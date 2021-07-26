Other than Henderson (who people would see flogged at every stage of his career here), who in the summer of 21, out of the lads who got new contracts would you have seen sold and been happy with? We were the club were these great players wanted to play their entire career here and were tying down 6 key players to deals where we knew we could build. Absolutely no issue there from me, it's what we should have done. If you're coming out now and saying you knew we should have cashed in on Fab and VVD that summer then you're a liar



What we didn't do was look at the rest of the squad and see Ox and Keita and think that we needed to force them out. Be absolutely ruthless with them and replace them with one better CM at a decent age (23ish). That would have given us Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Jones, Elliot, Milner, New CM. Then you bring in another in the summer of 22 knowing that Henderson and Thiago need their minutes managed and it gives us another option. You maybe even say to Milner, thanks for your service but you're now 8th choice CM and see what he wants to do. Then this summer we'd be after one CM to come in and really phase out Henderson and a Fabinho whose legs have completely gone (and a Thiago who is down to one year left and is never fit)



We seem to have done this with the forward line with Jota, Diaz, Nunez and even Cavalho. But the midfield has been left and we'll be in the same boat with the back line soon if we don't act quickly enough.



This can be down anyone. Owners not giving us enough money to refresh the whole squad at once. Klopp and his team (including all the analysis guys) getting it wrong and thinking they could squeeze out another couple of years out of these lads or just being too loyal in some cases. Whatever has happened, it's happened. Get over it. Crying on here does fuck all to change it. If come the end of the summer window we haven't addressed these issues, then kick off. Go mad, protest, stage walk outs, do whatever you feel necessary. But at least give everyone the chance to sort it out before we start throwing everything away. They've fixed it before and I have faith they'll do it again. We don't need a £130m Bellingham, we need to go back to being clever