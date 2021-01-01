United, Chelsea, Spurs, City & Arsenal.
Genuinely. The man is the best manager in the world & there's absolutely no doubt if he had been at any of those clubs, with the investment they have in the playing squad, he'd have won more
I dont want to sound like Im defending FSG but the notion Arsenal and Spurs have invested more in their playing squad in the last 5-7 years than Liverpool simply isnt true.
Unless you are equating net transfer spend to total investment in the playing squad and discounting wages. The counter argument is that Klopps success at these clubs would have equated to bigger revenues and therefore more ability to spend on wages. That may be true for Arsenal, to a degree, but theres no way Spurs are getting near Liverpools revenues no matter what success they have over a 5 year period.