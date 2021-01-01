« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Let me try and understand the process of trying to sign Bellingham. Last year if you went to BD you would need to pay upwards of 100mil to sign him. As we all saw his performances have been sublime and he is turning out to be world class.So what on earth did LFC expect to pay this summer. His price was only going to go up. Did they think we could get him on the cheap. Honestly the club is a joke. What will happen is they will give one year contracts to ox and Millie and tell us all its because were not in the champions league. Dont be surprised to see Arthur also. That will cheer everyone up.

I kept saying this last summer, it made no sense. He'll probably have a good World Cup and another good year with Dortmund, we knew the market was starting to pick up as well. His price was only going to go up.
United, Chelsea, Spurs, City & Arsenal.

Genuinely. The man is the best manager in the world & there's absolutely no doubt if he had been at any of those clubs, with the investment they have in the playing squad, he'd have won more

I dont want to sound like Im defending FSG but the notion Arsenal and Spurs have invested more in their playing squad in the last 5-7 years than Liverpool simply isnt true.

Unless you are equating net transfer spend to total investment in the playing squad and discounting wages. The counter argument is that Klopps success at these clubs would have equated to bigger revenues and therefore more ability to spend on wages. That may be true for Arsenal, to a degree, but theres no way Spurs are getting near Liverpools revenues no matter what success they have over a 5 year period.
I fucking hate cats as well mate ;)


I knew you were a wrong'un.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

The club, Jurgen and everyone who deals with recruitment have made
a complete mess of our club, we were The world's best only a couple or three years ago.
Bob Paisley knew, Alex Ferguson knew, I knew that you have to build a team from a position of power and not when you are in the doldrums.
For a Top club to all of a sudden need three , four or even five finished articles just to keep tabs with our rivals is a disgrace.
Hang your heads you unprofessional bastards..

So Jurgen is an unprofessional bastard?
I don't think we would have. Thats my opinion. We might have done, but I don't think we would have.

Klopp said we had to massively stretch ourselves financially to make the Gakpo deal happen. If we had the 60-80m burning a hole in our pocket, why was that such a financial stretch?

Because that is money earmarked for a midfielder?
Because that is money earmarked for a midfielder?

Ok well we can still buy that midfielder for £40m then seeing as we used half the Touchameni money still left. But we never had enough to buy Bellingham.
I kept saying this last summer, it made no sense. He'll probably have a good World Cup and another good year with Dortmund, we knew the market was starting to pick up as well. His price was only going to go up.

Because Dortmund were clear that Bellingham was going nowhere last summer.

In the same way they blocked all attempts by ManU to buy Sancho a year before they did.
I fucking hate cats as well mate ;)
Ok well we can still buy that midfielder for £40m then seeing as we used half the Touchameni money still left. But we never had enough to buy Bellingham.

I dont think the Tchouameni money has been spent so will form part of this summers (midfield) budget. The club found the extra to buy Gakpo because he became available and at a decent price.  I believe our aim last summer was to sign Tchouameni and Nunez and only one came off.  Highly unlikely a large investment intended for midfield would just be spent elsewhereif we needed a midfielder then and didnt get our man, that need doesnt go away.
I fucking hate cats as well mate ;)

Pussy's out!
I dont think the Tchouameni money has been spent so will form part of this summers (midfield) budget. The club found the extra to buy Gakpo because he became available and at a decent price.  I believe our aim last summer was to sign Tchouameni and Nunez and only one came off.  Highly unlikely a large investment intended for midfield would just be spent elsewhereif we needed a midfielder then and didnt get our man, that need doesnt go away.

Ok thats your opinion, i dont agree with it. Ultimately i guess we will see.
Not at the level that will ever make them competitive at the top of the PL like people want.

Also, a quick google shows Bloom has bought shares and given interest free loans, which means he expects that money back.

He doesnt, hes at the Albion for good, it goes back generations.

It was all directors loan inwards, occasionally he converts some to share capital.

Based on the prices quoted for who we are linked with and how much 2 will cost and Bellingham at 130m being to expensive.

The Telegraph said that fee wouldve take the majority of the summer 2023 budget.  So we could be looking at say £175m?
Would that be the Arsenal who called out Kroenke got him to get out his cheque book and are now reaping the rewards.

Correct.

In the two years to 31 May 2022 Arsenal player trading cost £205m, which almost matches the £217m pumped in by Kroenkes US holding company in that period.

Notice how Kroenke stopped being slagged off by the fanbase, bar Morgan, some time back.  He changed policy.

Without his money they wouldnt have signed Partey, White, Odegaard, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu and would be looking at fighting for Europa League spots.


Ok thats your opinion, i dont agree with it. Ultimately i guess we will see.
A bigger issue than Bellingham is what the plan is for the long term future of the club. Talk of a sale, then minor investment and still nothing materialising. As others have alluded to, this summer is make or break and if the transfer budget is what has been reported, something is going to give.
So Jurgen is an unprofessional bastard?

not going to give Mr Snr the pleasure of quoting his awful post, but wow, that take some beating as the worst post of the week here. Talk about nasty and ungrateful bullshit.

Thing is, Klopp will know they messed up, no one is perfect, they didnt predict the injuries and the downfall of Fabinho either, so everything combined, it ended up being a nightmare. But imagine a fan calling him out like that? Dreadful stuff. Although I think hes got previous on this forum!
A bigger issue than Bellingham is what the plan is for the long term future of the club. Talk of a sale, then minor investment and still nothing materialising. As others have alluded to, this summer is make or break and if the transfer budget is what has been reported, something is going to give.

But ignore the low £100m.

Thats been posted by a couple of doom-mongers, thats all.
Remember what Pearce said about Alisson?

Jurgen Klopp has turned to other targets to solve Liverpool's goalkeeping crisis after their interest in original target Alisson Becker ended.

The Roma shot stopper had been heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer after being labelled by many as the man to solve the Red's goalkeeping dilemma. However it was reported earlier this month that Liverpool had been priced out of a move for the keeper with Roma holding out for 90m for their number one and Klopp's men refusing to meet their demands.

Although the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea remain interested in the Brazilian, Liverpool's attention have now turned elsewhere as their search for a new goalkeeper continues, and Liverpool Echo journalist James Pearce has provided an update on the Reds' pursuit of a new keeper.

Its never really been the clubs style to say anything about transfers. They tend to do the business quietly. Hence Im not sure if theres any truth in the reports. Theres no benefit in saying that the club have ended interest. So either its a deliberate negotiating tactic (which I doubt) or else its the journalist putting 2 and 2 together. I dont believe that anyone really knows.

It generates clicks and I think the story will run and run.

Having said that I dont think one midfield player will sort out our problems as one bad injury could weaken the team. Unfortunately the transfer rutting season may have started early. Who knows?
There's some fucking rats in here trying to pin shit on the Boss,you should all find another club,City and Newcastle have some billionaires that would love your support.

And the Dutch and Portuguese leagues cannot ever be compared to the PL or Bundesliga.

FSG above all bunch of twats haven't got clue.

I think this is a reductive argument. No one is saying its ALL Klopps fault - but I think he too has a part to play in all this. Ignoring some of his missteps while only celebrating his achievements puts him on a pedestal that goes against the very fabric of the man (at least, the man he seems to be).

Its ok, weve had a rough year. Have we not had these before? Have we forgotten the 90s and 00s? Fuck me you guys have some short fucking memories.

I think the level headed ones are just saying it could be worse, and for a lot of the last 30 years HAS been fucking worse. Its one bad season, get a bit of a grip.
I would partly agree had he been given the backing,I'm convinced that they promised him that to get him signed again.

Fact is that they could rebuild were they willing to use the company to fund it and I have stuck up for them for a few seasons now,even when they refused to build up the title winning team,all we get are hollow promises and shit excuses.
Ok well we can still buy that midfielder for £40m then seeing as we used half the Touchameni money still left. But we never had enough to buy Bellingham.

We do or at least the company does and we would not be in this position had they not sat on their arses twiddling their thumbs.

It's isn't the Bellingham news that has me pissed off,it's the fact that we've heard it all before time and time again.
Remember what happened to Leeds?

Huge spending spree with borrowed money, one bad season and the whole pack of cards came crashing down.

Where we are going wrong is simply were spending too much of our revenue on wages, not leaving enough for transfers. My suspicion is the thought last summer was lets wait until we can get Bobby, Naby, Ox off the wage bill in the summer coming and then strengthen the midfield, what no one considered was that our form would just fall of a cliff in quite the way it has. Even if we werent quite as good as last season we should have still been good enough for top 4 was probably the assumption made.



This is exactly it. In my mind, we were looking at offloading Ox in the summer and until he got injured, was looking like it might happen. Then he got injured, so we couldnt get him off the books. Naby looked really good in key parts of the season last year, had a good run of games and the hope was that his injuries were past him, hed kick on and wed see if it made sense offering a new contract based on his performances this season. As luck would have it, he broke down again. That and Hendo and Fabs form falling out its arse have just piled onto the problems.

Everything Klopp has said from the start of the window till we were scrambling for cover made sense at the times he said it. When he said we didnt need anyone, everyone was fit, healthy amount of competition for places was there, and it was a matter of finding the right teams for the right games. When he changed his tune we had Naby, Hendo and Thiago and Ox back on the treatment table. When you make a statement when having 8 or 9 midfielders to then having 5 - both statements can be true.

So I dont get when people bring up the Melo thing like some sort of gotcha - both things he said at the time are consistent with the situation at the time. This idea that hes at loggerheads with the ownership is complete fantasy. Do they disagree sometimes ? Of course they must. But I think that these guys are on the same page on things most of the time so its equally important to accept that any failings has to be viewed as part of the whole.

Sometimes shit happens. You dont throw the baby out with the bath water though.
I would partly agree had he been given the backing,I'm convinced that they promised him that to get him signed again.

Fact is that they could rebuild were they willing to use the company to fund it and I have stuck up for them for a few seasons now,even when they refused to build up the title winning team,all we get are hollow promises and shit excuses.

Do you think that Klopp has no agency? So theyve said, there is this money to spend but WE get to decide how you spend it.

I dont think thats at all the case - I think that everyone looked at where we were at the end of the season, realised that the midfield was probably going to be OK for the season and therefore only really needed one big signing this season to tie it all back together. They probably saw that Bobby was about to leave, Sadio had gone and thought fuck me, the forward line is looking a bit thin at the moment and invested it that way instead. Also probably looked at the market and thought, well there wasnt really anyone in there at the moment that represented good value (a misjudgment maybe now with the likes of Mac Alister and Caicedo showing there was) , so well keep our powder dry.

Did anyone, ANYONE, foresee the problems we were going to have in the midfield after the season we had last year? If you did, give me tomorrows lottery numbers or you should quit your day job and be in football management.

I think theres so much revisionism at times its painful.
Do you think that Klopp has no agency? So theyve said, there is this money to spend but WE get to decide how you spend it.

I dont think thats at all the case - I think that everyone looked at where we were at the end of the season, realised that the midfield was probably going to be OK for the season and therefore only really needed one big signing this season to tie it all back together. They probably saw that Bobby was about to leave, Sadio had gone and thought fuck me, the forward line is looking a bit thin at the moment and invested it that way instead. Also probably looked at the market and thought, well there wasnt really anyone in there at the moment that represented good value (a misjudgment maybe now with the likes of Mac Alister and Caicedo showing there was) , so well keep our powder dry.

Did anyone, ANYONE, foresee the problems we were going to have in the midfield after the season we had last year? If you did, give me tomorrows lottery numbers or you should quit your day job and be in football management.

I think theres so much revisionism at times its painful.

Nobody saw the extent of the issues but there were loads who predicted the midfield would be a problem. Its not true to say nobody saw that.

Also lets not forget the club had four weeks from August and also a january transfer window to address the issue. In January everything was a bit fucked and I thought we were not signing a midfielder because we were saving the money for Bellingham. Surely by January the club knew the midfield was struggling, why did we not sign one then?
I dont think the Tchouameni money has been spent so will form part of this summers (midfield) budget. The club found the extra to buy Gakpo because he became available and at a decent price.  I believe our aim last summer was to sign Tchouameni and Nunez and only one came off.  Highly unlikely a large investment intended for midfield would just be spent elsewhereif we needed a midfielder then and didnt get our man, that need doesnt go away.

Weve had £80 million earmarked for a midfielder but chose not to spend it in the summer nor in January? Deciding to move from a 6/8 to a 9 certainly stretches credibility as a transfer strategy but so does sitting on £80 for 2 windows when we clearly needed a midfielder - in the summer because we got a loan signing in and in January because wed been totally rubbish for 5 months.

Trying to understand the clubs intentions is really difficult at the moment because, like in the above case, whichever scenario is more accurate is also very stupid. What makes more sense doesnt really work as an assessment criteria.
Bill Shankly once famously said, theres a holy trinity at the football club, the, manager, the players and the fans, the directors dont come into it, there just there to sign the cheques.   As a match going red since the 70s thats what I care about having owners who will back one of the greatest managers weve ever had.   Do I think theyve done that, well the answer to that is nowhere near enough so this summer they need to give him the type of transfer budget to give us a chance to get back to where Jurgen took us.  Do I think theyll do that, not a chance. 
In other words you'd be fine if FSG were completely different owners to the barely interested con artists that they actually are.

I used to be broadly supportive of FSG. I was even prepared to overlook their abortive attempt to hike ticket prices in 2016 (at least once it failed) and the rank stupidity of their attempt to trademark the name 'Liverpool'.

But eventually the penny drops.  For me, the European Super League fiasco was the point that these shysters should have been run out of town. FSG were prime movers in that debacle, which would have rendered the vast majority of EPL games completely meaningless. The discussions around the Super League must have been going on for months before the announcement was made.  According to Perez at Madrid, they'd be going on for almost a year.  Of course, FSG made no attempt to consult fans about any of this. It was just going to be imposed on us whether we liked it or not.  But what was far worse, they apparently didn't breathe a word of it to Klopp or any of the club's senior employees either. 

A casual glance at the fixture list would have shown them that the first of the so-called 'Big Six' due to play following the Super League announcement on the Sunday afternoon was Liverpool, away at Leeds on the Monday night.  So, from the safety of their Boston penthouse, they simply left Klopp and his players to take the full force of fan fury and media inquisition over a decision which, as Klopp confirmed, they knew nothing about till it was announced.  FSG simply hung Klopp out to dry.  If you can support owners who treat not just fans but their own employees with that level of contempt then let's just say your standards are different to mine.

As regards FSG's investment, or lack of, in the squad, all it's done is turn a team that reached three CL finals in five years into a team that's now scrabbling around for a Europa League place.  The club's value will now drop.  So even on their own exclusively financial terms, FSG's lack of commitment makes no sense.  They're simply damaging their own brand.  Klopp can't perform miracles every year.

FSG have been an embarrassment for a few years now.  But they're now becoming a serious drag anchor on any ambitions we might have of returning to the top table.  We're beginning to see that, and we'll see it even more once Klopp walks out the door.

By the way, I hope the mods are okay with a "no-mark" posting on here?

Sensational and rational post mate. Sadly will get swallowed up by the vast majority that refuse to accept they are nothing but messiahs.

On ESL, they all accepted and totally insincere, staged apology from Henry and moved on. Happy to keep quiet and accept a place on a pointless supporters board that has zero power, and as proven with the increase in ticket price, that they were vehemently against, and were totally ignored

Lots of people forget Henry was one of the prime architect of 'Project Big Picture'
For all those excusing the owners because we spent money on Nunez and Gakpo, what about the fact that paying enormous money for Bellingham simply makes low-risk financial sense? Because of his age, spending even £130m-£150m is worth it, because you can easily get 5 or 6 absolutely quality years out of him and then make all the money back (and then some, probably) if he really wants to go to Real Madrid in his mid 20s.

Not spending the money now - when it's one of the few occasions where paying the huge fee is totally worth it and justifiable - is just pure cheapskatery on the part of the owners.

Repeating the run of perfect decisions we had from 2016-2019 is going to be virtually impossible, and with these owners, that's what it would take to be truly competitive again.
Weve had £80 million earmarked for a midfielder but chose not to spend it in the summer nor in January? Deciding to move from a 6/8 to a 9 certainly stretches credibility as a transfer strategy but so does sitting on £80 for 2 windows when we clearly needed a midfielder - in the summer because we got a loan signing in and in January because wed been totally rubbish for 5 months.

Trying to understand the clubs intentions is really difficult at the moment because, like in the above case, whichever scenario is more accurate is also very stupid. What makes more sense doesnt really work as an assessment criteria.

Its not football manager though, you know as well as I do that the club are prepared to sit and wait for their preferred options rather than just splash out on anyone.  I agree that in itself creates issues and risks, but Tchouameni was who we wanted last summer and maybe other targets simply werent available for transfer.  That was the risk and we took it. Also January is notoriously difficult and its usually a case of grabbing a player quickly if and when their club decide to cash in.

I think people did foresee the midfield issues but we went into this season with Hendo, Thiago, Fab, Keita, Ox, Elliot, Jones, Milner and had Bajcetic coming through, we also brought in a cheap fix with the Arthur loan.  I get that theres aging  and issues amongst that lot, but its hardly threadbare and I imagine when their top target didnt come, the club decided to go with what we have until the next one becomes available.
Nobody saw the extent of the issues but there were loads who predicted the midfield would be a problem. Its not true to say nobody saw that.

Also lets not forget the club had four weeks from August and also a january transfer window to address the issue. In January everything was a bit fucked and I thought we were not signing a midfielder because we were saving the money for Bellingham. Surely by January the club knew the midfield was struggling, why did we not sign one then?

A week before we signed the perma crock who laughs with pep when we concede klopp himself said "we go for a midfielder". So he knew we needed someone.

Kind of the only way not signing a midfielder in Jan was acceptable was if we got Bellingham in the summer. As someone said earlier so much of our transfer work its hard to guess the logic as it makes no sense however you slice it.
Pretty astonishing line in the Athletic today lol:

FSG, Liverpools owners since 2010, has made no secret of its attempts to find outside investment and even went as far as considering an outright sale of the club in November. Crucially, the need for someone to fund a summer rebuild is pressing.

Someone
