13, 2023, 09:11:09 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on April 13, 2023, 09:10:06 pm
Based on what?
You and others in here act like Trump supporters. Just because I have an opinion that differs to yours doesn't mean I'm pro or anti anything.



I agreed with you.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13031 on: April 13, 2023, 09:11:44 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on April 13, 2023, 09:01:50 pm
I'm not pro anything, you just have a habit of getting your facts wrong to suit your agenda. When it comes to FSG I'm not as binary like you are. Your comparison with the Red Sox is wrong, you need to understand how American sports work before you take a lazy cheap shot.
Why do Red Sox fans hate them then?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13032 on: April 13, 2023, 09:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Wool on April 13, 2023, 09:11:44 pm
Why do Red Sox fans hate them then?

Because they don't understand soccer.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13033 on: April 13, 2023, 09:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Wool on April 13, 2023, 09:11:44 pm
Why do Red Sox fans hate them then?
Because their team is crap.
Logged

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • Forever Red!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13034 on: Today at 10:19:39 am »
Carragher has taken a lot of heat from fans for being too hostile against the club after he went to work for Sky. But in his last statements regarding FSG, transferfunds and Klopp he is spot on, he is calling the owners out, and I hope several other journalists will start doing so as well.


(Edit: The picture below was not posted on twitter by Carragher)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:31:28 am by Norse Red »
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #13035 on: Today at 10:28:18 am »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 10:19:39 am
Carragher has taken a lot of heat from fans for being too hostile against the club after he went to work for Sky. But in his last statements regarding FSG, transferfunds and Klopp he is spot on, he is calling the owners out, and I hope several other journalists will start doing so as well.



Klopp deserves better.
Imagine what he could do with proper financial backing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Up
« previous next »
 