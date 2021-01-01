« previous next »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:52:09 pm
Seems to me a lot of people posting here should have bought lottery tickets and be living the high life now so good is their future seeing ability.


or you know, they could have just got one or two calls right and thats it? In a lifetime of being wrong about most things  ;D
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:33:40 pm
We made £4.8m loss 20/21

We made £7.5m profit 21/22

We could have easily invested more during these years whilst other clubs would have been more open to sell.
It still pisses me off that we were top of the table at the turn of the year in 2021, and even though we had all our defenders out, FSG decided to sit on their arses and do nothing while we slipped from first to fifth and totally out of the title race by the end of the month, only to end up signing Kabak and Davies when someone like Eder Militao was on the transfer list at Madrid having had a fallout with Zidane.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:38:09 pm
It still pisses me off that we were top of the table at the turn of the year in 2021, and even though we had all our defenders out, FSG decided to sit on their arses and do nothing while we slipped from first to fifth and totally out of the title race by the end of the month, only to end up signing Kabak and Davies when someone like Eder Militao was on the transfer list at Madrid having had a fallout with Zidane.

Criminal that and something that FSG get far too easy a ride for
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Quote from: Original on Today at 05:40:36 pm
Criminal that and something that FSG get far too easy a ride for

Often defended on here too. The classic waiting for the right player how about we win trophies rather than winning the transfer window?
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:38:09 pm
It still pisses me off that we were top of the table at the turn of the year in 2021, and even though we had all our defenders out, FSG decided to sit on their arses and do nothing while we slipped from first to fifth and totally out of the title race by the end of the month, only to end up signing Kabak and Davies when someone like Eder Militao was on the transfer list at Madrid having had a fallout with Zidane.
They were busy trying to destroy the English game behind closed doors so to be fair, you can understand how that would take priority.

Ive always been adamant they cost us the title that season by being mingebag c*nts.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:52:09 pm
Seems to me a lot of people posting here should have bought lottery tickets and be living the high life now so good is their future seeing ability.

Or maybe some of us have been here before. Supported the club during our most successful period. When we strove to get better every season. Epitomised by Bugsy. One of Morans jobs was to hand out the championship medals. Hed fetch them out of a cardboard box, fling them to individual players and say: See you next season.

We would bring in a couple of young hungry players every season and bed them in, crucially we would let older players lose their legs on someone else's pitch.

Klopp got that he used the near misses as fuel to drive the players on. He wanted us to get better and better every season. Unfortunately, that didn't apply to the owners. As they have shown in the States with the Red Sox success is just an excuse to spend less. Win something get the fans off their back and watch the money roll in.

You didn't have to be Nostradamus to see what was happening in the summer of 2019. The owners had two options invest and build a dynasty or rest on their laurels. They chose the latter. We got the saving up for a 'war chest' for next summer nonsense. The usual journalists told us next summer would be the 'big' summer.

Well, it never happened and because no new blood was coming through we ended up in a downward spiral of paying players more wages the older and less capable they got. We have ended up with an aging squad on huge wages.

You didn't have to be a soothsayer to know that in Football there are only two directions forwards and backwards. FSG trod water and now we are slowly drowning.     
 
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:52:09 pm
Seems to me a lot of people posting here should have bought lottery tickets and be living the high life now so good is their future seeing ability.

Seems a bit rich coming from someone who was writing off Gakpo after a handful of games.
The fact were still debating whether FSG should have invested in the squad is a sad state of affairs - its so bleeding obvious. Lets hope fans dont let them off the hook when we end up with some loan signing instead of midfield rebuild.

Klopp needs us to be vocal on this as he cant go against his employers.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:25:40 pm
Or maybe some of us have been here before. Supported the club during our most successful period. When we strove to get better every season. Epitomised by Bugsy. One of Morans jobs was to hand out the championship medals. Hed fetch them out of a cardboard box, fling them to individual players and say: See you next season.

We would bring in a couple of young hungry players every season and bed them in, crucially we would let older players lose their legs on someone else's pitch.

Klopp got that he used the near misses as fuel to drive the players on. He wanted us to get better and better every season. Unfortunately, that didn't apply to the owners. As they have shown in the States with the Red Sox success is just an excuse to spend less. Win something get the fans off their back and watch the money roll in.

You didn't have to be Nostradamus to see what was happening in the summer of 2019. The owners had two options invest and build a dynasty or rest on their laurels. They chose the latter. We got the saving up for a 'war chest' for next summer nonsense. The usual journalists told us next summer would be the 'big' summer.

Well, it never happened and because no new blood was coming through we ended up in a downward spiral of paying players more wages the older and less capable they got. We have ended up with an aging squad on huge wages.

You didn't have to be a soothsayer to know that in Football there are only two directions forwards and backwards. FSG trod water and now we are slowly drowning.     
 

Yeah it wasn't some kind of niche unpopular opinion that we should be using the CL win as a springboard to keep improving the squad. I vividly remember the Anfield Wrap did a show a couple of days after we'd won the 2019 final, and the consensus amongst the 3 or 4 on it was that we now needed to strengthen from a position of maximum strength.

The fact that we didn't wasn't harmful to us in the very short term after that, but now it's been borne out. Like you say, no one needed to be nostradamus to think it was odd to not use the market at all at that time.

While I'm pissed right now at FSG though, I am prepared to wait and see what they do in the summer. Part of me likes the idea of trying to be clever in the market again and polish up some rough diamonds. That requires though that quite a few rough diamonds are indeed bought. They'll genuinely deserve the massive kick off that'll come if the rest of our summer business is cheap and underwhelming.
Lot of posters will go quiet after we spend big in the summer.  FSG rule!
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:52:09 pm
Seems to me a lot of people posting here should have bought lottery tickets and be living the high life now so good is their future seeing ability.


I wish people would stop with this daft nonsense......every red I know expected / assumed we'd be bolstering the squad post-Madrid....particularly as a good chunk of the footballing world was in love with Klopp and LFC at that point and would've jumped at the chance to join big Jurgen's project....when it didn't happen, again I think the assumption was it'd definitely be the following year...repeat for the year after that....and the one after that.....and ...etc etc....until here we are now...up shit creek...in a sieve...and being charged to borrow a paddle....
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:50:34 pm
Or our top goal scorer.
[/ I did say its not the approach I would take but if our transfer budget is not what we think it needs to be, its an if of course which summer window will prove one way or another, but the transfer team will know by now what our budget is- do we keep mo for example until his contract runs out and then struggle to fund his replacement or do we look to sell now whilst value is still high and reinvest in a replacement. Its not a good choice either way and in an ideal world its not something we should do,  what do u think we should do if it is borne out that our summer budgets are not as high as we hoped, how would we replace mo for example because we will have to at some stage, thats not meant to be a hostile question by the way just interested in your take on it. As fans we can focus on here and now but I would hope the club also has planning for long term
