FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:34:16 am

Lets try this another way then - in summer of 21 which of those players named were you saying we should sell rather than give a new deal to?

Who are you asking Craig - because isn't the point that a Director of football / manager and rest of the technical team should be making the decisions that fans can't or wouldn't?
If we were going to sustain success with a smaller budget than our rivals we'd have to have made a habit of moving players on a year too early rather than a year too late and reinvesting the revenue
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:49:18 am
Who are you asking Craig - because isn't the point that a Director of football / manager and rest of the technical team should be making the decisions that fans can't or wouldn't?
If we were going to sustain success with a smaller budget than our rivals we'd have to have made a habit of moving players on a year too early rather than a year too late and reinvesting the revenue
Thats why I think serious consideration needs to be given as to whether mo, Andy, Virgil or god forbid as last resort Alisson need to be moved on this summer, if and I stress if our transfer spend is capped per Dominic King at amount not sufficient to really replace existing exiting players then do we sell our playing assets who still have value now and get younger replacements in. If you wait another year you get less money potentially for players sold thus higher net spend to get replacements in - otherwise do we keep mo, andy et all until contracts expire and cannot afford an able replacement or hope for youngsters to step in. Preferably this is not the approach to take but if needs must then it needs consideration.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Other than Henderson (who people would see flogged at every stage of his career here), who in the summer of 21, out of the lads who got new contracts would you have seen sold and been happy with? We were the club were these great players wanted to play their entire career here and were tying down 6 key players to deals where we knew we could build. Absolutely no issue there from me, it's what we should have done. If you're coming out now and saying you knew we should have cashed in on Fab and VVD that summer then you're a liar

What we didn't do was look at the rest of the squad and see Ox and Keita and think that we needed to force them out. Be absolutely ruthless with them and replace them with one better CM at a decent age (23ish). That would have given us Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Jones, Elliot, Milner, New CM. Then you bring in another in the summer of 22 knowing that Henderson and Thiago need their minutes managed and it gives us another option. You maybe even say to Milner, thanks for your service but you're now 8th choice CM and see what he wants to do. Then this summer we'd be after one CM to come in and really phase out Henderson and a Fabinho whose legs have completely gone (and a Thiago who is down to one year left and is never fit)

We seem to have done this with the forward line with Jota, Diaz, Nunez and even Cavalho. But the midfield has been left and we'll be in the same boat with the back line soon if we don't act quickly enough.

This can be down anyone. Owners not giving us enough money to refresh the whole squad at once. Klopp and his team (including all the analysis guys) getting it wrong and thinking they could squeeze out another couple of years out of these lads or just being too loyal in some cases. Whatever has happened, it's happened. Get over it. Crying on here does fuck all to change it. If come the end of the summer window we haven't addressed these issues, then kick off. Go mad, protest, stage walk outs, do whatever you feel necessary. But at least give everyone the chance to sort it out before we start throwing everything away. They've fixed it before and I have faith they'll do it again. We don't need a £130m Bellingham, we need to go back to being clever
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:22:24 am
Heres one of the links, sky are also reporting it.

https://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/1175336058?-19388:814

Thats why Michael Edwards left then.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:49:18 am
Who are you asking Craig - because isn't the point that a Director of football / manager and rest of the technical team should be making the decisions that fans can't or wouldn't?
If we were going to sustain success with a smaller budget than our rivals we'd have to have made a habit of moving players on a year too early rather than a year too late and reinvesting the revenue

I think a key point is how that affects the wage bill.

Look at this comparison. Look at how Arsenals Net spend has allowed them to massively undercut us in terms of wages.

 

Their huge investment in players over the last 4 years has allowed them to move on their big earners like Ozil and Auba and flat-line their wage bill. That is what we could have done.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:11:26 pm
Their huge investment in players over the last 4 years has allowed them to move on their big earners like Ozil and Auba and flat-line their wage bill. That is what we could have done.

Big difference is Arsenal's "top earners" had dropped off a cliff performance wise, and wanted to go. Plus were in a side not competing. Getting rid and having a drop in performance as new players came in and adapted wasn't an issue.

Where as ours, when due a renewal, were still performing, and in a side competing. If we sold, for example, VVD, we'd have been asking the question if we'd see a drop in performance of the entire side as his replacement got to his level.

The two decision making processes were totally different.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:33:42 am
Precisely this, surely. There's not enough money to buy the players who could replace our aging players, so he "chose" to extend their contracts rather than lose them and still not have enough money to replace them properly. And given last season, it worked to an extent. It could only go on for so long though. The idea that Jurgen "wanted" a squad of aging stars, knowing how intense his methods are, is absurd. He had very little option, unless he was going to let them all go, and take some serious risks bringing in relatively cheap younger players.

If the market we're shopping in includes Mount on an expiring contract and Conor Gallagher, it's no bloody wonder that he decided to extend those contracts.

This is a guess.

The alternative is that someone at the club (e.g. Klopp) decided retention of current players whilst rebuilding the forward line was the way to go. We know Klopp wanted and pushed for Hendersons contract extension. Klopp also pushed for Thiago which arguably added a further older, key player into the midfield set up. What we dont know with certainty are the reasons behind these decisions.

Im not trying to blame anyone on here but theres a narrative that this has all been pushed on Klopp and he had little say or no choice in the retention of players a year or 2 ago. My point is that its unknown. He could have been pushed into a corner. Equally it could have been a decision he pushed for given the parameters the club operates under.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:15:55 pm
Big difference is Arsenal's "top earners" had dropped off a cliff performance wise, and wanted to go. Plus were in a side not competing. Getting rid and having a drop in performance as new players came in and adapted wasn't an issue.

Where as ours, when due a renewal, were still performing, and in a side competing. If we sold, for example, VVD, we'd have been asking the question if we'd see a drop in performance of the entire side as his replacement got to his level.

The two decision making processes were totally different.

Imagine RAWK is we'd not qualified for the champions league in the last 6 years under Klopp and FSG.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12968 on: Today at 12:30:22 pm »
Unless a juiced up oil club has an average season paired with heroics from geniuses like Klopp, or a one off year for others, the league is now insanely difficult to achieve, and that's while we have one of the most gifted managers ever to grace the game.

FSG have not exactly splurged or gone out of their expected way to fund Klopp, which has been painful to watch while we have such opportunities with him here, but for most investors they are never ever going to do that anyway. They don't have these unlimited funds or motives behind what drives them.

Rodgers got us close one season while the juice pumping was not fully up to speed yet, and way before Saudi (now possibly Qatar) have entered the league, so for me I can't see someone like Rodgers coming that close again when Klopp has gone, and even if so you need all the stars to align now from other clubs for it to happen in that 'one-off' season.

I'm going to just enjoy these battling seasons while Klopp is here as when he goes I don't think people appreciate how bad it might get for teams like us. At least right now he has the chance to build something again with what he is given as he is clearly capable of. When that's all over threads like this will be an absolute bloodbath in seasons to come and 30 years may seem like nothing.

Happy thursday! 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12969 on: Today at 12:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:23:14 pm
Imagine RAWK is we'd not qualified for the champions league in the last 6 years under Klopp and FSG.

The argument doesnt work because Arsenal didnt have a Klopp.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:46:08 pm
The argument doesnt work because Arsenal didnt have a Klopp.

We didn't have a Klopp in the first half a decade of FSG's tenure.

I think Chakan should remind us how many times we qualified for the CL or even more pertinently the knockout stages of the CL.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12971 on: Today at 12:53:15 pm »
"Assassination"?  The tale of Edwards quitting over contract extensions have been bobbing around on the internet for a long time.

Why did these "assassins" not follow up on the story then?  Is it because they are controlled? 

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12972 on: Today at 12:55:19 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:15:55 pm
Big difference is Arsenal's "top earners" had dropped off a cliff performance wise, and wanted to go. Plus were in a side not competing. Getting rid and having a drop in performance as new players came in and adapted wasn't an issue.

Where as ours, when due a renewal, were still performing, and in a side competing. If we sold, for example, VVD, we'd have been asking the question if we'd see a drop in performance of the entire side as his replacement got to his level.

The two decision making processes were totally different.

Not if we had started the process in 19/20 after we won the CL. If we had started bringing in talent in 19/20 then you could have moved on the likes of Ox and Keita a couple of years earlier and brought in fees for them.

Posters predicted what has happened and wanted us to invest from a position of strength. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12973 on: Today at 01:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:55:19 pm
Not if we had started the process in 19/20 after we won the CL. If we had started bringing in talent in 19/20 then you could have moved on the likes of Ox and Keita a couple of years earlier and brought in fees for them.

Posters predicted what has happened and wanted us to invest from a position of strength.

In 19/20? Hardly anyone did. And they were generally ridiculed or ignored. Or called naughty words. Like the ones we use on Friday nights with my Cambodian, er .   .  . "therapists".
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12974 on: Today at 01:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:30:22 pm
Unless a juiced up oil club has an average season paired with heroics from geniuses like Klopp, or a one off year for others, the league is now insanely difficult to achieve, and that's while we have one of the most gifted managers ever to grace the game.

FSG have not exactly splurged or gone out of their expected way to fund Klopp, which has been painful to watch while we have such opportunities with him here, but for most investors they are never ever going to do that anyway. They don't have these unlimited funds or motives behind what drives them.

Rodgers got us close one season while the juice pumping was not fully up to speed yet, and way before Saudi (now possibly Qatar) have entered the league, so for me I can't see someone like Rodgers coming that close again when Klopp has gone, and even if so you need all the stars to align now from other clubs for it to happen in that 'one-off' season.

I'm going to just enjoy these battling seasons while Klopp is here as when he goes I don't think people appreciate how bad it might get for teams like us. At least right now he has the chance to build something again with what he is given as he is clearly capable of. When that's all over threads like this will be an absolute bloodbath in seasons to come and 30 years may seem like nothing.

Happy thursday! 

That's the elephant in the room.
ADFC and their cheating who are now joined by Saudi who'll do even more of the same at the Barcodes. Likely followed by Qatar at the real Mancs, who'll be able to spend like they usually do but with the bonus of spending mistakes no longer mattering.
How do you compete with a club that can afford to pay enough to keep two full teams of internationals happy? Who pay extravagant contracts off the books?
For whom COVID had no impact because they are entirely nation state funded? For whom an injury crisis like the ones that derail us, are simply an inconvenience.
Look how our side has been run into the ground after a few seasons trying to keep pace with a City side that can rotate top internationals at will.
Even if you manage to match them on the pitch for a period, they have the refs in their pocket just to be safe.
And always fully backed up by our press, the authorities and the government because they are oil/gas rich nations who also buy weapons and services off us.
Call me tin foil hat all you want but these are entities and regimes for whom corruption is simply doing business.
FSG have their failings don't get me wrong, but our game is now the plaything of despots, their money has corrupted it beyond recognition and that's the biggest single problem we and most other clubs face.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12975 on: Today at 01:13:21 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 01:02:10 pm
In 19/20? Hardly anyone did. And they were generally ridiculed or ignored. Or called naughty words. Like the ones we use on Friday nights with my Cambodian, er .   .  . "therapists".

No there were loads of posters stating we should invest. We made a big transfer profit that summer and brought in a couple of kids.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12976 on: Today at 01:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:13:21 pm
No there were loads of posters stating we should invest. We made a big transfer profit that summer and brought in a couple of kids.

"Invest when on top".

Also during covid as we were one of the richest clubs we could have taken advantage but FSG shit themselves.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12977 on: Today at 01:26:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:25:16 pm
"Invest when on top".

Also during covid as we were one of the richest clubs we could have taken advantage but FSG shit themselves.

Didn't we lose over £100mil during covid? Lots of clubs who spent during that period did so on loans and risky debt.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12978 on: Today at 01:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:26:29 pm
Didn't we lose over £100mil during covid? Lots of clubs who spent during that period did so on loans and risky debt.

We made £4.8m loss 20/21

We made £7.5m profit 21/22

We could have easily invested more during these years whilst other clubs would have been more open to sell.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12979 on: Today at 01:43:20 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:10:26 pm
That's the elephant in the room.
ADFC and their cheating who are now joined by Saudi who'll do even more of the same at the Barcodes. Likely followed by Qatar at the real Mancs, who'll be able to spend like they usually do but with the bonus of spending mistakes no longer mattering.
How do you compete with a club that can afford to pay enough to keep two full teams of internationals happy? Who pay extravagant contracts off the books?
For whom COVID had no impact because they are entirely nation state funded? For whom an injury crisis like the ones that derail us, are simply an inconvenience.
Look how our side has been run into the ground after a few seasons trying to keep pace with a City side that can rotate top internationals at will.
Even if you manage to match them on the pitch for a period, they have the refs in their pocket just to be safe.
And always fully backed up by our press, the authorities and the government because they are oil/gas rich nations who also buy weapons and services off us.
Call me tin foil hat all you want but these are entities and regimes for whom corruption is simply doing business.
FSG have their failings don't get me wrong, but our game is now the plaything of despots, their money has corrupted it beyond recognition and that's the biggest single problem we and most other clubs face.

Yeah thats the key difference and what is annoying when people try to compare what United have spent to what they will if Qatar get in.

The motives of the owners are worlds apart as are the capabilities to have 22 players all on insane wages and bonuses. On that point Id love to see what bonus the Saudis have for their players and Howe if they get top 4, Im betting its absolutely massive.

On the Arsenal argument you cant compare that to Klopp right now for me, theyre having a one-off season, if they do the same next season fair doos but theyll also need Abu Dhabi to again have a shite season. This will happen every once in a while I think and less so when Saudi and Qatar get going. Unfortunately in the 3 insanely exceptional seasons Klopp had we only got one off one for City, imagine in 5 years when its also Saudi and Qatar. Not a fucking chance.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12980 on: Today at 01:55:26 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 01:02:10 pm
In 19/20? Hardly anyone did. And they were generally ridiculed or ignored. Or called naughty words. Like the ones we use on Friday nights with my Cambodian, er .   .  . "therapists".
On the transfer thread that year a battle raged over several windows whether to invest from a position of strength, versus invest for what was possible. Everybody wanted more investment, the only debate was how much.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12981 on: Today at 02:10:09 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 01:56:24 pm
Can I just say, I find a lot of the discussion here about FSG entirely disrespectful? They took over in 2010 when LFC were at their lowest ebb in decades and on the point of administration. They had to go to court to wrestle ownership from the dogs that were H&G. Since they took over they have rebuilt the stadium and increased capacity massively, brought in one of the best managers in the world, assembled one of the best Liverpool teams of all time and won everything that can be won. They have been great for Liverpool. They could have been less conservative in their spending, this is true but the FSG out calls are desperate stuff to my ears.

Most of the criticism seems to be for things they didn't do: The ESL (stepped away when fans made it clear they were unhappy), furloughing (stepped away when fans made it clear they were unhappy), ticket price hikes (stepped away when fans made it clear they were unhappy). They have proven entirely responsive to fans when they have made their desires clear and still people are unhappy and want them out. For what? The only owners that can currently compete with petrodollar clubs are scumbag sportwashers and that would be an unacceptable ownership model.

Now they have made the not unreasonable decision to not spunk our entire transfer budget on one player. This season has shown the team needs an overhaul, badly. Many of us had been calling for this for several transfer windows now, but nobody I know had anticipated a fall off like this season. In fact, after last season the feeling was we needed recruitment to finally crest City, a few players to get us over the summit, not a whole new midfield as the old one was going to fall apart and leave Liverpool in 8th.

This season has been illuminating and it's some comfort that FSG and Klopp are talking about solutions that are practical and in budget, not dumping £120m on Bellingham and hoping that would fix the problem. It's also good to see they are working with Klopp, not seeking to shoot him down a la Boehly and Potter. They are very patient like that, which is a good sign if you ask me.

Would I like to see FSG spend more than normal this summer? Definitely. Would I like them to be a bit more aggressive in the market? Very much, yes. Would I be happy if they slowly and cautiously tried to do an overhaul on a cheapass budget? No. Would I want FSG out if they don't spend big this summer? Absolutely not. I don't see why it has to be binary like this, spend big stay, spend small go. Chelsea spent big and look like idiots. People shopuld be careful what they wish for, FSG are not the perfect owners but they have been very good owners for Liverpool and wishing them out at the first sign of difficulty is the mark of, well, a no mark.

Thank you for that calm and objective view point. There's so many headless chickens running this way that way in here screaming 'fire', so much half-news and half-truths compounded by half-guesses and ill-wishes, it's a bit of a spectacle really.

The gravest danger here is for the game as a whole, where only the foolhardy, reckless and the often downright unprincipled or unscrupulous rise to the 'top'. I don't believe for a second that's what most or even a significant section of this club wants but it saddens me to see it exists.

In any event and outside of FIFA Manager or whatever it's called, one player was never going to make the difference. Theres one or two clubs where ten havent cut it. Maybe people should just step back and think whether it's not just one (more) example of how badly the club is run but rather another example of how carefully and considered it's managed.

Shit does happen and nobody gets everything right all of the time but I would be happy that the club were run in a principled way with which I can agree. I definitely want to win and have the wherewithal to win - every time and anywhere and for always but Id rather not be involved where money fixes absolutely everything or if the money came at any cost. If I wasnt bothered, I could always watch City or even Newcastle.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12982 on: Today at 02:20:18 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 01:56:24 pm
Can I just say, I find a lot of the discussion here about FSG entirely disrespectful? They took over in 2010 when LFC were at their lowest ebb in decades and on the point of administration. They had to go to court to wrestle ownership from the dogs that were H&G. Since they took over they have rebuilt the stadium and increased capacity massively, brought in one of the best managers in the world, assembled one of the best Liverpool teams of all time and won everything that can be won. They have been great for Liverpool. They could have been less conservative in their spending, this is true but the FSG out calls are desperate stuff to my ears.

Most of the criticism seems to be for things they didn't do: The ESL (stepped away when fans made it clear they were unhappy), furloughing (stepped away when fans made it clear they were unhappy), ticket price hikes (stepped away when fans made it clear they were unhappy). They have proven entirely responsive to fans when they have made their desires clear and still people are unhappy and want them out. For what? The only owners that can currently compete with petrodollar clubs are scumbag sportwashers and that would be an unacceptable ownership model.

Now they have made the not unreasonable decision to not spunk our entire transfer budget on one player. This season has shown the team needs an overhaul, badly. Many of us had been calling for this for several transfer windows now, but nobody I know had anticipated a fall off like this season. In fact, after last season the feeling was we needed recruitment to finally crest City, a few players to get us over the summit, not a whole new midfield as the old one was going to fall apart and leave Liverpool in 8th.

This season has been illuminating and it's some comfort that FSG and Klopp are talking about solutions that are practical and in budget, not dumping £120m on Bellingham and hoping that would fix the problem. It's also good to see they are working with Klopp, not seeking to shoot him down a la Boehly and Potter. They are very patient like that, which is a good sign if you ask me.

Would I like to see FSG spend more than normal this summer? Definitely. Would I like them to be a bit more aggressive in the market? Very much, yes. Would I be happy if they slowly and cautiously tried to do an overhaul on a cheapass budget? No. Would I want FSG out if they don't spend big this summer? Absolutely not. I don't see why it has to be binary like this, spend big stay, spend small go. Chelsea spent big and look like idiots. People shopuld be careful what they wish for, FSG are not the perfect owners but they have been very good owners for Liverpool and wishing them out at the first sign of difficulty is the mark of, well, a no mark.
My sentiments exactly.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12983 on: Today at 02:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:11:26 pm
I think a key point is how that affects the wage bill.

Look at this comparison. Look at how Arsenals Net spend has allowed them to massively undercut us in terms of wages.

 

Their huge investment in players over the last 4 years has allowed them to move on their big earners like Ozil and Auba and flat-line their wage bill. That is what we could have done.

I've been saying this for a little while, there is more than enough play in our budgets to be able to put together and recycle a squad that can compete for trophies. We have a business with finite resources, however those resources are some of the biggest.

We needed to recycle AoC, Keita etc several years ago, receive a fee reduce the wage bill - bring in some younger players with it all to prove.

Likewise this summer, I'd be looking at moving on VVD and Salah - yes I recognise I'm likely to get lynched for this, however within our model this makes sense.

We'd likely recoup enough to buy Bellingham, and with our original transfer budget we could bring in another central midfielder and centre back, promote Doak and see how our forward line gets on - if not up to scratch the following summer get another forward + more midfielders.

We sit on a huge wage budget and allowing our assets (footballers) to reduce to nada, zilch, nothing in terms of transfer value. THAT has been our biggest mistake.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12984 on: Today at 02:47:14 pm »
This is a feeling I have in my gut - in order for us to succeed we need to play our own game. Glad that were maybe going back to a slightly more sober approach in the transfer market. We need the next Mane, Salah, Konate, Matip and Diaz. All top tier and undervalued. We prob need 3 at this level at least.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12985 on: Today at 03:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:47:14 pm
This is a feeling I have in my gut - in order for us to succeed we need to play our own game. Glad that were maybe going back to a slightly more sober approach in the transfer market. We need the next Mane, Salah, Konate, Matip and Diaz. All top tier and undervalued. We prob need 3 at this level at least.

Slightly more sober approach? We've hardly been spending like drunken sailors have we?

The only issue is none of our recent signings dovetail with each other, so in that sense I guess you're right that our policy could have been designed by a piss head and a dartboard.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12986 on: Today at 03:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:23:46 am
But if your klopp and your told you have no money to invest it doesnt really give him many options hes backed into a corner.


That's obviously his fault for being in a room with corners.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12987 on: Today at 03:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Careca9 on Today at 12:01:06 pm
Thats why I think serious consideration needs to be given as to whether mo, Andy, Virgil or god forbid as last resort Alisson need to be moved on this summer, if and I stress if our transfer spend is capped per Dominic King at amount not sufficient to really replace existing exiting players then do we sell our playing assets who still have value now and get younger replacements in. If you wait another year you get less money potentially for players sold thus higher net spend to get replacements in - otherwise do we keep mo, andy et all until contracts expire and cannot afford an able replacement or hope for youngsters to step in. Preferably this is not the approach to take but if needs must then it needs consideration.


Why the would we move on the best keeper on the planet ?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12988 on: Today at 03:50:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:48:15 pm

Why the would we move on the best keeper on the planet ?
Or our top goal scorer.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12989 on: Today at 03:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:16:22 pm
Slightly more sober approach? We've hardly been spending like drunken sailors have we?

The only issue is none of our recent signings dovetail with each other, so in that sense I guess you're right that our policy could have been designed by a piss head and a dartboard.

Lol youre right  signing of Thiago, Nunez and Gakpo have felt a bit different to signings like Mane, Salah and Konate.

First 3 came with a lot of hype and big name status. All great players but you get what I mean.

I think we need to really zone in on what the team needs. And match that with value. Reward them and bump up their contracts when they prove themself. I was damn worried about the Bellingham signing to be honest - could cause a lot of inflation to other player contracts and put us into a financial game where we cant win.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12990 on: Today at 03:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:11:26 pm
I think a key point is how that affects the wage bill.

Look at this comparison. Look at how Arsenals Net spend has allowed them to massively undercut us in terms of wages.

 

Their huge investment in players over the last 4 years has allowed them to move on their big earners like Ozil and Auba and flat-line their wage bill. That is what we could have done.


You are envious of Arsenal?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12991 on: Today at 04:02:24 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 01:02:10 pm
In 19/20? Hardly anyone did. And they were generally ridiculed or ignored. Or called naughty words. Like the ones we use on Friday nights with my Cambodian, er .   .  . "therapists".


Yes they did,it's a well known strategy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12992 on: Today at 04:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 02:10:09 pm
Thank you for that calm and objective view point. There's so many headless chickens running this way that way in here screaming 'fire', so much half-news and half-truths compounded by half-guesses and ill-wishes, it's a bit of a spectacle really.

The gravest danger here is for the game as a whole, where only the foolhardy, reckless and the often downright unprincipled or unscrupulous rise to the 'top'. I don't believe for a second that's what most or even a significant section of this club wants but it saddens me to see it exists.

In any event and outside of FIFA Manager or whatever it's called, one player was never going to make the difference. Theres one or two clubs where ten havent cut it. Maybe people should just step back and think whether it's not just one (more) example of how badly the club is run but rather another example of how carefully and considered it's managed.

Shit does happen and nobody gets everything right all of the time but I would be happy that the club were run in a principled way with which I can agree. I definitely want to win and have the wherewithal to win - every time and anywhere and for always but Id rather not be involved where money fixes absolutely everything or if the money came at any cost. If I wasnt bothered, I could always watch City or even Newcastle.


reading up on the thread, Im enjoying a lot of these contributions from likes of Peter and donkeywan - I feel the same, and ready for the patient building phase to commence this summer 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12993 on: Today at 04:21:08 pm »
There was no substantial "FSG Out" noise I think up until we won CL/PL. Since klopp came, we went from strength to strength, nobody was unhappy - the players signed were hits, the people in charge of transfers were getting praised to high heavens. Especially Edwards...

Most of what I see is annoyance with how we've acted since winning the CL/PL - not investing properly when on top. Twitter loons apart.
The centre back season/ gini's legs not being replaced...etc - these were worrying signs for me personally. I genuinely thought when we got to the CL final and lost the first time and instantly went out and signed Fab that was a sign of things to come - we had got to the top table and were acting like it. Hasn't quite worked out since..

Fast forward to now, I never thought this Bellingham deal made sense from the outset with how we act in the market and im not shocked it has fallen through, but it's not because we aren't spending our whole budget on him that people are pissed off.....we seemed to be "waiting" for whatever reason to strengthen the midfield. And this season its all fallen apart and nobody knows why, now the guy we were supposedly waiting for is too expensive. Something in there doesn't add up right?

It doesn't have to be all binary no, we don't have to spend Chelsea or oil amounts to keep people "happy" - but i don't think many people are looking for that, just for us to spend more than we do now given the status of THIS club.

I don't want FSG out, I just want us to solve our problems and look like we have a clue as to how we do that. I'm prepared for the rebuild we seem to be signalling, and look forward to it - just trying to point out that there's valid frustration for how we ended up here - not just cry babies or people wanting a sugar daddy like it seems to always be portrayed.
I'm sure if we do bring in 2/3 signings that help us get back to playing well and competing in the right areas of the table things will calm again - incidentally I am not expecting us to challenge for the title next season given the changes required for the first 11 now. And am ready for Klopp to build the next winning team which I hope he is able to do, hopefully by getting the targets he wants
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12994 on: Today at 04:42:56 pm »
There are two issues at play here, money and strategy.

One problem is that too many fans simply want us to spend more money without really know what this means.

The club spends and invests what it earns, thats how every sustainable business runs. Some years a business with need to invest more so it looks for extra funding. It can be done lots of ways but the obvious one is through loans which have to be paid back.

Spending on infrastructure is fine as you get a defined ROI, e.g. the new stand will pay for itself. An owner will often stump up for this as it will increase the value of the club. Player purchases are not as cut and dried and using loans to buy players can only be a very short term thing e.g. for cashflow purposes.

The main problem is that loans for player purchases have to be paid back and if you don't grow your revenues you end up having to sell players to cover it. Either that or the owner covers the loan which is basically financial doping.

So, without the doping which is the biggest threat to the game, the only way you can compete is having a great structure and player strategy in place.

There's no doubt that our structure and player recruitment strategy has been very good, at least until COVID hit. Since then, we just haven't dealt with issues either proactively or even when they are actually happening. Coupled with instability at the top, the Sporting director, recruitment team have contributed to a situation when we have allowed the team to fall off a cliff. Make no mistake, Jurgen, Pep  the coaching team, players and the fitness team have all contributed to this fall, blame cannot be simply flung in a single direction.

That said, just as FSG can take credit for getting Anfield sorted and providing the structure for our success, they have to take ultimate responsibility for the failings we have seen this season. They could have helped the club in Jan 21 and last summer and Jan when it was obvious help was needed (even if the money was given on a short term basis), and they have left a power vacuum at many levels.

With good governance, the money issues couldve been mitigated. This is what we need most right now alongside true leadership and focus but it remains to be seen what we'll get.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:55:26 pm
On the transfer thread that year a battle raged over several windows whether to invest from a position of strength, versus invest for what was possible. Everybody wanted more investment, the only debate was how much.

"Investment" entailed selling existing players, or telling them they would not get a renewal. Because the club wasn't going to just keep expanding the squad. And also because very good players don't switch clubs to sit on the bench.

Which players, this time three years ago, after they had just wrapped up the first title in more than thirty years, did you want to see moved on?

And would LFC have been a "selling club" if the list included your favourite player?


Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12996 on: Today at 04:52:09 pm »
Seems to me a lot of people posting here should have bought lottery tickets and be living the high life now so good is their future seeing ability.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12997 on: Today at 04:58:03 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 04:50:51 pm
"Investment" entailed selling existing players, or telling them they would not get a renewal. Because the club wasn't going to just keep expanding the squad. And also because very good players don't switch clubs to sit on the bench.

Which players, this time three years ago, after they had just wrapped up the first title in more than thirty years, did you want to see moved on?

And would LFC have been a "selling club" if the list included your favourite player?

A pointless question. A fans job is to want our great players to stay. A sporting director and managers job is to keep the average age of the squad down and avoid investing money in fees/ wages badly. Especially when we had to be perfect to compete with the sports washers.

The reality is weve been handing out contracts we didnt need to hand out for a while now. And, because Klopp wont force anyone out (a classic RAWK trope), weve allowed our squad to become bloated with injury prone, old and not good enough players.

Then we havent spent enough either and now its all a complete mess and well be doing well to get CL football next season.
