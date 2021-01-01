United, Chelsea, Spurs, City & Arsenal.



Genuinely. The man is the best manager in the world & there's absolutely no doubt if he had been at any of those clubs, with the investment they have in the playing squad, he'd have won more



I dont want to sound like Im defending FSG but the notion Arsenal and Spurs have invested more in their playing squad in the last 5-7 years than Liverpool simply isnt true.Unless you are equating net transfer spend to total investment in the playing squad and discounting wages. The counter argument is that Klopps success at these clubs would have equated to bigger revenues and therefore more ability to spend on wages. That may be true for Arsenal, to a degree, but theres no way Spurs are getting near Liverpools revenues no matter what success they have over a 5 year period.