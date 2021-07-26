« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 460505 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,280
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12960 on: Today at 11:49:18 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:34:16 am

Lets try this another way then - in summer of 21 which of those players named were you saying we should sell rather than give a new deal to?

Who are you asking Craig - because isn't the point that a Director of football / manager and rest of the technical team should be making the decisions that fans can't or wouldn't?
If we were going to sustain success with a smaller budget than our rivals we'd have to have made a habit of moving players on a year too early rather than a year too late and reinvesting the revenue
Logged

Offline Careca9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12961 on: Today at 12:01:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:49:18 am
Who are you asking Craig - because isn't the point that a Director of football / manager and rest of the technical team should be making the decisions that fans can't or wouldn't?
If we were going to sustain success with a smaller budget than our rivals we'd have to have made a habit of moving players on a year too early rather than a year too late and reinvesting the revenue
Thats why I think serious consideration needs to be given as to whether mo, Andy, Virgil or god forbid as last resort Alisson need to be moved on this summer, if and I stress if our transfer spend is capped per Dominic King at amount not sufficient to really replace existing exiting players then do we sell our playing assets who still have value now and get younger replacements in. If you wait another year you get less money potentially for players sold thus higher net spend to get replacements in - otherwise do we keep mo, andy et all until contracts expire and cannot afford an able replacement or hope for youngsters to step in. Preferably this is not the approach to take but if needs must then it needs consideration.
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,773
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12962 on: Today at 12:02:35 pm »
Other than Henderson (who people would see flogged at every stage of his career here), who in the summer of 21, out of the lads who got new contracts would you have seen sold and been happy with? We were the club were these great players wanted to play their entire career here and were tying down 6 key players to deals where we knew we could build. Absolutely no issue there from me, it's what we should have done. If you're coming out now and saying you knew we should have cashed in on Fab and VVD that summer then you're a liar

What we didn't do was look at the rest of the squad and see Ox and Keita and think that we needed to force them out. Be absolutely ruthless with them and replace them with one better CM at a decent age (23ish). That would have given us Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Jones, Elliot, Milner, New CM. Then you bring in another in the summer of 22 knowing that Henderson and Thiago need their minutes managed and it gives us another option. You maybe even say to Milner, thanks for your service but you're now 8th choice CM and see what he wants to do. Then this summer we'd be after one CM to come in and really phase out Henderson and a Fabinho whose legs have completely gone (and a Thiago who is down to one year left and is never fit)

We seem to have done this with the forward line with Jota, Diaz, Nunez and even Cavalho. But the midfield has been left and we'll be in the same boat with the back line soon if we don't act quickly enough.

This can be down anyone. Owners not giving us enough money to refresh the whole squad at once. Klopp and his team (including all the analysis guys) getting it wrong and thinking they could squeeze out another couple of years out of these lads or just being too loyal in some cases. Whatever has happened, it's happened. Get over it. Crying on here does fuck all to change it. If come the end of the summer window we haven't addressed these issues, then kick off. Go mad, protest, stage walk outs, do whatever you feel necessary. But at least give everyone the chance to sort it out before we start throwing everything away. They've fixed it before and I have faith they'll do it again. We don't need a £130m Bellingham, we need to go back to being clever
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12963 on: Today at 12:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:22:24 am
Heres one of the links, sky are also reporting it.

https://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/1175336058?-19388:814

Thats why Michael Edwards left then.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,578
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12964 on: Today at 12:11:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:49:18 am
Who are you asking Craig - because isn't the point that a Director of football / manager and rest of the technical team should be making the decisions that fans can't or wouldn't?
If we were going to sustain success with a smaller budget than our rivals we'd have to have made a habit of moving players on a year too early rather than a year too late and reinvesting the revenue

I think a key point is how that affects the wage bill.

Look at this comparison. Look at how Arsenals Net spend has allowed them to massively undercut us in terms of wages.

 

Their huge investment in players over the last 4 years has allowed them to move on their big earners like Ozil and Auba and flat-line their wage bill. That is what we could have done.

Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,641
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12965 on: Today at 12:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:11:26 pm
Their huge investment in players over the last 4 years has allowed them to move on their big earners like Ozil and Auba and flat-line their wage bill. That is what we could have done.

Big difference is Arsenal's "top earners" had dropped off a cliff performance wise, and wanted to go. Plus were in a side not competing. Getting rid and having a drop in performance as new players came in and adapted wasn't an issue.

Where as ours, when due a renewal, were still performing, and in a side competing. If we sold, for example, VVD, we'd have been asking the question if we'd see a drop in performance of the entire side as his replacement got to his level.

The two decision making processes were totally different.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,439
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12966 on: Today at 12:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:33:42 am
Precisely this, surely. There's not enough money to buy the players who could replace our aging players, so he "chose" to extend their contracts rather than lose them and still not have enough money to replace them properly. And given last season, it worked to an extent. It could only go on for so long though. The idea that Jurgen "wanted" a squad of aging stars, knowing how intense his methods are, is absurd. He had very little option, unless he was going to let them all go, and take some serious risks bringing in relatively cheap younger players.

If the market we're shopping in includes Mount on an expiring contract and Conor Gallagher, it's no bloody wonder that he decided to extend those contracts.

This is a guess.

The alternative is that someone at the club (e.g. Klopp) decided retention of current players whilst rebuilding the forward line was the way to go. We know Klopp wanted and pushed for Hendersons contract extension. Klopp also pushed for Thiago which arguably added a further older, key player into the midfield set up. What we dont know with certainty are the reasons behind these decisions.

Im not trying to blame anyone on here but theres a narrative that this has all been pushed on Klopp and he had little say or no choice in the retention of players a year or 2 ago. My point is that its unknown. He could have been pushed into a corner. Equally it could have been a decision he pushed for given the parameters the club operates under.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,461
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12967 on: Today at 12:23:14 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:15:55 pm
Big difference is Arsenal's "top earners" had dropped off a cliff performance wise, and wanted to go. Plus were in a side not competing. Getting rid and having a drop in performance as new players came in and adapted wasn't an issue.

Where as ours, when due a renewal, were still performing, and in a side competing. If we sold, for example, VVD, we'd have been asking the question if we'd see a drop in performance of the entire side as his replacement got to his level.

The two decision making processes were totally different.

Imagine RAWK is we'd not qualified for the champions league in the last 6 years under Klopp and FSG.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,569
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12968 on: Today at 12:30:22 pm »
Unless a juiced up oil club has an average season paired with heroics from geniuses like Klopp, or a one off year for others, the league is now insanely difficult to achieve, and that's while we have one of the most gifted managers ever to grace the game.

FSG have not exactly splurged or gone out of their expected way to fund Klopp, which has been painful to watch while we have such opportunities with him here, but for most investors they are never ever going to do that anyway. They don't have these unlimited funds or motives behind what drives them.

Rodgers got us close one season while the juice pumping was not fully up to speed yet, and way before Saudi (now possibly Qatar) have entered the league, so for me I can't see someone like Rodgers coming that close again when Klopp has gone, and even if so you need all the stars to align now from other clubs for it to happen in that 'one-off' season.

I'm going to just enjoy these battling seasons while Klopp is here as when he goes I don't think people appreciate how bad it might get for teams like us. At least right now he has the chance to build something again with what he is given as he is clearly capable of. When that's all over threads like this will be an absolute bloodbath in seasons to come and 30 years may seem like nothing.

Happy thursday! 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 