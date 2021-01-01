« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12840 on: Today at 09:45:01 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 09:22:23 pm
Let me try and understand the process of trying to sign Bellingham. Last year if you went to BD you would need to pay upwards of 100mil to sign him. As we all saw his performances have been sublime and he is turning out to be world class.So what on earth did LFC expect to pay this summer. His price was only going to go up. Did they think we could get him on the cheap. Honestly the club is a joke. What will happen is they will give one year contracts to ox and Millie and tell us all its because were not in the champions league. Dont be surprised to see Arthur also. That will cheer everyone up.

I kept saying this last summer, it made no sense. He'll probably have a good World Cup and another good year with Dortmund, we knew the market was starting to pick up as well. His price was only going to go up.
Jookie

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12841 on: Today at 09:49:34 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 05:55:21 pm
United, Chelsea, Spurs, City & Arsenal.

Genuinely. The man is the best manager in the world & there's absolutely no doubt if he had been at any of those clubs, with the investment they have in the playing squad, he'd have won more

I dont want to sound like Im defending FSG but the notion Arsenal and Spurs have invested more in their playing squad in the last 5-7 years than Liverpool simply isnt true.

Unless you are equating net transfer spend to total investment in the playing squad and discounting wages. The counter argument is that Klopps success at these clubs would have equated to bigger revenues and therefore more ability to spend on wages. That may be true for Arsenal, to a degree, but theres no way Spurs are getting near Liverpools revenues no matter what success they have over a 5 year period.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12842 on: Today at 09:49:44 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:44:49 pm
I fucking hate cats as well mate ;)


I knew you were a wrong'un.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12843 on: Today at 09:52:01 pm
Mister Flip Flop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12844 on: Today at 10:26:17 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 09:03:49 pm
The club, Jurgen and everyone who deals with recruitment have made
a complete mess of our club, we were The world's best only a couple or three years ago.
Bob Paisley knew, Alex Ferguson knew, I knew that you have to build a team from a position of power and not when you are in the doldrums.
For a Top club to all of a sudden need three , four or even five finished articles just to keep tabs with our rivals is a disgrace.
Hang your heads you unprofessional bastards..

So Jurgen is an unprofessional bastard?
Stan.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12845 on: Today at 10:26:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:11:39 pm
I don't think we would have. Thats my opinion. We might have done, but I don't think we would have.

Klopp said we had to massively stretch ourselves financially to make the Gakpo deal happen. If we had the 60-80m burning a hole in our pocket, why was that such a financial stretch?

Because that is money earmarked for a midfielder?
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12846 on: Today at 10:29:43 pm
Quote from: Stan. on Today at 10:26:31 pm
Because that is money earmarked for a midfielder?

Ok well we can still buy that midfielder for £40m then seeing as we used half the Touchameni money still left. But we never had enough to buy Bellingham.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12847 on: Today at 10:36:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:45:01 pm
I kept saying this last summer, it made no sense. He'll probably have a good World Cup and another good year with Dortmund, we knew the market was starting to pick up as well. His price was only going to go up.

Because Dortmund were clear that Bellingham was going nowhere last summer.

In the same way they blocked all attempts by ManU to buy Sancho a year before they did.
TepidT2O

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12848 on: Today at 10:38:42 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:44:49 pm
I fucking hate cats as well mate ;)
:lmao

That explains so much


You and Sir Harvest Fields
Stan.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12849 on: Today at 10:40:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:29:43 pm
Ok well we can still buy that midfielder for £40m then seeing as we used half the Touchameni money still left. But we never had enough to buy Bellingham.

I dont think the Tchouameni money has been spent so will form part of this summers (midfield) budget. The club found the extra to buy Gakpo because he became available and at a decent price.  I believe our aim last summer was to sign Tchouameni and Nunez and only one came off.  Highly unlikely a large investment intended for midfield would just be spent elsewhereif we needed a midfielder then and didnt get our man, that need doesnt go away.
amir87

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12850 on: Today at 10:43:05 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:44:49 pm
I fucking hate cats as well mate ;)

Pussy's out!
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12851 on: Today at 10:43:51 pm
Quote from: Stan. on Today at 10:40:57 pm
I dont think the Tchouameni money has been spent so will form part of this summers (midfield) budget. The club found the extra to buy Gakpo because he became available and at a decent price.  I believe our aim last summer was to sign Tchouameni and Nunez and only one came off.  Highly unlikely a large investment intended for midfield would just be spent elsewhereif we needed a midfielder then and didnt get our man, that need doesnt go away.

Ok thats your opinion, i dont agree with it. Ultimately i guess we will see.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #12852 on: Today at 10:48:56 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:30:59 pm
Not at the level that will ever make them competitive at the top of the PL like people want.

Also, a quick google shows Bloom has bought shares and given interest free loans, which means he expects that money back.

He doesnt, hes at the Albion for good, it goes back generations.

It was all directors loan inwards, occasionally he converts some to share capital.

