Its wrong to say they are milking the club though.



I think it's pretty apt.A good analogy would be buying a series of properties. The rental income of each property is used to pay the bills and do only very essential maintenance to each property.Looking at one property in particular the costs are equal to the income and it is gradually becoming a bit shabby. It's value though has increased hugely since you bought it.So you sell a chunk of your holding company but instead of restoring your existing properties to their former glory with the equity you have milked from their increase in value you go out and buy another property that will need money spending on it.A couple of years later the property that went up in value the most is increasingly shabby. If you let it fall any further then there is a danger that the income won't meet the expenditure. When you can't find a buyer who will give you a ridiculous profit you then look to milk it again by selling of a bit of equity of that individual property.FSG may not be milking the clubs revenues but they are milking the increased value of the club.